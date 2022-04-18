Best 4K smart TVs: Enjoy whole new definition of viewing with crisper images

Are you a TV addict? Do you love watching the latest and most-talked about streaming content the moment they are streamed online? Is gaming your passion in life? Do you like to lounge at home on weekends, enjoying all your best-loved thrillers and romances? Well then, you must seriously think of bringing home a 4K smart television. That's because this latest technology takes your viewing experience to a whole new level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But what is 4K? Basically, the measure of the resolution of the TV. The higher the resolution, the more clear and crisp the images.

The markets today are flooded with 4K smart TVs from a host of leading brands. One of the features of such TVs is that all of them support a whole host of internet services such as Netflix, Hotstar etc. Sometimes, sifting through all the data and tech details can be a tough call. We have curated a list of some products that you might find useful.

Prices of 4K smart TVs at a glance:

Product Price LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV ₹ 33,999.00 Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV ₹ 34,999.00 Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV ₹ 35,990.00 Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV ₹ 35,999.00

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UP7500PTZ (Rocky Black) (2021 Model)

This TV is available in four different screen sizes - 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches. It supports internet services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, Voot, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Youtube, YuppTV, Apple TV, Google Play Movies & TV and Disney+ Hotstar. Its 4K ultra HD LED display is sure to make viewing a delight for you.

Some other features:

1) Resolution: 4K ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh rate: 60 Hertz

2) Sound: 20 watts output | 2.0 ch speaker | AI sound

3) Smart TV features: WebOS Smart TV | AI ThinQ, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa | Apple Airplay 2 and Homekit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4) Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50|L50M6-RA (Black) (2021 Model)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This TV is available in five different screen sizes - 32 inches, 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches. It supports internet services from Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, Youtube and Hotstar. Its 4K LED panel with Dolby Vision will surely make you fall in love with TV viewing all over again.

Some other features:

1) Resolution: 4K ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh rate: 60Hz

2) Sound: 30 watts output | Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual: X | Dolby Atmos pass through eARC | DTS-HD

3) Smart TV features : Android TV 10 | PatchWall - kids mode with parental lock | smart curation | universal search | language universe

4) Display: 4K LED panel | Dolby Vision | HDR10+ | HLG | reality flow | vivid picture engine

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE70AKLXL (Black) (2021 Model)

This smart TV is available in five difference screen sizes - 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, 58 inches and 65 inches. It supports internet services from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Youtube and Hotstar. Among its smart features are voice assistants and its smart remote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some other features:

1) Resolution : Crystal 4K Pro UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution | Refresh rate : 60 Hertz

2) Display: Ultra HD (4k) LED panel | One billion colours

3) Sound: 20 Watts Output | Powerful speakers with Dolby Digital plus | Q Symphony

4) Smart TV features : Tap view | PC mode | universal guide | web browser | screen mirroring

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X | L50M5-5AIN (Black)

This TV is available in three different screen sizes - 43 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches. It supports internet services from the following: Zee5, Google Play Music, Sony Liv, all Android apps supported by source provider, Google Play Store, Hotstar and YouTube.

Some other features:

1) Resolution: 4K ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh rate: 60 hertz

2) Sound: 20 watts output | Dolby+ DTS-HD

3) Display : LED panel | 4K HDR 10-bit display

4) Smart TV features: Smart TV features : Built-In Wi-Fi | PatchWall | Netflix | Prime Video | Disney+Hotstar and more | Android TV 9.0 | Google Assistant

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.