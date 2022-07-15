Best 4K TVs: The ultimate buyer’s guide

Summary:
The market for 4K TVs has undergone a significant change in recent years. Multiple good choices at different price points and diverse feature sets imply that if you're looking for one, there are plenty of options to choose from.
All 4K TVs are not created equal. Each TV has a different value proposition, and we'll put them to the test, including Dolby Vision and Atmos support, HDR support, and display panel technology. This list consists of bare-bones 4K TVs that aim to get you into the ecosystem.
Can’t wait to find out our picks? Scroll down and take a look.
Our pick of the best 4K TVs
This will be the ultimate buyer's guide if you are on the market for a 4K TV. We've covered everything you need to know about each TV, including its key specifications and pros and cons.
1. Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
|Pros
|Cons
|16 GB built-in storage
|No universal remote
|Powerful processor
|Not exactly the best picture quality but okay for the price
|Dolby Vision support
|HDR 10+ support
2. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|Pros
|Cons
|Great image quality
|Lacks Android or another OS based on WebOS
|Not exactly the best colour calibration
|Bad viewing angles
|4K upscaling
|Lacks voice search functionality
3. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV
|Pros
|Cons
|Better viewing angles with IPS panel
|Processor
|Support for two USB ports
|Laggy user interface
|Value for money
4. Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
|Pros
|Cons
|Great value for money
|Picture quality not comparable to top brands
|Latest, powerful cortex A53 processor from Amlogic
|Support for expansion and connectivity using ports
|Xiaomi’s proprietary PatchWall 3.0
|Google Assistant support
5. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor
|No universal remote
|16 GB built-in storage
|Not exactly the best picture quality but good for the price
|Dolby Vision support
|HDR 10+ support
6. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV
|Pros
|Cons
|Narrow bezels
|Formats like AVI and MP4 are not supported
|Quick response time
|Great AI upscaling support
|Sound quality is good for the price
|Lacks support for HDMI 2.1
7. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|Pros
|Cons
|PurColor results in better performance
|Expensive when compared to other brands
|Excellent colour mapping
|Thick, bulky build
|Support for HDR 10+
|Lacks an IPS panel, so viewing angles could have been better
8. AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent surround sound quality for the price
|Uses WebOS instead of Android
|Insane value for money
|Lacks support for third-party apps
|Incredible picture quality
|Connectivity issues
9. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|Pros
|Cons
|Fantastic colour reproduction
|Connectivity issues
|Excellent picture quality
|Software bugs
|Speakers are loud and clear
10. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|Pros
|Cons
|PurColor results in better performance
|Expensive when compared to other brands
|Excellent colour mapping
|Thick, bulky build
|Support for HDR 10+
|Lacks an IPS panel, so viewing angles could have been better
|Product
|Price
|Redmi 139 cm (55 inches)
|39,999
|LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K
|32,990
|TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K
|29,990
|Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K
|27,999
|Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K
|34,999
|Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K
|27,990
|Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K
|32,990
|AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) 4K
|31,499
|Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K
|49,990
|Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K
|52,990
Best 3 important features for consumers
The following table to learn about the top 3 features of 4K TVs:
|Product
|feature
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Redmi 139 cm (55 inches)
|16 GB on-board storage
|Support for HDR 10+, HLG, and reality flow
|Value for money
|LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K
|Great 4K upscaling technology
|WebOS has performance advantages in budget TVs
|Great build quality
|TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K
|Support for HDR and HDR 10
|16 GB on-board storage coupled with 2 GB of RAM
|Loud speakers
|Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K
|Patchwall for recommendations
|Support for HDR 10
|Better picture quality than higher-priced TVs
|Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K
|Outstanding sound experience
|Support for HDR 10+, HLG, and reality flow
|Android TV 10 and Mi home support
|Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K
|Slim, bezel-less design
|Ultra-dimming and HDR support
|Incredible build quality and value for money
|Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K
|3 size bezel-less design
|Support for PurColor and HDR
|Amazing upscaling technology
|AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) 4K
|Amlogic’s 9th gen imaging processor
|Support for HDR 10+ and HLG
|Value for money
|Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K
|4K Processor X1
|Support for HDR 10+ and HLGSupport for 4K HDR, LIVE colour, 4K X-Reality PRO, and Motionflow XR100
|Google TV and built-in Chromecast
|Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K
|Slim, bezel-less design
|Ultra-dimming and HDR support
|Incredible build quality and value for money
Best 3 important features for consumers
In 2022, there's a lot to ponder when purchasing a 4K TV. Not to mention all of the buzzwords, there are many different technologies, features, and functions to learn. A TV is a significant investment, so you want to ensure you're getting something that will last. Here's everything you need to consider before you set out to buy a brand new 4K TV:
1. Resolution
If you're buying a new 4K TV in 2022, you need to ensure that it has a 4K resolution. Another tip: buying an 8K TV right now(even if you wish to splurge) is not exactly worth it, given that there is no 8K content in production even as we write this.
2. Image Upscaling Tech
TV manufacturers use software algorithms to create image upscaling technologies. The tech uses artificial intelligence and intelligent algorithms to upgrade the input picture quality to the highest possible quality your TV can play. Most algorithms can upscale full HD content streams from popular service providers to 4K screen resolution.
3.Refresh Rates
The refresh rate is one of the most critical metrics for any display, and this is especially true for televisions. We must first grasp the concept of refresh rates and why they're so critical.
Best budget TV: Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 43A6GE (Black)
Picking the best amongst an already great list of 4K TVs can be incredibly challenging. Still, the Samsung Crystal 4K Pro undoubtedly steals the show with its formidable design language and incredible value proposition compared to other TVs on the list.
The Samsung TV has unique features like PurColor, which help it achieve the excellent colour mapping that Samsung is known for. While on the expensive side, it must not be compared to budget 4K TVs that do not even offer essential features like a universal remote.
How to find the perfect 4K TV for you
Finding the perfect 4K TV can seem like an enormous task. There are multiple impressive offerings from great brands like Samsung, Xiaomi and LG. With different design styles, smart TV operating systems and ecosystems to choose from, the decision can feel aggravating. Here are some of the things you must consider before buying a 4K TV:
1. Size and Setup
When buying a new TV, measure your entertainment area first. When you see a 65-inch TV, that's the diagonal measurement, not the height or width. TV product pages and reviews usually list these dimensions. Most living rooms need a 50-inch or larger TV, but you can go as big as your space constraints and budget allow.
2. Smart TVs
Wi-Fi or Ethernet cables are usually used to connect a smart TV to the internet and the various streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO. Smart TVs, like 4K and HDR, are becoming more and more commonplace. If you're looking to buy a 4K TV, it is probably a smart TV. But then again, you should look into what kind of OS the TV uses.
3. Inputs and HDMI 2.1
TVs have a variety of inputs and outputs, and their back or side panels are often colourful—only HDMI matters (unless you have a lot of legacy gear). HDMI connects streaming devices, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and PCs to a TV.
FAQs
We know you may have questions about choosing an excellent 4K TV, so we've listed below the most frequently asked questions about buying a 4K TV.
1. Is 4K all that better than Full HD?
4K has four times as many pixels as FHD, which means that when you compare a 4K and FHD TV, the sheer level of detail and clarity you can expect in the image you see on the screen changes dramatically given the increased pixel count.
2. How much do 4K TVs cost?
4K TVs have become incredibly affordable these days, with the entry-level 4K TVs costing around Rs. 20,000. There is no exact upper bound given that some TVs even cost lakhs of rupees.
3. Do I need to sit extremely close to a 4K screen?
4K Ultra HD TVs should be viewed from 1 to 1.5 times the screen's diagonal width. For instance, for a43" TV, you should sit 3.5 to 5.5 feet away.
4. Are 4K and HDR the same thing?
While the term 4K is used to specify screen resolution, HDR has nothing to do with screen resolution and describes content with a higher dynamic range than SDR content. However, specific HDR standards do require a 4K resolution.
5. What does Ultra HD mean?
UHD TVs can't match 4K's resolution because they have fewer horizontal pixels. However, the terms are used interchangeably anyway. Many 4K TVs "only" have a 3840 x 2169 pixel resolution.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.