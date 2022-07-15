Story Saved
New Delhi 37oCC
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
New Delhi 37oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best 4K TVs: The ultimate buyer’s guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 15, 2022 15:44 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

With our exclusive buyers’ guide, we aim to provide you with our picks for the best 4K TVs to help you make a better purchase.

product info
With its 4K screen resolution, watching films and streaming content will be an enriching experience

The market for 4K TVs has undergone a significant change in recent years. Multiple good choices at different price points and diverse feature sets imply that if you're looking for one, there are plenty of options to choose from.

All 4K TVs are not created equal. Each TV has a different value proposition, and we'll put them to the test, including Dolby Vision and Atmos support, HDR support, and display panel technology. This list consists of bare-bones 4K TVs that aim to get you into the ecosystem.

Can’t wait to find out our picks? Scroll down and take a look.

Our pick of the best 4K TVs

This will be the ultimate buyer's guide if you are on the market for a 4K TV. We've covered everything you need to know about each TV, including its key specifications and pros and cons.

1. Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

  • Screen Size:55 Inches
  • Resolution:4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
  • Display: 4K LED Panel, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HLG, Reality Flow, Vivid Picture Engine
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:16 GB
  • Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio
  • Weight: 11.7 Kg
ProsCons
16 GB built-in storage No universal remote
Powerful processorNot exactly the best picture quality but okay for the price
Dolby Vision support 
HDR 10+ support 
cellpic
Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 | L55M6-RA (Black)
Buy now

2. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • Screen Size:43 Inches
  • Resolution:4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
  • Display: 4K LED Panel
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:8 GB
  • Sound: 20 Watts Output
  • Weight: 8 Kg
ProsCons
Great image qualityLacks Android or another OS based on WebOS
Not exactly the best colour calibrationBad viewing angles
4K upscalingLacks voice search functionality
cellpic
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UP7500PTZ (Rocky Black)
Buy now

3. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV

  • Screen Size:43 Inches
  • Resolution:4K UHD (3860 x 2160)
  • Display: A+ Grade LED Panel, HDR 10 Support
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:16 GB
  • Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Surround Virtualizer Support
  • Weight: 6.75 Kg
Pros Cons
Better viewing angles with IPS panelProcessor
Support for two USB portsLaggy user interface
Value for money 
cellpic
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 43P615 (Black)
38% off
30,990 50,000
Buy now

4. Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

  • Screen Size:43 Inches
  • Resolution:4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
  • Display: 4K LED Panel, Vivid Picture Engine, HDR 10 Support
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:8 GB
  • Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD Support
  • Weight: 7.13 Kg
ProsCons
Great value for moneyPicture quality not comparable to top brands
Latest, powerful cortex A53 processor from AmlogicSupport for expansion and connectivity using ports
Xiaomi’s proprietary PatchWall 3.0 
Google Assistant support 
cellpic
Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X | L43M4-4AIN (Black)
Buy now

5. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

  • Screen Size:50 Inches
  • Resolution:4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
  • Display: 4K LED Panel, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HLG, Reality Flow, Vivid Picture Engine
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:16 GB
  • Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio
  • Weight: 10.3 Kg
ProsCons
Powerful processorNo universal remote
16 GB built-in storageNot exactly the best picture quality but good for the price
Dolby Vision support 
HDR 10+ support 
cellpic
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black)
3% off
34,999 35,999
Buy now

6. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV

  • Screen Size:43 Inches
  • Resolution:4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
  • Display: 4K LED Panel, Dolby Vision HDR, Ultra Dimming, UHD AI Upscaler, HDR 10, HLG Support
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:16 GB
  • Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos
  • Weight: 6.9 Kg
ProsCons
Narrow bezelsFormats like AVI and MP4 are not supported 
Quick response timeGreat AI upscaling support
Sound quality is good for the priceLacks support for HDMI 2.1
cellpic
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 43A6GE (Black)
38% off
27,900 44,990
Buy now

7. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • Screen Size:43 Inches
  • Resolution:4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
  • Display: 4K LED Panel, One billion colours, HDR 10+ Support, UHD Dimming, Auto Game Mode
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:8 GB
  • Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Digital Plus Support
  • Weight: 8.3 Kg
ProsCons
PurColor results in better performanceExpensive when compared to other brands
Excellent colour mappingThick, bulky build
Support for HDR 10+Lacks an IPS panel, so viewing angles could have been better
cellpic
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black)
Buy now

8. AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

  • Screen Size:50 Inches
  • Resolution:4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
  • Display: A+ Grade LED Panel, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ HLG, UHD Dimming, Anti-Aliasing
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:Unspecified
  • Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos
  • Weight: 9.1 Kg
ProsCons
Excellent surround sound quality for the priceUses WebOS instead of Android
Insane value for moneyLacks support for third-party apps
Incredible picture qualityConnectivity issues
cellpic
AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB50U20PS (Black)
Buy now

9. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

  • Screen Size:43 Inches
  • Resolution:4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
  • Display: X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, 4K X Reality Pro, MotionFlow XR100 Support
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:Unspecified
  • Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase
  • Weight: 8 Kg
ProsCons
Fantastic colour reproductionConnectivity issues
Excellent picture qualitySoftware bugs
Speakers are loud and clear 
cellpic
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
Buy now

10. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • Screen Size:55 Inches
  • Resolution:4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
  • Display: 4K LED Panel, One billion colours, HDR 10+ Support, UHD Dimming, Auto Game Mode
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:8 GB
  • Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Digital Plus Support
  • Weight: 14.2 Kg
ProsCons
PurColor results in better performanceExpensive when compared to other brands
Excellent colour mappingThick, bulky build
Support for HDR 10+Lacks an IPS panel, so viewing angles could have been better
cellpic
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE70AKLXL (Black)
Buy now

Price of best 4K TVs at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi 139 cm (55 inches)39,999
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K 32,990
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K29,990
Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K27,999
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K34,999
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K 27,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K 32,990
AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) 4K31,499
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K49,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K52,990

Best 3 important features for consumers

The following table to learn about the top 3 features of 4K TVs:

Productfeaturefeature 2 feature 3
Redmi 139 cm (55 inches)16 GB on-board storageSupport for HDR 10+, HLG, and reality flowValue for money
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Great 4K upscaling technologyWebOS has performance advantages in budget TVsGreat build quality
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4KSupport for HDR and HDR 1016 GB on-board storage coupled with 2 GB of RAMLoud speakers
Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4KPatchwall for recommendationsSupport for HDR 10Better picture quality than higher-priced TVs
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4KOutstanding sound experienceSupport for HDR 10+, HLG, and reality flowAndroid TV 10 and Mi home support
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4KSlim, bezel-less designUltra-dimming and HDR supportIncredible build quality and value for money
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K 3 size bezel-less designSupport for PurColor and HDRAmazing upscaling technology
AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) 4KAmlogic’s 9th gen imaging processorSupport for HDR 10+ and HLGValue for money
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K4K Processor X1Support for HDR 10+ and HLGSupport for 4K HDR, LIVE colour, 4K X-Reality PRO, and Motionflow XR100Google TV and built-in Chromecast
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4KSlim, bezel-less designUltra-dimming and HDR supportIncredible build quality and value for money

Best 3 important features for consumers

In 2022, there's a lot to ponder when purchasing a 4K TV. Not to mention all of the buzzwords, there are many different technologies, features, and functions to learn. A TV is a significant investment, so you want to ensure you're getting something that will last. Here's everything you need to consider before you set out to buy a brand new 4K TV:

1. Resolution

If you're buying a new 4K TV in 2022, you need to ensure that it has a 4K resolution. Another tip: buying an 8K TV right now(even if you wish to splurge) is not exactly worth it, given that there is no 8K content in production even as we write this.

2. Image Upscaling Tech

TV manufacturers use software algorithms to create image upscaling technologies. The tech uses artificial intelligence and intelligent algorithms to upgrade the input picture quality to the highest possible quality your TV can play. Most algorithms can upscale full HD content streams from popular service providers to 4K screen resolution.

3.Refresh Rates

The refresh rate is one of the most critical metrics for any display, and this is especially true for televisions. We must first grasp the concept of refresh rates and why they're so critical.

Best budget TV: Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 43A6GE (Black)

Picking the best amongst an already great list of 4K TVs can be incredibly challenging. Still, the Samsung Crystal 4K Pro undoubtedly steals the show with its formidable design language and incredible value proposition compared to other TVs on the list.

The Samsung TV has unique features like PurColor, which help it achieve the excellent colour mapping that Samsung is known for. While on the expensive side, it must not be compared to budget 4K TVs that do not even offer essential features like a universal remote.

How to find the perfect 4K TV for you

Finding the perfect 4K TV can seem like an enormous task. There are multiple impressive offerings from great brands like Samsung, Xiaomi and LG. With different design styles, smart TV operating systems and ecosystems to choose from, the decision can feel aggravating. Here are some of the things you must consider before buying a 4K TV:

1. Size and Setup

When buying a new TV, measure your entertainment area first. When you see a 65-inch TV, that's the diagonal measurement, not the height or width. TV product pages and reviews usually list these dimensions. Most living rooms need a 50-inch or larger TV, but you can go as big as your space constraints and budget allow.

2. Smart TVs

Wi-Fi or Ethernet cables are usually used to connect a smart TV to the internet and the various streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO. Smart TVs, like 4K and HDR, are becoming more and more commonplace. If you're looking to buy a 4K TV, it is probably a smart TV. But then again, you should look into what kind of OS the TV uses.

3. Inputs and HDMI 2.1

TVs have a variety of inputs and outputs, and their back or side panels are often colourful—only HDMI matters (unless you have a lot of legacy gear). HDMI connects streaming devices, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and PCs to a TV.

FAQs

We know you may have questions about choosing an excellent 4K TV, so we've listed below the most frequently asked questions about buying a 4K TV.

1. Is 4K all that better than Full HD?

4K has four times as many pixels as FHD, which means that when you compare a 4K and FHD TV, the sheer level of detail and clarity you can expect in the image you see on the screen changes dramatically given the increased pixel count.

2. How much do 4K TVs cost?

4K TVs have become incredibly affordable these days, with the entry-level 4K TVs costing around Rs. 20,000. There is no exact upper bound given that some TVs even cost lakhs of rupees.

3. Do I need to sit extremely close to a 4K screen?

4K Ultra HD TVs should be viewed from 1 to 1.5 times the screen's diagonal width. For instance, for a43" TV, you should sit 3.5 to 5.5 feet away.

4. Are 4K and HDR the same thing?

While the term 4K is used to specify screen resolution, HDR has nothing to do with screen resolution and describes content with a higher dynamic range than SDR content. However, specific HDR standards do require a 4K resolution.

5. What does Ultra HD mean?

UHD TVs can't match 4K's resolution because they have fewer horizontal pixels. However, the terms are used interchangeably anyway. Many 4K TVs "only" have a 3840 x 2169 pixel resolution.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Sarees for girls: A wonderful addition that will delight munchkins 
Guide to buy best OTG ovens in 2022
Best Nokia phones under 15,000: A buying guide
Amazon fashion sale: Fetch up to 75% off on stylish tops for girls
Best 15-inch laptops in India in 2022: A buying guide 
electronics FOR LESS