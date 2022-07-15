Best 4K TVs: The ultimate buyer’s guide

With its 4K screen resolution, watching films and streaming content will be an enriching experience

This will be the ultimate buyer's guide if you are on the market for a 4K TV. We've covered everything you need to know about each TV, including its key specifications and pros and cons.

All 4K TVs are not created equal. Each TV has a different value proposition, and we'll put them to the test, including Dolby Vision and Atmos support, HDR support, and display panel technology. This list consists of bare-bones 4K TVs that aim to get you into the ecosystem.

The market for 4K TVs has undergone a significant change in recent years. Multiple good choices at different price points and diverse feature sets imply that if you're looking for one, there are plenty of options to choose from.

In 2022, there's a lot to ponder when purchasing a 4K TV. Not to mention all of the buzzwords, there are many different technologies, features, and functions to learn. A TV is a significant investment, so you want to ensure you're getting something that will last. Here's everything you need to consider before you set out to buy a brand new 4K TV:

1. Resolution

If you're buying a new 4K TV in 2022, you need to ensure that it has a 4K resolution. Another tip: buying an 8K TV right now(even if you wish to splurge) is not exactly worth it, given that there is no 8K content in production even as we write this.

2. Image Upscaling Tech

TV manufacturers use software algorithms to create image upscaling technologies. The tech uses artificial intelligence and intelligent algorithms to upgrade the input picture quality to the highest possible quality your TV can play. Most algorithms can upscale full HD content streams from popular service providers to 4K screen resolution.

3.Refresh Rates

The refresh rate is one of the most critical metrics for any display, and this is especially true for televisions. We must first grasp the concept of refresh rates and why they're so critical.

Best budget TV: Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 43A6GE (Black)

Picking the best amongst an already great list of 4K TVs can be incredibly challenging. Still, the Samsung Crystal 4K Pro undoubtedly steals the show with its formidable design language and incredible value proposition compared to other TVs on the list.

The Samsung TV has unique features like PurColor, which help it achieve the excellent colour mapping that Samsung is known for. While on the expensive side, it must not be compared to budget 4K TVs that do not even offer essential features like a universal remote.

How to find the perfect 4K TV for you

Finding the perfect 4K TV can seem like an enormous task. There are multiple impressive offerings from great brands like Samsung, Xiaomi and LG. With different design styles, smart TV operating systems and ecosystems to choose from, the decision can feel aggravating. Here are some of the things you must consider before buying a 4K TV:

1. Size and Setup

When buying a new TV, measure your entertainment area first. When you see a 65-inch TV, that's the diagonal measurement, not the height or width. TV product pages and reviews usually list these dimensions. Most living rooms need a 50-inch or larger TV, but you can go as big as your space constraints and budget allow.

2. Smart TVs

Wi-Fi or Ethernet cables are usually used to connect a smart TV to the internet and the various streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO. Smart TVs, like 4K and HDR, are becoming more and more commonplace. If you're looking to buy a 4K TV, it is probably a smart TV. But then again, you should look into what kind of OS the TV uses.

3. Inputs and HDMI 2.1

TVs have a variety of inputs and outputs, and their back or side panels are often colourful—only HDMI matters (unless you have a lot of legacy gear). HDMI connects streaming devices, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and PCs to a TV.

FAQs

We know you may have questions about choosing an excellent 4K TV, so we've listed below the most frequently asked questions about buying a 4K TV.

1. Is 4K all that better than Full HD?

4K has four times as many pixels as FHD, which means that when you compare a 4K and FHD TV, the sheer level of detail and clarity you can expect in the image you see on the screen changes dramatically given the increased pixel count.

2. How much do 4K TVs cost?

4K TVs have become incredibly affordable these days, with the entry-level 4K TVs costing around Rs. 20,000. There is no exact upper bound given that some TVs even cost lakhs of rupees.

3. Do I need to sit extremely close to a 4K screen?

4K Ultra HD TVs should be viewed from 1 to 1.5 times the screen's diagonal width. For instance, for a43" TV, you should sit 3.5 to 5.5 feet away.

4. Are 4K and HDR the same thing?

While the term 4K is used to specify screen resolution, HDR has nothing to do with screen resolution and describes content with a higher dynamic range than SDR content. However, specific HDR standards do require a 4K resolution.

5. What does Ultra HD mean?

UHD TVs can't match 4K's resolution because they have fewer horizontal pixels. However, the terms are used interchangeably anyway. Many 4K TVs "only" have a 3840 x 2169 pixel resolution.

