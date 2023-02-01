Best 5 affordable vacuum cleaners: A buying guide

The 5 vacuum cleaners are sure to fit your budget.

Are you looking for a reliable and affordable vacuum cleaner? Look no further! This blog has compiled a list of the top 5 vacuum cleaners that won't break the bank. We have covered you whether you are looking for a cordless option, a stick vacuum, or a traditional upright model. With options ranging from budget-friendly to mid-range, you will find the perfect vacuum cleaner to suit your needs and budget. Product List 1. Agaro Regal 800W Handheld Vacuum Cleaner The Agaro Regal 800W Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful and compact cleaning solution for your home. Equipped with an efficient 800W motor and 6.5 kPa suction, it can easily tackle dirt and debris from carpets, upholstery, and hard-to-reach areas. The durable ABS body makes it lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, while the crevice nozzle allows you to clean tight spaces and corners easily. With a 0.8-litre dust-collecting capacity, the Agaro Regal 800W Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a practical and convenient choice for quick clean-ups and spot cleaning. Specifications: 800W motor 5 Metres long cord 0.8 Ltr dust bin

Pros Cons Efficient suction No wireless option Durable design

2. Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner is a highly efficient cleaning solution that features 1200 Watts of powerful suction control. With the 3 free reusable dust bags worth ₹500, you can keep your home dust-free without the need for frequent replacements. The vacuum cleaner comes with multiple accessories, including crevice tools and an upholstery brush, making it easy to clean various surfaces and hard-to-reach areas. The dust bag full indicator ensures that you never run out of dust storage space, so you can keep cleaning without interruption. The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile and convenient choice for keeping your home clean and dust-free. Specifications: Power Source: Electric Filter Type: Cloth Form Factor: Handheld

Pros Cons Strong suction power Corded design Multiple accessories

3. Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Micro WD1 The Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Micro WD1 is a highly versatile cleaning solution that features a 3-in-1 multifunction design, allowing you to clean wet and dry surfaces, as well as blow away debris. With 14 KPA suction power, it is highly effective in removing dirt, dust, and debris from various surfaces. The impact-resistant polymer tank is durable and easy to maintain, making it a practical choice for home and commercial use. The Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Micro WD1 is a convenient and efficient choice for cleaning and maintaining various surfaces, making it a valuable addition to any cleaning arsenal. Specifications: Surface Recommendation: Hard floor Power Source: Corded Electric Form Factor: Canister

Pros Cons Multifunctional design Limited mobility Strong suction power

4. Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner The Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful and efficient cleaning solution designed for homes. A 1900 Watt motor delivers strong suction power to effectively remove dirt, dust, and debris from various surfaces. The bagless design makes it easy to maintain, as you can simply empty the dust container after each use. The compact and lightweight design of the Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner makes it easy to manoeuvre and store, making it a practical choice for quick clean-ups and spot cleaning. Whether you're looking to clean carpets, upholstery, or hard-to-reach areas, the Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is a convenient and effective solution. Specifications: Form Factor: Canister Filter Type: Cloth Surface Recommendation: Dual Action

Pros Cons Easy to maintain: Limited mobility

5. Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner The Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner is a highly advanced and innovative cleaning solution that provides powerful suction in a cord-free design. With up to 40 minutes of runtime, you can clean for longer without the need to recharge. The vacuum cleaner spins at up to 110,000rpm and generates 115 Air Watts of suction, making it highly effective in removing dirt, dust, and debris from various surfaces. The lightweight and ergonomic design of the Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner makes it easy to manoeuvre and use, making it a practical choice for quick clean-ups and spot cleaning. Whether you're looking to clean carpets, upholstery, or hard-to-reach areas, the Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner is a convenient and effective solution. Specifications: Form Factor: Stick Power Source: Electric Quick-release Motorbar Cleaner Head

Pros Cons Cord-free design Limited runtime Powerful suction

Price of vacuum cleaner at a glance:

Product Price Agaro Regal 800W Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 1,665 Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Rs. 3,299 Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Micro WD1 Rs. 3,859 Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 8,299 Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 29,900

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Agaro Regal 800W Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Efficient 800W motor Durable ABS & compact body Crevice nozzle to clean Hard-To-Reach areas Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control Comes with multiple accessories Dust bag full indicator Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Micro WD1 3in1 Multifunction Wet/Dry/Blowing 14KPA Suction Impact Resistant Polymer Tank Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1900 Watt motor for strong suction power Compact Bagless design Lightweight and easy to maneuver yson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner 40 minutes of runtime Spins at up to 110,000rpm 115 Air Watts powerful suction

Best overall product The Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner is the best overall product in the vacuum cleaner market. Its combination of powerful suction, cord-free design, and long runtime makes it a highly practical and effective cleaning solution. The vacuum cleaner's ability to spin at up to 110,000 RPM and generate 115 Air Watts of suction makes it highly effective in removing dirt, dust, and debris from various surfaces. Additionally, its lightweight and ergonomic design make it easy to manoeuvre and use, making it ideal for quick clean-ups and spot cleaning. With all of these features, the Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner is the best option for those looking for a high-quality, versatile, and convenient vacuum cleaner. Best value for money The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner is the best value-for-money product in the vacuum cleaner market. Its combination of powerful suction control, multiple accessories, and dust bag full indicator make it a highly practical and effective cleaning solution. Additionally, the vacuum cleaner comes with 3 free reusable dust bags worth ₹500, making it an even more attractive option for those looking for a budget-friendly option. The vacuum cleaner's compact design and lightweight construction make it easy to manoeuvre and use, making it ideal for quick clean-ups and spot cleaning. With all of these features, the Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner offers the best value for money, making it an excellent option for those looking for a high-quality, versatile, and affordable vacuum cleaner. How to find the perfect vacuum cleaner? Finding the perfect vacuum cleaner can be a challenge, but here are a few key considerations to keep in mind when making your selection: Type of Vacuum Cleaner: Consider the type of vacuum cleaner you need based on your cleaning requirements, such as handheld, stick, upright, canister, or robotic. Suction Power: Check the vacuum cleaner's suction power, measured in air watts. Dust Collection Capacity: Consider the size of the dustbin or bag. A larger capacity means less frequent stops to empty the dustbin or change the bag. Filter System: Check for the quality of the filter system. A good filter system will trap small particles, reducing allergens and improving air quality. Corded vs Cordless: Consider whether you want a corded or cordless vacuum cleaner. Corded cleaners generally offer more consistent suction power, while cordless cleaners offer greater flexibility and convenience. Price: Set a budget and consider the cost of the vacuum cleaner and its accessories, such as bags, filters, or tools.