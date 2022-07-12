Sign out
Best 5-inch mobile phones in India: Ideal screen size for different activities

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 12, 2022 18:15 IST

Summary:

The mobile phone market has been flooded with numerous smartphones with various dimensions and screen sizes, so choosing an ideal mobile display size is a challenging affair for you. A 5-inch size mobile phone will suit essential day-to-day use.

A 5-inch mobile phone is compatible, flexible and easily fits into your hand.

When you plan to replace or upgrade your existing mobile phone, one critical attribute is choosing the phone's screen size. The 5-inch mobile phone is compatible, flexible and easily fits into your hand. Apart from the comfort and flexibility, you can use this mobile single-handedly. It is an ideal display size that enables you to perform different activities such as playing games, net surfing, reading e-book, and responding to emails.

Today, most smartphones have a display of more than 5 inches. These times, finding a reliable and small mobile phone is challenging. So, to assist you, we have prepared a list of 10 smartphones having a display of 5 inches. Go through the complete article to find which mobile is most suitable for you.

The Best 5-inch Mobile Phones

  1. Jio Phone Next 32 GB ROM, 2 GB RAM, Blue Smartphone

The next 32 GB features a fantastic front and rear camera, letting you click amazing photos. This phone is convenient and compatible. You can watch images and videos, surf the internet, and play games with clear and sharp visuals. As this mobile phone houses a li-polymer battery of 3500 mAh, it does not need frequent charging.

  • Screen Size: 5.45 inch
  • Battery: 3500 mAh
  • Internal Memory: 32 GB
  • Operating System: Android v11
  • Network: 4G/3G/2G
  • Resolution: 720x1440 pixels
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Device interface - Keypad
  • Colour - Blue

ProsCons
Handy Overpriced 
Support Local LanguageInternetwork with Jio connection only
 Stock UILock IN system
Jio Phone Next 32 GB ROM, 2 GB RAM, Blue Smartphone
36% off
4,639 7,299
Buy now

2. Apple iPhone SE

If you are looking for a handy and easy-to-use mobile with the latest technology, then Apple iPhone SE is one of the most suitable mobiles. This mobile phone will get a modern A13 powerful Bionic processor and a single rear camera. IOS operating system is this mobile phone's main attraction, providing a multi-year update guarantee with slick and smooth function. Apple has specially launched this mobile phone for those users who desire to upgrade from previous models and wants to continue with the cloud services.

  • Screen size: 4.70 inches
  • Touchscreen: Yes
  • Resolution: 750x1334 pixels
  • Processor make: Apple A13 Bionic
  • Form factor: Touchscreen
  • Dimensions (mm): 138.40 x 67.30 x 7.30
  • Colours: Red, Black, White

ProsCons
Regular IOS updateExpensive
Slim and easy to useBattery life is average 
The camera quality is goodSolo rear camera
Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) - Midnight (3rd Generation)
4% off
46,900 48,900
Buy now

3. Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 is a handy mobile phone belonging to the class of Pixel 2XL. This mobile features a display of the 5-inch with textured aluminium coating, providing a great viewing angle. This phone has a decent battery life with a battery capacity of 2700mAh.

  • OS: ‎Android
  • RAM: ‎4 GB
  • Dimensions: ‎14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm
  • Special features: Solo SIM, Email, Video and Music Player
  • Device interface: ‎Touchscreen
  • Resolution: ‎1080 x 1920
  • Colour: ‎Just Black

ProsCons
Good CameraDesign is average 
Comfortable and light-weighted Battery life is average 
Excellent Performance Stiffy volume buttons 
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 64 GB) Just Black
76% off
14,600 61,000
Buy now

4. Itel A23 Pro

Itel A23 Pro mobile has a 5-inch touchscreen display with 480x854 pixels resolution. A quad-core processor powers this mobile phone. It is an android based mobile phone with 8 GB of inbuilt storage. You can expand the storage of this mobile phone up to 32 GB with an expandable MicroSD card. It was launched in Sapphire blue and lake blue colours.

  • Dimensions: 145.40 x 73.90 x 9.85
  • Battery: 2400 mAH
  • Touchscreen: Yes
  • Resolution: 480x854 pixels
  • Processor: quad-core
  • RAM: 1GB
  • Expandable storage: 32 GB
  • Operating System: Android 10
  • WiFi: Yes

ProsCons
Decent PerformanceMissing many features
Value for moneyAverage design
Easy to carry 
itel A23 Pro_Open Version (5'' FWVGA Bright Display | 8GB+1GB Memory | Smart Face Unlock | 2400mAh Battery | 2MP Rear Camera | Selfie Camera)_Sapphire Blue
5% off
3,999 4,199
Buy now

5. Nokia C01 Plus

Nokia C01 Plus comes with a touchscreen display of 5 inches. This phone consists of a 2000 mAh battery. This phone has been launched in gold, grey, and blue colours.

  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Front Camera: 2 MP
  • Display: 5.0 inches
  • OS: Android v8.1 Oreo
  • Camera Setup: Single
  • Resolution: 2592 x 1944
  • Battery: 2000 mAh

ProsCons
Dedicated sim and memory cardNo fingerprint sensor
294 pixel per inch (ppi) displayNo FM radio
2000mAh batteryNo waterproof 
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash | 32GB Storage (Grey)
18% off
6,549 7,999
Buy now

6. Nokia 105 Plus

Nokia has released the Nokia 105 Plus keypad on the market. This mobile phone is available in red and charcoal colours across India's online and offline stores. This feature phone provides a 2G network with a dual sim facility. The battery backup of this mobile phone is 192 hours of standby time on the 2G network.

  • Colour: Charcoal
  • OS: Nokia Series 30+
  • Dimensions: 11.5 x 5 x 1.4 cm
  • Batteries: Lithium-Ion battery
  • Additional features: Radio and MP3
  • Form Factor: Bar

ProsCons
192 Hours standby battery backupNo 4G
Minimalist UINo Front Camera
Value for moneyNo Wifi
Nokia 105 Plus Single SIM, Keypad Mobile Phone with Wireless FM Radio, Memory Card Slot and MP3 Player | Charcoal
12% off
1,496 1,699
Buy now

7. Samsung Metro B350E

The Samsung metro is a pocket-friendly mobile phone with a display of 2.4 inches with 240x320 screen resolution and 167 ppi pixel density. The keypad of this mobile phone is very responsive, which allows the user ease of typing the message. The various features such as USB, Bluetooth, and GPRS connect the mobile with other gadgets.

  • OS: ‎Keypad
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth and ‎USB
  • Special features: ‎MP3
  • RAM: 32 MB
  • Dimensions: ‎12 x 7.5 x 5.4cm
  • Camera: 2MP
  • Battery: 1200 mAh (removable)

ProsCons
Excellent keypadHigh prices
Good cameraAverage battery
Aesthetic designNo fingerprint sensors
Samsung Guru Music 2 (SM-B310E, White)
Buy now

8. Nokia 6310

Nokia 6310 is a featured phone most suitable for daily activities such as calling, listening to music, and sending SMS. The basic features of this mobile phone remind us of the old charm of the Nokia phone. However, these mobiles have more features than the devices in the early 2000s. This mobile phone comes with a dual SIM, camera, calculator, FM Radio, alarm, etc.

  • Brand: Nokia
  • Form factor: Bar
  • Battery capacity: 1150 mAh
  • Colours: Dark Green, Black, Light Blue, Yellow
  • Card slot: microSDHC
  • Operating system: Series 30+
  • Battery Type: Removable Li-Ion 1150 mAh

ProsCons
Dual SimSupport only 2G
Torch LightExpensive 
Expandable memoryOnly have a single camera
Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with a 2.8” Screen, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | Black
24% off
3,399 4,499
Buy now

9. Lava Z21

Lava Z21 is one of the most compatible and handy mobile phones available in two colours, i.e., cyan and blue. The battery of this mobile is made in India and provides a great backup of 23 hrs when charged thoroughly once. This mobile features a 5-inch display with an octa-core processor with 2 GB RAM for smooth performance. It consists of Accelerometer and proximity sensor. The face-unlock feature is also installed in this device for additional security.

  • OS: ‎Stock Android 11
  • Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9
  • Battery: Lithium Polymer battery
  • Form factor: ‎Bar
  • Colour: ‎Striped Blue
  • Battery Power: 5000 mAh
  • Storage: 32 GB

ProsCons
Octa Core ChipsetNo fast charging
Expandable Memory No fingerprint sensor
Good Battery backupThe camera quality is not good
Lava Z21 (2GB RAM, 32GB ROM)-Cyan| Octa Core Processor| Stock Android 11| Powerful 3100 mAh Battery
12% off
5,299 5,999
Buy now

10. Moto A70

The Moto A70 offers sufficient assistance for streamlining your daily tasks. The Moto device comes equipped with a phone book, calendar, calculator, MP3 player, FM Radio, and video player, and a high-quality display and storage supported by a sizable battery.

  • OS: 2G
  • Battery: Lithium-Ion battery
  • Form Factor: Bar
  • Special Feature: Bluetooth, Camera, and Dual Sim
  • Colour: Rose Gold
  • Audio Jack: USB Type

ProsCons
BluetoothThickness 
Expandable Memory No fingerprint sensor
Dual SimBattery 
Motorola a70 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB,Camera, 2.4 inch Screen with 1750 mAh Battery, Rose Gold
28% off
1,789 2,500
Buy now

Price of best 5-inch mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Jio Phone Next Rs. 7299
Apple iPhone SERs. 48900
Google Pixel 2Rs. 19999
Itel A23Rs. 4999
Nokia C01Rs. 3800
Nokia 105 PlusRs. 1699
Samsung Metro B350ERs. 2499
Nokia 6310Rs. 4499
Lava Z21Rs. 8499
Moto A70Rs. 1999

Best 3 important features for customers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Jio Phone Next Screen size 5.45 inchStorage 32 gbComfortable to use
Apple iPhone SEScreen Size 4.70 inchStorage 16 gbFlexible 
Google Pixel 2Screen Size 5 inchStorage 32 gbAdvance features like mailing 
 Itel A23Screen SizeStorage 32 GBAffordable prices
Nokia C01Screen Size 5 inchNALong lasting battery life
Nokia 105 PlusScreen Size 5.12 inchStorage  16 GBPocket friendly 
Samsung Metro B350EScreen Size 4.2 inchStorage  2 MBAffordbale 
Nokia 6310Screen Size 5 inchStorage 32 GB4G, Bluetooth, expandable memory, wifi, internet
Lava Z21Screen Size 5 inchStorage  16 GBPlay games, read ebooks
Moto A70Screen Size 5 inchStorage  16 GBCamera, bluetooth

Best value for money

Nokia 105 Plus is listed for Rs. 1538 after the discount. If you are looking for a daily use mobile, you can prefer Nokia 105 Plus. This mobile phone is available in red and charcoal colours across India's online and offline stores. The battery backup of this mobile phone is 192 hours of standby time on the 2G network.

Best overall

Nokia 6310 is one of the best mobiles in this range. You can grab this phone at Rs. 3399 from online mode. This mobile phone comes with a dual SIM, camera, calculator, FM Radio, alarm, etc. This mobile phone has a premium finish and a classic design keypad. It also consists of pre-loaded games for non-stop entertainment. You can use this phone for a full day of talking purpose in a single charge.

How to find the perfect 5 inch mobile phones?

If you are looking for the best 5 inch Mobile Phones, keep these pointers in mind:

  • Mobile must have expandable memory
  • It might support 2G/3G/4G connectivity
  • Service centres are easily available
  • Battery life must be good
  • Should have a good operating system

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the ranges available in 5 inch mobile phones?

The range of most 5-inch mobile phones varies between Rs. 1500 to Rs. 15000 (except Apple iPhone SE). There are numerous variations available in this range.

2. Is an expandable memory feature available in Apple iPhone SE?

Apple iPhone SE provides internal 16 GB storage. It does not offer the facility to expand the memory.

3. Which brand provides the most mobiles in the 5 inch range?

Nokia and Samsung mainly manufacture mobile phones under 5 inches.

4. Which mobile is better - Apple iPhone SE or Google Pixel 2?

Google Pixel 2 is an Android phone, while the Apple iPhone SE is an IOS phone. Google Pixel 2 provides you with a better battery, storage, and connectivity, while Apple iPhone SE gives you frequent updates, a good camera, and a good processor. So, if you are looking for a budget phone, you must choose Google Pixel 2.

5. What 5 inch Mobile Phone has the best camera?

Apple SE has the best camera compared to other 5-inch mobile phones.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

