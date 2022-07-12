Best 5-inch mobile phones in India: Ideal screen size for different activities

A 5-inch mobile phone is compatible, flexible and easily fits into your hand.

When you plan to replace or upgrade your existing mobile phone, one critical attribute is choosing the phone's screen size. The 5-inch mobile phone is compatible, flexible and easily fits into your hand. Apart from the comfort and flexibility, you can use this mobile single-handedly. It is an ideal display size that enables you to perform different activities such as playing games, net surfing, reading e-book, and responding to emails. Today, most smartphones have a display of more than 5 inches. These times, finding a reliable and small mobile phone is challenging. So, to assist you, we have prepared a list of 10 smartphones having a display of 5 inches. Go through the complete article to find which mobile is most suitable for you. The Best 5-inch Mobile Phones Jio Phone Next 32 GB ROM, 2 GB RAM, Blue Smartphone The next 32 GB features a fantastic front and rear camera, letting you click amazing photos. This phone is convenient and compatible. You can watch images and videos, surf the internet, and play games with clear and sharp visuals. As this mobile phone houses a li-polymer battery of 3500 mAh, it does not need frequent charging. Screen Size: 5.45 inch

Battery: 3500 mAh

Internal Memory: 32 GB

Operating System: Android v11

Network: 4G/3G/2G

Resolution: 720x1440 pixels

RAM: 2 GB

Device interface - Keypad

Colour - Blue

Pros Cons Handy Overpriced Support Local Language Internetwork with Jio connection only Stock UI Lock IN system

2. Apple iPhone SE If you are looking for a handy and easy-to-use mobile with the latest technology, then Apple iPhone SE is one of the most suitable mobiles. This mobile phone will get a modern A13 powerful Bionic processor and a single rear camera. IOS operating system is this mobile phone's main attraction, providing a multi-year update guarantee with slick and smooth function. Apple has specially launched this mobile phone for those users who desire to upgrade from previous models and wants to continue with the cloud services. Screen size: 4.70 inches

Touchscreen: Yes

Resolution: 750x1334 pixels

Processor make: Apple A13 Bionic

Form factor: Touchscreen

Dimensions (mm): 138.40 x 67.30 x 7.30

Colours: Red, Black, White

Pros Cons Regular IOS update Expensive Slim and easy to use Battery life is average The camera quality is good Solo rear camera

3. Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 2 is a handy mobile phone belonging to the class of Pixel 2XL. This mobile features a display of the 5-inch with textured aluminium coating, providing a great viewing angle. This phone has a decent battery life with a battery capacity of 2700mAh. OS: ‎Android

RAM: ‎4 GB

Dimensions: ‎14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm

Special features: Solo SIM, Email, Video and Music Player

Device interface: ‎Touchscreen

Resolution: ‎1080 x 1920

Colour: ‎Just Black

Pros Cons Good Camera Design is average Comfortable and light-weighted Battery life is average Excellent Performance Stiffy volume buttons

4. Itel A23 Pro Itel A23 Pro mobile has a 5-inch touchscreen display with 480x854 pixels resolution. A quad-core processor powers this mobile phone. It is an android based mobile phone with 8 GB of inbuilt storage. You can expand the storage of this mobile phone up to 32 GB with an expandable MicroSD card. It was launched in Sapphire blue and lake blue colours. Dimensions: 145.40 x 73.90 x 9.85

Battery: 2400 mAH

Touchscreen: Yes

Resolution: 480x854 pixels

Processor: quad-core

RAM: 1GB

Expandable storage: 32 GB

Operating System: Android 10

WiFi: Yes

Pros Cons Decent Performance Missing many features Value for money Average design Easy to carry

5. Nokia C01 Plus Nokia C01 Plus comes with a touchscreen display of 5 inches. This phone consists of a 2000 mAh battery. This phone has been launched in gold, grey, and blue colours. RAM: 1 GB

Front Camera: 2 MP

Display: 5.0 inches

OS: Android v8.1 Oreo

Camera Setup: Single

Resolution: 2592 x 1944

Battery: 2000 mAh

Pros Cons Dedicated sim and memory card No fingerprint sensor 294 pixel per inch (ppi) display No FM radio 2000mAh battery No waterproof

6. Nokia 105 Plus Nokia has released the Nokia 105 Plus keypad on the market. This mobile phone is available in red and charcoal colours across India's online and offline stores. This feature phone provides a 2G network with a dual sim facility. The battery backup of this mobile phone is 192 hours of standby time on the 2G network. Colour: Charcoal

OS: Nokia Series 30+

Dimensions: 11.5 x 5 x 1.4 cm

Batteries: Lithium-Ion battery

Additional features: Radio and MP3

Form Factor: Bar

Pros Cons 192 Hours standby battery backup No 4G Minimalist UI No Front Camera Value for money No Wifi

7. Samsung Metro B350E The Samsung metro is a pocket-friendly mobile phone with a display of 2.4 inches with 240x320 screen resolution and 167 ppi pixel density. The keypad of this mobile phone is very responsive, which allows the user ease of typing the message. The various features such as USB, Bluetooth, and GPRS connect the mobile with other gadgets. OS: ‎Keypad

Connectivity: Bluetooth and ‎USB

Special features: ‎MP3

RAM: 32 MB

Dimensions: ‎12 x 7.5 x 5.4cm

Camera: 2MP

Battery: 1200 mAh (removable)

Pros Cons Excellent keypad High prices Good camera Average battery Aesthetic design No fingerprint sensors

8. Nokia 6310 Nokia 6310 is a featured phone most suitable for daily activities such as calling, listening to music, and sending SMS. The basic features of this mobile phone remind us of the old charm of the Nokia phone. However, these mobiles have more features than the devices in the early 2000s. This mobile phone comes with a dual SIM, camera, calculator, FM Radio, alarm, etc. Brand: Nokia

Form factor: Bar

Battery capacity: 1150 mAh

Colours: Dark Green, Black, Light Blue, Yellow

Card slot: microSDHC

Operating system: Series 30+

Battery Type: Removable Li-Ion 1150 mAh

Pros Cons Dual Sim Support only 2G Torch Light Expensive Expandable memory Only have a single camera

9. Lava Z21 Lava Z21 is one of the most compatible and handy mobile phones available in two colours, i.e., cyan and blue. The battery of this mobile is made in India and provides a great backup of 23 hrs when charged thoroughly once. This mobile features a 5-inch display with an octa-core processor with 2 GB RAM for smooth performance. It consists of Accelerometer and proximity sensor. The face-unlock feature is also installed in this device for additional security. OS: ‎Stock Android 11

Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9

Battery: Lithium Polymer battery

Form factor: ‎Bar

Colour: ‎Striped Blue

Battery Power: 5000 mAh

Storage: 32 GB

Pros Cons Octa Core Chipset No fast charging Expandable Memory No fingerprint sensor Good Battery backup The camera quality is not good

10. Moto A70 The Moto A70 offers sufficient assistance for streamlining your daily tasks. The Moto device comes equipped with a phone book, calendar, calculator, MP3 player, FM Radio, and video player, and a high-quality display and storage supported by a sizable battery. OS: 2G

Battery: Lithium-Ion battery

Form Factor: Bar

Special Feature: Bluetooth, Camera, and Dual Sim

Colour: Rose Gold

Audio Jack: USB Type

Pros Cons Bluetooth Thickness Expandable Memory No fingerprint sensor Dual Sim Battery

Price of best 5-inch mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Jio Phone Next Rs. 7299 Apple iPhone SE Rs. 48900 Google Pixel 2 Rs. 19999 Itel A23 Rs. 4999 Nokia C01 Rs. 3800 Nokia 105 Plus Rs. 1699 Samsung Metro B350E Rs. 2499 Nokia 6310 Rs. 4499 Lava Z21 Rs. 8499 Moto A70 Rs. 1999

Best 3 important features for customers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Jio Phone Next Screen size 5.45 inch Storage 32 gb Comfortable to use Apple iPhone SE Screen Size 4.70 inch Storage 16 gb Flexible Google Pixel 2 Screen Size 5 inch Storage 32 gb Advance features like mailing Itel A23 Screen Size Storage 32 GB Affordable prices Nokia C01 Screen Size 5 inch NA Long lasting battery life Nokia 105 Plus Screen Size 5.12 inch Storage 16 GB Pocket friendly Samsung Metro B350E Screen Size 4.2 inch Storage 2 MB Affordbale Nokia 6310 Screen Size 5 inch Storage 32 GB 4G, Bluetooth, expandable memory, wifi, internet Lava Z21 Screen Size 5 inch Storage 16 GB Play games, read ebooks Moto A70 Screen Size 5 inch Storage 16 GB Camera, bluetooth