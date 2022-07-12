Best 5-inch mobile phones in India: Ideal screen size for different activities

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
When you plan to replace or upgrade your existing mobile phone, one critical attribute is choosing the phone's screen size. The 5-inch mobile phone is compatible, flexible and easily fits into your hand. Apart from the comfort and flexibility, you can use this mobile single-handedly. It is an ideal display size that enables you to perform different activities such as playing games, net surfing, reading e-book, and responding to emails.
Today, most smartphones have a display of more than 5 inches. These times, finding a reliable and small mobile phone is challenging. So, to assist you, we have prepared a list of 10 smartphones having a display of 5 inches. Go through the complete article to find which mobile is most suitable for you.
The Best 5-inch Mobile Phones
The next 32 GB features a fantastic front and rear camera, letting you click amazing photos. This phone is convenient and compatible. You can watch images and videos, surf the internet, and play games with clear and sharp visuals. As this mobile phone houses a li-polymer battery of 3500 mAh, it does not need frequent charging.
|Pros
|Cons
|Handy
|Overpriced
|Support Local Language
|Internetwork with Jio connection only
|Stock UI
|Lock IN system
2. Apple iPhone SE
If you are looking for a handy and easy-to-use mobile with the latest technology, then Apple iPhone SE is one of the most suitable mobiles. This mobile phone will get a modern A13 powerful Bionic processor and a single rear camera. IOS operating system is this mobile phone's main attraction, providing a multi-year update guarantee with slick and smooth function. Apple has specially launched this mobile phone for those users who desire to upgrade from previous models and wants to continue with the cloud services.
|Pros
|Cons
|Regular IOS update
|Expensive
|Slim and easy to use
|Battery life is average
|The camera quality is good
|Solo rear camera
3. Google Pixel 2
Google Pixel 2 is a handy mobile phone belonging to the class of Pixel 2XL. This mobile features a display of the 5-inch with textured aluminium coating, providing a great viewing angle. This phone has a decent battery life with a battery capacity of 2700mAh.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Camera
|Design is average
|Comfortable and light-weighted
|Battery life is average
|Excellent Performance
|Stiffy volume buttons
4. Itel A23 Pro
Itel A23 Pro mobile has a 5-inch touchscreen display with 480x854 pixels resolution. A quad-core processor powers this mobile phone. It is an android based mobile phone with 8 GB of inbuilt storage. You can expand the storage of this mobile phone up to 32 GB with an expandable MicroSD card. It was launched in Sapphire blue and lake blue colours.
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent Performance
|Missing many features
|Value for money
|Average design
|Easy to carry
5. Nokia C01 Plus
Nokia C01 Plus comes with a touchscreen display of 5 inches. This phone consists of a 2000 mAh battery. This phone has been launched in gold, grey, and blue colours.
|Pros
|Cons
|Dedicated sim and memory card
|No fingerprint sensor
|294 pixel per inch (ppi) display
|No FM radio
|2000mAh battery
|No waterproof
6. Nokia 105 Plus
Nokia has released the Nokia 105 Plus keypad on the market. This mobile phone is available in red and charcoal colours across India's online and offline stores. This feature phone provides a 2G network with a dual sim facility. The battery backup of this mobile phone is 192 hours of standby time on the 2G network.
|Pros
|Cons
|192 Hours standby battery backup
|No 4G
|Minimalist UI
|No Front Camera
|Value for money
|No Wifi
7. Samsung Metro B350E
The Samsung metro is a pocket-friendly mobile phone with a display of 2.4 inches with 240x320 screen resolution and 167 ppi pixel density. The keypad of this mobile phone is very responsive, which allows the user ease of typing the message. The various features such as USB, Bluetooth, and GPRS connect the mobile with other gadgets.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent keypad
|High prices
|Good camera
|Average battery
|Aesthetic design
|No fingerprint sensors
8. Nokia 6310
Nokia 6310 is a featured phone most suitable for daily activities such as calling, listening to music, and sending SMS. The basic features of this mobile phone remind us of the old charm of the Nokia phone. However, these mobiles have more features than the devices in the early 2000s. This mobile phone comes with a dual SIM, camera, calculator, FM Radio, alarm, etc.
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual Sim
|Support only 2G
|Torch Light
|Expensive
|Expandable memory
|Only have a single camera
9. Lava Z21
Lava Z21 is one of the most compatible and handy mobile phones available in two colours, i.e., cyan and blue. The battery of this mobile is made in India and provides a great backup of 23 hrs when charged thoroughly once. This mobile features a 5-inch display with an octa-core processor with 2 GB RAM for smooth performance. It consists of Accelerometer and proximity sensor. The face-unlock feature is also installed in this device for additional security.
|Pros
|Cons
|Octa Core Chipset
|No fast charging
|Expandable Memory
|No fingerprint sensor
|Good Battery backup
|The camera quality is not good
10. Moto A70
The Moto A70 offers sufficient assistance for streamlining your daily tasks. The Moto device comes equipped with a phone book, calendar, calculator, MP3 player, FM Radio, and video player, and a high-quality display and storage supported by a sizable battery.
|Pros
|Cons
|Bluetooth
|Thickness
|Expandable Memory
|No fingerprint sensor
|Dual Sim
|Battery
|Product
|Price
|Jio Phone Next
|Rs. 7299
|Apple iPhone SE
|Rs. 48900
|Google Pixel 2
|Rs. 19999
|Itel A23
|Rs. 4999
|Nokia C01
|Rs. 3800
|Nokia 105 Plus
|Rs. 1699
|Samsung Metro B350E
|Rs. 2499
|Nokia 6310
|Rs. 4499
|Lava Z21
|Rs. 8499
|Moto A70
|Rs. 1999
Best 3 important features for customers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Jio Phone Next
|Screen size 5.45 inch
|Storage 32 gb
|Comfortable to use
|Apple iPhone SE
|Screen Size 4.70 inch
|Storage 16 gb
|Flexible
|Google Pixel 2
|Screen Size 5 inch
|Storage 32 gb
|Advance features like mailing
|Itel A23
|Screen Size
|Storage 32 GB
|Affordable prices
|Nokia C01
|Screen Size 5 inch
|NA
|Long lasting battery life
|Nokia 105 Plus
|Screen Size 5.12 inch
|Storage 16 GB
|Pocket friendly
|Samsung Metro B350E
|Screen Size 4.2 inch
|Storage 2 MB
|Affordbale
|Nokia 6310
|Screen Size 5 inch
|Storage 32 GB
|4G, Bluetooth, expandable memory, wifi, internet
|Lava Z21
|Screen Size 5 inch
|Storage 16 GB
|Play games, read ebooks
|Moto A70
|Screen Size 5 inch
|Storage 16 GB
|Camera, bluetooth
Best value for money
Nokia 105 Plus is listed for Rs. 1538 after the discount. If you are looking for a daily use mobile, you can prefer Nokia 105 Plus. This mobile phone is available in red and charcoal colours across India's online and offline stores. The battery backup of this mobile phone is 192 hours of standby time on the 2G network.
Best overall
Nokia 6310 is one of the best mobiles in this range. You can grab this phone at Rs. 3399 from online mode. This mobile phone comes with a dual SIM, camera, calculator, FM Radio, alarm, etc. This mobile phone has a premium finish and a classic design keypad. It also consists of pre-loaded games for non-stop entertainment. You can use this phone for a full day of talking purpose in a single charge.
How to find the perfect 5 inch mobile phones?
If you are looking for the best 5 inch Mobile Phones, keep these pointers in mind:
Frequently Asked Questions
1. What are the ranges available in 5 inch mobile phones?
The range of most 5-inch mobile phones varies between Rs. 1500 to Rs. 15000 (except Apple iPhone SE). There are numerous variations available in this range.
2. Is an expandable memory feature available in Apple iPhone SE?
Apple iPhone SE provides internal 16 GB storage. It does not offer the facility to expand the memory.
3. Which brand provides the most mobiles in the 5 inch range?
Nokia and Samsung mainly manufacture mobile phones under 5 inches.
4. Which mobile is better - Apple iPhone SE or Google Pixel 2?
Google Pixel 2 is an Android phone, while the Apple iPhone SE is an IOS phone. Google Pixel 2 provides you with a better battery, storage, and connectivity, while Apple iPhone SE gives you frequent updates, a good camera, and a good processor. So, if you are looking for a budget phone, you must choose Google Pixel 2.
5. What 5 inch Mobile Phone has the best camera?
Apple SE has the best camera compared to other 5-inch mobile phones.
