Best 50 inches TV: The ultimate buyer’s guide

Several things must be considered when you are on the market for a new TV. Display size, resolution, and buzzwords like “true-tone” and “HDR” often make the buyer feel intimidated. The top 50-inch TVs come with many of the same features and outstanding image quality as the more well-liked 55- and 65-inch models but in a smaller size. But the key differences lie in the nitty-gritty details. We will delve closely into the details and provide you with all the information that you must have.
Can’t wait to find out our picks? Scroll down and take a look.
Our Pick of the Top 10 Best 50-inch TVs in 2022
1. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful Processor
|Universal Remote Not Present
|16 GB Built-in Storage
|Not Exactly the best picture quality, but good
|Dolby Vision Support
|for the price
|HDR 10+ support
2. AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB50U20PS
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent surround sound quality for the price
|Uses WebOS instead of Android
|Insane value for money
|Lacks Support for Third-Party Apps
|Incredible picture quality
|Connectivity Issues
3. Philips 50PUT7605/94 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV With Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi Connectivity & P5 Perfect Picture Engine.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good panel performance
|Gaming performance could have been better.
|Easy to use settings
|HDR 10+ support
|Well built
4. Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50AUE60AKLXL.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good gaming performance
|Low brightness
|Good picture quality
|Absence of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
|No digital disturbances
5. Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 50A73F
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent television
|Visible motion issues across resolutions
|Affordable
|Good overall performance
6. Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X | L50M5-5AIN
|Pros
|Cons
|Contains video decor
|No Dolby Vision
|Good display
|16:9 aspect ratio
7. TCL 125.7 cm (50 inches) Remote Less Voice Control Edition 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 50C715
|Pros
|Cons
|Vibrant image
|Out-of-box settings need calibrating
|Tidy design
|Not bright enough for HDR
|Super-fast gaming latency
|Inconsistent black levels, especially in dark rooms.
8. LG 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UP7500PTZ
|Pros
|Cons
|Great Image Quality
|Lacks Android or another OS based on WebOS
|4K Upscaling
|Bad Viewing Angles
|Lacks Voice Search Functionality
9. OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S
|Pros
|Cons
|includes Speak Now voice control for hands-free operation
|Post-purchase support could be improved
|Impressive picture quality
|Comes with a 4K UHD display
10. Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 50A6GE (2021 Model) | With Dolby Vision and Atmos
|Pros
|Cons
|Low-resolution content is upscaled well
|No local dimming
|Outstanding low input lag, even outside of Game Mode
|Disappointing black uniformity
|Minimal stutter
|Bad HDR peak brightness
|Product
|Price
|Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA
|34,999
|AmazonBasics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB50U20PS
|31,499
|Philips 50PUT7605/94
|31,999
|Samsung Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50AUE60AKLXL
|46,990
|Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 50A73F
|40,990
|Mi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X | L50M5-5AIN
|35,999
|TCL 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 50C715
|44,990
|LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UP7500PTZ
|43,990
|OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S
|38,999
|Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 50A6GE
|31,999
Best 3 Important Features for consumers
Refer to the following table to learn about the top 3 features of all the best 50-inch TVs:
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Redmi Android Smart LED TV
|16 GB built-in storage
|Support for HDR 10+, HLG, Reality Flow, and Vivid Picture Engine
|Patchwall
|AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) Smart LED Fire TV
|Value for money
|Support for HDR 10+ HLG, UHD Dimming, and Anti-Aliasing
|Fire OS
|Philips 50PUT7605/94 126 cm (50 inches) Smart TV
|P5 Perfect Picture Engine5
|Support for HDR10+, HLG, Pixel Precise Ultra HD
|Saphi OS
|Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Smart LED TV
|Slim, bezel-less design
|Support for Ultra-dimming and HDR
|Tizen OS
|Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Android LED TV
|UHD AI Upscaler
|Support for Ultra Dimming, HDR 10, and HLG support
|102W Powerful JBL Speakers
|Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) Android Smart LED TV
|Latest Cortex A53 processor from Amlogic
|Support for HDR 10 and Vivid Picture Engine
|Patchwall
|TCL 125.7 cm (50 inches) Android Smart QLED TV
|QLED panel
|Support for HDR 10 and micro-dimming
|5000+ Apps
|LG 127 cm (50 inches) Smart LED TV
|Quad core processor
|Support for LG Thinq AI and excellent Upscaling implementation
|WebOS
|OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) Smart Android TV
|Bezel-less design
|Support for HDR 10 HDR 10+, and HLG
|Oxygen Play 2.0
|Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Android LED TV
|Ultra slim, bezel-less panel
|Support for HDR 10 and HLG
|Chromecast built-in
Best Budget - Philips 50PUT7605/94 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV With Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi Connectivity & P5 Perfect Picture Engine
With a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a 16:9 aspect ratio, this 50-inch smart TV provides a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The TV supports AVI, MKV, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4 video formats. The TV's peak brightness is 300 Nits, and its contrast ratio is 200000:1. It offers a 178-degree broad horizontal viewing angle.
The Philips has stereo speakers with a 20 W maximum output rating for audio. AAC, MP3, WMA, and other audio formats are supported by it.
Best overall - Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50AUE60AKLXL
The Samsung Panel's excellent display quality is par for the course. Additionally, it supports HDR10+, which is another benefit, and the colours are superb. Thanks to the tiny bezels, a better vision will be provided while playing video games or viewing movies. Additionally, as this is a Samsung TV, Tizen is used. If you've used Android TV before, you might feel strange initially, but you'll grow used to it within a day or two. Overall, the Samsung UA50AUE60AKLXL is a good deal under 50000. It features excellent speakers and the most remarkable display possible. You won't be let down after you purchase it.
How to find the perfect 50-inch TV For You
It might seem like a huge undertaking to choose the ideal 50-inch TV. Numerous outstanding products are available from renowned companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, and others. The selection might be frustrating since many design aesthetics, smart TV operating systems, and ecosystems are to consider. Before buying a 50-inch TV, take into account the following:
1. Size and Setup
When buying a new TV, measure your entertainment area first. When you see a 65-inch TV, that's the diagonal measurement, not the height or width. TV product pages and reviews usually list these dimensions. Most living rooms need a 50-inch or larger TV, but you can go as big as your space constraints and budget allow.
2. Smart TVs
A smart TV is often connected to the internet and streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO using Wi-Fi or Ethernet connections. Similar to 4K and HDR, smart TVs are spreading like wildfire. A smart TV is most likely what you're seeking to get if it's a 50-inch 4K TV. However, it would be best if you also researched the TV's OS.
3. Inputs and HDMI 2.1
Although TVs sometimes feature colourful back or side panels and several ports and outputs, only HDMI is critical (unless you have a lot of legacy gear). Streaming devices, Blu-ray players, game consoles, and PCs may connect to a TV through HDMI.
FAQ about 50-inch TVs
We know you may have questions about choosing an excellent 50-inch TV, so we've listed below the most frequently asked questions about buying a 50-inch TV.
1. Should I buy a 4K or an FHD TV?
4K has four times as many pixels as FHD, which means that when you compare a 4K and FHD TV, the sheer level of detail and clarity you can expect in the image you see on the screen changes dramatically given the increased pixel count. Plus, a 50-inch TV with FHD resolution makes absolutely zero sense.
2. How much do 50 inches TVs cost?
50-inch TVs have become incredibly affordable, with the entry-level TVs costing around Rs. 30,000. There is no exact upper bound given that some TVs even cost lakhs of rupees.
3. Do I need to sit extremely close to a 50-inch screen?
4K Ultra HD TVs should be viewed from 1 to 1.5 times the screen's diagonal width. For a 50" TV, you should be 6 to 7 feet away.
4. Are 4K and HDR the same thing?
Although "4K" defines screen resolution, HDR refers to a piece of content with a higher dynamic range than SDR. Specific HDR standards, however, do call for a 4K resolution.
5. What does Ultra HD mean?
Because they have fewer horizontal pixels, UHD TVs can't match 4K's resolution. The phrases are nonetheless often used in the same context. The resolution of many 4K TVs is "just" 3840 × 2169 pixels.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.