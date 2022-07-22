Best 50 inches TV: The ultimate buyer’s guide

With its 4K ultra HD screen resolution, watching films and streaming content will be an enriching experience.

Our Pick of the Top 10 Best 50-inch TVs in 2022

Can’t wait to find out our picks? Scroll down and take a look.

Several things must be considered when you are on the market for a new TV. Display size, resolution, and buzzwords like “true-tone” and “HDR” often make the buyer feel intimidated. The top 50-inch TVs come with many of the same features and outstanding image quality as the more well-liked 55- and 65-inch models but in a smaller size. But the key differences lie in the nitty-gritty details. We will delve closely into the details and provide you with all the information that you must have.

Refer to the following table to learn about the top 3 features of all the best 50-inch TVs:

Best Budget - Philips 50PUT7605/94 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV With Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi Connectivity & P5 Perfect Picture Engine

With a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a 16:9 aspect ratio, this 50-inch smart TV provides a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The TV supports AVI, MKV, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4 video formats. The TV's peak brightness is 300 Nits, and its contrast ratio is 200000:1. It offers a 178-degree broad horizontal viewing angle.

The Philips has stereo speakers with a 20 W maximum output rating for audio. AAC, MP3, WMA, and other audio formats are supported by it.

Best overall - Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50AUE60AKLXL

The Samsung Panel's excellent display quality is par for the course. Additionally, it supports HDR10+, which is another benefit, and the colours are superb. Thanks to the tiny bezels, a better vision will be provided while playing video games or viewing movies. Additionally, as this is a Samsung TV, Tizen is used. If you've used Android TV before, you might feel strange initially, but you'll grow used to it within a day or two. Overall, the Samsung UA50AUE60AKLXL is a good deal under 50000. It features excellent speakers and the most remarkable display possible. You won't be let down after you purchase it.

How to find the perfect 50-inch TV For You

It might seem like a huge undertaking to choose the ideal 50-inch TV. Numerous outstanding products are available from renowned companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, and others. The selection might be frustrating since many design aesthetics, smart TV operating systems, and ecosystems are to consider. Before buying a 50-inch TV, take into account the following:

1. Size and Setup

When buying a new TV, measure your entertainment area first. When you see a 65-inch TV, that's the diagonal measurement, not the height or width. TV product pages and reviews usually list these dimensions. Most living rooms need a 50-inch or larger TV, but you can go as big as your space constraints and budget allow.

2. Smart TVs

A smart TV is often connected to the internet and streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO using Wi-Fi or Ethernet connections. Similar to 4K and HDR, smart TVs are spreading like wildfire. A smart TV is most likely what you're seeking to get if it's a 50-inch 4K TV. However, it would be best if you also researched the TV's OS.

3. Inputs and HDMI 2.1

Although TVs sometimes feature colourful back or side panels and several ports and outputs, only HDMI is critical (unless you have a lot of legacy gear). Streaming devices, Blu-ray players, game consoles, and PCs may connect to a TV through HDMI.

FAQ about 50-inch TVs

We know you may have questions about choosing an excellent 50-inch TV, so we've listed below the most frequently asked questions about buying a 50-inch TV.

1. Should I buy a 4K or an FHD TV?

4K has four times as many pixels as FHD, which means that when you compare a 4K and FHD TV, the sheer level of detail and clarity you can expect in the image you see on the screen changes dramatically given the increased pixel count. Plus, a 50-inch TV with FHD resolution makes absolutely zero sense.

2. How much do 50 inches TVs cost?

50-inch TVs have become incredibly affordable, with the entry-level TVs costing around Rs. 30,000. There is no exact upper bound given that some TVs even cost lakhs of rupees.

3. Do I need to sit extremely close to a 50-inch screen?

4K Ultra HD TVs should be viewed from 1 to 1.5 times the screen's diagonal width. For a 50" TV, you should be 6 to 7 feet away.

4. Are 4K and HDR the same thing?

Although "4K" defines screen resolution, HDR refers to a piece of content with a higher dynamic range than SDR. Specific HDR standards, however, do call for a 4K resolution.

5. What does Ultra HD mean?

Because they have fewer horizontal pixels, UHD TVs can't match 4K's resolution. The phrases are nonetheless often used in the same context. The resolution of many 4K TVs is "just" 3840 × 2169 pixels.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.