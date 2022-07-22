Story Saved
Best 50 inches TV: The ultimate buyer’s guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 22, 2022 11:01 IST
With our exclusive buyer's guide, we aim to provide you with everything you need to know before buying a TV, along with our picks for the 10 best 50-inch TVs on the market. 

With its 4K ultra HD screen resolution, watching films and streaming content will be an enriching experience.

Several things must be considered when you are on the market for a new TV. Display size, resolution, and buzzwords like “true-tone” and “HDR” often make the buyer feel intimidated. The top 50-inch TVs come with many of the same features and outstanding image quality as the more well-liked 55- and 65-inch models but in a smaller size. But the key differences lie in the nitty-gritty details. We will delve closely into the details and provide you with all the information that you must have.

Can’t wait to find out our picks? Scroll down and take a look.

Our Pick of the Top 10 Best 50-inch TVs in 2022

1. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA

  • Screen Size:50 Inches
  • Resolution:4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
  • Display: 4K LED Panel, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HLG, Reality Flow, Vivid Picture Engine
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:16GB
  • Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio
  • Weight: 10.3 Kg
ProsCons
Powerful ProcessorUniversal Remote Not Present
16 GB Built-in Storage Not Exactly the best picture quality, but good 
Dolby Vision Supportfor the price
HDR 10+ support 
cellpic
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black)
3% off
34,999 35,999
Buy now

2. AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB50U20PS

  • Screen Size:50 Inches
  • Resolution:4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
  • Display: A+ Grade LED Panel, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ HLG, UHD Dimming, Anti-Aliasing
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:Unspecified
  • Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos
  • Weight: 9.1 Kg
ProsCons
Excellent surround sound quality for the priceUses WebOS instead of Android
Insane value for moneyLacks Support for Third-Party Apps
Incredible picture qualityConnectivity Issues
cellpic
AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB50U20PS (Black)
Buy now

3. Philips 50PUT7605/94 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV With Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi Connectivity & P5 Perfect Picture Engine.

  • Screen Size:50 Inches
  • Resolution:4K Ultra HD smart TV LED (3840 x 2160)
  • Display: LED Ultra HD Panel, P5 Perfect Picture Engine, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, Pixel Precise Ultra HD
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:unspecified
  • Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos
  • Weight: 11.3 Kg
ProsCons
Good panel performanceGaming performance could have been better.
Easy to use settings HDR 10+ support
Well built 
cellpic
Philips 50PUT7605/94 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV With Dolby Atmos, Wifi Connectivity & P5 Perfect Picture Engine (Black)
Buy now

4. Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50AUE60AKLXL.

  • Screen Size:50 Inches
  • Resolution:44K Ultra HD smart TV LED (3840 x 2160)
  • Display: Ultra HD (4k) LED Panel, One Billion Colours, Supports HDR 10+, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming, Auto Game Mode
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:8GB
  • Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos
  • Weight: 11.6 Kg
ProsCons
Good gaming performanceLow brightness
Good picture qualityAbsence of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
No digital disturbances 
cellpic
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50AUE60AKLXL (Black)
Buy now

5. Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 50A73F

  • Screen Size:50 Inches
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
  • Display:Dolby Vision HDR, Ultra Dimming, MEMC, UHD AI Upscaler, HDR 10, HLG Support
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:unspecified
  • Sound: 102 Watts Output
  • Weight: 11.2Kg
ProsCons
Decent televisionVisible motion issues across resolutions
Affordable 
Good overall performance 
cellpic
Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 50A73F (Metal Gray)
Buy now

6. Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X | L50M5-5AIN

  • Screen Size:50 Inches
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
  • Display:LED Panel | 4K HDR 10-bit display
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:8GB
  • Sound: 20 Watts Output | Dolby+ DTS-HD
  • Weight: 10.9Kg
ProsCons
Contains video decorNo Dolby Vision
Good display 
16:9 aspect ratio 
cellpic
Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X | L50M5-5AIN (Black)
Buy now

7. TCL 125.7 cm (50 inches) Remote Less Voice Control Edition 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 50C715

  • Screen Size:50 Inches
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3860 x 2160)
  • Display:QLED 4K UHD, A+ Grade LED Panel, Quantum Dot Display, Micro Dimming, IPQ Engine, Fullscreen (Bezel-less)
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:unspecified
  • Sound: 30W | Dolby Atmos
  • Weight: 12.1Kg
ProsCons
Vibrant imageOut-of-box settings need calibrating
Tidy designNot bright enough for HDR
Super-fast gaming latencyInconsistent black levels, especially in dark rooms.
cellpic
TCL 125.7 cm (50 inches) Remote Less Voice Control Edition 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 50C715 (Metallic Black)
Buy now

8. LG 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UP7500PTZ

  • Screen Size:50 Inches
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
  • Display:4K Ultra HD LED Display, Quad-Core Processor 4K
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:8GB
  • Sound: 20 Watts Output
  • Weight: 11.3Kg
ProsCons
Great Image QualityLacks Android or another OS based on WebOS
4K UpscalingBad Viewing Angles
 Lacks Voice Search Functionality 
cellpic
LG 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UP7500PTZ (Rocky Black)
63,990
Buy now

9. OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S

  • Screen Size:50 Inches
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
  • Display:1 billion colours, Gamma Engine, HDR10+ certified, HDR10, HLG, MEMC, Bezel-less design, 95.3% Screen to Body Ratio
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:16GB
  • Sound: 30 Watts Output | Co-tuned with Dynaudio | Dolby Audio
  • Weight: 9.7Kg
ProsCons
includes Speak Now voice control for hands-free operationPost-purchase support could be improved
Impressive picture quality 
Comes with a 4K UHD display 
cellpic
OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S (Black)
Buy now

10. Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 50A6GE (2021 Model) | With Dolby Vision and Atmos

  • Screen Size:50 Inches
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
  • Display:Dolby Vision HDR, Ultra Dimming, UHD AI Upscaler, HDR 10, HLG support, Near Bezel-Less
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Storage:16GB
  • Sound: 30 Watts Output | Dolby Atmos
  • Weight: 13.7Kg
ProsCons
Low-resolution content is upscaled wellNo local dimming
Outstanding low input lag, even outside of Game ModeDisappointing black uniformity
Minimal stutterBad HDR peak brightness
cellpic
Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 50A6GE (Black) (2021 Model) | With Dolby Vision and Atmos
Buy now

Price of best 50 inches TV at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA34,999
AmazonBasics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB50U20PS 31,499
Philips 50PUT7605/9431,999
Samsung Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50AUE60AKLXL46,990
Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 50A73F40,990
Mi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X | L50M5-5AIN35,999
TCL 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 50C71544,990
LG  4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UP7500PTZ43,990
OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S38,999
Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 50A6GE31,999

Best 3 Important Features for consumers

Refer to the following table to learn about the top 3 features of all the best 50-inch TVs:

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
Redmi Android Smart LED TV 16 GB built-in storageSupport for  HDR 10+, HLG, Reality Flow, and Vivid Picture EnginePatchwall
AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) Smart LED Fire TVValue for moneySupport for HDR 10+ HLG, UHD Dimming, and Anti-AliasingFire OS
Philips 50PUT7605/94 126 cm (50 inches) Smart TVP5 Perfect Picture Engine5 Support for HDR10+, HLG, Pixel Precise Ultra HDSaphi OS
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Smart LED TV Slim, bezel-less designSupport for Ultra-dimming and HDR Tizen OS
Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Android LED TVUHD AI UpscalerSupport for Ultra Dimming, HDR 10, and HLG support102W Powerful JBL Speakers
Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) Android Smart LED TVLatest Cortex A53 processor from AmlogicSupport for HDR 10 and Vivid Picture EnginePatchwall
TCL 125.7 cm (50 inches) Android Smart QLED TVQLED panelSupport for HDR 10 and micro-dimming5000+ Apps
LG 127 cm (50 inches) Smart LED TVQuad core processorSupport for LG Thinq AI and excellent Upscaling implementationWebOS
OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) Smart Android TVBezel-less designSupport for HDR 10 HDR 10+, and HLGOxygen Play 2.0
Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Android LED TVUltra slim, bezel-less panelSupport for HDR 10 and HLGChromecast built-in

Best Budget - Philips 50PUT7605/94 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV With Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi Connectivity & P5 Perfect Picture Engine

With a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a 16:9 aspect ratio, this 50-inch smart TV provides a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The TV supports AVI, MKV, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4 video formats. The TV's peak brightness is 300 Nits, and its contrast ratio is 200000:1. It offers a 178-degree broad horizontal viewing angle.

The Philips has stereo speakers with a 20 W maximum output rating for audio. AAC, MP3, WMA, and other audio formats are supported by it.

Best overall - Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50AUE60AKLXL

The Samsung Panel's excellent display quality is par for the course. Additionally, it supports HDR10+, which is another benefit, and the colours are superb. Thanks to the tiny bezels, a better vision will be provided while playing video games or viewing movies. Additionally, as this is a Samsung TV, Tizen is used. If you've used Android TV before, you might feel strange initially, but you'll grow used to it within a day or two. Overall, the Samsung UA50AUE60AKLXL is a good deal under 50000. It features excellent speakers and the most remarkable display possible. You won't be let down after you purchase it.

How to find the perfect 50-inch TV For You

It might seem like a huge undertaking to choose the ideal 50-inch TV. Numerous outstanding products are available from renowned companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, and others. The selection might be frustrating since many design aesthetics, smart TV operating systems, and ecosystems are to consider. Before buying a 50-inch TV, take into account the following:

1. Size and Setup

When buying a new TV, measure your entertainment area first. When you see a 65-inch TV, that's the diagonal measurement, not the height or width. TV product pages and reviews usually list these dimensions. Most living rooms need a 50-inch or larger TV, but you can go as big as your space constraints and budget allow.

2. Smart TVs

A smart TV is often connected to the internet and streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO using Wi-Fi or Ethernet connections. Similar to 4K and HDR, smart TVs are spreading like wildfire. A smart TV is most likely what you're seeking to get if it's a 50-inch 4K TV. However, it would be best if you also researched the TV's OS.

3. Inputs and HDMI 2.1

Although TVs sometimes feature colourful back or side panels and several ports and outputs, only HDMI is critical (unless you have a lot of legacy gear). Streaming devices, Blu-ray players, game consoles, and PCs may connect to a TV through HDMI.

FAQ about 50-inch TVs

We know you may have questions about choosing an excellent 50-inch TV, so we've listed below the most frequently asked questions about buying a 50-inch TV.

1. Should I buy a 4K or an FHD TV?

4K has four times as many pixels as FHD, which means that when you compare a 4K and FHD TV, the sheer level of detail and clarity you can expect in the image you see on the screen changes dramatically given the increased pixel count. Plus, a 50-inch TV with FHD resolution makes absolutely zero sense.

2. How much do 50 inches TVs cost?

50-inch TVs have become incredibly affordable, with the entry-level TVs costing around Rs. 30,000. There is no exact upper bound given that some TVs even cost lakhs of rupees.

3. Do I need to sit extremely close to a 50-inch screen?

4K Ultra HD TVs should be viewed from 1 to 1.5 times the screen's diagonal width. For a 50" TV, you should be 6 to 7 feet away.

4. Are 4K and HDR the same thing?

Although "4K" defines screen resolution, HDR refers to a piece of content with a higher dynamic range than SDR. Specific HDR standards, however, do call for a 4K resolution.

5. What does Ultra HD mean?

Because they have fewer horizontal pixels, UHD TVs can't match 4K's resolution. The phrases are nonetheless often used in the same context. The resolution of many 4K TVs is "just" 3840 × 2169 pixels.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

