Published on Dec 15, 2022





Summary: Air purifiers clean the air and make homes safer for people with respiratory issues. Read on to know about the best air purifiers under ₹ 5,000.

Air purifiers under ₹ 5,000 are pocket-friendly and offer great quality.

With the constantly rising air quality index across India, air purifiers are no longer a luxury product. They have become a necessity, and investing in an air purifier can be a wise decision. Air purifiers are one of the most cost-effective solutions that clarify the air and remove harmful air-borne pollutants, allergens, pet dander, mould spores, ragweed, and other toxins. Buy the best air purifiers under ₹5000, and give yourself and your loved ones a healthy home environment. 1. Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home, and Office If you are looking to purify the air in your home, office, or car, the Reffair AX30 is for you. It removes 99.97% of pollen, dust, odours, bacteria, virus, pet dander, and cigarette smoke with its Statcell-powered HEPA filter. It even comes with an aromatherapy function and a built-in ionizer that releases up to 5 million negative ions, reducing various air pollutants. Specifications Price: ₹2,469 Floor Area: 100 sq ft Colour: Black Control Method: Touch Filter Type: HEPA Noise Level: 35 dB Product Dimensions: 7 x 7 x 17 cm Weight: 240 g

Pros Cons Innovative design A little expensive Efficient purification technology Reliable and tested performance , Safe to use

2. Mi Air Purifier HEPA Filter With a new touch display and redesigned air intake, the Mi Air Purifier with a HEPA filter is one of the best you can get in this range. It is also one of the most accessible ways to improve air quality in your home. A slim and tall box, it matches every décor with its minimal design and matte finish. Specifications Price: ₹2,499 Floor Area: 484 sq ft Colour: Gray Control Method: Touch Filter Type: Activated Carbon Noise Level: 32 dB Product Dimensions: 20 x 20 x 29.3 cm Weight: 780 g

Pros Cons Minimalistic design The smart-home-integration feature needs improvement Affordable Not as efficient as the costlier purifiers

3. Sulfar SULF-007 Home Desktop HEPA Air Purifier Sleek and compact, the Sulfar SULF-007 lets you enjoy fresh air no matter where you are in your home. Its advanced touch display ensures convenient operation. Made using steel, silicone rubber, and ABS, this air purifier with a swinging air outlet is perfect for any use. Specifications Price: ₹4,850 Floor Area: 800 sq ft Colour: Silver Control Method: Touch Filter Type: HEPA Noise Level: 35 to 45 dB Product Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 36 cm Weight: 1.5 kg

Pros Cons 3-stage filtration system Comes with a design flaw A desktop purifier with a 12V input voltage Features do not match the value for money

4. GoMechanic Carbon C4 Low-Noise Air Purifier The GoMechanic Carbon C4 Low-Noise Air Purifier works digitally to remove air pollutants. Its 4 automatic mode adjustments assess the air quality in a room or a car. The digital display offers great ease of access, with the screen displaying data like wind speed gear, working state, temperature, and humidity. Specifications Price: ₹2,969 Floor Area: 49 sq ft Colour: Grey Control Method: Touch Filter Type: Activated Carbon Noise Level: 14 Sones Product Dimensions: 7.2 x 7.2 x 18.6 cm Weight: 800 g

Pros Cons Compact and portable Little space to absorb air Advanced double-layer active carbon filter Expensive replacement and repair Efficient air purification , Durable filter , Low noise Poor wiring, Filter not up to the mark

5. Smart Air QT3 Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home, and Office With a clean air delivery rate of 40 m3/hr, this air purifier covers up to 16 sq ft and uses 9 watts of power. The life span of the HEPA filter in this unit is around 800 hours, which means you can have uninterrupted clean air in your home for a long time. Specifications Price: Rs. 3,599 Floor Area: 16 sq ft Colour: White Control Method: Touch Filter Type: HEPA Noise Level: 32 dB Product Dimensions: 15 x 14.5 x 18 cm Weight: 609 g

Pros Cons Easy to operate No extra filters are available Simple design No remote Powerful air purifier , Energy-efficient No linked app

6. SkyFlag Air Purifier If you want to breathe more freely, the SkyFlag Air Purifier is for you. With its 5-in-1 air filtration system, it destroys 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It helps you relieve asthma and allergy symptoms like congestion, runny nose, sneezing, and shortness of breath. Specifications Price: ₹4,990 Floor Area: 390 sq ft Colour: Black and white Control Method: Remote Filter Type: HEPA Noise Level: 2 dB Product Dimensions: 22 x 56 x 37 cm Weight: 7 kg

Pros Cons Has both an odour eliminator and an air cleaner The replacement filter is not easily available Features anion generator to control stubborn smells Lags behind its competitors Smart air-quality sensor

7. American MICRONIC-Imported Air Purifier with HEPA Filter Boasting of large coverage area, the American MICRONIC Air Purifier offers great results. Its 3-speed airflow system lets you change the purifier’s intensity easily, giving you the required flow as per your surroundings. The ionizer in the device removes suspended particles by releasing charged ions. With a CADR rating of 275 m3/h, the American MICRONIC continuously gives out fresh air. American MICRONIC is often on sale, giving you the best air purifier deal under 5000. Specifications Price: ₹5,842 Floor Area: 300 sq ft Colour: Gray and Ivory Control Method: Touch Filter Type: HEPA Noise Level: 30 dB Product Dimensions: 7 x 7 x 17 cm Weight: 2.9 kg

Pros Cons Multi-stage filtration helps to maintain the hypoallergenic setting Perfect for small offices and homes Multi-hour timer Limited features for the price Sleep mode for maximum convenience Perfect for small offices and homes

8. PranaVital PranaShield Rechargeable Personal Air Purifier PranaShield is a lightweight, wearable personal air purifier. It produces high levels of negative ions that combine with positively charged ions in the air to quickly remove dust, PM2.5, smoke, formaldehyde, and bad odour. This aesthetically designed air purifier also decomposes planktonic bacteria and viruses. Specifications Price: ₹2,419 Floor Area: 3 sq ft Colour: Blue Control Method: App Filter Type: Electrostatic Noise Level: <27 dB Product Dimensions: 5.2 x 2 x 1.3 cm Weight: 15 g

Pros Cons Reasonably priced Small and fidgety design Fast heating The power button is poorly designed Eliminates all kinds of smoke very fast Offers effective air purification

9. Dr. CHARCOAL Non-Electric Air Purifier This non-electric air purifier absorbs allergens, pollutants, moisture, and bad smell naturally. Made using superior quality activated charcoal, this non-toxic, scentless product offers 100% air purification. The surface of the purifier contains micropores of less than 2 nm to absorb impurities and odours from the air. It works like a sponge and leaves you with fresh and clean air. Specifications Price: ₹879 Floor Area: 200 sq ft Colour: Classic Khaki Control Method: App Filter Type: Ionic Noise Level: 0.1 dB Product Dimensions: 21 x 6.5 x 28 cm Weight: 500 g

Pros Cons Safer than air fresheners Small Long-lasting Costly for the product features Compact and lightweight Can easily be used in places without a charging point Eco-friendly and 100% non-toxic

10. Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier for Home and Office With the multi-stage filtration system of the Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier, you can do away with home bacteria, dust mites, ultra-fine particles, and pollen. It purifies and improves indoor air quality with its 3-layer progressive filtration. With a CADR rating of 120 m3/h and a stunning design, this portable air purifier can be an amazing décor element in your home. Specifications Price: ₹4,749 Floor Area: 200 sq ft Colour: A2-Gold Control Method: Touch Filter Type: Activated Carbon Noise Level: 55 dB Product Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 39 cm Weight: 2.19 kg

Pros Cons Portable Does not make much difference in air quality Easy-to-use , Efficient Not efficient at removing odour Sleek design , Value for money

Price of air purifiers at a glance:

Product Price Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home, and Office ₹ 2,469 Mi Air Purifier HEPA Filter ₹ 2,499 Sulfar SULF-007 Home Desktop HEPA Air Purifier for Home ₹ 4,850 GoMechanic Carbon C4 Low-Noise Air Purifier ₹ 2,969 Smart Air QT3 Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & Office ₹ 3,599 SkyFlag Air Purifier ₹ 4,990 American MICRONIC-Imported Air Purifier with HEPA filter ₹ 5,842 PranaVital PranaShield Rechargeable Personal Air Purifier ₹ 2,419 Dr. CHARCOAL Non-Electric Air Purifier ₹ 879 Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier for Home and Office ₹ 4,749

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Control Method Filter Type Noise Level Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & Office Touch HEPA 35 dB Mi Air Purifier HEPA Filter Touch Activated Carbon 32 dB Sulfar SULF-007 Home Desktop HEPA Air Purifier for Home Touch HEPA 35 to 45 dB GoMechanic Carbon C4 Low Noise Air Purifier Touch Activated Carbon 14 Sones Smart Air QT3 Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & Office Touch HEPA 32 dB SkyFlag Air Purifier Remote HEPA 2 dB American MICRONIC-Imported Air purifier with HEPA filter Touch HEPA 30 dB PranaVital PranaShield Rechargeable Personal Air Purifier App Electrostatic <27 dB Dr. CHARCOAL Non-Electric Air Purifier App Ionic 0.1 dB Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier for Home & Office Touch Activated Carbon 55 dB

Best value for money The Realme TechLife air purifier is the best value-for-money purifier if you want a cleaner environment without spending much. Available in a simple design and premium look, this air purifier comes in the perfect size and weight to be moved around easily. The functions, set-ups, operations, and controls are easy to manage and offer high-standard air purification. It is one of the most basic air purifiers that undercut major competitors across the market. Best overall product Featuring a high-grade HEPA filter, the GoMechanic Carbon C4 Low-Noise Air Purifier is the best overall product in this list of top air purifiers under ₹5000. The 4-layer filter technology of this purifier does not leave room for bacteria, harmful substances, and formaldehyde benzene in the air. Its digital display further maintains the temperature, air quality grade, speed gear, and humidity to offer maximum air purification. How to find the best air purifier under ₹5000? Consider the following when looking for the best air purifiers under 5000: Check for Filter Replacement Indicator: The filters in air purifiers tend to get damaged with time and require periodic replacement. Because of busy schedules, people often forget when they had last replaced the activated carbon or HEPA filters in their air purifiers. So, choose products with the filter replacement indicator. This indication for filter replacement is generally done through a buzzer, smartphone app notification, or an LED light. Room Size: Determine how much space you want your air purifier to clean. Small desktop air purification systems are only effective in small spaces. In the same way, larger, heavy-duty air purifiers are apt for larger spaces. So, consider your area and your cleaning requirements to make the right purchase.

