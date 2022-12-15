Story Saved
Best air purifiers under 5,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 15, 2022 21:00 IST
Air purifiers clean the air and make homes safer for people with respiratory issues. Read on to know about the best air purifiers under 5,000.

Air purifiers under 5,000 are pocket-friendly and offer great quality.

With the constantly rising air quality index across India, air purifiers are no longer a luxury product. They have become a necessity, and investing in an air purifier can be a wise decision.

Air purifiers are one of the most cost-effective solutions that clarify the air and remove harmful air-borne pollutants, allergens, pet dander, mould spores, ragweed, and other toxins. Buy the best air purifiers under 5000, and give yourself and your loved ones a healthy home environment.

1. Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home, and Office

If you are looking to purify the air in your home, office, or car, the Reffair AX30 is for you. It removes 99.97% of pollen, dust, odours, bacteria, virus, pet dander, and cigarette smoke with its Statcell-powered HEPA filter. It even comes with an aromatherapy function and a built-in ionizer that releases up to 5 million negative ions, reducing various air pollutants.

Specifications

Price: 2,469

Floor Area: 100 sq ft

Colour: Black

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: HEPA

Noise Level: 35 dB

Product Dimensions: 7 x 7 x 17 cm

Weight: 240 g

ProsCons
Innovative designA little expensive
Efficient purification technology 
Reliable and tested performance , Safe to use 
Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & Office | Smart Ionizer Function | H13 Grade True HEPA Filter [Internationally Tested] Aromabuds Fragrance Option - Black
38% off 2,469 4,000
Buy now

2. Mi Air Purifier HEPA Filter

With a new touch display and redesigned air intake, the Mi Air Purifier with a HEPA filter is one of the best you can get in this range. It is also one of the most accessible ways to improve air quality in your home. A slim and tall box, it matches every décor with its minimal design and matte finish.

Specifications

Price: 2,499

Floor Area: 484 sq ft

Colour: Gray

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: Activated Carbon

Noise Level: 32 dB

Product Dimensions: 20 x 20 x 29.3 cm

Weight: 780 g

ProsCons
Minimalistic designThe smart-home-integration feature needs improvement
AffordableNot as efficient as the costlier purifiers
Mi Air Purifier HEPA Filter (Compatible with All Mi Air Purifiers) - Grey
2,499
Buy now

3. Sulfar SULF-007 Home Desktop HEPA Air Purifier

Sleek and compact, the Sulfar SULF-007 lets you enjoy fresh air no matter where you are in your home. Its advanced touch display ensures convenient operation. Made using steel, silicone rubber, and ABS, this air purifier with a swinging air outlet is perfect for any use.

Specifications

Price: 4,850

Floor Area: 800 sq ft

Colour: Silver

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: HEPA

Noise Level: 35 to 45 dB

Product Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 36 cm

Weight: 1.5 kg

ProsCons
3-stage filtration systemComes with a design flaw
A desktop purifier with a 12V input voltageFeatures do not match the value for money
Sulfar SULF-007 Home Desktop Hepa Air Purifier for Home, Room, Indoor USB Portable - Portable Air Cleaner with True HEPA Filter Odor Allergies Eliminator for Smoke, Dust, Home, Office and Pets
4,850
Buy now

4. GoMechanic Carbon C4 Low-Noise Air Purifier

The GoMechanic Carbon C4 Low-Noise Air Purifier works digitally to remove air pollutants. Its 4 automatic mode adjustments assess the air quality in a room or a car. The digital display offers great ease of access, with the screen displaying data like wind speed gear, working state, temperature, and humidity.

Specifications

Price: 2,969

Floor Area: 49 sq ft

Colour: Grey

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: Activated Carbon

Noise Level: 14 Sones

Product Dimensions: 7.2 x 7.2 x 18.6 cm

Weight: 800 g

ProsCons
Compact and portableLittle space to absorb air
Advanced double-layer active carbon filterExpensive replacement and repair
Efficient air purification , Durable filter , Low noisePoor wiring, Filter not up to the mark
GoMechanic Carbon C4 Low Noise Air Purifier with 1 Year Warranty Advanced Dual Layer HEPA Active Carbon Filter with Digital Display for All Cars
60% off 2,969 7,499
Buy now

5. Smart Air QT3 Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home, and Office

With a clean air delivery rate of 40 m3/hr, this air purifier covers up to 16 sq ft and uses 9 watts of power. The life span of the HEPA filter in this unit is around 800 hours, which means you can have uninterrupted clean air in your home for a long time.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 3,599

Floor Area: 16 sq ft

Colour: White

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: HEPA

Noise Level: 32 dB

Product Dimensions: 15 x 14.5 x 18 cm

Weight: 609 g

ProsCons
Easy to operateNo extra filters are available
Simple designNo remote
Powerful air purifier , Energy-efficientNo linked app
Smart Air QT3 Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & Office| In Built Battery with USB Type C Charging | Extra Thick HEPA Filter | Filter Replacement Indicator| White
28% off 3,599 4,999
Buy now

6. SkyFlag Air Purifier

If you want to breathe more freely, the SkyFlag Air Purifier is for you. With its 5-in-1 air filtration system, it destroys 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It helps you relieve asthma and allergy symptoms like congestion, runny nose, sneezing, and shortness of breath.

Specifications

Price: 4,990

Floor Area: 390 sq ft

Colour: Black and white

Control Method: Remote

Filter Type: HEPA

Noise Level: 2 dB

Product Dimensions: 22 x 56 x 37 cm

Weight: 7 kg

ProsCons
Has both an odour eliminator and an air cleanerThe replacement filter is not easily available
Features anion generator to control stubborn smellsLags behind its competitors
Smart air-quality sensor 
SkyFlag Air Purifier - Breathe Healthier And Cleaner Air (Black & White Color Assorted)
71% off 4,990 16,999
Buy now

7. American MICRONIC-Imported Air Purifier with HEPA Filter

Boasting of large coverage area, the American MICRONIC Air Purifier offers great results. Its 3-speed airflow system lets you change the purifier’s intensity easily, giving you the required flow as per your surroundings. The ionizer in the device removes suspended particles by releasing charged ions. With a CADR rating of 275 m3/h, the American MICRONIC continuously gives out fresh air. American MICRONIC is often on sale, giving you the best air purifier deal under 5000.

Specifications

Price: 5,842

Floor Area: 300 sq ft

Colour: Gray and Ivory

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: HEPA

Noise Level: 30 dB

Product Dimensions: 7 x 7 x 17 cm

Weight: 2.9 kg

ProsCons
Multi-stage filtration helps to maintain the hypoallergenic settingPerfect for small offices and homes
Multi-hour timerLimited features for the price
Sleep mode for maximum convenience 
Perfect for small offices and homes 
AMERICAN MICRONIC-Imported Air purifier with HEPA filter, Activated Carbon filter and Ionizer for room size upto 300 Sq Feet With Pollution sensor and Filter replacement indicator (Ivory & Grey) -AMI-AP2-30Dx
31% off 5,842 8,500
Buy now

8. PranaVital PranaShield Rechargeable Personal Air Purifier

PranaShield is a lightweight, wearable personal air purifier. It produces high levels of negative ions that combine with positively charged ions in the air to quickly remove dust, PM2.5, smoke, formaldehyde, and bad odour. This aesthetically designed air purifier also decomposes planktonic bacteria and viruses.

Specifications

Price: 2,419

Floor Area: 3 sq ft

Colour: Blue

Control Method: App

Filter Type: Electrostatic

Noise Level: <27 dB

Product Dimensions: 5.2 x 2 x 1.3 cm

Weight: 15 g

ProsCons
Reasonably pricedSmall and fidgety design
Fast heatingThe power button is poorly designed
Eliminates all kinds of smoke very fast 
Offers effective air purification 
PranaVital PranaShield Rechargeable Personal Air Purifier, Wearable Negative Ion Air Purifier
Check Price on Amazon

9. Dr. CHARCOAL Non-Electric Air Purifier

This non-electric air purifier absorbs allergens, pollutants, moisture, and bad smell naturally. Made using superior quality activated charcoal, this non-toxic, scentless product offers 100% air purification. The surface of the purifier contains micropores of less than 2 nm to absorb impurities and odours from the air. It works like a sponge and leaves you with fresh and clean air.

Specifications

Price: 879

Floor Area: 200 sq ft

Colour: Classic Khaki

Control Method: App

Filter Type: Ionic

Noise Level: 0.1 dB

Product Dimensions: 21 x 6.5 x 28 cm

Weight: 500 g

ProsCons
Safer than air freshenersSmall
Long-lastingCostly for the product features
Compact and lightweight 
Can easily be used in places without a charging point 
Eco-friendly and 100% non-toxic 
Dr. CHARCOAL Non-Electric Air Purifier, Deodorizer and Dehumidifier for Living Room, Kids Room, Bedroom, Pet Areas - 500 Grams (Classic Khaki)
2% off 879 899
Buy now

10. Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier for Home and Office

With the multi-stage filtration system of the Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier, you can do away with home bacteria, dust mites, ultra-fine particles, and pollen. It purifies and improves indoor air quality with its 3-layer progressive filtration. With a CADR rating of 120 m3/h and a stunning design, this portable air purifier can be an amazing décor element in your home.

Specifications

Price: 4,749

Floor Area: 200 sq ft

Colour: A2-Gold

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: Activated Carbon

Noise Level: 55 dB

Product Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 39 cm

Weight: 2.19 kg

ProsCons
PortableDoes not make much difference in air quality
Easy-to-use , EfficientNot efficient at removing odour
Sleek design , Value for money 
Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier for Home & Office with 3 - Stage HEPA Filtration and ObliqFlow Purification Technology, Touch Control with 3 Speed Settings (Gold)
50% off 3,999 7,999
Buy now

Price of air purifiers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home, and Office 2,469
Mi Air Purifier HEPA Filter 2,499
Sulfar SULF-007 Home Desktop HEPA Air Purifier for Home 4,850
GoMechanic Carbon C4 Low-Noise Air Purifier 2,969
Smart Air QT3 Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & Office 3,599
SkyFlag Air Purifier 4,990
American MICRONIC-Imported Air Purifier with HEPA filter 5,842
PranaVital PranaShield Rechargeable Personal Air Purifier 2,419
Dr. CHARCOAL Non-Electric Air Purifier 879
Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier for Home and Office 4,749

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Control MethodFilter TypeNoise Level
Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & OfficeTouchHEPA35 dB
Mi Air Purifier HEPA FilterTouchActivated Carbon32 dB
Sulfar SULF-007 Home Desktop HEPA Air Purifier for HomeTouchHEPA35 to 45 dB
GoMechanic Carbon C4 Low Noise Air PurifierTouchActivated Carbon14 Sones
Smart Air QT3 Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & OfficeTouchHEPA32 dB
SkyFlag Air PurifierRemoteHEPA2 dB
American MICRONIC-Imported Air purifier with HEPA filterTouchHEPA30 dB
PranaVital PranaShield Rechargeable Personal Air PurifierAppElectrostatic<27 dB
Dr. CHARCOAL Non-Electric Air PurifierAppIonic0.1 dB
Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier for Home & OfficeTouchActivated Carbon55 dB

Best value for money

The Realme TechLife air purifier is the best value-for-money purifier if you want a cleaner environment without spending much. Available in a simple design and premium look, this air purifier comes in the perfect size and weight to be moved around easily. The functions, set-ups, operations, and controls are easy to manage and offer high-standard air purification. It is one of the most basic air purifiers that undercut major competitors across the market.

Best overall product

Featuring a high-grade HEPA filter, the GoMechanic Carbon C4 Low-Noise Air Purifier is the best overall product in this list of top air purifiers under 5000. The 4-layer filter technology of this purifier does not leave room for bacteria, harmful substances, and formaldehyde benzene in the air. Its digital display further maintains the temperature, air quality grade, speed gear, and humidity to offer maximum air purification.

How to find the best air purifier under 5000?

Consider the following when looking for the best air purifiers under 5000:

Check for Filter Replacement Indicator: The filters in air purifiers tend to get damaged with time and require periodic replacement. Because of busy schedules, people often forget when they had last replaced the activated carbon or HEPA filters in their air purifiers. So, choose products with the filter replacement indicator. This indication for filter replacement is generally done through a buzzer, smartphone app notification, or an LED light.

Room Size: Determine how much space you want your air purifier to clean. Small desktop air purification systems are only effective in small spaces. In the same way, larger, heavy-duty air purifiers are apt for larger spaces. So, consider your area and your cleaning requirements to make the right purchase.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

