Best Alexa built-in phones 2022: OnePlus and Xiaomi take the lead

We live in a world where the one thing that changes at a magical speed is technology. You would have invested in a fancy smartphone only to discover that not long from the date of your purchase, another phone would have come along that has far more advanced features than yours.

Prices of smartphones at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G ₹ 26,999.00 OnePlus Nord CE 5G ₹ 24,999.00 Redmi Note 10T 5G ₹ 14,999.00 OnePlus 9 Pro 5G ₹ 64,999.00

Having said so, every once in a while, there comes about a change where a new technology is introduced with a long shelf life and one that offers a vast number of benefits. A voice assistant is one such technology.

Simply put, a voice assistant is a digital assistant that uses technology to provide a service through a particular application. It performs specific functions as requested by a user. So whether you want to listen to music, get information about a matter or subject, know the latest news and sports scores or weather prediction, a voice assistant does it all.

The popular voice assistants available are Amazon are Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri among others. Now, the market has a number of devices that come with built-in Alexa. The good news is now even smartphones come with Alexa in them. One has to download the Alexa app on these phones to enable this feature. These phones are Alexa hands-free capable - you need to download the Alexa app on to use this feature.

Whether you decide to buy a new phone or not, it is never a bad idea to check out new products. Here's a list of some such smartphones on Amazon.

1) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

This slim (6.81mm) and lightweight (158g) 5G smartphone is available in four different colours. It is also available in two different configurations: 6 GB RAM +128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM +128 GB storage. For this discussion, we have considered the former. Other features:Processor: 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-coreScreen size: 6.55 inchesCamera: 64 MP triple rear camera (with 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP super macro) and 20 MP front cameraOperating system: ‎Android 11 MIUI 12.52) OnePlus Nord CE 5G

This smartphone is available in the colour - Blue Void - and is heavier than Xiaomi phone listed above but is still a light one at 170 gm. Apart from doing a host of functions at your command, it also makes you manage your smart home devices.

Other features:Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile platform with an octa-core processorRAM: 8GB Storage: 128GBScreen size: 6.43 inchesResolution: 2400 x 1080 pixelsCamera: ‎Triple rear camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) and 16 MP front camera3) Redmi Note 10T 5G

This phone is available in three colours - Graphic Black, Metallic Blue and Mint Green. At 190 gms, it is heavier than both Xiaomi and OnePlus listed above. One of its special features is that it comes with ‎Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection, which makes its glass tougher and scratch-resistant.Other features:Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 700 Octa-coreScreen size: 6.5 inchesRAM: ‎4 GBStorage: 64 GB Operating system: ‎MIUI 12, Android 11 - MIUI 124) OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

This phone is available in three colours - Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Black. It is available in two different configurations - 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and 12GB RAM, 256GB storage. For this discussion, we have considered the former. At ‎196 gms, this is the heaviest we have listed here.

Other features:Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processorScreen size: 6.7 inchesCamera: ‎Quad rear camera (48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) and 16 MP front cameraOperating system: ‎AndroidAt Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.