Best AO Smith geysers in India: Buying guide

Summary: Geyser provides much-needed comfort, especially during the winter. If you're looking for the best AO Smith geysers in India, here is a list to help you with specifications and pricing.

AO Smith geysers are available as storage as well as instant water geysers..

Geysers are common household appliances in Indian households. A geyser gives you much-needed comfort, especially in the cold months. However, choosing the right geyser can be tricky or confusing; since there are various factors to take into account when choosing one. The first step to selecting the best AO smith geysers is determining their type. As a result, you'll be able to choose a geyser that best meets your needs. AO Smith offers storage and instant water geyser. There are several aspects to consider when choosing a geyser, including the heating & energy efficiency, water heating time, storage options, and power consumption. Based on these parameters, we have compiled a list of the best AO Smith geysers available in the Indian market. Best AO Smith geysers in India 1. AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater This 15-litre AO Smith geyser features a blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance, a BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) 5-star rating, and an ABS outer shell. With a temperature control knob and 7 years warranty on the inner tank, a 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive warranty, AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 is available for Rs. 10,299. Specifications Tank-capacity: 15-litre Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance Outer Body Material: ABS Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive

Pros Cons 5-star BEE rating Bit expensive Fast heating 8 bar pressure rating , Good quality

2. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 has a compact design, 15-litre capacity, blue diamond glass-lined tank with 2X corrosion resistance, and metallic outer body. It has a 7 years warranty on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element and 2 years of a comprehensive warranty. With BEE 5-star rating, double protection with thermal cut-out and temperature control know, it is available at Rs. 7,349. Specifications Tank-capacity: 15-litre Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance Outer Body Material: Metal Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive

Pros Cons 5-star BEE rating Installation charges Fast heating 8 bar pressure rating , Pricing

3. AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater This instant geyser from AO smith features a compact design, faster heating, and an IPX4 safety rating. It has a blue diamond glass-lined tank with 2X corrosion resistance and 5 years warranty on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 year comprehensive warranty. AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater is available for Rs.3,149. Specifications Tank-capacity: 3-litre Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance Outer Body Material: Metal Wattage: 3000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: N/A Warranty: 5 years on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive

Pros Cons Small form-factor Installation charges 8 bar pressure rating Decent water heating Pricing

4. AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater This 25-litre AO Smith geyser features a blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance, a BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) 5-star rating, and an ABS outer shell. With a temperature control knob and 7 years warranty on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 is available for Rs. 11,299. Specifications Tank-capacity: 25-litre Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance Outer Body Material: Metal Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive

Pros Cons 5-star BEE rating Heats up the water slowly Pricing 8 bar pressure rating

5. AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Storage 6 Litre Vertical Water Heater AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 has a compact design, 6-litre capacity, blue diamond glass-lined tank with 2X corrosion resistance, and ABS outer body.It has a 7 years warranty on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element and 2 years of a comprehensive warranty. With BEE 5-star rating, thermal cut-out safety, and temperature control know, it is available at Rs. 7,249. Specifications Tank-capacity: 6-litre Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance Outer Body Material: Metal Wattage: 3000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive.

Pros Cons 5-star BEE rating Bit noisy Fast heating 8 bar pressure rating

6. AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015 - SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater This 15-litre AO Smith geyser features a blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance, a BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) 5-star rating, and an ABS outer shell. With a temperature control knob and 7 years warranty on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2-year comprehensive warranty, AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015 is available for Rs. 11,499. Specifications Tank-capacity: 15-litre Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance Outer Body Material: ABS Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive

Pros Cons 5-star BEE rating Bit expensive Fast heating 8 bar pressure rating , Good quality

7. AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS (Right Hand Side) Storage 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater It features a 15-litre capacity, a blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance, a BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) 4-star rating, and a metal outer shell. It comes with a temperature control knob, a 7-year warranty on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS is available for Rs. 9,099. Specifications Tank-capacity: 15-litre Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance Outer Body Material: Metal Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 4 Star Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive.

Pros Cons Fast heating 4-star rating 8 bar pressure rating Good quality

8. AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Digital Display Remote Controlled Water Heater AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER features a remote control, blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance, BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) 5-star rating, and ABS outer shell. With a temperature control knob and 7 years warranty on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, it is available for Rs. 14,399. Specifications Tank-capacity: 15-litre Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance Outer Body Material: ABS Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5 Star Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive

Pros Cons 5-star BEE rating Bit expensive Fast heating Remote control , 8 bar pressure rating. Good quality

9. AO Smith HSE-SAS-010 10-Litre 2000-Watt Vertical Water Heater AO Smith HSE-SAS-010 has a compact design, 10-litre capacity, blue diamond glass-lined tank with 2X corrosion resistance, and ABS outer body.It has a 7 years warranty on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element and 2 years of a comprehensive warranty. With BEE 4-star rating, double protection with thermal cut-out and temperature control know, it is available at Rs. 8,900. Specifications Tank-capacity: 10-litre Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance Outer Body Material: ABS Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 4 Star Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive.

Pros Cons Fast heating Bit expensive 8 bar pressure rating Pricing

10. AO Smith MiniBot 3L Instant Water Geyser This instant geyser from AO smith features a compact design, faster heating, and double protection with a thermal cut-out. It has a blue diamond glass-lined tank with 2X corrosion resistance and includes a 5-year warranty on the inner tank and 3 years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element. AO Smith MiniBot 3 L Instant Water Geyser is available for Rs. 4,024. Specifications Tank-capacity: 3-litre Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance Outer Body Material: ABS Wattage: 3000 Watts Pressure: 8 Bars BEE Rating: 5-star Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive

Pros Cons 8 bar pressure rating 3-litre capacity Pricing 5-star BEE rating

Price of AO Smith geysers at a glance:

Product Price AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater Rs. 10,299 AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater Rs. 7,349 AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater Rs. 3,149 AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater Rs. 11,299 AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Storage 6 Litre Vertical Water Heater Rs. 7,249 AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015 - SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater Rs. 11,499 AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS (Right Hand Side) Storage 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater Rs. 9,099 AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Digital Display Remote Controlled Water Heater Rs. 14,399 AO Smith HSE-SAS-010 10-Litre 2000-Watt Vertical Water Heater Rs. 8,900 AO Smith MiniBot 3 L Instant Water Geyser Rs. 4,024

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater 5-star BEE rating Fast heating 2000 Watts AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater 5-star BEE rating Fast heating 2000 Watts AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater Compact 8 bar pressure rating 2000 Watts AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater 5-star BEE rating 25-litre capacity 2000 Watts AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Storage 6 Litre Vertical Water Heater 5-star BEE rating Fast heating 3000 Watts AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015 - SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater 5-star BEE rating 8 bar pressure rating 3000 Watts AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS (Right Hand Side) Storage 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater 15-litre capacity 8 bar pressure rating 2000 Watts AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Digital Display Remote Controlled Water Heater Remote control 5-star BEE rating Fast heating AO Smith HSE-SAS-010 10-Litre 2000-Watt Vertical Water Heater Fast heating 8 bar pressure rating 2000 Watts AO Smith MiniBot 3 L Instant Water Geyser 5-star BEE rating 8 bar pressure rating 3000 Watts

Best value for money Among the best AO smith geysers, AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 offers the best value. At ₹7,349, this geyser offers a 15-litre capacity, a 5-star BEE rating, and a fast heat-up time. This geyser features a 7-year warranty on its inner tank and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, making it one of the best value-for-money AO smith geysers. Best overall For those seeking an AO Smith geyser with fast water heating and remote control, the AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG is an excellent choice. At ₹14,399, this geyser offers a 15-litre tank capacity, a 5-star BEE rating, and 7-year warranty on its inner tank and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, making it one of the best AO Smith geysers with remote control. How to find the perfect AO Smith geysers? Making an informed purchase begins with identifying the most relevant features to your needs. There are several factors to consider when choosing a geyser, such as the capacity, wattage, energy rating, Inner-tank material, and warranty. For instance, if you have a small family and need a geyser to heat water instantly, you may opt for an instant geyser. Or, if you enjoy long showers, you may prefer a storage geyser. As each AO Smith geyser comes with similar inner-tank material and warranty, all you need to consider first is its capacity that fits your family's needs and budget. When compared on all these aspects, AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG emerges as the best option.

