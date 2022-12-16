Sign out
Best AO Smith geysers in India: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 17, 2022 23:04 IST

Geyser provides much-needed comfort, especially during the winter. If you're looking for the best AO Smith geysers in India, here is a list to help you with specifications and pricing.

AO Smith geysers are available as storage as well as instant water geysers..

Geysers are common household appliances in Indian households. A geyser gives you much-needed comfort, especially in the cold months. However, choosing the right geyser can be tricky or confusing; since there are various factors to take into account when choosing one. The first step to selecting the best AO smith geysers is determining their type. As a result, you'll be able to choose a geyser that best meets your needs. AO Smith offers storage and instant water geyser.

There are several aspects to consider when choosing a geyser, including the heating & energy efficiency, water heating time, storage options, and power consumption. Based on these parameters, we have compiled a list of the best AO Smith geysers available in the Indian market.

Best AO Smith geysers in India

1. AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater

This 15-litre AO Smith geyser features a blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance, a BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) 5-star rating, and an ABS outer shell.

With a temperature control knob and 7 years warranty on the inner tank, a 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive warranty, AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 is available for Rs. 10,299.

Specifications

Tank-capacity: 15-litre

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance

Outer Body Material: ABS

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive

ProsCons
5-star BEE ratingBit expensive
Fast heating 
8 bar pressure rating , Good quality 
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star
28% off
10,299 14,300
Buy now

2. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater

AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 has a compact design, 15-litre capacity, blue diamond glass-lined tank with 2X corrosion resistance, and metallic outer body. It has a 7 years warranty on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element and 2 years of a comprehensive warranty. With BEE 5-star rating, double protection with thermal cut-out and temperature control know, it is available at Rs. 7,349.

Specifications

Tank-capacity: 15-litre

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance

Outer Body Material: Metal

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive

ProsCons
5-star BEE ratingInstallation charges
Fast heating 
8 bar pressure rating , Pricing 
AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star
40% off
6,499 10,900
Buy now

3. AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater

This instant geyser from AO smith features a compact design, faster heating, and an IPX4 safety rating.

It has a blue diamond glass-lined tank with 2X corrosion resistance and 5 years warranty on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 year comprehensive warranty. AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater is available for Rs.3,149.

Specifications

Tank-capacity: 3-litre

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance

Outer Body Material: Metal

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: N/A

Warranty: 5 years on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive

ProsCons
Small form-factorInstallation charges
8 bar pressure ratingDecent water heating
Pricing 

4. AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater

This 25-litre AO Smith geyser features a blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance, a BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) 5-star rating, and an ABS outer shell.

With a temperature control knob and 7 years warranty on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 is available for Rs. 11,299.

Specifications

Tank-capacity: 25-litre

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance

Outer Body Material: Metal

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive

ProsCons
5-star BEE ratingHeats up the water slowly
Pricing 
8 bar pressure rating 
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star
30% off
11,299 16,200
Buy now

5. AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Storage 6 Litre Vertical Water Heater

AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 has a compact design, 6-litre capacity, blue diamond glass-lined tank with 2X corrosion resistance, and ABS outer body.It has a 7 years warranty on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element and 2 years of a comprehensive warranty. With BEE 5-star rating, thermal cut-out safety, and temperature control know, it is available at Rs. 7,249.

Specifications

Tank-capacity: 6-litre

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance

Outer Body Material: Metal

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive.

ProsCons
5-star BEE ratingBit noisy
Fast heating 
8 bar pressure rating 
AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Storage 6 Litre 3KW Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White Express Heat 5 Star
30% off
7,249 10,400
Buy now

6. AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015 - SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater

This 15-litre AO Smith geyser features a blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance, a BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) 5-star rating, and an ABS outer shell.

With a temperature control knob and 7 years warranty on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2-year comprehensive warranty, AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015 is available for Rs. 11,499.

Specifications

Tank-capacity: 15-litre

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance

Outer Body Material: ABS

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive

ProsCons
5-star BEE ratingBit expensive
Fast heating 
8 bar pressure rating , Good quality 
AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015 - SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) Silver - 5 Star
31% off
11,999 17,500
Buy now

7. AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS (Right Hand Side) Storage 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater

It features a 15-litre capacity, a blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance, a BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) 4-star rating, and a metal outer shell.

It comes with a temperature control knob, a 7-year warranty on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS is available for Rs. 9,099.

Specifications

Tank-capacity: 15-litre

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance

Outer Body Material: Metal

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 4 Star

Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive.

ProsCons
Fast heating4-star rating
8 bar pressure rating 
Good quality 
AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS (Right Hand Side) Storage 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater (Geyser) White - 4 Star
27% off
9,099 12,400
Buy now

8. AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Digital Display Remote Controlled Water Heater

AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER features a remote control, blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance, BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) 5-star rating, and ABS outer shell.

With a temperature control knob and 7 years warranty on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, it is available for Rs. 14,399.

Specifications

Tank-capacity: 15-litre

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance

Outer Body Material: ABS

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive

ProsCons
5-star BEE ratingBit expensive
Fast heating 
Remote control , 8 bar pressure rating. Good quality 
AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Digital Display Remote Controlled Water Heater (Geyser) Silver - 5 Star
16% off
14,399 17,150
Buy now

9. AO Smith HSE-SAS-010 10-Litre 2000-Watt Vertical Water Heater

AO Smith HSE-SAS-010 has a compact design, 10-litre capacity, blue diamond glass-lined tank with 2X corrosion resistance, and ABS outer body.It has a 7 years warranty on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element and 2 years of a comprehensive warranty. With BEE 4-star rating, double protection with thermal cut-out and temperature control know, it is available at Rs. 8,900.

Specifications

Tank-capacity: 10-litre

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance

Outer Body Material: ABS

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 4 Star

Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive.

ProsCons
Fast heatingBit expensive
8 bar pressure rating 
Pricing 
AO Smith HSE-SAS-010 10-Litre 2000-Watt Vertical Water Heater (White)
5% off
9,199 9,700
Buy now

10. AO Smith MiniBot 3L Instant Water Geyser

This instant geyser from AO smith features a compact design, faster heating, and double protection with a thermal cut-out.

It has a blue diamond glass-lined tank with 2X corrosion resistance and includes a 5-year warranty on the inner tank and 3 years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element. AO Smith MiniBot 3 L Instant Water Geyser is available for Rs. 4,024.

Specifications

Tank-capacity: 3-litre

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank- 2X Corrosion Resistance

Outer Body Material: ABS

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5-star

Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive

ProsCons
8 bar pressure rating3-litre capacity
Pricing 
5-star BEE rating 
AO Smith MiniBot 3 L Instant Water Geyser
28% off
4,049 5,600
Buy now

Price of AO Smith geysers at a glance:

ProductPrice
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water HeaterRs. 10,299
AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water HeaterRs. 7,349
AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water HeaterRs. 3,149
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water HeaterRs. 11,299
AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Storage 6 Litre Vertical Water HeaterRs. 7,249
AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015 - SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water HeaterRs. 11,499
AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS (Right Hand Side) Storage 15 Litre Horizontal Water HeaterRs. 9,099
AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Digital Display Remote Controlled Water HeaterRs. 14,399
AO Smith HSE-SAS-010 10-Litre 2000-Watt Vertical Water HeaterRs. 8,900
AO Smith MiniBot 3 L Instant Water GeyserRs. 4,024

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater5-star BEE ratingFast heating2000 Watts
AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater5-star BEE ratingFast heating2000 Watts
AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water HeaterCompact8 bar pressure rating2000 Watts
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater5-star BEE rating25-litre capacity2000 Watts
AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Storage 6 Litre Vertical Water Heater5-star BEE ratingFast heating3000 Watts
AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015 - SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater5-star BEE rating8 bar pressure rating3000 Watts
AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS (Right Hand Side) Storage 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater15-litre capacity8 bar pressure rating2000 Watts
AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Digital Display Remote Controlled Water HeaterRemote control5-star BEE ratingFast heating
AO Smith HSE-SAS-010 10-Litre 2000-Watt Vertical Water HeaterFast heating8 bar pressure rating2000 Watts
AO Smith MiniBot 3 L Instant Water Geyser5-star BEE rating8 bar pressure rating3000 Watts

Best value for money

Among the best AO smith geysers, AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 offers the best value. At 7,349, this geyser offers a 15-litre capacity, a 5-star BEE rating, and a fast heat-up time. This geyser features a 7-year warranty on its inner tank and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, making it one of the best value-for-money AO smith geysers.

Best overall

For those seeking an AO Smith geyser with fast water heating and remote control, the AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG is an excellent choice. At 14,399, this geyser offers a 15-litre tank capacity, a 5-star BEE rating, and 7-year warranty on its inner tank and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, making it one of the best AO Smith geysers with remote control.

How to find the perfect AO Smith geysers?

Making an informed purchase begins with identifying the most relevant features to your needs. There are several factors to consider when choosing a geyser, such as the capacity, wattage, energy rating, Inner-tank material, and warranty.

For instance, if you have a small family and need a geyser to heat water instantly, you may opt for an instant geyser. Or, if you enjoy long showers, you may prefer a storage geyser.

As each AO Smith geyser comes with similar inner-tank material and warranty, all you need to consider first is its capacity that fits your family's needs and budget. When compared on all these aspects, AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG emerges as the best option.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best AO Smith geysers

What is the warranty period for AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG?

AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG has a 7 years warranty on the inner tank, 4 years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element and a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

What is the material of the inner tank of the AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015?

AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015  features a blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance with 7 years warranty.

What are the best AO Smith geysers with 5-star energy ratings?

AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015, AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015, AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025, AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006, AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015, AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG, and AO Smith MiniBot 3 L Instant Water Geyser comes with 5-star energy ratings.

