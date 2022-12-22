Best Arcova home electric blankets online

Electric blankets from Arcova are a good option to stay warm this winters.

Everyone wants to stay warm during the winter. What better way than getting an electric blanket to solve this issue? It relaxes your muscle and back pain as well. Arcova is one of the top brands for electric blankets. Arcova electric blankets may come in different sizes and prices, but the quality will always be consistent. But you will get the same quality on each blanket. We all want a warm, comfortable night's sleep during the chilly winter months. Arcova electric blankets make it easy for you to have restful sleep and relief from body pains and cramps. These blankets take less electricity as compared to room heaters. Get the details in the top 10 Arcova home electric blankets that help you find the right choice. 1. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Double Electric Bed Warmer Electric Blanket This Arcova polyester electric blanket is green and fits snugly on your double bed. The high-quality polyester leaves you feeling pampered and rejuvenated, while the shockproofing assures that you can sleep without any worries. It is remote-controlled to give you the perfect night's sleep. Specifications Material: Polyester Colour: Green Brand: ARCOVA HOME Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 152.4W Centimetres Product Care Instructions: Do not use it when folded. Should not keep it on when not in use Size: 60 x 60 inches Fabric Type: Polyester Net Quantity: 1.00 Pack

Pros Cons Remotely control the temperature Not much heating Beneficial for pain and arthritis patients Budget-friendly

2. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket this vibrant blanket is dotted with multiple colours and is the perfect fit for your single bed. This high-quality polyester ensures you sleep like a baby on cold nights. It doubles as an under-bed warmer to soothe muscle and body pain. The accompanying remote operates on three settings; off, medium, and high. It is shockproof, fire-resistant and overheat-protected, making it one of the best blankets! Specifications Material: Polyester Colour: Blue Brand: ARCOVA HOME Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres Product Care Instructions: Do not use it when folded. Should not keep it on when not in use Size: 30X60 inches Fabric Type: Polyester Net Quantity: 1.00 Pack

Pros Cons Remote control of temperature size may vary a little from the description Budget-friendly Fire Resistant & Overheat Protected

3. Arcova Home Polyester Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket This coffee-coloured blanket is a perfect match for your double bed. Made with durable polyester, it is ready to go under a minute after being plugged in. It is shockproof, safe, and protects you from overheating. Once it reaches the desired heat level, it cuts off automatically to save power. Specifications Material: Polyester Colour: Coffee Brand: ARCOVA HOME Style: Coffee double Product Dimensions: 152L x 152W Centimetres Size: 60 X 60 inches Fabric Type: Polyester Net Quantity: 1.00 count

Pros Cons Remote controlled temperature None to mention Auto power off option available Fire Resistant & Overheat Protected

4. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket ( 30 X 60 Inches) This maroon blanket is made with premium polyester for your single beds. It also serves as an under-bed warmer, helping relieve body pain. The high-quality build ensures durability, and the auto-cut feature eases any tension of harmful side effects. Specifications Material: Polyester Colour: Maroon Brand: ARCOVA HOME Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres Size: 30X60 inches Fabric Type: Polyester Net Quantity: 1.00 Pack

Pros Cons Remote control with this blanket There is no low heat setting on the remote Autocut for overheating Fire Resistant & Overheat Protected

5. Arcova Home Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer ( 30 X 60 Inches ) This wine-coloured blanket sits comfortably on your single bed. It is shockproof with auto-cut features that kick in on overheating. It is the perfect companion for cold winter nights, guaranteeing a toasty and warmth-filled sleep. Specifications Material: Polyester Colour: Wine Brand: ARCOVA HOME Style: Wine single Product Dimensions: 152L x 76W Centimetres Pattern: Solid Product Care Instruction: Do not use it when folded. Size: ( 30 X 60 INCHES ) Net Quantity: 1.00 count

Pros Cons Budget-friendly. None. Autocut facility. Shockproof blanket.

6. Arcova Home Made in India Premium Single Electric Bed Warmer This high-end blue blanket is a great fit for your single bed and doubles as a bed warmer too! It helps relieve muscle pain, and the remote control features ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience. Specifications Material: Polyester Colour: Blue Brand: ARCOVA HOME Product Dimensions: 152L x 76W Centimetres Size: 76 X 152 cm Fabric Type: Polyester

Pros Cons Budget-friendly None Autocut facility Shockproof blanket

7. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Electric Bed Warmer This Arcova home electric blanket is in colour and is best suited and suitable for single beds. The high-quality polyester guarantees warmth in under one minute. Also, you can use this blanket as an under-bed warmer. It is a remote control for a smoother experience. Specifications: Material: Polyester Colour: Blue Brand: ARCOVA HOME Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres Size: 30X60 inches Net Quantity: 1.00 Pack

Pros Cons Budget-friendly. The Remote does not work properly in some cases. Winter special product. Useful for pain.

8. Arcova Home Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer This rust-coloured blanket looks extremely good, and the high-quality polyester makes this blanket suitable for more prolonged use. Ready to use in under a minute, this remote-controlled blanket is entirely safe to use. Specifications Material: Polyester Colour: Rust Brand: ARCOVA HOME Product Dimensions: 152L x 152W Centimetres Pattern: Solid Size: 152 X 152 Cms Net Quantity: 1.00 count

Pros Cons Ideal for a double bed None Quickly turn on and off the blanket Help in pain relief

9. ARCOVA HOME Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer This bed warmer is made of grey polyester material that is durable and highly comfortable. It is suitable for use in a double bed, and the high-quality material makes it smooth and soft to the touch. This remote-controlled blanket is entirely safe for home use. Specifications Material: Polyester Colour: Gray Brand: ARCOVA HOME Product Dimensions: 152L x 152W Centimetres Pattern: Solid

Pros Cons Ideal for a double bed. It takes a long time to make a blanket warm. High-Quality Fabric Polyester. Fire Resistant

10. Arcova Home Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer This gold colour electric blanket is made of high-quality polyester material, making it durable and long-lasting. This remote-controlled blanket helps in adjusting the temperature. It is shockproof and automatically turns off on overheating. Specifications Material: Polyester Colour: Gold Brand: ARCOVA HOME Product Dimensions: 152L x 152W Centimetres Pattern: Solid

Pros Cons Shockproof None to mention It can be used as an under-bed warmer Saves electricity

Product Price ARCOVA HOME Polyester Double Electric Bed Warmer Electric Blanket 1699.00 ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket 999.00 Arcova Home Polyester Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket 1799.00 ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket ( 30 X 60 Inches) 949.00 Arcova Home Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer ( 30 X 60 Inches ) 999.00 Arcova Home Made in India Premium Single Electric Bed Warmer 999.00 ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Electric Bed Warmer 999.00 Arcova Home Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer 1699.00 ARCOVA HOME Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer 1699.00 Arcova Home Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer 1699.00

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Material Size Size ARCOVA HOME Polyester Double Electric Bed Warmer Electric Blanket Polyester 60x60 inches Double ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket Polyester 30x60 inches Single Arcova Home Polyester Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket Polyester 60x60 inches Double ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket ( 30 X 60 Inches) Polyester 30x60 inches Single Arcova Home Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer ( 30 X 60 Inches ) Polyester 30x60 inches Single Arcova Home Made in India Premium Single Electric Bed Warmer Polyester 76 X 152 cm Single ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Electric Bed Warmer Polyester 30x60 inches Single Arcova Home Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer Polyester 152 X 152 Cms Double ARCOVA HOME Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer Polyester 152X152 cms Double Arcova Home Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer Polyester 152X152 cms Double

Best value for money ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket is the best value for money in this list if you are searching for a budget-friendly long-lasting blanket. This maroon colour product is best for a single bed. With this, you will get a remote to control on temperature. At Rs. 949, this is the best choice for you and your home for safety purposes. Best overall product The ARCOVA HOME Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer is suitable for a double bed, and the high-quality material makes the product smooth and soft to the touch. Also, that makes the product have a longer life. It is designed so that you can also use this as an under-bed warmer. The remote comes with this blanket to make you control the temperature and power it on and off also. This is a shockproof and fire-resistant product. So all the features make it safe for home use. How to find the best ARCOVA HOME electric blanket? The Arcova home brand offers several electric blankets across sizes and prices, including single and double-size ones. Your choice of an electric blanket should be shockproof and fire-resistant so that you can use it safely at home. Apart from that, you need to consider the blanket's weight, energy consumption, and the amount it will add to your electricity bill each month.