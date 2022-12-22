Story Saved
Best Arcova home electric blankets online

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 21, 2022 23:11 IST
Summary:

Are you looking for electric blankets? Here is the list of the 10 best Arcova home electric blankets you can try to stay warm this winter. Check them out!

Electric blankets from Arcova are a good option to stay warm this winters.

Everyone wants to stay warm during the winter. What better way than getting an electric blanket to solve this issue? It relaxes your muscle and back pain as well. Arcova is one of the top brands for electric blankets.

Arcova electric blankets may come in different sizes and prices, but the quality will always be consistent. But you will get the same quality on each blanket. We all want a warm, comfortable night's sleep during the chilly winter months.

Arcova electric blankets make it easy for you to have restful sleep and relief from body pains and cramps. These blankets take less electricity as compared to room heaters. Get the details in the top 10 Arcova home electric blankets that help you find the right choice.

1. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Double Electric Bed Warmer Electric Blanket

This Arcova polyester electric blanket is green and fits snugly on your double bed. The high-quality polyester leaves you feeling pampered and rejuvenated, while the shockproofing assures that you can sleep without any worries. It is remote-controlled to give you the perfect night's sleep.

Specifications

Material: Polyester

Colour: Green

Brand: ARCOVA HOME

Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 152.4W Centimetres

Product Care Instructions: Do not use it when folded. Should not keep it on when not in use

Size: 60 x 60 inches

Fabric Type: Polyester

Net Quantity: 1.00 Pack

ProsCons
Remotely control the temperatureNot much heating
Beneficial for pain and arthritis patients 
Budget-friendly 
cellpic
ARCOVA HOME Polyster Double Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Blanket - ( 60 X 60 Inches, Green )
51% off 1,699 3,499
Buy now

2. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket

this vibrant blanket is dotted with multiple colours and is the perfect fit for your single bed. This high-quality polyester ensures you sleep like a baby on cold nights. It doubles as an under-bed warmer to soothe muscle and body pain. The accompanying remote operates on three settings; off, medium, and high. It is shockproof, fire-resistant and overheat-protected, making it one of the best blankets!

Specifications

Material: Polyester

Colour: Blue

Brand: ARCOVA HOME

Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres

Product Care Instructions: Do not use it when folded. Should not keep it on when not in use

Size: 30X60 inches

Fabric Type: Polyester

Net Quantity: 1.00 Pack

ProsCons
Remote control of temperaturesize may vary a little from the description
Budget-friendly 
Fire Resistant & Overheat Protected 
cellpic
ARCOVA HOME Polyster Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer ( 30 X 60 Inches, Blue )
55% off 999 2,199
Buy now

3. Arcova Home Polyester Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket

This coffee-coloured blanket is a perfect match for your double bed. Made with durable polyester, it is ready to go under a minute after being plugged in. It is shockproof, safe, and protects you from overheating. Once it reaches the desired heat level, it cuts off automatically to save power.

Specifications

Material: Polyester

Colour: Coffee

Brand: ARCOVA HOME

Style: Coffee double

Product Dimensions: 152L x 152W Centimetres

Size: 60 X 60 inches

Fabric Type: Polyester

Net Quantity: 1.00 count

ProsCons
Remote controlled temperatureNone to mention
Auto power off option available 
Fire Resistant & Overheat Protected 
cellpic
Arcova Home Polyster Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer ( 60 X 60 Inches )
58% off 1,699 3,999
Buy now

4. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket ( 30 X 60 Inches)

This maroon blanket is made with premium polyester for your single beds. It also serves as an under-bed warmer, helping relieve body pain. The high-quality build ensures durability, and the auto-cut feature eases any tension of harmful side effects.

Specifications

Material: Polyester

Colour: Maroon

Brand: ARCOVA HOME

Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres

Size: 30X60 inches

Fabric Type: Polyester

Net Quantity: 1.00 Pack

ProsCons
Remote control with this blanketThere is no low heat setting on the remote
Autocut for overheating 
Fire Resistant & Overheat Protected 
cellpic
ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket ( 30 X 60 Inches, Maroon )
55% off 999 2,199
Buy now

5. Arcova Home Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer ( 30 X 60 Inches )

This wine-coloured blanket sits comfortably on your single bed. It is shockproof with auto-cut features that kick in on overheating. It is the perfect companion for cold winter nights, guaranteeing a toasty and warmth-filled sleep.

Specifications

Material: Polyester

Colour: Wine

Brand: ARCOVA HOME

Style: Wine single

Product Dimensions: 152L x 76W Centimetres

Pattern: Solid

Product Care Instruction: Do not use it when folded.

Size: ( 30 X 60 INCHES )

Net Quantity: 1.00 count

ProsCons
Budget-friendly.None.
Autocut facility. 
Shockproof blanket. 
cellpic
Arcova Home Polyster Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer ( 30 X 60 Inches )
62% off 999 2,599
Buy now

6. Arcova Home Made in India Premium Single Electric Bed Warmer

This high-end blue blanket is a great fit for your single bed and doubles as a bed warmer too! It helps relieve muscle pain, and the remote control features ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience.

Specifications

Material: Polyester

Colour: Blue

Brand: ARCOVA HOME

Product Dimensions: 152L x 76W Centimetres

Size: 76 X 152 cm

Fabric Type: Polyester

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyNone
Autocut facility 
Shockproof blanket 
cellpic
Arcova Home Made in India Premium Single Electric Bed Warmer ( 76 X 152 cm, Blue )
60% off 999 2,499
Buy now

7. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Electric Bed Warmer

This Arcova home electric blanket is in colour and is best suited and suitable for single beds. The high-quality polyester guarantees warmth in under one minute. Also, you can use this blanket as an under-bed warmer. It is a remote control for a smoother experience.

Specifications:

Material: Polyester

Colour: Blue

Brand: ARCOVA HOME

Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres

Size: 30X60 inches

Net Quantity: 1.00 Pack

ProsCons
Budget-friendly.The Remote does not work properly in some cases.
Winter special product. 
Useful for pain. 
cellpic
ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Blanket - ( 30 X 60 Inches, Blue )
55% off 999 2,199
Buy now

8. Arcova Home Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer

This rust-coloured blanket looks extremely good, and the high-quality polyester makes this blanket suitable for more prolonged use. Ready to use in under a minute, this remote-controlled blanket is entirely safe to use.

Specifications

Material: Polyester

Colour: Rust

Brand: ARCOVA HOME

Product Dimensions: 152L x 152W Centimetres

Pattern: Solid

Size: 152 X 152 Cms

Net Quantity: 1.00 count

ProsCons
Ideal for a double bedNone
Quickly turn on and off the blanket 
Help in pain relief 
cellpic
Arcova Home Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer ( 152 X 152 cm, Rust )
58% off 1,699 3,999
Buy now

9. ARCOVA HOME Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer

This bed warmer is made of grey polyester material that is durable and highly comfortable. It is suitable for use in a double bed, and the high-quality material makes it smooth and soft to the touch. This remote-controlled blanket is entirely safe for home use.

Specifications

Material: Polyester

Colour: Gray

Brand: ARCOVA HOME

Product Dimensions: 152L x 152W Centimetres

Pattern: Solid

ProsCons
Ideal for a double bed.It takes a long time to make a blanket warm.
High-Quality Fabric Polyester. 
Fire Resistant 
cellpic
ARCOVA HOME Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer ( 152 X 152 cm, Grey )
58% off 1,699 3,999
Buy now

10. Arcova Home Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer

This gold colour electric blanket is made of high-quality polyester material, making it durable and long-lasting. This remote-controlled blanket helps in adjusting the temperature. It is shockproof and automatically turns off on overheating.

Specifications

Material: Polyester

Colour: Gold

Brand: ARCOVA HOME

Product Dimensions: 152L x 152W Centimetres

Pattern: Solid

ProsCons
ShockproofNone to mention
It can be used as an under-bed warmer 
Saves electricity 
cellpic
Arcova Home Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer ( 152 X 152 cm, Gold )
58% off 1,699 3,999
Buy now

Price of ARCOVA HOME at a glance:

ProductPrice
ARCOVA HOME Polyester Double Electric Bed Warmer Electric Blanket1699.00
ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket999.00
Arcova Home Polyester Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket1799.00
ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket ( 30 X 60 Inches)949.00
Arcova Home Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer ( 30 X 60 Inches )999.00
Arcova Home Made in India Premium Single Electric Bed Warmer999.00
ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Electric Bed Warmer999.00
Arcova Home Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer1699.00
ARCOVA HOME Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer1699.00
Arcova Home Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer1699.00

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MaterialSizeSize
ARCOVA HOME Polyester Double Electric Bed Warmer Electric BlanketPolyester60x60 inchesDouble
ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric BlanketPolyester30x60 inchesSingle
Arcova Home Polyester Double Bed Heating Electric BlanketPolyester60x60 inchesDouble
ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket ( 30 X 60 Inches)Polyester30x60 inchesSingle
Arcova Home Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer ( 30 X 60 Inches )Polyester30x60 inchesSingle
Arcova Home Made in India Premium Single Electric Bed WarmerPolyester76 X 152 cmSingle
ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Electric Bed WarmerPolyester30x60 inchesSingle
Arcova Home Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed WarmerPolyester152 X 152 CmsDouble
ARCOVA HOME Premium Double Electric Bed WarmerPolyester152X152 cmsDouble
Arcova Home Made in India Premium Double Electric Bed WarmerPolyester152X152 cmsDouble

Best value for money

ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket is the best value for money in this list if you are searching for a budget-friendly long-lasting blanket. This maroon colour product is best for a single bed. With this, you will get a remote to control on temperature. At Rs. 949, this is the best choice for you and your home for safety purposes.

Best overall product

The ARCOVA HOME Premium Double Electric Bed Warmer is suitable for a double bed, and the high-quality material makes the product smooth and soft to the touch. Also, that makes the product have a longer life. It is designed so that you can also use this as an under-bed warmer.

The remote comes with this blanket to make you control the temperature and power it on and off also. This is a shockproof and fire-resistant product. So all the features make it safe for home use.

How to find the best ARCOVA HOME electric blanket?

The Arcova home brand offers several electric blankets across sizes and prices, including single and double-size ones. Your choice of an electric blanket should be shockproof and fire-resistant so that you can use it safely at home. Apart from that, you need to consider the blanket's weight, energy consumption, and the amount it will add to your electricity bill each month.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best ARCOVA HOME electric blankets

Can I leave my electric blanket on all night long?

How can I tell if my electric blanket from ARCOVA HOME is secure?

Do electric blankets emit radiation?

Are the ARCOVA HOME Electric Blankets budget-friendly?

How long will an electric blanket from ARCOVA HOME last?

