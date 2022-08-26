Best Asus mobile phones under ₹ 50,000 in India By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Asus mobile phones under ₹ 50,000, that are available in India, are ideal for regular browsing, entertainment, web research, introductory gaming, and more!

Asus mobile phones under ₹ 50,000 are ideal for regular use.

This guide will help you if you have a budget of ₹50,000 to spend on a new Asus mobile. In this article, you will find specifications and prices for some of Asus' finest mobiles under ₹50,000. Best Asus mobile phones under ₹50,000 in India 1. ASUS ROG 5 It is powered by Android 12.0 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (SM8350) processor with a 128 GB memory storage capacity. In addition, it offers you a 64MP+ 13MP+ 5MP rear camera and a 24 MP front camera. The HDR10+ AMOLED display on this smartphone's 17.22 cm (6.78) screen will improve your gaming experience. In addition, you can watch rich and quick graphics on your screen for both a refresh rate of 144 Hz/1 ms and the Delta E1 colour accuracy. Also, it has two USB-C connectors for charging. Finally, this phone allows you to simulate playing on a console with dual partition functionality and ultrasonic AirTriggers 5. Specifications: ● Display: 6.78 inches with the HDR10+ AMOLED display ● OS: Android 12.0 ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● Ram: 8 GB ● Storage: 128 GB ● Graphics:1080 x 2448 pixels ● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888(SM8350) ● Processor Speed: ‎Octa-core (3x2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 &1x2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)

Pros Cons Over 6 inches display Not easy-to-use Qualcomm Snapdragon processor Not useful for high graphical gaming 8 GB Ram The camera is not that great

2. ASUS ROG 3 It is powered by Android 10.0 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (SM8250) processor with a 256 GB memory storage capacity. It offers you a 64MP+ 13MP+ 5MP rear camera and a 24 MP front camera. Your gaming experience will be enhanced by the HDR 10+ AMOLED display on this smartphone's 16.73 cm (6.59) screen. A frame rate of 144 Hz/1 ms and the Delta E1 colour accuracy allows you to view rich and rapid graphics on your screen. Specifications: ● Display: 6.59 inches with the HDR10+ AMOLED display ● OS: Android 10.0 ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● Ram: 12 GB ● Storage: 256 GB ● Graphics:1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio ● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (SM8250) Processor ● Processor Speed: ‎Octa-core (1x3.10 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55& 3x2.42 GHz Cortex-A77)

Pros Cons Over 6 inches display Not easy-to-use 12 GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (SM8250) Processor 256 GB storage Android 10.0

3. ASUS ZENFONE 4 It offers a 16 MP primary camera and a 20 MP + 8 MP front-facing dual camera on a 13.97 cm (5.5 in) capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels and a pixel density of 267 PPI. It runs on the Android v7.0 Nougat operating system and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 CPU clocked at 1.4GHz, an Adreno 505 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G). In addition, it includes a 3000 mAH lithium-ion battery. Specifications: ● Display: 5.5 inches capacitive touch screen ● OS: Android v7.0 Nougat Operating system ● Battery: 3000 mAh ● Ram: 4 GB ● Storage: 64 GB ● Graphics: 720 x 1280 pixels resolution and 267 PPI pixel density ● Processor: Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor ● Processor Speed: ‎1.4 GHz

Pros Cons Handy and easy-to-use Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor 64 GB storage Only 4 GB RAM 720 x 1280 pixels resolution and 267 PPI pixel density Android v7.0

4. Renewed ASUS ROG 3 The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ (SM8250) processor with 64MP + 13MP + 5MP rear camera and 24MP front camera. This smartphone will enhance your gaming experience with the 16.73 cm (6.59) HDR 10+ AMOLED display. Thanks to 144 Hz/1 ms refresh rate and Delta E1 colour accuracy, you may view rapid and detailed graphics on your screen. Specifications: ● Display: 6.73 cm (6.59) screen, with the HDR 10+ AMOLED display ● OS: Android 10.0 ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● Ram: 12 GB ● Storage: 256 GB ● Graphics: 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio ● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ (SM8250) Processor ● Processor Speed: ‎Octa-core (4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55 &1x3.10 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3x2.42 GHz Cortex-A77)

Pros Cons Over 6 inches display Not easy-to-use 12 GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (SM8250) Processor 256 GB storage Android 10.0

5. Renewed ASUS ROG PHONE 3 The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ (SM8250) processor with 64MP + 13MP + 5MP rear camera and 24MP front camera. Specifications: ● Display: 6.73 cm (6.59) screen, with the HDR 10+ AMOLED display ● OS: Android 10.0 ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● Ram: 12 GB ● Storage: 256 GB ● Graphics: 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio ● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ (SM8250) Processor ● Processor Speed: ‎Octa-core (1x3.10 GHz Cortex-A77&4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55 & 3x2.42 GHz Cortex-A77)

Pros Cons Over 6 inches display Not easy-to-use 12 GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (SM8250) Processor 256 GB storage Android 10.0

6. Renewed ASUS ROG PHONE 5 It is powered by Android 11.0 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (SM8350) processor with a 128 GB memory storage capacity. In addition, it offers you a 64MP+ 13MP+ 5MP rear camera and a 24 MP front camera. Your gaming experience will be enhanced with the 17.22 cm (6.78) HDR10+ AMOLED screen on this smartphone. Moreover, you may play games for hours on this phone, as it has a 6000 mAh battery, which is pretty good and works for more than two days. Specifications: ● Display: 6.78 inches with the HDR10+ AMOLED display ● OS: Android 11.0 ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● Ram: 8 GB ● Storage: 128 GB ● Graphics:1080 x 2448 pixels ● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888(SM8350) ● Processor Speed: ‎Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55 & 3x2.42 GHz Cortex-A78)

Pros Cons Over 6 inches display Not easy-to-use Qualcomm Snapdragon processor Not useful for high graphical gaming 8 GB Ram The camera might not be justiciable

7. Renewed ASUS ROG AMOLED, 1B colours, 120Hz, HDR10, and 6.59 inches are all features of this device. In addition, it boasts a density of 391 PPI and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The product is backed by a minimum six-month seller guarantee and includes the requisite accessories. However, its box is very generic. Specifications: ● Display: 6.59 inches with the HDR10+ AMOLED display ● OS: Android ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● Ram: 8 GB ● Storage: 128 GB ● Graphics:1080 x 2448 pixels ● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888(SM8350) ● Processor Speed: ‎Octa-core (4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55 &1x2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3x2.42 GHz Cortex-A78)

Pros Cons Over 6 inches display Not easy-to-use 128 GB storage Not useful for high graphical gaming 8 GB Ram The camera quality is average

8. Renewed ASUS ROG 5 It runs Android 12.0 on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (SM8350) processor and has a 128 GB memory storage capacity. You get a 24 MP front camera and a 64MP+13MP+5MP rear camera. The 17.22 cm (6.78) HDR10+ AMOLED display on this smartphone will improve your gaming experience. You can view dynamic graphics on your screen at 144 Hz/1 ms refresh rate and Delta E1 colour accuracy. It also includes two USB-C charging ports. This phone has dual partition capabilities and ultrasonic AirTriggers 5, which lets you imitate playing on a console. Specifications ● Display: 6.78 inches with the HDR10+ AMOLED display ● OS: Android 12.0 ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● Ram: 12 GB ● Storage: 128 GB ● Graphics:1080 x 2448 pixels ● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888(SM8350) ● Processor Speed: ‎Octa-core (3x2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 &1x2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)

Pros Cons Over 6 inches display Not easy-to-use Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor Not useful for high graphical gaming 12 GB Ram The camera is average

Price of Asus mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price ASUS ROG 5 ₹ 39,999 ASUS ROG 3 ₹ 37,499 ASUS ZENFONE 4 ₹ 6,999 Renewed ASUS ROG 3 ₹ 37,499 Renewed ASUS ROG PHONE 3 ₹ 37,999 Renewed ASUS ROG PHONE 5 ₹ 39,499 Renewed ASUS ROG ₹ 32,999 Renewed ASUS ROG 5 ₹ 43,999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Asus Rog 5 6.78 inches with the HDR10+ AMOLED display Qualcomm Snapdragon 888(SM8350) Processor 8 GB RAM Asus Rog 3 6.59 inches with the HDR10+ AMOLED display 12 GB RAM 256 GB storage Asus Zenfone 4 720 x 1280 pixels resolution and 267 PPI pixel density 64 GB storage 5.5 Inches capacitive touch screen Renewed Asus Rog 3 6.59 inches with the HDR10+ AMOLED display 12 GB RAM 256 GB storage Asus Rog Phone 3 6.59 inches with the HDR10+ AMOLED display 12 GB RAM 256 GB storage Renewed Asus Rog Phone 5 6.78 inches with the HDR10+ AMOLED display Qualcomm Snapdragon 888(SM8350) Processor 8 GB RAM Renewed Asus Rog 6.59 inches with the HDR10+ AMOLED display 8 GB RAM 128 GB storage Renewed Asus Rog 5 6.78 inches with the HDR10+ AMOLED display Qualcomm Snapdragon 888(SM8350) Processor 12 GB RAM

Best value for money The ASUS ROG 5 is the best value-for-money mobile phone available in the market. It will enhance your gaming experience with the HDR10+ AMOLED display on its 17.22 cm (6.78) screen. With a 144 Hz/1 ms refresh rate and Delta E1 colour accuracy, you can view rich and rapid images on your screen. This smartphone's 6000 mAh battery and the PowerMaster adjustable battery modes will allow you to continue playing games for longer. It also includes two USB-C charging ports. This phone enables you to emulate playing on a console for its dual partition capabilities and ultrasonic Air Trigger 5 technology. Best overall The ASUS ROG 3 may be considered the best overall Asus mobile phone under ₹50,000. It has similar features to the ASUS ROG 5 but can counter it with its 12 GB RAM. It will intensify the gaming experience with the HDR10+ AMOLED display. The mobile has also included two USB-C charging ports. This phone enables you to emulate playing on a console for its dual partition capabilities and ultrasonic Air Trigger 5 technology. How to find the perfect Asus mobile phones under ₹50,000? There are always features to look for in a good mobile phone. Before choosing a phone for yourself, you should carefully consider the benefits and drawbacks of each model. It is crucial for both you and the budget you have chosen, and it will improve your ability to find the best mobile phone within your price range.