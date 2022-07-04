 Best Asus smartphones under 15000 

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, introduced on April 23, 2018, sports a 5.99-inch display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. A Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636 processor with a 1.8 GHz clock speed and 4 GB of RAM drives the smartphone.

As a result, ASUS phones are available at various price points. Below is a list of 8 ASUS phones under 15000 as of June 12, 2022. The list includes the newly released Zenfone 4 Selfie series. It features a dual front camera in the Dual camera version and a single front camera in the Basic one, both with a LED flash for selfies.

Likewise, the Zenfone Selfie series aims to give great front cameras for producing amazing selfies. Zenfone Zoom has 3X optical zoom, unlike Zenfone Go and Zenfone Live intended for the budget market. Aside from the Zenfone and flagship models, ASUS offers many other devices.

People like ASUS because the company produces a wide range of smartphones, each serving a particular purpose and providing end-users with various choices. For example, the ASUS Zenfone Max series features a large battery capacity, while the Zenfone Laser has a faster focus.

The Asus Zenfone 3 ZE552KL, released on May 30, 2016, has a 5.5-inch pixel resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 CPU with a clock speed of 2 GHz and 4 GB of RAM drives this smartphone.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes with a 6.3-inch display with a 1080 x 2280-pixel resolution. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz and 4 GB ram drives the smartphone.

The Asus Zenfone 2 (released May 6, 2015) is a 5.5-inch smartphone with a pixel density of 1080 x 1920. It includes a 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Atom Z3580 processor and 4 GB of RAM.

The Asus ZenFone 3 ZE520KL sports a 5.2-inch display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 CPU with a clock speed of 2 GHz and 3 GB of RAM powers the smartphone, released on August 17, 2016.

The Asus Zenfone 2 Laser 6.0 ZE601KL has a 6-inch display with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 CPU and 3 GB of RAM operate the smartphone, released on May 11, 2017.

The Asus Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5 ZE550KL, released on September 12, 2016, has a 5.5-inch display resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor powers the smartphone with 2 GB of RAM.

Asus released the Zenfone Max 2016 3GB RAM in India on May 23, 2016 (Official) for an introductory price of ₹12,999 in various colours. The mobile also has dimensions of 156 mm x 77.5 mm x 10.5 mm and weighs roughly 202 grams. The Asus smartphone has a 5.5-inch (13.97-cm) display with an HD resolution (720 x 1280 pixels).

Price of Best Asus smartphones at a glance:

How to find the perfect Asus budget smartphone?

You get a lot of bang for your buck with Asus Phones Under 15000. The phone's pricing ranges from Rs.7,499 to Rs.59,999, depending on the version and features available.

Asus ensures that your phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon processor is running smoothly. The processor will differ depending on the phone's variant and price. If you buy a phone for gaming, it will include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU, which will provide fast performance and allow. Similarly, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU will be the most basic processor you'll come across.

Best 3 important features for consumers

1. A battery that lasts long

Even if your smartphone had a shrink-ray or could transform lead into gold, it would be useless without power. There are a few techniques to extend the battery capacity of your phone. But, in the end, a larger battery will last you longer.

2. Processing at warp speed

In the smartphone arms race, speed remains the ultimate prize. When apps slow or swiping takes an eternity, you notice. A fast processor is a must.

3. A display that is crystal clear

People use smartphones for both media consumption and communication. You watch films, play games, look at images on your smartphone screen and want the sharpest display possible.

Best budget Asus phone

If you are looking for a budget Asus Phones Under 15000, you will find a large selection. The finest budget phones have improved over time and can now compete with more expensive models relatively easily.

Budget smartphones nowadays have great cameras and even more capable hardware to meet your on-the-go computing requirements. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is the clear choice for the best budget smartphone from Asus.

Best Asus phone under ₹15000 overall

The finest Asus Phones Under 15000 is the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU and has 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of storage. It has a 5.99-inch screen and a non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery. The primary rear camera is a 13 MP plus 5 MP Dual Camera, and the front camera is an 8 MP Camera with LED Flash.

Conclusion

Those searching for an Asus Phones under 15000 with a lot of power should look at the 5.2-inch Zenfone 3. It now offers the best value for money after the price decrease. The phone is made of quality metal and glass. A Snapdragon 625 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage powers the phone.

Aside from a great display, the Zenfone 3 has a fantastic back camera with 4-axis OIS, PDAF, dual-tone LED flash and 4K video recording. The Max series is a good option for those searching for a phone with long battery life.

On numerous purchasing sites, such as Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Amazon, and Asus, mobiles under 15000 are available at the lowest price.

FAQs for Asus Phones Under ₹15000

1. What are the top Asus Mobiles phones in India under Rs. 15,000?

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Asus Zenfone Selfie are the Best Asus Mobiles phones under 15,000 as of June 2022.

2. Are there any alternate brands available for less than Rs.15,000?

Realme Mobiles and Poco Mobiles are the best options under Rs.15,000 in June 2022.

3. What are the trending Asus Mobiles phones available in India for less than Rs. 15,000?

The Asus Zenfone Max M3, Asus Zenfone Max M2, and Asus ZenFone Max Plus are the most recent Asus mobile phones under $15,000 in the market.

4. What chipset does the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 use?

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

5. Which smartphone with a Rs.15000 price has the longest battery life?

TheAsus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is the perfect choice for people looking for a smartphone with long battery life.

