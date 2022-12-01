Sign out
Best Atlantis water dispensers: They are perfect for office and home use

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 01, 2022 20:33 IST

Summary:

Searching for a top-quality water dispenser for your home or office? Check out our list of the best Atlantis water dispensers.

Atlantis water dispensers promise great user experience.

The use of water dispensers has become increasingly popular in the past few years, as they are very convenient and easy to use and keep your water clean and cool. Atlantis is a leading brand of water dispensers in India that has been in business for over 25 years. Its range of tabletop water dispensers is incredibly popular, with both small and large industrial facilities as well as all sorts of corporations and offices selecting it.

However, finding the best water dispensers for your home or office can be tricky. But we have you covered! Here is our list with reviews of the best Atlantis water dispensers on the market.

1. ATLANTIS Table Top

Enjoy the convenience of instant hot water at the press of a button. This ATLANTIS Table Top Hot and Normal Water Dispenser offers a stylish look and allows you to enjoy warm or cold water whenever you need it. This can hold up to 2 litres of cold water and one litre of hot water. The Atlantis Hot and Normal Water Dispenser works flawlessly in all varying temperatures. Hot water dispensed by this dispenser usually has a temperature between 85-90 Degrees. It can heat 5 litres of water every hour.

Specifications

Brand: Atlantis

Price: Rs. 3350

Colour: White

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 3 litres

Style: Top Load

ProsCons
Easy InstallationCapacity could be more
Budget-friendly 
Lightweight 
ATLANTIS Table Top Hot and Normal Water Dispenser Small White No Cold Water
1% off
3,350 3,400
Buy now

2. ATLANTIS Sky

Atlantis Sky Water Dispenser is an ideal solution for any home or office. It has a hot and cold water dispenser, a built-in refrigerator with adjustable temperature settings, and an air fan motor for ventilation. This versatile appliance can be used anywhere at all times. This unit has been manufactured with many high-end features to ensure optimal operation and performance over time. It offers the perfect combination of best-in-class air conditioning performance, energy efficiency and exceptional price point.

Specifications

Brand: Atlantis

Price: Rs. 9450

Colour: White

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 5 litres

Style: Modern

ProsCons
Good designNone to mention
Good build quality 
Smooth functioning 
ATLANTIS Sky Hot Cold and Normal Water Dispenser Floor Standing Refrigeration with Cooling Cabinate| Cooling 2.5 Litre per Hour - 3 Taps Functions
25% off
9,450 12,600
Buy now

3. Atlantis Air Press Touchless

This Atlantis Air Press Touchless Table Top has a simple design and an easy-to-use touchless dispenser that doesn't require any extra effort. Since it has ChildLock Function, you won't have to worry about your children spilling water. This touchless tabletop fountain is a stylish way to add a splash of colour and convenience to your home.

Specifications

Brand: Atlantis

Price: Rs. 10200

Colour: White

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 12.3 litres

Style: Auto

ProsCons
Overall good performanceSlightly pricey
Easy to operate 
Good Storage capacity 
Atlantis Air Press Touchless Table Top Hot Cold and Normal Water Dispenser Small Plastic/PPGI White Plain Finish |Pack of 1|
25% off
10,200 13,600
Buy now

4. Atlantis Plastic

The Atlantis Water Dispenser uses the latest technology in water filtration to produce the purest water. This makes it ideal for those who want the best quality of hot and cold tap water available. The Atlantis dispenser is easy to install, requires no maintenance or electricity and can be attached to your kitchen wall. This is the ideal addition to any kitchen. Wherever you want to fill up a water bottle or kettle, it's quick and easy with the push of a button. It also features an ice maker so that you can quickly chill your drinks. The design is modern and stylish, making it perfect for any home.

Specifications

Brand: Atlantis

Price: Rs. 8000

Colour: Multicolour, white & blue

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 3.5 litres

Wattage: 500 Watts

ProsCons
Hassle-free installationBit heavy
Easy to Use 
Good build quality 
Atlantis Plastic 3 L Hot and Cold Water Dispenser (White and Blue)
25% off
8,000 10,700
Buy now

5. Atlantis Air Press Floor Standing

Atlantis Air Press Touchless Hot Cold and Normal Floor Standing Water Dispenser is the perfect companion for your home. Close the valve only one inch away from the sensor to release the water. It has two water modes- one for hot and the other for regular- that are activated automatically, with the security of the fixture built-in. You can dispense water at a comfortable temperature while cooking or drinking with a single finger touch. This unit has a steady flow mode that works well in small kitchens.

Specifications

Brand: Atlantis

Price: Rs. 10875

Colour: White

Material: Plastic

Weight: 15 kg

ProsCons
Easy to operateThe touch panel could be better
Smooth functioning 
Good build quality 
Atlantis Air Press Touchless Hot Cold and Normal Floor Standing Water Dispenser Large Plastic/PPGI White Plain Finish |Pack of 1|
25% off
10,875 14,500
Buy now

6. Atlantis Jumbo Plus

The Atlantis Jumbo Plus is a water dispenser that can hold up to 8 litres of water at a time but can continuously dispense 10 litres an hour. This particular model is best for large offices.

Specifications

Brand: Atlantis

Price: Rs. 15375

Colour: Multicolor

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 8 litres

Style: Top Load

ProsCons
LightweightSlightly expensive
Easy to maintain 
Fast Cooling 
Atlantis Jumbo Plus Hot Cold and Normal Water Large Dispenser Floor Standing White | 8 liters Storage Capacity | Cools 10 liters per Hour | Pack of 1
25% off
15,375 20,500
Buy now

7. ATLANTIS Big Plus

Made in India, ATLANTIS Big Plus Hot Normal Cold Bottled Water Dispenser is perfect for home or office use. It makes drinking water convenient with a single touch. This dispenser has a sturdy construction that withstands years of use and contains an LED indicator to notify when the unit is running on empty. The 5 Litres per Hour pumping rate gives you a long-lasting supply of cold and warm water. It comes in a durable plastic body and can last longer compared to other models due to its non-BPA qualities. The durable machine with clear plastic makeup comes standard with a 1-year warranty on its plastic parts.

Specifications

Brand: Atlantis

Price: Rs. 11205

Colour: White-blue

Material: ABS metal and plastic

Capacity: 8 litres

Voltage: 220 Volts

ProsCons
Good in DesignServices could be more prompt
Lightweight 
Easy to use 
ATLANTIS Big Plus Hot Normal Cold Bottled Water Dispenser | Cooling Capacity 5 Liters Per Hour Heating 5 Liters per Hour and Storage Capacity 8 Liters - 3 Taps Functions| for Suitable Home Office Shops
25% off
11,250 15,000
Buy now

8. ATLANTIS Prime Table TT

The Atlantis Prime Tabletop TT Hot Normal Cold Water Faucet is an affordable and easy-to-use hot and cold water dispenser that provides refreshing drinking water at very affordable prices. Easy to install, this unit comes with a 1-year warranty for cracked plastic. Easy to use and clean, it keeps your beverages hot and cold for hours, making it an ideal addition to any beverage dispenser. Thanks to the clever design of our ATLANTIS Prime Table, you'll never have to sacrifice style for practicality.

Specifications

Brand: Atlantis

Price: Rs. 7999

Colour: White-blue

Material: ABS metal and plastic

Capacity: 3 litres

ProsCons
Stylish LooksLess storage capacity
Hassle-free Installation 
Easy to Operate 
ATLANTIS Prime Table TT Hot Normal Cold Bottled Water Dispenser | Heating Capacity 5 Ltrs Per Hour Cooling 3 Ltrs per Hour and Storage Capacity 3.5 Liters -3 Taps Functions| for Suitable Home Office
25% off
7,999 10,700
Buy now

Price of Atlantis water dispensers at a glance:

ProductPrice
ATLANTIS Table TopRs. 3350
ATLANTIS SkyRs. 9450
Atlantis Air Press TouchlessRs. 10200
Atlantis PlasticRs. 8000
Atlantis Air Press Floor StandingRs. 10875
Atlantis Jumbo PlusRs. 15375
ATLANTIS Big PlusRs. 11250
ATLANTIS Prime Table TTRs. 7999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
StyleWeightMaterial
ATLANTIS Table TopTop Load5 KgPlastic
ATLANTIS SkyModern14.1 KgPlastic
Atlantis Air Press TouchlessAuto12.3 KgPlastic
Atlantis PlasticModern14.1 KgPlastic
Atlantis Air Press Floor StandingAuto15 KgPlastic
Atlantis Jumbo PlusTop Load23.7 KgPlastic
ATLANTIS Big PlusTop Load15.5 KgABS Plastic & Metal
ATLANTIS Prime Table TTModern13 KgABS Plastic & Metal

Best value for money

ATLANTIS Table Top is one of the best Value for money Atlantis Water Dispensers. Using this Atlantis Table Top Water Dispenser, you can enjoy the convenience of heated water whenever you need it. It has a stylish design and can hold up to two litres of cold water and one litre of hot water. You can use the Atlantis Water Dispenser just about anywhere. It is easy to operate, clean, and install and is perfect for outdoor events and parties. Dispensing hot and cold water simultaneously, this stylish stainless steel dispenser keeps you hydrated throughout the day.

Best overall

ATLANTIS Sky Water Dispenser is the perfect solution for your home or office. It has two functions- a hot and cold water dispenser and a built-in refrigerator with an adjustable temperature setting. The ventilator is also powered separately. With this versatile appliance, you can use it anywhere, whenever, wherever. As a large-capacity unit, it's ideal for entertaining guests. It has been manufactured with many high-end features to ensure long-term operation and performance.

How to find the best Atlantis water dispensers

Understand the pluses and minuses of the different Atlantis Water Dispensers, compare their prices and their features, and make your purchase accordingly. To find the product you are looking for, utilize Amazon's filtering system. All you have to do is input the brand and product type, and Amazon will locate it for you. It is possible to pick from a wide variety of brands and styles, which means there is something to suit everyone. You should choose and purchase a model that is suitable for your requirements.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Atlantis water dispensers

How do the bottom and top water dispensers differ?

A bottom-loading water dispenser is the best option for homes or offices as there's no downside to this type of water dispenser. They are affordable and simple to load.

What is the lifespan of water dispensers?

The water dispenser can last more than ten years when used correctly. They're easy to use, money-saving, and environmentally friendly. You can also rely on us to change your filter yearly.

What is a tabletop water dispenser?

These are small water dispensers that you can use in your kitchen or office. They provide you with an unlimited supply of drinking water without taking up too much space.

