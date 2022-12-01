Best Atlantis water dispensers: They are perfect for office and home use By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Searching for a top-quality water dispenser for your home or office? Check out our list of the best Atlantis water dispensers.

Atlantis water dispensers promise great user experience.

The use of water dispensers has become increasingly popular in the past few years, as they are very convenient and easy to use and keep your water clean and cool. Atlantis is a leading brand of water dispensers in India that has been in business for over 25 years. Its range of tabletop water dispensers is incredibly popular, with both small and large industrial facilities as well as all sorts of corporations and offices selecting it. However, finding the best water dispensers for your home or office can be tricky. But we have you covered! Here is our list with reviews of the best Atlantis water dispensers on the market. 1. ATLANTIS Table Top Enjoy the convenience of instant hot water at the press of a button. This ATLANTIS Table Top Hot and Normal Water Dispenser offers a stylish look and allows you to enjoy warm or cold water whenever you need it. This can hold up to 2 litres of cold water and one litre of hot water. The Atlantis Hot and Normal Water Dispenser works flawlessly in all varying temperatures. Hot water dispensed by this dispenser usually has a temperature between 85-90 Degrees. It can heat 5 litres of water every hour. Specifications Brand: Atlantis Price: Rs. 3350 Colour: White Material: Plastic Capacity: 3 litres Style: Top Load

Pros Cons Easy Installation Capacity could be more Budget-friendly Lightweight

2. ATLANTIS Sky Atlantis Sky Water Dispenser is an ideal solution for any home or office. It has a hot and cold water dispenser, a built-in refrigerator with adjustable temperature settings, and an air fan motor for ventilation. This versatile appliance can be used anywhere at all times. This unit has been manufactured with many high-end features to ensure optimal operation and performance over time. It offers the perfect combination of best-in-class air conditioning performance, energy efficiency and exceptional price point. Specifications Brand: Atlantis Price: Rs. 9450 Colour: White Material: Plastic Capacity: 5 litres Style: Modern

Pros Cons Good design None to mention Good build quality Smooth functioning

3. Atlantis Air Press Touchless This Atlantis Air Press Touchless Table Top has a simple design and an easy-to-use touchless dispenser that doesn't require any extra effort. Since it has ChildLock Function, you won't have to worry about your children spilling water. This touchless tabletop fountain is a stylish way to add a splash of colour and convenience to your home. Specifications Brand: Atlantis Price: Rs. 10200 Colour: White Material: Plastic Capacity: 12.3 litres Style: Auto

Pros Cons Overall good performance Slightly pricey Easy to operate Good Storage capacity

4. Atlantis Plastic The Atlantis Water Dispenser uses the latest technology in water filtration to produce the purest water. This makes it ideal for those who want the best quality of hot and cold tap water available. The Atlantis dispenser is easy to install, requires no maintenance or electricity and can be attached to your kitchen wall. This is the ideal addition to any kitchen. Wherever you want to fill up a water bottle or kettle, it's quick and easy with the push of a button. It also features an ice maker so that you can quickly chill your drinks. The design is modern and stylish, making it perfect for any home. Specifications Brand: Atlantis Price: Rs. 8000 Colour: Multicolour, white & blue Material: Plastic Capacity: 3.5 litres Wattage: 500 Watts

Pros Cons Hassle-free installation Bit heavy Easy to Use Good build quality

5. Atlantis Air Press Floor Standing Atlantis Air Press Touchless Hot Cold and Normal Floor Standing Water Dispenser is the perfect companion for your home. Close the valve only one inch away from the sensor to release the water. It has two water modes- one for hot and the other for regular- that are activated automatically, with the security of the fixture built-in. You can dispense water at a comfortable temperature while cooking or drinking with a single finger touch. This unit has a steady flow mode that works well in small kitchens. Specifications Brand: Atlantis Price: Rs. 10875 Colour: White Material: Plastic Weight: 15 kg

Pros Cons Easy to operate The touch panel could be better Smooth functioning Good build quality

6. Atlantis Jumbo Plus The Atlantis Jumbo Plus is a water dispenser that can hold up to 8 litres of water at a time but can continuously dispense 10 litres an hour. This particular model is best for large offices. Specifications Brand: Atlantis Price: Rs. 15375 Colour: Multicolor Material: Plastic Capacity: 8 litres Style: Top Load

Pros Cons Lightweight Slightly expensive Easy to maintain Fast Cooling

7. ATLANTIS Big Plus Made in India, ATLANTIS Big Plus Hot Normal Cold Bottled Water Dispenser is perfect for home or office use. It makes drinking water convenient with a single touch. This dispenser has a sturdy construction that withstands years of use and contains an LED indicator to notify when the unit is running on empty. The 5 Litres per Hour pumping rate gives you a long-lasting supply of cold and warm water. It comes in a durable plastic body and can last longer compared to other models due to its non-BPA qualities. The durable machine with clear plastic makeup comes standard with a 1-year warranty on its plastic parts. Specifications Brand: Atlantis Price: Rs. 11205 Colour: White-blue Material: ABS metal and plastic Capacity: 8 litres Voltage: 220 Volts

Pros Cons Good in Design Services could be more prompt Lightweight Easy to use

8. ATLANTIS Prime Table TT The Atlantis Prime Tabletop TT Hot Normal Cold Water Faucet is an affordable and easy-to-use hot and cold water dispenser that provides refreshing drinking water at very affordable prices. Easy to install, this unit comes with a 1-year warranty for cracked plastic. Easy to use and clean, it keeps your beverages hot and cold for hours, making it an ideal addition to any beverage dispenser. Thanks to the clever design of our ATLANTIS Prime Table, you'll never have to sacrifice style for practicality. Specifications Brand: Atlantis Price: Rs. 7999 Colour: White-blue Material: ABS metal and plastic Capacity: 3 litres

Pros Cons Stylish Looks Less storage capacity Hassle-free Installation Easy to Operate

Price of Atlantis water dispensers at a glance:

Product Price ATLANTIS Table Top Rs. 3350 ATLANTIS Sky Rs. 9450 Atlantis Air Press Touchless Rs. 10200 Atlantis Plastic Rs. 8000 Atlantis Air Press Floor Standing Rs. 10875 Atlantis Jumbo Plus Rs. 15375 ATLANTIS Big Plus Rs. 11250 ATLANTIS Prime Table TT Rs. 7999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Style Weight Material ATLANTIS Table Top Top Load 5 Kg Plastic ATLANTIS Sky Modern 14.1 Kg Plastic Atlantis Air Press Touchless Auto 12.3 Kg Plastic Atlantis Plastic Modern 14.1 Kg Plastic Atlantis Air Press Floor Standing Auto 15 Kg Plastic Atlantis Jumbo Plus Top Load 23.7 Kg Plastic ATLANTIS Big Plus Top Load 15.5 Kg ABS Plastic & Metal ATLANTIS Prime Table TT Modern 13 Kg ABS Plastic & Metal

Best value for money ATLANTIS Table Top is one of the best Value for money Atlantis Water Dispensers. Using this Atlantis Table Top Water Dispenser, you can enjoy the convenience of heated water whenever you need it. It has a stylish design and can hold up to two litres of cold water and one litre of hot water. You can use the Atlantis Water Dispenser just about anywhere. It is easy to operate, clean, and install and is perfect for outdoor events and parties. Dispensing hot and cold water simultaneously, this stylish stainless steel dispenser keeps you hydrated throughout the day. Best overall ATLANTIS Sky Water Dispenser is the perfect solution for your home or office. It has two functions- a hot and cold water dispenser and a built-in refrigerator with an adjustable temperature setting. The ventilator is also powered separately. With this versatile appliance, you can use it anywhere, whenever, wherever. As a large-capacity unit, it's ideal for entertaining guests. It has been manufactured with many high-end features to ensure long-term operation and performance. How to find the best Atlantis water dispensers Understand the pluses and minuses of the different Atlantis Water Dispensers, compare their prices and their features, and make your purchase accordingly. To find the product you are looking for, utilize Amazon's filtering system. All you have to do is input the brand and product type, and Amazon will locate it for you. It is possible to pick from a wide variety of brands and styles, which means there is something to suit everyone. You should choose and purchase a model that is suitable for your requirements.

