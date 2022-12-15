Sign out
Best Bajaj geysers rank high on efficiency

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 15, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Check out this product buying guide of the best Bajaj geysers. Find the specifications, pros and cons, features and similar important details about each product.

Bajaj geysers heat up water really quickly.

Bajaj Geysers are ideal for households with a lot of water and humidity. With this product, the user can have a cooler and cleaner environment. Geysers have a user-friendly design that makes them easy to use and maintain. With that, it is essential to find a good one. With Bajaj Geyser, the water heats up quickly and easily. Best Bajaj geysers are not only aesthetically pleasing but are also efficient and effective in delivering hot water. The bajaj geysers come with an easy-to-read display showing the geyser's temperature and flow.

Best Bajaj Geysers to Choose From

1. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal Body 4 Star Water Heater

Get this best Bajaj geyser that comes with swirl-flow technology. It has a 20% more hot water capacity, thanks to this technology. This best Bajaj geyser comes with a unique inner tank coating that guards against corrosion and rusting and prolongs the life of the tank. The cut-off temperature for the kid safety mode is specified at 50 degrees Celsius, protecting the kid from any unintentional dangers.

Specifications

Capacity: 15 litres

Item Dimensions: ‎33.5 x 31.5 x 46.1 cm

Weight: 9700 g

Material: Metal

Power Source: Electric

ProsCons
Swirl-flow technologyNo installation kit
Child safety mode 
Titanium armour technology 
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser 15 litres) 4 Star BEE Rated Heater For Water Heating with Titanium Armour, Swirl Flow Technology, Glasslined Tank (White), 1 Yr Warranty
58% off
5,499 13,150
Buy now

2. Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater

Keep warm with the Bajaj Splendora geyser, which is designed with a sharp and elegant design to complement modern bathrooms. This water heater is appropriate for high-rise towers since it includes a fire retardant wire and can bear water pressure of up to 6.5 bars. Additionally, the outside of this water heater is shock-resistant. So, you don't need to be concerned about your safety around it as a result.

Specifications

Capacity: 3 litres

Item Dimensions: 23.3 x 20.8 x 38.8 cm

Weight: 2200 grams

Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Power Source: Electric

ProsCons
Suitable for high-rise buildingsCan serve only small family
ABS Outer body 
Fire retardant cable 
Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater (Geyser), White
53% off
2,599 5,500
Buy now

3. Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15 Litre Vertical 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

The cut-off temperature is specified at 50° C, protecting the youngster from unintentional threats. This ensures increased safety. The square-shaped pattern gives the bathroom decor a makeover. With its Swirl Flow Technology, 20% extra hot water is guaranteed. So, you remain warm during the winter. Additionally, it complies with the strictest guidelines to give you a rich experience.

Specifications:

Capacity: 15 litres

Item Dimensions: 37 x 37 x 41.5 cm

Weight: 9230 grams

Material: ‎Copper, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Titanium

Power Source: Electric

ProsCons
5-star BEE ratingDoes not include hot and cold water pipes
Child safety 
Swirl-flow technology 
Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15 Litre Vertical 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser), White and Blue
29% off
9,175 13,000
Buy now

4. Bajaj Caldia 6 L Storage Water Geyser

Make a wise decision and use the Bajaj quick water heater collection to highlight the beauty of your ultra-modern bathroom. The device has a plastic outer body that guards against corrosion and rust, assuring a long lifespan. Without having to wait for the water to warm up to the appropriate temperature, the instant water heater series offers you the opulent feeling of a warm, energizing bath.

Specifications

Capacity: 6 litres

Item Dimensions: 33 x 33.4 x 45 cm

Weight: 6580 grams

Material: Plastic steel

Power Source: Corded Electric

ProsCons
Plastic outer bodyNo temperature controller setting
Glassline inner tank 
PUF insulation 
Bajaj Caldia 6 L Storage Water Geyser (White & Maroon), 6 ltr, (BAJ-6L-Caldia)
4% off
7,200 7,499
Buy now

5. Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 25 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater

Not just low-rise or mid-storey buildings, the water heater can also best suit the high rise buildings because it can resist pressure up to 8.0 kg/cm2 at 8 Bar. It has a unique inner tank covering that prolongs tank life by preventing corrosion and rust. Also, the heater's external body is built of durable ABS, which keeps the exteriors looking great and avoids rust.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 litres

Item Dimensions: 43.3 x 44.1 x 57 cm

Weight: 14200 grams

Material: ‎ABS (SR) + PP

Power Source: Electric

ProsCons
Titanium armour technologyLeakage issues
Rust-proof external body 
Suitable for high-rise buildings 
Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 25 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater, Multicolor
18% off
8,960 10,990
Buy now

6. Bajaj New Majesty Water Heater

You don't have to wait for hot water since it immediately comes out of this 3000-watt water heater with the correct temperature and a reasonable flow rate. The outside of the Bajaj Majesty water heater has an aesthetically pleasing design that improves the look of your bathroom. The thermoplastic exterior of the quick water heater guards against corrosion and rust. Moreover, you get a 304 stainless steel inner tank material. So, it keeps up with exceptional corrosion resistance.

Specifications:

Capacity: 3 litres

Item Dimensions: 24.5 x 24.5 x 41 cm

Weight: 12000 grams

Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Power Source: Electric

ProsCons
Neon indicationNaked wires
Instant water heating capacity 
Multiple safety system 
Bajaj New Majesty Instant 3 Litre, 3 KW Verical Water Heater (White)
49% off
3,000 5,910
Buy now

7. Bajaj Calenta Mechanical 10 Litre Vertical 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

This water heater is energy-efficient and more than capable of providing all of your daily hot water needs. It can easily hold pressure up to 8 bar. So, even if you are living in a high-rise building, using this water heater may not pose a problem. Additionally, this amazing water heater has a special inner tank coating that guards against corrosion and extends its lifespan.

Specifications

Capacity: 10 litres

Item Dimensions: 44 x 44 x 37 cm

Weight: 10 kg

Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Power Source: Electrical

ProsCons
Titanium armour technologyMakes some noise
Swirl-flow technology 
Energy-efficient 
Bajaj Calenta Mechanical 10 Litre Vertical 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser), White
37% off
8,006 12,650
Buy now

8. Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 25-Litre Vertical Water Heater

You can store 25 litres of water with a Bajaj storage geyser, making it perfect for large families! This sturdy geyser can provide your home with hot water any time of the day. The functioning of geysers is significantly influenced by their heating components. They also have the most sensitivity. Additionally, this big capacity geyser has a heating element made of magnesium anode. This guarantees speedy heating and inhibits the growth of damaging deposits on it.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 litres

Item Dimensions: 63 x 42.5 x 44.5 cm

Weight: 11710 grams

Material: CRCA stainless steel

Power Source: Electric

ProsCons
Multiple safety systemSafety valve can be improved
Rust-proof external body 
Swirl-flow technology 

9. Buy Bajaj Verre GL IWH 3L 3kW Instant Water Heater

Presenting the Verre 3L 3kW Instant Water Heater from Bajaj, featuring a chic ABS body and a tank coated in glass. It has a 3 kW copper heating element that is effective and long-lasting. The tank's glass line enamel coating and effective copper heating element keep it from rusting and corroding, increasing its durability and lifespan. It has an LED indicator for "Power On" and "Heating" that, for your convenience, shows the status of water heating and readiness. The Bajaj Verre 3L 3kW IWH has an attractive ABS body with a bell-shaped fascia that adds aesthetic value to the bathroom and prevents rust and corrosion.

Specifications

Capacity: 3 litres

Item Dimensions: 24 x 22.5 x 42 cm

Weight: 4000 grams

Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Power Source: Electric

ProsCons
Glass-lined tank Water leakage
Magnesium Anode 
Multiple safety system 
Bajaj Verre GL IWH 3L 3kW Instant Water Heater with Glass-Line Coated Tank
41% off
3,800 6,480
Buy now

10. Buy Bajaj Shakti PC Deluxe Storage

By purchasing the Bajaj Shakti PC Deluxe Water Heater online, you can easily access hot water at any time of the day. It has a 5 Star Bee Rating, which ensures that it is extraordinarily energy-efficient. Moreover, the Titanium Armour Technology Energy stops rusting and corrosion and prolongs the life of the tank. The inside steel tank of the fountain has a durable glass line covering that prevents rust and erosion. Since this spring operates up to 8 Bars pressure, it is suitable for high constructions too.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 litres

Item Dimensions: 43.3 x 44.1 x 57 cm

Weight: ‎12800 Grams

Material: CRCA+PP

Power Source: Electric

ProsCons
Rust-proof external bodyTakes time to heat water
Titanium armour technology 
Conforms to BEE norms 
Bajaj Shakti PC Deluxe Storage 25 Litre Verical 4 Star Water Heater (Grey)
24% off
8,990 11,870
Buy now

Price of Bajaj geysers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15LRs. 5,999
Bajaj Splendora 3LRs. 2,999
Bajaj Compagno 2000WRs. 9,470
Bajaj Caldia 6 LRs. 6,969
Bajaj Majesty PC DeluxeRs. 9,002
Bajaj New Majesty InstantRs. 3,149
Bajaj CalentaRs. 8,999
Bajaj Shakti PlusRs. 7,260
Bajaj Verre GL IWHRs. 3,900
Bajaj Shakti PC DeluxeRs. 9,290

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MaterialWeight (in gramsCapacity (in litres)
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15LMetal970015
Bajaj Splendora 3LAcrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene22003
Bajaj Compagno 2000WCopper, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Titanium923015
Bajaj Caldia 6 LPlastic steel65806
Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe‎ABS (SR) + PP1420025
Bajaj New Majesty Instant‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene120003
Bajaj Calenta‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene1000010
Bajaj Shakti PlusCRCA stainless steel1171025
Bajaj Verre GL IWHAcrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene40003
Bajaj Shakti PC DeluxeCRCA+PP1280025

Best value for money

If you are looking for an efficient water heater with instant heating, you can get one for just 2999. The Bajaj Splendora 3L Instant water heater has a pretty design, features an ABS outer body which makes it shock resistant, and can instantly heat water. All these features make it one of the best Bajaj geysers.

Best overall

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo Water Heater is the best choice for your family. The metal body makes it perfect for longer use. This is a 4 star product with 15L water storage capacity. On this electric device, you will get one year warranty and the product price is Rs. 5999.00. All these features at such a great price make it one of the best Bajaj geysers.

How to find the perfect Bajaj geysers

Choose an electric geyser that is power-efficient, complements the design of your house, and has the best heating capacity from the variety of types, sizes, colours, and price points available. Here are some considerations to make before making your choice.

Choose a 6L geyser if there are just 2 or 3 people. Likewise, you will want roughly a 25L geyser for 4 to 8 people.

The vertically mounted geyser is the most popular type of water heater in Indian homes. They require a minimum of two feet of wall space vertically.

The geyser's wattage controls the amount of time required to heat the water and can be changed to make it run faster or slower.

With a water heater that is energy-efficient, the monthly cost of electricity is decreased. This makes choosing energy-efficient, excellent water heaters a smart choice.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Bajaj geysers

Is Bajaj good in terms of geysers?

Bajaj is one of the rare Indian brands which offers 5-star heaters, even horizontal-style heaters. Energy efficiency is the main strength of Bajaj geysers, and they are arguably the best regarding efficiency. The Bajaj water heater excels in the standing loss of the heater.

What types of geysers does Bajaj offer?

Bajaj Water Heaters are great because they offer a variety of options. Whether you're looking for an instant water heater or a tankless water geyser, we've got you covered! Bajaj offers two types of heaters: gas and electric water heaters.

The Bajaj storage water heater takes a long time to get hot water?

A Bajaj Storage Water Geyser takes time to heat the water, but it also means easy and quick access to hot water at any time of day or night when you need it most.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS