Best Bajaj geysers rank high on efficiency

Bajaj geysers heat up water really quickly.

Bajaj Geysers are ideal for households with a lot of water and humidity. With this product, the user can have a cooler and cleaner environment. Geysers have a user-friendly design that makes them easy to use and maintain. With that, it is essential to find a good one. With Bajaj Geyser, the water heats up quickly and easily. Best Bajaj geysers are not only aesthetically pleasing but are also efficient and effective in delivering hot water. The bajaj geysers come with an easy-to-read display showing the geyser's temperature and flow. Best Bajaj Geysers to Choose From 1. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal Body 4 Star Water Heater Get this best Bajaj geyser that comes with swirl-flow technology. It has a 20% more hot water capacity, thanks to this technology. This best Bajaj geyser comes with a unique inner tank coating that guards against corrosion and rusting and prolongs the life of the tank. The cut-off temperature for the kid safety mode is specified at 50 degrees Celsius, protecting the kid from any unintentional dangers. Specifications Capacity: 15 litres Item Dimensions: ‎33.5 x 31.5 x 46.1 cm Weight: 9700 g Material: Metal Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons Swirl-flow technology No installation kit Child safety mode Titanium armour technology

2. Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater Keep warm with the Bajaj Splendora geyser, which is designed with a sharp and elegant design to complement modern bathrooms. This water heater is appropriate for high-rise towers since it includes a fire retardant wire and can bear water pressure of up to 6.5 bars. Additionally, the outside of this water heater is shock-resistant. So, you don't need to be concerned about your safety around it as a result. Specifications Capacity: 3 litres Item Dimensions: 23.3 x 20.8 x 38.8 cm Weight: 2200 grams Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons Suitable for high-rise buildings Can serve only small family ABS Outer body Fire retardant cable

3. Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15 Litre Vertical 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater The cut-off temperature is specified at 50° C, protecting the youngster from unintentional threats. This ensures increased safety. The square-shaped pattern gives the bathroom decor a makeover. With its Swirl Flow Technology, 20% extra hot water is guaranteed. So, you remain warm during the winter. Additionally, it complies with the strictest guidelines to give you a rich experience. Specifications: Capacity: 15 litres Item Dimensions: 37 x 37 x 41.5 cm Weight: 9230 grams Material: ‎Copper, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Titanium Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons 5-star BEE rating Does not include hot and cold water pipes Child safety Swirl-flow technology

4. Bajaj Caldia 6 L Storage Water Geyser Make a wise decision and use the Bajaj quick water heater collection to highlight the beauty of your ultra-modern bathroom. The device has a plastic outer body that guards against corrosion and rust, assuring a long lifespan. Without having to wait for the water to warm up to the appropriate temperature, the instant water heater series offers you the opulent feeling of a warm, energizing bath. Specifications Capacity: 6 litres Item Dimensions: 33 x 33.4 x 45 cm Weight: 6580 grams Material: Plastic steel Power Source: Corded Electric

Pros Cons Plastic outer body No temperature controller setting Glassline inner tank PUF insulation

5. Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 25 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater Not just low-rise or mid-storey buildings, the water heater can also best suit the high rise buildings because it can resist pressure up to 8.0 kg/cm2 at 8 Bar. It has a unique inner tank covering that prolongs tank life by preventing corrosion and rust. Also, the heater's external body is built of durable ABS, which keeps the exteriors looking great and avoids rust. Specifications Capacity: 25 litres Item Dimensions: 43.3 x 44.1 x 57 cm Weight: 14200 grams Material: ‎ABS (SR) + PP Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons Titanium armour technology Leakage issues Rust-proof external body Suitable for high-rise buildings

6. Bajaj New Majesty Water Heater You don't have to wait for hot water since it immediately comes out of this 3000-watt water heater with the correct temperature and a reasonable flow rate. The outside of the Bajaj Majesty water heater has an aesthetically pleasing design that improves the look of your bathroom. The thermoplastic exterior of the quick water heater guards against corrosion and rust. Moreover, you get a 304 stainless steel inner tank material. So, it keeps up with exceptional corrosion resistance. Specifications: Capacity: 3 litres Item Dimensions: 24.5 x 24.5 x 41 cm Weight: 12000 grams Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons Neon indication Naked wires Instant water heating capacity Multiple safety system

7. Bajaj Calenta Mechanical 10 Litre Vertical 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater This water heater is energy-efficient and more than capable of providing all of your daily hot water needs. It can easily hold pressure up to 8 bar. So, even if you are living in a high-rise building, using this water heater may not pose a problem. Additionally, this amazing water heater has a special inner tank coating that guards against corrosion and extends its lifespan. Specifications Capacity: 10 litres Item Dimensions: 44 x 44 x 37 cm Weight: 10 kg Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Power Source: Electrical

Pros Cons Titanium armour technology Makes some noise Swirl-flow technology Energy-efficient

8. Bajaj Shakti Plus Storage 25-Litre Vertical Water Heater You can store 25 litres of water with a Bajaj storage geyser, making it perfect for large families! This sturdy geyser can provide your home with hot water any time of the day. The functioning of geysers is significantly influenced by their heating components. They also have the most sensitivity. Additionally, this big capacity geyser has a heating element made of magnesium anode. This guarantees speedy heating and inhibits the growth of damaging deposits on it. Specifications Capacity: 25 litres Item Dimensions: 63 x 42.5 x 44.5 cm Weight: 11710 grams Material: CRCA stainless steel Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons Multiple safety system Safety valve can be improved Rust-proof external body Swirl-flow technology

9. Buy Bajaj Verre GL IWH 3L 3kW Instant Water Heater Presenting the Verre 3L 3kW Instant Water Heater from Bajaj, featuring a chic ABS body and a tank coated in glass. It has a 3 kW copper heating element that is effective and long-lasting. The tank's glass line enamel coating and effective copper heating element keep it from rusting and corroding, increasing its durability and lifespan. It has an LED indicator for "Power On" and "Heating" that, for your convenience, shows the status of water heating and readiness. The Bajaj Verre 3L 3kW IWH has an attractive ABS body with a bell-shaped fascia that adds aesthetic value to the bathroom and prevents rust and corrosion. Specifications Capacity: 3 litres Item Dimensions: 24 x 22.5 x 42 cm Weight: 4000 grams Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons Glass-lined tank Water leakage Magnesium Anode Multiple safety system

10. Buy Bajaj Shakti PC Deluxe Storage By purchasing the Bajaj Shakti PC Deluxe Water Heater online, you can easily access hot water at any time of the day. It has a 5 Star Bee Rating, which ensures that it is extraordinarily energy-efficient. Moreover, the Titanium Armour Technology Energy stops rusting and corrosion and prolongs the life of the tank. The inside steel tank of the fountain has a durable glass line covering that prevents rust and erosion. Since this spring operates up to 8 Bars pressure, it is suitable for high constructions too. Specifications Capacity: 25 litres Item Dimensions: 43.3 x 44.1 x 57 cm Weight: ‎12800 Grams Material: CRCA+PP Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons Rust-proof external body Takes time to heat water Titanium armour technology Conforms to BEE norms

Price of Bajaj geysers at a glance:

Product Price Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Rs. 5,999 Bajaj Splendora 3L Rs. 2,999 Bajaj Compagno 2000W Rs. 9,470 Bajaj Caldia 6 L Rs. 6,969 Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Rs. 9,002 Bajaj New Majesty Instant Rs. 3,149 Bajaj Calenta Rs. 8,999 Bajaj Shakti Plus Rs. 7,260 Bajaj Verre GL IWH Rs. 3,900 Bajaj Shakti PC Deluxe Rs. 9,290

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Material Weight (in grams Capacity (in litres) Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal 9700 15 Bajaj Splendora 3L Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene 2200 3 Bajaj Compagno 2000W Copper, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Titanium 9230 15 Bajaj Caldia 6 L Plastic steel 6580 6 Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe ‎ABS (SR) + PP 14200 25 Bajaj New Majesty Instant ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene 12000 3 Bajaj Calenta ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene 10000 10 Bajaj Shakti Plus CRCA stainless steel 11710 25 Bajaj Verre GL IWH Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene 4000 3 Bajaj Shakti PC Deluxe CRCA+PP 12800 25

Best value for money If you are looking for an efficient water heater with instant heating, you can get one for just ₹2999. The Bajaj Splendora 3L Instant water heater has a pretty design, features an ABS outer body which makes it shock resistant, and can instantly heat water. All these features make it one of the best Bajaj geysers. Best overall The Bajaj New Shakti Neo Water Heater is the best choice for your family. The metal body makes it perfect for longer use. This is a 4 star product with 15L water storage capacity. On this electric device, you will get one year warranty and the product price is Rs. 5999.00. All these features at such a great price make it one of the best Bajaj geysers. How to find the perfect Bajaj geysers Choose an electric geyser that is power-efficient, complements the design of your house, and has the best heating capacity from the variety of types, sizes, colours, and price points available. Here are some considerations to make before making your choice. Choose a 6L geyser if there are just 2 or 3 people. Likewise, you will want roughly a 25L geyser for 4 to 8 people. The vertically mounted geyser is the most popular type of water heater in Indian homes. They require a minimum of two feet of wall space vertically. The geyser's wattage controls the amount of time required to heat the water and can be changed to make it run faster or slower. With a water heater that is energy-efficient, the monthly cost of electricity is decreased. This makes choosing energy-efficient, excellent water heaters a smart choice.