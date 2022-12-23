Best Black+Decker vacuum cleaners: A complete buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: With colours to match any room's decor, Black+Decker provides a full array of portable vacuum cleaners, including the legendary dustbuster. They provide many kinds of dustbuster portable vacuums to suit your home's requirements.

Black+Decker vacuum cleaners are a good option when it comes to portability.

One of the revolutionary products that have transformed peoples' daily lives is the vacuum cleaner. It is an efficient and convenient tool to complete most cleaning activities. Among the various products available on the market, Black+Decker vacuum cleaners are the best choice. These cleaners can take care of cleaning up a messy carpet or a dirty space for you and can make house cleaning a breeze. Many options are available to pick from when it comes to vacuum cleaners in India. You must choose a vacuum cleaner that is perfect for your house if you want the best results. We present you with a list of the best-selling vacuum cleaners. Top 10 Black+Decker vacuum cleaners 1. BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 BLACK+DECKER's powerful 1400-watt motor and 16-kilopascal suction power guarantee that this vacuum cleaner lasts a long time. It has an impact-resistant polymer tank for longer usage life, which can carry out cleaning jobs on hard floorings and carpets. The vacuum cleaner enables you to clean all kinds of dirt in your home. Its washable HEPA filter captures tiny particles and glasses, which are harmful to health, and contributes to a cleaner environment and a healthier home. For better reach, it comes with a two-metre swivel hose and a polymer tank with a 5-metre cord length. Specifications Filter type: HEPA Wattage: 1400 watts Weight: 6 Kg Dimensions: 38 x 47 x 38 cm Power source: ‎Electric Surface Recommendation: Upholstery, carpet

Pros Cons Washable filter No angular brush High-rated power Low suction power Reusable bag

2. BLACK+DECKER WDBD10 This BLACK+DECKER 10L wet/dry vacuum cleaner is perfect for cleaning both big and small dirt particles. It cleans every mess, no matter whether it's dust, your daily trash, blowing leaves or even your car. It comes equipped with a powerful 1200-watt motor and provides 16 kPa strong suction power and is guaranteed to keep running for a long time. The vacuum cleaner is made of impact-resistant polymer steel for a longer life. The brush is ideal for wet or dry surfaces and is effective on hardwood and marble floors. It features a 2-in-1 nozzle that can even clean hard-to-reach areas and tight corners. Specifications Filter type: HEPA Wattage: 1200 watts Weight: 3.1 Kg Dimensions: 29 x 38.5 x 30 cm Power source: ‎Electric Surface Recommendation: Upholstery, carpet

Pros Cons Impact-resistant polymer steel Noisy High suction Heats up after long usage Lightweight parts

3. BLACK+DECKER VM1680 With a 2.5-litre dust bowl, it is one of the highest-quality vacuum cleaners made by BLACK+DECKER. With its multi-cyclonic action, it removes dust and debris through its six-stage filtration system. An impressive 1600-watt motor provides high suction power for easy cleaning. The cleaner has a transparent dust bowl that is easily emptied by pushing a button. It offers a 20-kPa suction power for easy cleaning and includes multiple attachments to simplify your life. Specifications Filter type: HEPA Wattage: 1600 Watts Weight: 0.3 Kg Dimensions: 45 x 28.5 x 38 cm Power source: ‎Corded electric Surface recommendation: Upholstery

Pros Cons Powerful suction Very noisy Washable filter Low-capacity dust bowl Easy handling

4. BLACK+DECKER dustbuster BLACK+DECKER dustbuster is a compact, lightweight vacuum that has three times more suction power than other handheld cleaners. The extra-wide nozzle of this 3-in-1 vacuum is ideal for cleaning up big spills and surfaces with huge areas, and its slender form makes it simple to store in small places. The slim handle is sleek and durable, and its one-touch active-release technology allows for effortless emptying. Specifications Capacity: 0.5 litres Volts: 12V Weight: 1.3 Kg Dimensions: 7.4 x 7.5 x 44 cm Power Source: ‎Corded electric

Pros Cons Easy to maintain Storage bag needs to be emptied frequently Outstanding bare floor performance Limited power Easy to store

5. BLACK+DECKER VM2825 The Black+Decker VM2825 provides powerful suction and leaves you with fresh, clean air thanks to its 2000-watt motor, 6-stage filtration and HEPA filter. With a translucent canister design, you can easily view the dust that is collected and empty it when it's necessary. You also get an extra floor attachment for greater floor coverage, a crevice tool to reach tight spots and a furniture brush for added versatility. This telescopic tube is stainless steel and offers one-touch cord rewinding. Specifications Capacity: 1.8 litres Wattage: 2000 Watts Weight: 6.5 Kg Power source: ‎Electric

Pros Cons Good suction Noisy Easy to use Heavy to carry Effective filters

6. BLACK+DECKER PD1200AV-B1 Add a new level of convenience to your daily cleaning with this BLACK+DECKER handheld vacuum. The integrated hose enables you to reach all areas of your car where other hand vacs cannot — from the floorboard to the canopy, there’s nowhere you can’t clean. The cyclonic system rotates dirt and dust away from the filter and back into the floor where it belongs, ensuring your vacuum always gives great results, no matter what you're cleaning up. The rubberised body provides comfort even during the longest sessions in hard-to-reach locations. Specifications Form factor: ‎‎Handheld Volts: 12 Volts Weight: 1.49 Kg Dimensions: 5.9 x 10.6 x 11.8 cm Power source: ‎Corded electric

Pros Cons Long cable Less suction power Lightweight Unique integrated hose

7. BLACK+DECKER NVB115JM-B1 Black & Decker NVB115JM-B1 comes with a Twist & Lock system. It is ready for use with one hand, making it perfect for busy households. This compact design includes a translucent bagless dirt bowl that makes it easy to see when to change out the filter for a fresh one. A quick twist bowl makes emptying easy and mess-free, while you can use the washable filter bag to keep your home clean without having to change any filters. Specifications Model Number: ‎NVB115JM-B1 Volts: 3.6V Weight: 0.650 Kg Dimensions: 10 x 2 x 2.7 cm Power source: ‎Battery

Pros Cons Lightweight Very small to collect dust Portable Works for 30 minutes after a single charge

8. BLACK+DECKER BSV2020P POWERSERIES This BLACK+DECKER cleaner is 3 times more effective and has an ergonomic design. It is equipped with a removable anti-tangle pet hair brush bar plus a built-in filter, and it comes with both a hand vacuum and a hand vac with an extra-long crevice tool. Its features ensure great performance in all environments. The 20V MAX battery can run for up to 55 minutes on carpets. This cordless stick vacuum has a longer reach and more powerful cleaning on carpets, area rugs and furniture with the brush bar, front-facing dustbin, and long cleaning path. Specifications Capacity: 0.75L Volts: 20 V Weight: 4.82 Kg Dimensions: 20.3 x 27.3 x 115.6 cm Power Source: ‎Battery

Pros Cons 3 speed controls Sometimes moves the dirt forward Up to 55 minutes of runtime Battery drains quickly 75% better debris pickup on carpet

9. BLACK+DECKER BDH2000L 20-Volt Switch up your cleaning routine with the Black & Decker BDH2000L 20V Max lithium-ion hand vacuum. This compact, lightweight vacuum is designed to handle tough areas like carpets, hardwood floors and stairs. The 24 watts of continuous power provide enough suction to pick up everything from fine dust to large messes. A rotating slim nozzle adapts for reaching all spaces and gets underneath furniture legs, table tops and chairs. Specifications Volts: 20 V Weight: 0.28 Kg Dimensions: 36.8 x 14.1 x 20.7 CM Power Source: ‎Battery Surface Recommendation: Carpet, hard floor, upholstery

Pros Cons Lightweight The charging station is not wall mountable Large dirt container Accessories are less No battery degradation with long charging

10. BLACK+DECKER HSVB420J POWER SERIES Clean floors and ceilings with one machine. The BLACK+DECKER POWER SERIES are easy to use and efficient. It will clean all your floors, ceilings, floors and tables in a jiffy. With LED lights to illuminate the cleaning path, you'll never have to worry about cleaning in the dark again. The corded model has a long reach to pick up pet hair and lose dust on hard floors as well as stairs. The hand-held model has a great capacity to pick up dirt from carpeted areas. Specifications Volts: 230 V Weight: 0.45 Kg Dimensions: 20.8 x 15.7 x 56.1 cm Power source: ‎Battery

Pros Cons 2 speeds The start button may jam LED lights to view the paths Detachment is tricky On-board accessory storage

Price of Black+Decker vacuum cleaners at a glance:

Product Price BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 ₹ 5,546 BLACK+DECKER WDBD10 ₹ 5,160 BLACK+DECKER VM1680 ₹ 5,810 BLACK+DECKER dustbuster ₹ 12,543 BLACK+DECKER VM2825 ₹ 13,514 BLACK+DECKER PD1200AV-B1 ₹ 5,231 BLACK+DECKER NVB115JM-B1 ₹ 2,588 BLACK+DECKER BSV2020P POWERSERIES ₹ 42,690 BLACK+DECKER BDH2000L 20-Volt ₹ 30, 828 BLACK+DECKER HSVB420J POWER SERIES ₹ 24,995

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Tank Capacity Form Factor Special Features BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 15L Cannister Wet/dry, bag, HEPA BLACK+DECKER WDBD10 10L Cannister Wet/dry, bag, HEPA BLACK+DECKER VM1680 2.5L Cannister Lightweight, compact, bagless BLACK+DECKER dustbuster 0.5L Handheld Lightweight, compact BLACK+DECKER VM2825 1.8L Cannister Compact, HEPA BLACK+DECKER PD1200AV-B1 0.44L Handheld Bag BLACK+DECKER NVB115JM-B1 0.3L Handheld Portable, lightweight BLACK+DECKER BSV2020P POWERSERIES 0.75L Stick Lightweight BLACK+DECKER BDH2000L 20-Volt 0.5L Handheld Lightweight, compact, washable filter BLACK+DECKER HSVB420J POWER SERIES 0.5L Stick Compact

Best value for money Want to buy a handheld vacuum cleaner that serves all purposes? Black+Decker NVB115 JM-B1 is the ideal model and choice. It is very lightweight, cordless and portable, and the electric control mode option makes it convenient for daily usage. It has a translucent bowl which makes it very easy to see the dirt collected. Moreover, both the filter and bowl are removable and washable. At just about ₹2,500, you get this perfect Balck+Decker vacuum cleaner to remove all the dust from upholstery. So, grab this deal to add value to your home. Do not miss this offer! Best overall BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 vacuum cleaner comes with high suction power and the biggest tank. So, you do not have to empty it frequently which is one of the most tedious jobs while using a vacuum cleaner. Also, this is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a bowler with a HEPA filter and a reusable dust bag. This model is the best in the market as it is suitable for household usage with 15 ltr capacity, 1400 watts and 16 kpa. The brand gives 1 year of manufacturing warranty. Usually, the brand recommends the surface to be upholstery and carpet. Don’t wait to get this model for your house today. How to find the perfect Black+Decker vacuum cleaner? Black+Decker vacuum cleaners come in different sizes and price ranges. As per one’s affordability, one should opt for vacuum cleaners. The cleaner should clean all surfaces including tiny and big particles. It should contain a decent dust bag/bowl inside. Durability should not be compromised, and the cleaner should come with a touch motion sensor for easy usage and control. The suction power has to be above 20 kPa to clean any surface without leaving any residue. The cleaner should be compact and travel-friendly so you don’t have to worry about carrying it for long. Black+Decker has a wide range of options to choose from, but the above criteria should be checked first before buying.

