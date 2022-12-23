Best Black+Decker vacuum cleaners: A complete buying guide

Summary:
One of the revolutionary products that have transformed peoples' daily lives is the vacuum cleaner. It is an efficient and convenient tool to complete most cleaning activities. Among the various products available on the market, Black+Decker vacuum cleaners are the best choice. These cleaners can take care of cleaning up a messy carpet or a dirty space for you and can make house cleaning a breeze.
Many options are available to pick from when it comes to vacuum cleaners in India. You must choose a vacuum cleaner that is perfect for your house if you want the best results. We present you with a list of the best-selling vacuum cleaners.
Top 10 Black+Decker vacuum cleaners
1. BLACK+DECKER WDBD15
BLACK+DECKER's powerful 1400-watt motor and 16-kilopascal suction power guarantee that this vacuum cleaner lasts a long time. It has an impact-resistant polymer tank for longer usage life, which can carry out cleaning jobs on hard floorings and carpets. The vacuum cleaner enables you to clean all kinds of dirt in your home. Its washable HEPA filter captures tiny particles and glasses, which are harmful to health, and contributes to a cleaner environment and a healthier home. For better reach, it comes with a two-metre swivel hose and a polymer tank with a 5-metre cord length.
Specifications
Filter type: HEPA
Wattage: 1400 watts
Weight: 6 Kg
Dimensions: 38 x 47 x 38 cm
Power source: Electric
Surface Recommendation: Upholstery, carpet
|Pros
|Cons
|Washable filter
|No angular brush
|High-rated power
|Low suction power
|Reusable bag
2. BLACK+DECKER WDBD10
This BLACK+DECKER 10L wet/dry vacuum cleaner is perfect for cleaning both big and small dirt particles. It cleans every mess, no matter whether it's dust, your daily trash, blowing leaves or even your car. It comes equipped with a powerful 1200-watt motor and provides 16 kPa strong suction power and is guaranteed to keep running for a long time. The vacuum cleaner is made of impact-resistant polymer steel for a longer life. The brush is ideal for wet or dry surfaces and is effective on hardwood and marble floors. It features a 2-in-1 nozzle that can even clean hard-to-reach areas and tight corners.
Specifications
Filter type: HEPA
Wattage: 1200 watts
Weight: 3.1 Kg
Dimensions: 29 x 38.5 x 30 cm
Power source: Electric
Surface Recommendation: Upholstery, carpet
|Pros
|Cons
|Impact-resistant polymer steel
|Noisy
|High suction
|Heats up after long usage
|Lightweight parts
3. BLACK+DECKER VM1680
With a 2.5-litre dust bowl, it is one of the highest-quality vacuum cleaners made by BLACK+DECKER. With its multi-cyclonic action, it removes dust and debris through its six-stage filtration system. An impressive 1600-watt motor provides high suction power for easy cleaning. The cleaner has a transparent dust bowl that is easily emptied by pushing a button. It offers a 20-kPa suction power for easy cleaning and includes multiple attachments to simplify your life.
Specifications
Filter type: HEPA
Wattage: 1600 Watts
Weight: 0.3 Kg
Dimensions: 45 x 28.5 x 38 cm
Power source: Corded electric
Surface recommendation: Upholstery
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful suction
|Very noisy
|Washable filter
|Low-capacity dust bowl
|Easy handling
4. BLACK+DECKER dustbuster
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster is a compact, lightweight vacuum that has three times more suction power than other handheld cleaners. The extra-wide nozzle of this 3-in-1 vacuum is ideal for cleaning up big spills and surfaces with huge areas, and its slender form makes it simple to store in small places. The slim handle is sleek and durable, and its one-touch active-release technology allows for effortless emptying.
Specifications
Capacity: 0.5 litres
Volts: 12V
Weight: 1.3 Kg
Dimensions: 7.4 x 7.5 x 44 cm
Power Source: Corded electric
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to maintain
|Storage bag needs to be emptied frequently
|Outstanding bare floor performance
|Limited power
|Easy to store
5. BLACK+DECKER VM2825
The Black+Decker VM2825 provides powerful suction and leaves you with fresh, clean air thanks to its 2000-watt motor, 6-stage filtration and HEPA filter. With a translucent canister design, you can easily view the dust that is collected and empty it when it's necessary. You also get an extra floor attachment for greater floor coverage, a crevice tool to reach tight spots and a furniture brush for added versatility. This telescopic tube is stainless steel and offers one-touch cord rewinding.
Specifications
Capacity: 1.8 litres
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Weight: 6.5 Kg
Power source: Electric
|Pros
|Cons
|Good suction
|Noisy
|Easy to use
|Heavy to carry
|Effective filters
6. BLACK+DECKER PD1200AV-B1
Add a new level of convenience to your daily cleaning with this BLACK+DECKER handheld vacuum. The integrated hose enables you to reach all areas of your car where other hand vacs cannot — from the floorboard to the canopy, there’s nowhere you can’t clean. The cyclonic system rotates dirt and dust away from the filter and back into the floor where it belongs, ensuring your vacuum always gives great results, no matter what you're cleaning up. The rubberised body provides comfort even during the longest sessions in hard-to-reach locations.
Specifications
Form factor: Handheld
Volts: 12 Volts
Weight: 1.49 Kg
Dimensions: 5.9 x 10.6 x 11.8 cm
Power source: Corded electric
|Pros
|Cons
|Long cable
|Less suction power
|Lightweight
|Unique integrated hose
7. BLACK+DECKER NVB115JM-B1
Black & Decker NVB115JM-B1 comes with a Twist & Lock system. It is ready for use with one hand, making it perfect for busy households. This compact design includes a translucent bagless dirt bowl that makes it easy to see when to change out the filter for a fresh one. A quick twist bowl makes emptying easy and mess-free, while you can use the washable filter bag to keep your home clean without having to change any filters.
Specifications
Model Number: NVB115JM-B1
Volts: 3.6V
Weight: 0.650 Kg
Dimensions: 10 x 2 x 2.7 cm
Power source: Battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|Very small to collect dust
|Portable
|Works for 30 minutes after a single charge
8. BLACK+DECKER BSV2020P POWERSERIES
This BLACK+DECKER cleaner is 3 times more effective and has an ergonomic design. It is equipped with a removable anti-tangle pet hair brush bar plus a built-in filter, and it comes with both a hand vacuum and a hand vac with an extra-long crevice tool. Its features ensure great performance in all environments. The 20V MAX battery can run for up to 55 minutes on carpets. This cordless stick vacuum has a longer reach and more powerful cleaning on carpets, area rugs and furniture with the brush bar, front-facing dustbin, and long cleaning path.
Specifications
Capacity: 0.75L
Volts: 20 V
Weight: 4.82 Kg
Dimensions: 20.3 x 27.3 x 115.6 cm
Power Source: Battery
|Pros
|Cons
|3 speed controls
|Sometimes moves the dirt forward
|Up to 55 minutes of runtime
|Battery drains quickly
|75% better debris pickup on carpet
9. BLACK+DECKER BDH2000L 20-Volt
Switch up your cleaning routine with the Black & Decker BDH2000L 20V Max lithium-ion hand vacuum. This compact, lightweight vacuum is designed to handle tough areas like carpets, hardwood floors and stairs. The 24 watts of continuous power provide enough suction to pick up everything from fine dust to large messes. A rotating slim nozzle adapts for reaching all spaces and gets underneath furniture legs, table tops and chairs.
Specifications
Volts: 20 V
Weight: 0.28 Kg
Dimensions: 36.8 x 14.1 x 20.7 CM
Power Source: Battery
Surface Recommendation: Carpet, hard floor, upholstery
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|The charging station is not wall mountable
|Large dirt container
|Accessories are less
|No battery degradation with long charging
10. BLACK+DECKER HSVB420J POWER SERIES
Clean floors and ceilings with one machine. The BLACK+DECKER POWER SERIES are easy to use and efficient. It will clean all your floors, ceilings, floors and tables in a jiffy. With LED lights to illuminate the cleaning path, you'll never have to worry about cleaning in the dark again. The corded model has a long reach to pick up pet hair and lose dust on hard floors as well as stairs. The hand-held model has a great capacity to pick up dirt from carpeted areas.
Specifications
Volts: 230 V
Weight: 0.45 Kg
Dimensions: 20.8 x 15.7 x 56.1 cm
Power source: Battery
|Pros
|Cons
|2 speeds
|The start button may jam
|LED lights to view the paths
|Detachment is tricky
|On-board accessory storage
|Product
|Price
|BLACK+DECKER WDBD15
|₹5,546
|BLACK+DECKER WDBD10
|₹5,160
|BLACK+DECKER VM1680
|₹5,810
|BLACK+DECKER dustbuster
|₹12,543
|BLACK+DECKER VM2825
|₹13,514
|BLACK+DECKER PD1200AV-B1
|₹5,231
|BLACK+DECKER NVB115JM-B1
|₹2,588
|BLACK+DECKER BSV2020P POWERSERIES
|₹42,690
|BLACK+DECKER BDH2000L 20-Volt
|₹30, 828
|BLACK+DECKER HSVB420J POWER SERIES
|₹24,995
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Tank Capacity
|Form Factor
|Special Features
|BLACK+DECKER WDBD15
|15L
|Cannister
|Wet/dry, bag, HEPA
|BLACK+DECKER WDBD10
|10L
|Cannister
|Wet/dry, bag, HEPA
|BLACK+DECKER VM1680
|2.5L
|Cannister
|Lightweight, compact, bagless
|BLACK+DECKER dustbuster
|0.5L
|Handheld
|Lightweight, compact
|BLACK+DECKER VM2825
|1.8L
|Cannister
|Compact, HEPA
|BLACK+DECKER PD1200AV-B1
|0.44L
|Handheld
|Bag
|BLACK+DECKER NVB115JM-B1
|0.3L
|Handheld
|Portable, lightweight
|BLACK+DECKER BSV2020P POWERSERIES
|0.75L
|Stick
|Lightweight
|BLACK+DECKER BDH2000L 20-Volt
|0.5L
|Handheld
|Lightweight, compact, washable filter
|BLACK+DECKER HSVB420J POWER SERIES
|0.5L
|Stick
|Compact
Best value for money
Want to buy a handheld vacuum cleaner that serves all purposes? Black+Decker NVB115 JM-B1 is the ideal model and choice. It is very lightweight, cordless and portable, and the electric control mode option makes it convenient for daily usage. It has a translucent bowl which makes it very easy to see the dirt collected. Moreover, both the filter and bowl are removable and washable. At just about ₹2,500, you get this perfect Balck+Decker vacuum cleaner to remove all the dust from upholstery. So, grab this deal to add value to your home. Do not miss this offer!
Best overall
BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 vacuum cleaner comes with high suction power and the biggest tank. So, you do not have to empty it frequently which is one of the most tedious jobs while using a vacuum cleaner. Also, this is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a bowler with a HEPA filter and a reusable dust bag. This model is the best in the market as it is suitable for household usage with 15 ltr capacity, 1400 watts and 16 kpa. The brand gives 1 year of manufacturing warranty. Usually, the brand recommends the surface to be upholstery and carpet. Don’t wait to get this model for your house today.
How to find the perfect Black+Decker vacuum cleaner?
Black+Decker vacuum cleaners come in different sizes and price ranges. As per one’s affordability, one should opt for vacuum cleaners. The cleaner should clean all surfaces including tiny and big particles. It should contain a decent dust bag/bowl inside. Durability should not be compromised, and the cleaner should come with a touch motion sensor for easy usage and control. The suction power has to be above 20 kPa to clean any surface without leaving any residue. The cleaner should be compact and travel-friendly so you don’t have to worry about carrying it for long. Black+Decker has a wide range of options to choose from, but the above criteria should be checked first before buying.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
The majority of stick vacuums use batteries. But consider getting one with a cable if you want to clean the whole house and don't want to worry about charging it. Another item to consider is the battery life, which varies from model to model.
It is better to vacuum at least once a week. Less-often-used spaces such as guest rooms can be vacuumed less frequently.
They are mostly used to clean dust from various surfaces such as upholstery, carpets, and floors, including laminated floors. They can also clean automobiles and stairs.
As there are many options on the market, you may need to take into account several variables before selecting the best vacuum cleaner, such as durability, noise level and weight.
Clean your vacuum cleaner thoroughly at least once every six months or if it stops operating properly.