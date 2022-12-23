Story Saved
Friday, Dec 23, 2022
Best Black+Decker vacuum cleaners: A complete buying guide

  Published on Dec 23, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

With colours to match any room's decor, Black+Decker provides a full array of portable vacuum cleaners, including the legendary dustbuster. They provide many kinds of dustbuster portable vacuums to suit your home's requirements.

product info
Black+Decker vacuum cleaners are a good option when it comes to portability.

One of the revolutionary products that have transformed peoples' daily lives is the vacuum cleaner. It is an efficient and convenient tool to complete most cleaning activities. Among the various products available on the market, Black+Decker vacuum cleaners are the best choice. These cleaners can take care of cleaning up a messy carpet or a dirty space for you and can make house cleaning a breeze.

Many options are available to pick from when it comes to vacuum cleaners in India. You must choose a vacuum cleaner that is perfect for your house if you want the best results. We present you with a list of the best-selling vacuum cleaners.

Top 10 Black+Decker vacuum cleaners

1. BLACK+DECKER WDBD15

BLACK+DECKER's powerful 1400-watt motor and 16-kilopascal suction power guarantee that this vacuum cleaner lasts a long time. It has an impact-resistant polymer tank for longer usage life, which can carry out cleaning jobs on hard floorings and carpets. The vacuum cleaner enables you to clean all kinds of dirt in your home. Its washable HEPA filter captures tiny particles and glasses, which are harmful to health, and contributes to a cleaner environment and a healthier home. For better reach, it comes with a two-metre swivel hose and a polymer tank with a 5-metre cord length.

Specifications

Filter type: HEPA

Wattage: 1400 watts

Weight: 6 Kg

Dimensions: 38 x 47 x 38 cm

Power source: ‎Electric

Surface Recommendation: Upholstery, carpet

ProsCons
Washable filterNo angular brush
High-rated powerLow suction power
Reusable bag 
cellpic
BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 High Suction Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Blower With HEPA Filter & Reusable Dustbag Suitable For Household Use, 15-Litre 1400 Watt 16 Kpa, 1 Year Warranty (Red/Grey)
58% off 4,799 11,500
Buy now

2. BLACK+DECKER WDBD10

This BLACK+DECKER 10L wet/dry vacuum cleaner is perfect for cleaning both big and small dirt particles. It cleans every mess, no matter whether it's dust, your daily trash, blowing leaves or even your car. It comes equipped with a powerful 1200-watt motor and provides 16 kPa strong suction power and is guaranteed to keep running for a long time. The vacuum cleaner is made of impact-resistant polymer steel for a longer life. The brush is ideal for wet or dry surfaces and is effective on hardwood and marble floors. It features a 2-in-1 nozzle that can even clean hard-to-reach areas and tight corners.

Specifications

Filter type: HEPA

Wattage: 1200 watts

Weight: 3.1 Kg

Dimensions: 29 x 38.5 x 30 cm

Power source: ‎Electric

Surface Recommendation: Upholstery, carpet

ProsCons
Impact-resistant polymer steelNoisy
High suctionHeats up after long usage
Lightweight parts 
cellpic
BLACK+DECKER WDBD10 10-Litre, 1200 Watt , 16 KPa High Suction Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Blower with HEPA Filter and Reusable Dustbag (Red)
54% off 4,228.08 9,170
Buy now

3. BLACK+DECKER VM1680

With a 2.5-litre dust bowl, it is one of the highest-quality vacuum cleaners made by BLACK+DECKER. With its multi-cyclonic action, it removes dust and debris through its six-stage filtration system. An impressive 1600-watt motor provides high suction power for easy cleaning. The cleaner has a transparent dust bowl that is easily emptied by pushing a button. It offers a 20-kPa suction power for easy cleaning and includes multiple attachments to simplify your life.

Specifications

Filter type: HEPA

Wattage: 1600 Watts

Weight: 0.3 Kg

Dimensions: 45 x 28.5 x 38 cm

Power source: ‎Corded electric

Surface recommendation: Upholstery

ProsCons
Powerful suctionVery noisy
Washable filterLow-capacity dust bowl
Easy handling 
cellpic
BLACK+DECKER VM1680 1600-Watt, 20 Kpa High Suction, 2.5L dustbowl Bagless Multicyclonic Vacuum Cleaner with 6 stage Filteration (Red and Black)
29% off 6,022 8,495
Buy now

4. BLACK+DECKER dustbuster

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster is a compact, lightweight vacuum that has three times more suction power than other handheld cleaners. The extra-wide nozzle of this 3-in-1 vacuum is ideal for cleaning up big spills and surfaces with huge areas, and its slender form makes it simple to store in small places. The slim handle is sleek and durable, and its one-touch active-release technology allows for effortless emptying.

Specifications

Capacity: 0.5 litres

Volts: 12V

Weight: 1.3 Kg

Dimensions: 7.4 x 7.5 x 44 cm

Power Source: ‎Corded electric

ProsCons
Easy to maintainStorage bag needs to be emptied frequently
Outstanding bare floor performanceLimited power
Easy to store 
cellpic
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Slim Cordless Hand Vacuum with Base Charger, 12V MAX (HLVC315B10)
21% off 12,834 16,234
Buy now

5. BLACK+DECKER VM2825

The Black+Decker VM2825 provides powerful suction and leaves you with fresh, clean air thanks to its 2000-watt motor, 6-stage filtration and HEPA filter. With a translucent canister design, you can easily view the dust that is collected and empty it when it's necessary. You also get an extra floor attachment for greater floor coverage, a crevice tool to reach tight spots and a furniture brush for added versatility. This telescopic tube is stainless steel and offers one-touch cord rewinding.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.8 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Weight: 6.5 Kg

Power source: ‎Electric

ProsCons
Good suctionNoisy
Easy to useHeavy to carry
Effective filters 
cellpic
BLACK+DECKER VM2825 2000-Watt, 21 Kpa High Suction, 1.8L dustbowl Bagless Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner with 6 stage Filteration and HEPA Filter (Blue)
7% off 12,355 13,295
Buy now

6. BLACK+DECKER PD1200AV-B1

Add a new level of convenience to your daily cleaning with this BLACK+DECKER handheld vacuum. The integrated hose enables you to reach all areas of your car where other hand vacs cannot — from the floorboard to the canopy, there’s nowhere you can’t clean. The cyclonic system rotates dirt and dust away from the filter and back into the floor where it belongs, ensuring your vacuum always gives great results, no matter what you're cleaning up. The rubberised body provides comfort even during the longest sessions in hard-to-reach locations.

Specifications

Form factor: ‎‎Handheld

Volts: 12 Volts

Weight: 1.49 Kg

Dimensions: 5.9 x 10.6 x 11.8 cm

Power source: ‎Corded electric

ProsCons
Long cableLess suction power
Lightweight 
Unique integrated hose 
cellpic
BLACK+DECKER PD1200AV-B1 12V Cordless Dustbuster Flexi Auto Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Bowl Capacity 440 ml
40% off 3,699 6,200
Buy now

7. BLACK+DECKER NVB115JM-B1

Black & Decker NVB115JM-B1 comes with a Twist & Lock system. It is ready for use with one hand, making it perfect for busy households. This compact design includes a translucent bagless dirt bowl that makes it easy to see when to change out the filter for a fresh one. A quick twist bowl makes emptying easy and mess-free, while you can use the washable filter bag to keep your home clean without having to change any filters.

Specifications

Model Number: ‎NVB115JM-B1

Volts: 3.6V

Weight: 0.650 Kg

Dimensions: 10 x 2 x 2.7 cm

Power source: ‎Battery

ProsCons
LightweightVery small to collect dust
Portable 
Works for 30 minutes after a single charge 
cellpic
Black + Decker NVB115JM-B1 3.6V 1.5Ah Cordless EPP Dry Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Mint with Bowl Capacity 300 ml - Charge Fully Before Using
18% off 2,470.69 3,000
Buy now

8. BLACK+DECKER BSV2020P POWERSERIES

This BLACK+DECKER cleaner is 3 times more effective and has an ergonomic design. It is equipped with a removable anti-tangle pet hair brush bar plus a built-in filter, and it comes with both a hand vacuum and a hand vac with an extra-long crevice tool. Its features ensure great performance in all environments. The 20V MAX battery can run for up to 55 minutes on carpets. This cordless stick vacuum has a longer reach and more powerful cleaning on carpets, area rugs and furniture with the brush bar, front-facing dustbin, and long cleaning path.

Specifications

Capacity: 0.75L

Volts: 20 V

Weight: 4.82 Kg

Dimensions: 20.3 x 27.3 x 115.6 cm

Power Source: ‎Battery

ProsCons
3 speed controlsSometimes moves the dirt forward
Up to 55 minutes of runtimeBattery drains quickly
75% better debris pickup on carpet 
cellpic
BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Pets, Purple (BSV2020P)
42,690
Buy now

9. BLACK+DECKER BDH2000L 20-Volt

Switch up your cleaning routine with the Black & Decker BDH2000L 20V Max lithium-ion hand vacuum. This compact, lightweight vacuum is designed to handle tough areas like carpets, hardwood floors and stairs. The 24 watts of continuous power provide enough suction to pick up everything from fine dust to large messes. A rotating slim nozzle adapts for reaching all spaces and gets underneath furniture legs, table tops and chairs.

Specifications

Volts: 20 V

Weight: 0.28 Kg

Dimensions: 36.8 x 14.1 x 20.7 CM

Power Source: ‎Battery

Surface Recommendation: Carpet, hard floor, upholstery

ProsCons
LightweightThe charging station is not wall mountable
Large dirt containerAccessories are less
No battery degradation with long charging 
cellpic
BLACK+DECKER BDH2000L 20-Volt Max Lithium Ion Battery Cordless Hand Vacuum
39% off 20,276 33,311
Buy now

10. BLACK+DECKER HSVB420J POWER SERIES

Clean floors and ceilings with one machine. The BLACK+DECKER POWER SERIES are easy to use and efficient. It will clean all your floors, ceilings, floors and tables in a jiffy. With LED lights to illuminate the cleaning path, you'll never have to worry about cleaning in the dark again. The corded model has a long reach to pick up pet hair and lose dust on hard floors as well as stairs. The hand-held model has a great capacity to pick up dirt from carpeted areas.

Specifications

Volts: 230 V

Weight: 0.45 Kg

Dimensions: 20.8 x 15.7 x 56.1 cm

Power source: ‎Battery

ProsCons
2 speedsThe start button may jam
LED lights to view the pathsDetachment is tricky
On-board accessory storage 
cellpic
BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner & Hand Vac, 2-in-1, Titanium Gray (HSVB420J)
26,995
Buy now

Price of Black+Decker vacuum cleaners at a glance:

ProductPrice
BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 5,546
BLACK+DECKER WDBD10 5,160
BLACK+DECKER VM1680 5,810
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster 12,543
BLACK+DECKER VM2825 13,514
BLACK+DECKER PD1200AV-B1 5,231
BLACK+DECKER NVB115JM-B1 2,588
BLACK+DECKER BSV2020P POWERSERIES 42,690
BLACK+DECKER BDH2000L 20-Volt 30, 828
BLACK+DECKER HSVB420J POWER SERIES 24,995

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Tank CapacityForm FactorSpecial Features
BLACK+DECKER WDBD1515LCannisterWet/dry, bag, HEPA
BLACK+DECKER WDBD1010LCannisterWet/dry, bag, HEPA
BLACK+DECKER VM16802.5LCannisterLightweight, compact, bagless
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster0.5LHandheldLightweight, compact
BLACK+DECKER VM28251.8LCannisterCompact, HEPA
BLACK+DECKER PD1200AV-B10.44LHandheldBag
BLACK+DECKER NVB115JM-B10.3LHandheldPortable, lightweight
BLACK+DECKER BSV2020P POWERSERIES0.75LStickLightweight
BLACK+DECKER BDH2000L 20-Volt0.5LHandheldLightweight, compact, washable filter
BLACK+DECKER HSVB420J POWER SERIES0.5LStickCompact

Best value for money

Want to buy a handheld vacuum cleaner that serves all purposes? Black+Decker NVB115 JM-B1 is the ideal model and choice. It is very lightweight, cordless and portable, and the electric control mode option makes it convenient for daily usage. It has a translucent bowl which makes it very easy to see the dirt collected. Moreover, both the filter and bowl are removable and washable. At just about 2,500, you get this perfect Balck+Decker vacuum cleaner to remove all the dust from upholstery. So, grab this deal to add value to your home. Do not miss this offer!

Best overall

BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 vacuum cleaner comes with high suction power and the biggest tank. So, you do not have to empty it frequently which is one of the most tedious jobs while using a vacuum cleaner. Also, this is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a bowler with a HEPA filter and a reusable dust bag. This model is the best in the market as it is suitable for household usage with 15 ltr capacity, 1400 watts and 16 kpa. The brand gives 1 year of manufacturing warranty. Usually, the brand recommends the surface to be upholstery and carpet. Don’t wait to get this model for your house today.

How to find the perfect Black+Decker vacuum cleaner?

Black+Decker vacuum cleaners come in different sizes and price ranges. As per one’s affordability, one should opt for vacuum cleaners. The cleaner should clean all surfaces including tiny and big particles. It should contain a decent dust bag/bowl inside. Durability should not be compromised, and the cleaner should come with a touch motion sensor for easy usage and control. The suction power has to be above 20 kPa to clean any surface without leaving any residue. The cleaner should be compact and travel-friendly so you don’t have to worry about carrying it for long. Black+Decker has a wide range of options to choose from, but the above criteria should be checked first before buying.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

