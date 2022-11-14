Best Blue Star water dispensers: A buyer's guide

Blue Star water dispensers come with a stamp of approval.

To maintain a healthy and active lifestyle, drinking water occasionally and staying hydrated is essential. Many of you need a cool drink of water to quench your thirst and feel refreshed, but it can be annoying to open the fridge each time and pour yourself a glass. However, it becomes quite convenient to grab a fast glass of water whenever you want if you have a simple water dispenser. You may easily store water and pour it straight into the glass using the Blue Star water dispenser machine. You have a variety of choices when searching for an automatic water dispenser or a hot and cold water dispenser. Check out the list of best Blue Star water dispensers here. Here are the 5 best BlueStar water dispensers 1. Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star The Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star is a normal standing 14-litre refrigerator with a powerful cooling and heating capacity. With 3 temperature taps - Hot, plain and cold, the Blue star BWD3FMRGA Star allows you to serve your guests all the comforting drinks they want. The body of this unit is made of ABS plastic and coated with polyethene lacquer for scratch resistance and colourfastness. The tank is made of food-grade stainless steel that does not rust or corrode. The 1-year warranty assures you that your investment has been put in good hands Specifications: Manufacturer: Blue Star Item model number: ‎‎BWD3FMRGA Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold Refrigerator: 14 litres Item Weight: 16.5 kg Item Dimensions: 34.5 x 31 x 94 Centimetres

Pros Cons Can fit into small spaces Normal water does not dispense room-temperature water Good cooling cabinet Quick cooling and heating

2. Blue Star Plastic Water Dispenser This is an elegant water cooler. It has a cooling capacity of 2.5 litres per hour and a heating capacity of 5 litres per hour. The low-consumption motor means you won't have to worry about power bills. The hot water tap with a lock for safety is so convenient and will complement any kitchen decor. This machine features bimetal sensors to ensure protection against overheating and uses eco-friendly refrigerant R134A instead of the old CFC gas used in older models that could harm the environment Specifications: Manufacturer: Blue Star Item model number: ‎‎‎BWD3TTGA Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold Refrigerator: Not Available Item Weight: 12.9 kg Item Dimensions: 34.5 x 31 x 49 Centimetres

Pros Cons Warms and cools water quickly Compressor issues The body is strong. Less power consumption

3. Blue Star Bottom Loading Blue Star Bottom Loading Water Dispenser is a great addition to any kitchen, giving you the option to drink plain water, chilled water or hot water. Its stainless steel bottle piercer makes it easy and safe to insert your chosen bottle, while its ABS plastic body and tank mean it will last for years. With 3 temperature taps, there's no limit to how different drinks you can create. Made of durable ABS plastic with stainless steel tap and tank, it's easy to clean after a busy day! Comes with a 1-year warranty. This practical and durable water dispenser is perfect for your home or office. Specifications: Manufacturer: Blue Star Item model number: ‎‎‎‎BDHPCF1 Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold Refrigerator: 20 litres Item Weight: 17.6 kg Item Dimensions: 39 x 36 x 112 Centimetres

Pros Cons Very impressive body colour A little pricey Strong body Bottom loading. So, no need to lift the bottle cabinet

4. BLUE STAR UA Series Bottled This bottled water dispenser from Blue Star has stainless steel construction and features to help keep your water as fresh and tasty as possible for many years to come. The dispenser is outfitted with the environmentally-friendly R134A refrigerant to maintain the coolness of your water while still enabling you to change its temperature. The thermostat is adjustable so that you can choose how warm or cold you'd like your water. You'll also love that this dispenser features the Child Lock safety feature on its hot water faucet to avoid hot water from burning you. Specifications: Manufacturer: Blue Star Item model number: ‎‎‎‎‎BWD3FMRUA Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold Refrigerator: 20 litres Item Weight: 18.2 kg Item Dimensions: 32 x 39 x 51 Centimetres

Pros Cons Comes with a refrigerator Build quality is not good Okay power consumption Quick water dispensing

5. Blue Star Stainless Steel This Blue Star stainless steel and ABS plastic water dispenser with a refrigerator are ideal for home or office use. It features a heavy-duty bottle piercer with a bottle holder. The body is made of ABS plastic, while the tank is made of food-grade stainless steel. Three temperature taps - Hot, plain and cold ensure a pure, hygienic and freshwater supply. If you want to give your loved ones pure water by reducing chlorine and fluoride, this is a perfect choice for you. Specifications: Manufacturer: Blue Star Item model number: ‎‎‎‎‎BWD3FMRGA-M Temperature taps: Hot, plain and cold Refrigerator: 20 litres Item Weight: 18 kg Item Dimensions: 35.2 x 38 x 99 Centimetres

Pros Cons Comes with a big tank Water may take time to dispense High cooling performance Corrosion resistance

Price of Blue Star water dispensers at a glance:

Product Price Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star ₹ 9,380 Blue Star Plastic Water Dispenser ₹ 7,610 Blue Star Bottom Loading ₹ 17,190 Blue Star UA Series Bottled ₹ 9,128 Blue Star Stainless Steel ₹ 10,800

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star Hot, Cold and Normal Water Dispenser 14 litres 3.2 Litres 0.9 Litres Blue Star Plastic Water Dispenser Not available 3.2 Litres 0.9 Litres Blue Star Bottom Loading Water Dispenser Not available 3 Litres 0.9 Litres BLUE STAR UA Series Bottled Water Dispenser 20 litres 3 Litres 0.9 Litres Blue Star Stainless Steel and ABS plastic Water Dispenser 14 litres 3 Litres 0.9 Litres

Best value for money Want a bigger-size water dispenser for a big-size family or any occasion? Blue Star Plastic Water Dispenser is the ideal choice in the market within budget. It is pocket friendly yet super convenient to solve your problem. It has better strength and quality. Value for money and easy to install. Best overall Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Star model comes with a standard installation system that does not require experts' help. It has a normal standing design with a 14-litre refrigerator at the bottom. The company has expertise in ABS plastic technology with stainless food containers. It is renowned for its heavy-duty bottle piercer and bottle holder. Usually, come in basic white and blue colours and the brand offers a year of manufacturing warranty card inside the package. the 10-day replacement policy is the one reason to grab this model. How to find the perfect Blue Star water dispenser? Blue star water dispensers have come up with the perfect solution for all kinds of water temperatures than any other brand in the market. One should check out whether the dispenser has 3 modes of temperature control for all seasons, ABS material used for the body to make it lightweight and durable, etc. The water tank should be made of stainless steel to prevent any odour and rust. One should check for low motor power consumption before ending up with higher electricity bills. Whether the product is eco-friendly or not should be on the top list. Once you are done with ticking all the checkboxes above, go for the buying option.