Best budget laptops: Pocket-friendly and come packed with many features

Laptops are great utility tools today and life without them is hard to imagine. While in the past too, a lot of work happened on them, post Covid-19 pandemic, entire families have turned to them to continue with their daily lives, while being confined to their homes.

Prices at a glance:

Product Price Price After Discount HP Chromebook 14 ₹ 29,741.50 ₹ 27,309.00 Acer Extensa 15 ₹ 37,000.00 ₹ 28,890.00 Lenovo Chromebook 14e ₹ 60,000.00 ₹ 20,990.00 RDP ThinBook 1010 ₹ 25,000.00 ₹ 19,990.00

Be it students and their online classes, professionals and their meetings and deadlines, homemakers ordering household items to medicines online to the elderly spending their retirement years browsing the internet, life without laptops is hard to imagine. In fact, the pandemic has thrown up a new challenge - a laptop for each member of the family! Not everyone can afford to spend ₹70,000 to one lakh rupees on such devices for each member of the family. Hence, opting for budget laptops is a wise decision.

The good news is that the market has many options and Amazon would be one marketplace where you could look for them. Take a look.

1) HP Chromebook 14 Intel Celeron N4020

This laptop is ideally suited for business professionals and for those who use it for personal reasons. This laptop belongs to the Chromebook series of Hewlett-Packard.

Some features:

1) Processor: 1.1GHz Intel Celeron N4020 processor

2) RAM: 4GB DDR4

3) Hard Drive: 64 GB eMMC | Expandable up to 256 GB | 100 GB google drive storage

4) Screen size: 14 inches

5) Operating system: Chrome OS

2) Acer Extensa 15

This laptop is meant for people who use laptops for personal use. Business professionals can also find this device very useful. This laptop belongs to the EX215-22 series from Acer.

Some features:

1) Processor: AMD 3020e dual-core processor

2) Display: 15.6 inches

3) Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

4) RAM: 4 GB

5) HDD: 1 TB

6) Operating system: Windows 10 Home

3) Lenovo Chromebook 14e 14.0" FHD Business Laptop

This laptop is ideal for multimedia professionals, personal users and business executives. It is a lightweight device and is portable and rugged. Lenovo 14e Chromebook is well suited for teaching. It has a drop-resistant design and water-resistant keyboard.

Some features:

Processor: AMD A3015Ce processor

RAM: 4GB DDR4

Storage: 64 GB eMMc 5.1 on systemboard

Screen size: 14 inches

Operating System: Chrome OS

4) RDP ThinBook 1010

This laptop is particularly meant for business executives. This is a lightweight laptop, weighing only 1.4 kilograms.

Some features:

Processor: Intel Celeron Quad Core processor

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Screen size: 14.1 inches

Operating system: Windows 10 Pro

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.