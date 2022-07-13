Best chairs for lower back pain promise comfort and supreme quality

It is ideal to invest in a good chair to reduce lower back pain to ensure that we don't suffer from severe and lifelong health issues

Your chair is where you spend most of the hours beside your bed. Hence, a good chair is a must-have. Many people only check how the product looks and if they fit the budget before buying a chair. And that is where things may go a little haywire and lead you to one of the severe and lifelong health issues – back pain, neck pain, and muscular discomfort. This occurs when the discs in between the vertebrae of your spine are affected after prolonged sitting at your desk and low-quality chairs. So, without further delay, here are the best chairs for lower back pain to choose for your home desk: 1. Wipro Furniture Fabric Ergonomic Chair Perfectly worth every penny you spend on it, this chair's features and comfort will keep you comfortable for years. The chair can carry a weight of over 100 kg and comes with back support with breathable fabric that helps prevent heat even after years of usage. The chair promises complete lumbar support with a metal frame to enhance durability. This chair is worth a purchase to combat lower back pain for its features, including a thick moulded foam seat made of fabric material. This versatile chair by Wipro for lower back pain can be purchased in any of the 2 available colours - Red and Black, which promises a very aesthetic look. Specifications Product Weight: 15 kg Product Dimensions: Length (20 Inches), Width (19.5 Inches), Height (39-43 Inches) Material: Fabric Available Colours: Red and Black Warranty: 1 Year manufacturing warranty Size: Medium Armrest: Adjustable

Pros Cons Optimised lumbar support Lumber support placed a bit low Ergonomically designed to release pressure on the spine and shoulders Cushioning is not adequately soft Premium fabric and mesh for comfort

2. Savya Home® APEX Chairs™ Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office Chair Another ergonomic chair perfect for aiding your lower back pain is the Savya Home® APEX Chairs™ Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office Chair. It features an ergonomic Co-Polymer design and a contoured mesh back, promising you long hours. You can easily adjust the pneumatic seat as per your comfort and work for hours on the comfortable padded seat. Specifications Product Weight: 15 kg Product Dimensions: Length (25 Inches), Width (26 Inches) & Height (48 to 53 Inches) Material: Plastic Available Colours: Black with Silver Warranty: 1 Year breakage and manufacturing warranty Size: Medium Armrest: One-touch tilt adjustment

Pros Cons 2-way adjustable lumbar support Do-it-yourself self-assembly of the product Heavy-duty steel base with 10 years durability Not recommended for people with weight over 100 kg as it may cause discomfort Swayable and height-adjustable headrest

3. CellBell C104 Fabric Mesh Office Chair A young brand in the furniture market, CellBell has already made its name in the industry for manufacturing and selling quality chairs at budget-friendly prices. This ergonomic fabric mesh chair is one of the Best Chairs For Lower Back Pain today at a fair price. It can bear up to 105 kg and features a breathable mesh back and Pneumatic Hydraulic. Specifications Product Weight: 14 kg Product Dimensions: Length (50.8 cm), Width (48.3 cm) & Height (104.1 cm) Material: Plastic and Polymer Available Colours: Black, Blue, Grey, Orange, Pistachio Green and Red Warranty: 1 Year manufacturing warranty Size: Medium Armrest: Padded and Adjustable

Pros Cons Sturdy PU encased casters with 360 degrees spin Do-it-yourself self-assembly of the product Easy upward and downward lumbar adjustments for better back support Few customer reviews claim height adjustment issues Lever adjustment for comfortable backrest

4. Rose Designer Chairs SpaceX Chair Classic designs with years of comfort, the Rose Designer Chairs SpaceX Chair are sleek and stylish, perfectly meeting your requirements. They assure optimal comfort as the high-back executive chair with the ability to support up to 110 kgs is perfect for everyone. What also makes this one of the Best Chairs For Lower Back Pain are its well-designed features and the variety in colours to suit everyone and every space. Specifications Product Weight: 20 kg Product Dimensions: Length (50 cm), Width (55 cm), Height (121.9 cm) Available Colours: Black, Black & Blue, Black & Grey, Black & Maroon, Black & Red, Black & Tan, Brown, Red, Multicolour Warranty: 1 Year manufacturing warranty Size: Medium Armrest: Padded

Pros Cons Premium Quality Leatherette Do-it-yourself self-assembly of the product Tilt Mechanism Spring wheel to tighten and loosen the chair Easily-adjustable lever

5. Solimo Accord Chair Pick from any available styles from Accord, Loft and Zurich and you are set. A sub-brand of Amazon, Solimo is known to manufacture excellent office chairs at budget-friendly prices while prioritising back comfort. Specifications Product Weight: 12.5 kg Product Dimensions: Length (62 cm), Width (49 cm), Height (105 cm) Material: Mesh Available Colour: Black Warranty: 3 Years manufacturing warranty Size: Medium Armrest: Fixed with TPU pads

Pros Cons Adjustable lumbar support for enhanced comfort Armrest size may be an issue for a few Designed with premium-quality, toxin-free and chemical-free materials Extensively tested by industry experts

6. Green Soul Jupiter-Superb High-Back Mesh Ergonomic Chair This chair by Green Soul is another excellent choice in India, featuring a multi-tilt lock mechanism with high comfort sitting and 2-dimensional & adjustable armrests. It can be used as a work chair by adults and a study chair by kids. It features a comfortable, breathable mesh and moulded foam seat for cooling. Specifications Product Weight: 18 kg Product Dimensions: Length (50 cm), Width (65 cm), Height (115 cm) Material: Fabric Available Colours: Black and Grey Warranty: 3 Year manufacturing warranty Size: Medium Armrest: PU Padded Adjustable

Pros Cons 2D adjustable lumbar support with upward, downward, backward and forward push Complaints of asymmetric cushion Spacious seat with super-thick foam Breathable mesh material

7. Beaatho Verona Mid Back Sturdy Metal Base Nylon Mesh Revolving Chair Popular for its small and compact design, it is the perfect design for workaholics in the office and at home. The sturdy metal base works well to aid back pain, and the breathable mesh spine support keeps the back sweat-free. What’s more? It features a three-height hydraulic adjustment to help you sit comfortably and retain posture. Specifications Product Weight: 13 kg Product Dimensions: Length (51 cm), Width (48 cm), Height (104 cm) Material: Nylon Available Colours: Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Orange, Red Warranty: 3 Year manufacturing warranty Size: Medium Armrest: Adjustable

Pros Cons A tilt mechanism of 120 degrees helps adjust the comfort requirement Do-it-yourself self-assembly of the product 360° Swivel and movable castor wheels for easy movement Complaints on guidance for product assembly Ergonomically suitable breathable mesh back for back support

8. Timber Cheese Ergonomic Iron Mesh Chair Ergonomically designed and pocket-friendly, the chair comes with high-density foam and a solid plastic armrest. The use of copolymer makes it the perfect chair for lower back pain. Additionally, the chair is lightweight yet sturdy enough to hold up to 100 kgs as the materials consist of polymetal, metal, and plastic. Specifications Product Weight: 2 kg Product Dimensions: Length (40 cm), Width (40 cm), Height (100 cm) Material: Metal, Plastic and Polymer Available Colours: Black and Bright Black Warranty: 2 Years breakage and manufacturing warranty Size: Medium Armrest: Strong Plastic

Pros Cons Ergonomic Co-Polymer chair with black contoured mesh back Unbalanced back support Pneumatic 5-inch-seat height adjustment Poor armrest quality 2-inch-thick padded seat for day-long comfort

9. R.L.G Garg Furniture Executive & Study Crafted with PU cushion and mesh material, the R.L.G Garg Furniture Executive & Study chair is another Best Chairs For Lower Back Pain you can find in India. This is an ideal ergonomic robust chair with an adjustable seat and height. Specifications Product Weight: 11 kg Product Dimensions: Length (49 cm), Width (49 cm), Height (97 cm) Material: Mesh and PU Cushion Available Colours: Black Warranty: 1 Year warranty Size: Large Armrest: Strong Plastic

Pros Cons Lumbar-supported reclining feature Lumber support is placed a bit low Compact design Cushioning could be softer Replaceable warranty

10. Wakefit Cliff Medium Back Adjustable Height Office An adjustable and comfortable chair for home and office, this chair by Wakefit is the perfect match. It features a single-lock synchro-tilt mechanism for a quick, comfortable seat and backrest adjustment. Specifications Product Weight: 15 kg Product Dimensions: Length (68.5), Width (68.5 cm), Height (114 cm) Material: Nylon Available Colours: Medium Black and High Black Warranty: 1 Year manufacturing warranty Size: Medium Armrest: Adjustable with PP Pad Price of chairs for lower back pain at a glance:

Products Price Wipro Furniture Fabric Ergonomic Chair ₹ 9,458 Savya Home® APEX Chairs™ Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office Chair ₹ 5,390 CellBell C104 Fabric Mesh Office Chair ₹ 3,949 Rose Designer Chairs SpaceX Chair ₹ 7,890 Solimo Accord Chair (Amazon Brand) ₹ 4,289 Green Soul Jupiter-Superb High-Back Mesh Ergonomic Chair ₹ 9,390 eaatho Verona Mid Back Sturdy Metal Base Nylon Mesh Revolving Chair ₹ 3,989 Timber Cheese Ergonomic Iron Mesh Chair ₹ 3,429 R.L.G Garg Furniture Executive & Study ₹ 4,700 Wakefit Cliff Medium Back Adjustable Height Office ₹ 4,999

Best value for money chair The most cost-efficient chair at a budget-friendly price and offering excellent results is the Timber Cheese Ergonomic Iron Mesh Chair. This ergonomics chair features a high-quality design and copolymer material, ideal for lower back pain. Overall best chairs for lower back pain The best overall chair for lower back pain is Savya Home® APEX Chairs™ Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office Chair. It is the best buy as it is available for ₹5,390 with a 1-year warranty, swayable and height-adjustable headrest, and 2-way adjustable lumbar support. How to find the best chairs for lower back pain Finding the best chairs for lower back pain without proper research can be challenging since hundreds of options are available online and offline. So, ensure to check thoroughly. You may visit stores to get an idea if this is your first purchase, like many people dealing with WFH. Create a space in your home and look for the ideal size and requirements that you need in a chair. Remember, this will be a chair where you will spend most of your day working. Hence, ensure you do good research and ensure the chair comes with all the essential features mentioned above. Best 3 important features Here are the three important features to check while selecting the best chairs for lower back pain.

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Wipro Furniture Fabric Ergonomic Chair Optimised lumbar support 1 Year manufacturing warranty Ergonomically designed beAAtho Verona Mid Back Sturdy Metal Base Nylon Mesh Revolving Chai 2-way adjustable lumbar support 1 Year breakage and manufacturing warranty Swayable and height adjustable headrest Savya Home® APEX Chairs™ Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office Chair Upward and downward lumbar adjustments 1 Year manufacturing warranty Lever adjustment for comfortable backrest CellBell C104 Fabric Mesh Office Chair Easy adjustment of lever to lock, rock and relax 1 Year manufacturing warranty Tilt Mechanism Spring wheel Rose Designer Chairs SpaceX Chair Adjustable lumbar support for enhanced comfort 3 Years manufacturing warranty Breathable mesh material Solimo Accord Chair (Amazon Brand 2D adjustable lumbar support 3 Year manufacturing warranty Ergonomically suitable breathable mesh Green Soul Jupiter-Superb High-Back Mesh Ergonomic Chair Tilt mechanism of 120 degree for comfort 3 Year manufacturing warranty Pneumatic 5-inch-seat height adjustment Timber Cheese Ergonomic Iron Mesh Chair Ergonomic Co-Polymer chair 2 Years breakage and manufacturing warranty Premium, toxin-free and chemical-free materials R.L.G Garg Furniture Executive & Study Lumbar supported reclining feature 1 Year warranty Compact design Wakefit Cliff Medium Back Adjustable Height Office Features a single lock synchro tilt mechanism 1 Year manufacturing warranty High-density injection moulded foam seat