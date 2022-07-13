Story Saved
Best chairs for lower back pain promise comfort and supreme quality

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 13, 2022 12:24 IST
Summary:

Suffering from lower back pain can drain you of all your energy. Ensure that you get it treated on time and take precautions as available.

product info
It is ideal to invest in a good chair to reduce lower back pain to ensure that we don't suffer from severe and lifelong health issues

Your chair is where you spend most of the hours beside your bed. Hence, a good chair is a must-have. Many people only check how the product looks and if they fit the budget before buying a chair. And that is where things may go a little haywire and lead you to one of the severe and lifelong health issues – back pain, neck pain, and muscular discomfort. This occurs when the discs in between the vertebrae of your spine are affected after prolonged sitting at your desk and low-quality chairs.

So, without further delay, here are the best chairs for lower back pain to choose for your home desk:

1. Wipro Furniture Fabric Ergonomic Chair

Perfectly worth every penny you spend on it, this chair's features and comfort will keep you comfortable for years. The chair can carry a weight of over 100 kg and comes with back support with breathable fabric that helps prevent heat even after years of usage.

The chair promises complete lumbar support with a metal frame to enhance durability. This chair is worth a purchase to combat lower back pain for its features, including a thick moulded foam seat made of fabric material.

This versatile chair by Wipro for lower back pain can be purchased in any of the 2 available colours - Red and Black, which promises a very aesthetic look.

Specifications

Product Weight: 15 kg

Product Dimensions: Length (20 Inches), Width (19.5 Inches), Height (39-43 Inches)

Material: Fabric

Available Colours: Red and Black

Warranty: 1 Year manufacturing warranty

Size: Medium

Armrest: Adjustable

ProsCons
Optimised lumbar supportLumber support placed a bit low
Ergonomically designed to release pressure on the spine and shouldersCushioning is not adequately soft
Premium fabric and mesh for comfort 
cellpic
Wipro Furniture That's It Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home-Office Chair with Synchro Tilt Mechanism, Adjustable Armrest, Cushion Lumbar, Wide Seat & Backrest, BIFMA Compliant Components (Black)
14% off
11,900 13,900
Buy now

2. Savya Home® APEX Chairs™ Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office Chair

Another ergonomic chair perfect for aiding your lower back pain is the Savya Home® APEX Chairs™ Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office Chair. It features an ergonomic Co-Polymer design and a contoured mesh back, promising you long hours. You can easily adjust the pneumatic seat as per your comfort and work for hours on the comfortable padded seat.

Specifications

Product Weight: 15 kg

Product Dimensions: Length (25 Inches), Width (26 Inches) & Height (48 to 53 Inches)

Material: Plastic

Available Colours: Black with Silver

Warranty: 1 Year breakage and manufacturing warranty

Size: Medium

Armrest: One-touch tilt adjustment

ProsCons
2-way adjustable lumbar supportDo-it-yourself self-assembly of the product
Heavy-duty steel base with 10 years durabilityNot recommended for people with weight over 100 kg as it may cause discomfort
Swayable and height-adjustable headrest 
cellpic
Savya Home® APEX Chairs™ Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office CHAIR2
Buy now

3. CellBell C104 Fabric Mesh Office Chair

A young brand in the furniture market, CellBell has already made its name in the industry for manufacturing and selling quality chairs at budget-friendly prices. This ergonomic fabric mesh chair is one of the Best Chairs For Lower Back Pain today at a fair price. It can bear up to 105 kg and features a breathable mesh back and Pneumatic Hydraulic.

Specifications

Product Weight: 14 kg

Product Dimensions: Length (50.8 cm), Width (48.3 cm) & Height (104.1 cm)

Material: Plastic and Polymer

Available Colours: Black, Blue, Grey, Orange, Pistachio Green and Red

Warranty: 1 Year manufacturing warranty

Size: Medium

Armrest: Padded and Adjustable

ProsCons
Sturdy PU encased casters with 360 degrees spinDo-it-yourself self-assembly of the product
Easy upward and downward lumbar adjustments for better back supportFew customer reviews claim height adjustment issues
Lever adjustment for comfortable backrest 
cellpic
CELLBELL® Desire C104 Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair/Study Chair/Revolving Chair/Computer Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Height Adjustable Chair [Black]
60% off
3,999 9,999
Buy now

4. Rose Designer Chairs SpaceX Chair

Classic designs with years of comfort, the Rose Designer Chairs SpaceX Chair are sleek and stylish, perfectly meeting your requirements. They assure optimal comfort as the high-back executive chair with the ability to support up to 110 kgs is perfect for everyone. What also makes this one of the Best Chairs For Lower Back Pain are its well-designed features and the variety in colours to suit everyone and every space.

Specifications

Product Weight: 20 kg

Product Dimensions: Length (50 cm), Width (55 cm), Height (121.9 cm)

Available Colours: Black, Black & Blue, Black & Grey, Black & Maroon, Black & Red, Black & Tan, Brown, Red, Multicolour

Warranty: 1 Year manufacturing warranty

Size: Medium

Armrest: Padded

ProsCons
Premium Quality LeatheretteDo-it-yourself self-assembly of the product
Tilt Mechanism Spring wheel to tighten and loosen the chair 
Easily-adjustable lever 
cellpic
Rose Designer Chairs SpaceX Chair (Leatherette, Black)
52% off
7,890 16,500
Buy now

5. Solimo Accord Chair

Pick from any available styles from Accord, Loft and Zurich and you are set. A sub-brand of Amazon, Solimo is known to manufacture excellent office chairs at budget-friendly prices while prioritising back comfort.

Specifications

Product Weight: 12.5 kg

Product Dimensions: Length (62 cm), Width (49 cm), Height (105 cm)

Material: Mesh

Available Colour: Black

Warranty: 3 Years manufacturing warranty

Size: Medium

Armrest: Fixed with TPU pads

ProsCons
Adjustable lumbar support for enhanced comfortArmrest size may be an issue for a few
Designed with premium-quality, toxin-free and chemical-free materials 
Extensively tested by industry experts 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo Accord Chair (Fabric ,black,1 Piece)
Buy now

6. Green Soul Jupiter-Superb High-Back Mesh Ergonomic Chair

This chair by Green Soul is another excellent choice in India, featuring a multi-tilt lock mechanism with high comfort sitting and 2-dimensional & adjustable armrests. It can be used as a work chair by adults and a study chair by kids. It features a comfortable, breathable mesh and moulded foam seat for cooling.

Specifications

Product Weight: 18 kg

Product Dimensions: Length (50 cm), Width (65 cm), Height (115 cm)

Material: Fabric

Available Colours: Black and Grey

Warranty: 3 Year manufacturing warranty

Size: Medium

Armrest: PU Padded Adjustable

ProsCons
2D adjustable lumbar support with upward, downward, backward and forward pushComplaints of asymmetric cushion
Spacious seat with super-thick foam 
Breathable mesh material 
cellpic
Green Soul® Jupiter Superb Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 2D Adjustable Armrests & Lumbar Support, Smart Synchro Multi-Tilt Lock Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)
50% off
9,490 18,890
Buy now

7. Beaatho Verona Mid Back Sturdy Metal Base Nylon Mesh Revolving Chair

Popular for its small and compact design, it is the perfect design for workaholics in the office and at home. The sturdy metal base works well to aid back pain, and the breathable mesh spine support keeps the back sweat-free. What’s more? It features a three-height hydraulic adjustment to help you sit comfortably and retain posture.

Specifications

Product Weight: 13 kg

Product Dimensions: Length (51 cm), Width (48 cm), Height (104 cm)

Material: Nylon

Available Colours: Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Orange, Red

Warranty: 3 Year manufacturing warranty

Size: Medium

Armrest: Adjustable

ProsCons
A tilt mechanism of 120 degrees helps adjust the comfort requirementDo-it-yourself self-assembly of the product
360° Swivel and movable castor wheels for easy movementComplaints on guidance for product assembly
Ergonomically suitable breathable mesh back for back support 
cellpic
beAAtho Verona Mid Back Sturdy Metal Base Nylon Mesh Revolving Chair(Black)
55% off
4,299 9,499
Buy now

8. Timber Cheese Ergonomic Iron Mesh Chair

Ergonomically designed and pocket-friendly, the chair comes with high-density foam and a solid plastic armrest. The use of copolymer makes it the perfect chair for lower back pain. Additionally, the chair is lightweight yet sturdy enough to hold up to 100 kgs as the materials consist of polymetal, metal, and plastic.

Specifications

Product Weight: 2 kg

Product Dimensions: Length (40 cm), Width (40 cm), Height (100 cm)

Material: Metal, Plastic and Polymer

Available Colours: Black and Bright Black

Warranty: 2 Years breakage and manufacturing warranty

Size: Medium

Armrest: Strong Plastic

ProsCons
Ergonomic Co-Polymer chair with black contoured mesh backUnbalanced back support
Pneumatic 5-inch-seat height adjustmentPoor armrest quality
2-inch-thick padded seat for day-long comfort 
cellpic
Timber Cheese Ergonomic mesh Chair (Black)
51% off
3,429 6,999
Buy now

9. R.L.G Garg Furniture Executive & Study

Crafted with PU cushion and mesh material, the R.L.G Garg Furniture Executive & Study chair is another Best Chairs For Lower Back Pain you can find in India. This is an ideal ergonomic robust chair with an adjustable seat and height.

Specifications

Product Weight: 11 kg

Product Dimensions: Length (49 cm), Width (49 cm), Height (97 cm)

Material: Mesh and PU Cushion

Available Colours: Black

Warranty: 1 Year warranty

Size: Large

Armrest: Strong Plastic

ProsCons
Lumbar-supported reclining featureLumber support is placed a bit low
Compact designCushioning could be softer
Replaceable warranty 
cellpic
R. L. G Garg FURNITURE Executive & Study Chair/Office Chair/Manager Series/Black Colour/MESH Chair
41% off
4,700 8,000
Buy now

10. Wakefit Cliff Medium Back Adjustable Height Office

An adjustable and comfortable chair for home and office, this chair by Wakefit is the perfect match. It features a single-lock synchro-tilt mechanism for a quick, comfortable seat and backrest adjustment.

Specifications

Product Weight: 15 kg

Product Dimensions: Length (68.5), Width (68.5 cm), Height (114 cm)

Material: Nylon

Available Colours: Medium Black and High Black

Warranty: 1 Year manufacturing warranty

Size: Medium

Armrest: Adjustable with PP Pad

Price of chairs for lower back pain at a glance:

ProductsPrice
Wipro Furniture Fabric Ergonomic Chair 9,458
Savya Home® APEX Chairs™ Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office Chair 5,390
CellBell C104 Fabric Mesh Office Chair 3,949
Rose Designer Chairs SpaceX Chair 7,890
Solimo Accord Chair (Amazon Brand) 4,289
Green Soul Jupiter-Superb High-Back Mesh Ergonomic Chair 9,390
eaatho Verona Mid Back Sturdy Metal Base Nylon Mesh Revolving Chair 3,989
Timber Cheese Ergonomic Iron Mesh Chair 3,429
R.L.G Garg Furniture Executive & Study 4,700
Wakefit Cliff Medium Back Adjustable Height Office 4,999

Best value for money chair

The most cost-efficient chair at a budget-friendly price and offering excellent results is the Timber Cheese Ergonomic Iron Mesh Chair. This ergonomics chair features a high-quality design and copolymer material, ideal for lower back pain.

Overall best chairs for lower back pain

The best overall chair for lower back pain is Savya Home® APEX Chairs™ Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office Chair. It is the best buy as it is available for 5,390 with a 1-year warranty, swayable and height-adjustable headrest, and 2-way adjustable lumbar support.

How to find the best chairs for lower back pain

Finding the best chairs for lower back pain without proper research can be challenging since hundreds of options are available online and offline. So, ensure to check thoroughly. You may visit stores to get an idea if this is your first purchase, like many people dealing with WFH. Create a space in your home and look for the ideal size and requirements that you need in a chair.

Remember, this will be a chair where you will spend most of your day working. Hence, ensure you do good research and ensure the chair comes with all the essential features mentioned above.

Best 3 important features

Here are the three important features to check while selecting the best chairs for lower back pain.

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Wipro Furniture Fabric Ergonomic ChairOptimised lumbar support 1 Year manufacturing warrantyErgonomically designed
beAAtho Verona Mid Back Sturdy Metal Base Nylon Mesh Revolving Chai2-way adjustable lumbar support1 Year breakage and manufacturing warrantySwayable and height adjustable headrest
Savya Home® APEX Chairs™ Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office ChairUpward and downward lumbar adjustments1 Year manufacturing warrantyLever adjustment for comfortable backrest
CellBell C104 Fabric Mesh Office ChairEasy adjustment of lever to lock, rock and relax1 Year manufacturing warrantyTilt Mechanism Spring wheel
Rose Designer Chairs SpaceX ChairAdjustable lumbar support for enhanced comfort3 Years manufacturing warrantyBreathable mesh material
Solimo Accord Chair (Amazon Brand2D adjustable lumbar support3 Year manufacturing warrantyErgonomically suitable breathable mesh
Green Soul Jupiter-Superb High-Back Mesh Ergonomic ChairTilt mechanism of 120 degree for comfort3 Year manufacturing warrantyPneumatic 5-inch-seat height adjustment
Timber Cheese Ergonomic Iron Mesh ChairErgonomic Co-Polymer chair2 Years breakage and manufacturing warrantyPremium, toxin-free and chemical-free materials
R.L.G Garg Furniture Executive & StudyLumbar supported reclining feature1 Year warrantyCompact design
Wakefit Cliff Medium Back Adjustable Height OfficeFeatures a single lock synchro tilt mechanism1 Year manufacturing warrantyHigh-density injection moulded foam seat

FAQs

1.What kind of Ergonomic chair is ideal?

There is nothing like only one best chair in the lot when it comes to finding the perfect ergonomic chair. It should include important features such as seat height, lumbar support, swivel, armrests, quality seat, excellent backrest and more to meet a user’s needs.

2. How important is the height of a chair for back pain?

The chair's height is an important factor in maintaining the body's posture. You will start bending your upper body when you are seated in a low position. This increases stress on your back, hips, ankles, and joints after prolonged use.

3. What kind of seat material should I look for?

While there is no doubt that you should always choose the best quality materials in your chair, it is also essential to choose one based on the region you reside. For instance, people in humid areas should opt for polyester and cotton material, while those in colder regions can also use polyester fibre.

4. Should I opt for Do-It-Yourself or self-assembly chairs?

You can opt for Do-It-Yourself or self-assembly chairs. However, you must check for reviews mentioning the ease and convenience of doing so that the respective brands offer.

5. Does the warranty of the chairs cover everything?

Many brands offer a warranty on only their manufacturing defects. However, you can also come across a few brands offering a warranty on breakage.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

