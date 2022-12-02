Best commercial electric tandoor

Electric tandoors are really popular right now. They are durable and can be used to prepare a variety of foods. Tandoors made of charcoal are not suitable for indoor use because they require more time and produce harmful smoke to one's health. Therefore, using industrial electric tandoors as your kitchen appliances will be a better choice. Tandoor models are offered by many companies, and their costs vary depending on the size and material. You may choose a better appliance for your home by comparing the features, costs, and pros and disadvantages of the six various varieties of commercial electric tandoors described below. 1. HOT LIFE 21 Inches, Large Size Commercial Home & restaurant smart, looking electric tandoor This Hotlife brand 21 inches electric tandoor comes in black with cast iron material. Through this electric tandoor, you can make oil-free tandoori and grilled food by saving time. You can reheat leftover frozen food without any overcooking. By using this you can cook many kinds of food. Such as paneer tikka, tandoori chicken, aloo tikka, seekh kabab, mushroom tikka, tea and many more. It is a portable appliance. All the parts are detachable. So you can easily clean all the parts by separating them. This lightweight feature will let you make it movable easily. This product is shockproof and its power supply is 2000 watts. This is the best tandoor of all brands. With this product, you will get 1 grill, 1 magic cloth, 4 skewers, 1 glove, and 1 pizza cutter. There is one year warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 4999.00. Specifications Colour: Black

Material: Cast Iron

Brand: HOTLIFE

Product Dimensions: 15D x 29W x 16H Centimeters

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Style: Electric tandoor

Voltage: 220 Volts

Pros Cons Good for making oil-free food. Heavyweight Budget-friendly product is shockproof

2. Geico-master 2000W Medium Size-14 Inches Commercial Tandoor & Grill Special Electric Tandoor The Geico-master brand is famous all over the world only for the electric tandoor. It's every detail is so unique and with the latest features. With this electric tandoor, you can make different kinds of food by saving time. It comes only in a single black colour. The product material is cast iron, which gives your tandoor a long life. It needs 2000 watts of power for each recipe. Its process style is grilled. Especially you can cook grilled dishes through this. With this electric tandoor, you will get some more items free of cost. Such as magic cloth, a pizza cutter, a recipe book, a grill stand jali, and 4 skewers. This will be a perfect kitchen appliance inside your kitchen and its price is Rs. 2448.00.

Specifications: Colour: Black

Material: Cast Iron

Brand: Geico-master

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Style: Grill

Pros Cons Good for grilled food. Nothing to mention Budget-friendly Comes with many components.

3. Wellberg Big Extra Large Electric Tandoor With a beautiful appearance, this electric tandoor is lightweight and includes an aluminium tray. The heating element in this electric tandoor is made of stainless steel and has a lifespan of more than ten years. This item is resistant to corrosion and blasts, and it can be used for a long time. You will receive a lot of accessories with this. such as a pizza cutter, a grill, a magic cloth, four rubber legs, a set of skewers, gloves, and a recipe book. It does not need to be preheated and has an additional safe heating element made of shockproof material. Its price is Rs. 2697.00 with one year warranty. Specifications: Colour: Black

Item weight: 5 kg

Material: Iron

Price: 2697.00

Pros Cons One year warranty Not easily cleanable. Budget-friendly Comes with many components.

4. Bright Berg Veda Restaurant 2000 Watt Heavy Weight Electric Tandoor An automatic timer with a heat controller is included with the electric tandoor of the Bright Berg brand. The item is made of iron and has a simple black colour scheme. Toughened glass windows, a sturdy exterior, shockproof construction, and an extra safe heating element are other advantages. This is shockproof and fixed with an additional safe heating element. With this, you may prepare grilled foods, tandoor dishes, and cake. The cost is Rs. 3400.00, and there is a one-year warranty. Specifications: Colour: BLACK

Material: Iron

Brand: BRIGHTBERG

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Item Weight: 5 Kilograms

Pros Cons One year warranty Heavyweight Budget-friendly Comes with many components.

5. HOTBERG"16 inches Extra Large"zamboo Size electric tandoor This Hotberg brand 16 inches electric tandoor comes in black with cast iron material and modern style. With this, you can make oil-free food. It is ideal for paneer tikka, tandoori chicken etc. You can get a real taste of tandoori food. This is easily cleanable. With this, you will get one year warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 2990.00. Specifications: Colour: Black

Material: Cast Iron

Brand: HOTBERG

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Item Weight: 5 Kilograms

Pros Cons One year warranty Heavyweight Budget-friendly Comes with many components.

6. Mini Chef Electric Tandoor (Big Size) with Food Warming Top This mini chef electric tandoor brand is a big-size appliance, and its colour is black. The product material is black and with this, you can make oil-free foods for your family. This is specialized in grilled, chef and cooking. With this, you will get a food-warming top and one heat-proof stand. This is good for small parties. You can make crispy and juicy tandoori tikkas and many more items. Its price is Rs. 4190.00 Specifications: Colour: Black

Material: Metal

Brand: Mini chef electric tandoor

Product Dimensions: 29D x 42W x 21H Centimeters

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Item Weight: 9 Kilograms

Pros Cons One year warranty No temperature control Budget-friendly Healthy and oil-free cooking

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HOT LIFE 21 Inches, Large Size Commercial Home & restaurant smart, looking electric tandoor Cast Iron 220 Volts 6 kg Geico-master 2000W Medium Size-14 Inches Commercial Tandoor & Grill Special Electric Tandoor Geico-master 2000W Medium Size-14 Inches Commercial Tandoor & Grill Special Electric Tandoor 220 volts 3.5 kg Wellberg Big Extra Large Electric Tandoor Iron Not mentioned 5 kg Bright Berg Veda Restaurant 2000 Watt Heavy Weight Electric Tandoor Iron 220 volts 5 kg HOTBERG"16 inches Extra Large"zamboo Size electric tandoor Cast iron 2000 watts 5 kg Mini Chef Electric Tandoor (Big Size) with Food Warming Top Metal Not mentioned 9 kg

Best value for money If you're looking to buy a commercial electric tandoor for your home, the Geico-master 2000W Medium Size-14 Inches Commercial Tandoor & Grill Special Electric Tandoor offers one of the best value for your money. With the help of this electric tandoor, you can quickly prepare a variety of foods. There is only one black colour available for it. Because it is made of cast iron, your tandoor has a long lifespan. Each recipe requires 2000 watts of power. It is cooked in a grilled fashion. Therefore, you can specifically cook grilled dishes using this. You will receive more products for free when you purchase this electric tandoor. such as a grill stand jali, a pizza cutter, a cookbook, and four skewers. This kitchen gadget, which costs Rs. 2448.00, will be ideal for your kitchen. Best overall product The HOT LIFE 21 Inches, Large Size Commercial Home & restaurant smart, looking electric tandoor is the best overall product from our list. Without stress, you may prepare grilled and tandoori dishes without any oil. Additionally, without overcooking, you can thaw frozen foods and reheat quick food. Paneer tikka, tandoori chicken, aloo tikka, seek kabab, tea, and many other dishes can be prepared using it. This electric tandoor has certain removable components. You can take them out for quick cleaning needs. This tandoor is simple to use indoors and out, portable, and lightweight. How to find the best commercial electric tandoor Most foodies look forward to consuming grilled or tandoori foodstuff that is delectable. If you enjoy cuisine just as much as we do, you may invest in an electric tandoor. Before purchasing a reliable electric tandoor for your home, there are several things you should consider. Locate the necessary size that would be ideal for your family. That has to be lightweight, transportable, and easy to use. so that you can bring them along when you go out. The final consideration should be how much warranty you receive with this product in relation to your budget. You can discover all the answers you need and a fantastic product for yourself with us.

Products price list in table:

S.No. Product Price(Rs) 1. HOT LIFE 21 Inches, Large Size Commercial Home & restaurant smart, looking electric tandoor 4999.00 2. Geico-master 2000W Medium Size-14 Inches Commercial Tandoor & Grill Special Electric Tandoor 2448.00 3. Wellberg Big Extra Large Electric Tandoor 2697.00 4. Bright Berg Veda Restaurant 2000 Watt Heavy Weight Electric Tandoor 3400.00 5. HOTBERG"16 inches Extra Large"zamboo Size electric tandoor 2990.00 6. Mini Chef Electric Tandoor (Big Size) with Food Warming Top 4190.00