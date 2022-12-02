Best Coway air purifiers for cleaner air By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 02, 2022 21:00 IST





Summary: Coway air purifiers are very good at getting rid of pollutants when indoors.

Coway air purifiers are known for their quality and performance.

Pollution is everywhere in this twentieth century. If you live in urban cities, your indoor air is polluted with cigarette smoke, foul odour, VICs, etc. To breathe in pure air, you should go with an air purifier. Coway is one of the leading brands offering high-quality air purifiers. Coway customer service is present all over India, so you can always get support with your appliance. With Coway, you will get 8500 hours of filter life, and the anti-virus filter can clean your indoor pollutants within 2 minutes. As this brand makes several air purifier models, we have listed the seven Best Coway Air Purifiers with all the features to make shopping easier. 1. Coway AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) Professional Air Purifier for Home The AirMega 150 air purifier has such a cartridge design that one touch is enough to remove all the filters. So you can easily maintain your purifier without getting dirt on your hands. This model comes with a long-life filter which is 8500 hours. So this is one of the best parts of the air purifier. When the purifier needs to change the HEPA filter and the carbon filter, the replacement indicator will blink with a pop-up sound. Then you can change it. The Air Quality Indicator has different colours, which will show you the real-time quality of your indoor air. Moreover, this is one of the best air purifiers for your home, which takes a maximum of 6 minutes to clean your whole room. It runs on electricity, and the price is Rs. 14,400. Specifications Colour: White Brand: Coway Manufacturer: Coway Power Source: Corded Electric Control Method: Touch Filter Type: HEPA Warranty: 7 years Product weight: 6 kg 660 gram Floor area: 355 square feet Product dimension: 5.8D x 5.8W x 10H Centimetres

Pros Cons It shows the real-time air quality through different colours. No app control on this product. Longest filter life span No smart home integration Easy to set up, Compact size

2. Coway AirMega 200 (AP-1018F) This AirMega 200 purifier is one of the best models from Coway, as it has some extra features. This filter's lifespan is 8500 hours, making it blinks when changing the HEPA and Carbon filters. Based on your indoor air quality, this purifier automatically changes its speed. Night Mode just disables the AQI whenever it detects darkness. For quick cleaning in under 6 minutes, there is an option for a special turbo mode. If you plan to put this air purifier in your kitchen, it will help remove all the oil mist, smoke, and food odour from your kitchen in 2 minutes. Your indoor air will be clean, killing up to 99.99% of different viruses. The Air Quality Sensor continuously checks the air quality in your space and displays the results using intuitive colours. This product comes with a child safety lock and retails for Rs. 21,900 Specifications: Colour: White Brand: Coway Item Weight: 7.25 Kilograms Control Method: Touch Filter Type: HEPA Item Dimensions LxWxH: 14.7 x 14.7 x 24.4 Centimetres Floor area: 355 Square Feet

Pros Cons Available of great filters Takes a long time for the filter replacements Super easy to use No smart features. Comes with child safety features. It is silent in all fan modes.

3. Coway Professional Storm Mini AP 1220B AirMega storm is the initial air purifier that uses the revolutionary MegaJet technology to manage the airflow in your workplace or home. This AirMega storm AP-1220b has the longest life of 8500 hours, which is the main reason to buy this purifier. It comes with an adjustable feature that makes it easier to adjust the airflow. The indicator will help to know when to change the filters. Your room air will be purified within 6 minutes with the turbo mode. The purifier features two dynamic circulation modes: normal circulation and focused circulation mode. You can make your purifier remove the invisible dust through the first normal circulation mode. The second mode can clean the air of some extensive areas. The company gives a seven-year product warranty, and the price is Rs. 24,900. Specifications: Colour: White Brand: Coway Item Weight: 11 kg 300 g Item Dimensions LxWxH: 9.8 x 31.5 x 10 Centimetres Control Method: Touch Filter Type: HEPA Floor Area: 575 Square Feet

Pros Cons Presence of both Turbo & Eco Mode Heavy Weight Long warranty period. Good Customer support anytime. The complete room darkness option is present

4. Coway White AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier This Coway White AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier is not as stylish as other models of Coway, but it is very effective and makes your room pure. GreenHEPATM filter, which Coway claims can filter out up to 99.97% of dangerous fine dust particles, is a feature of the purifier. The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier delivers clean, almost pure air in a compact container. The purifier also has a pre-filter to catch bigger particles and a deodorisation filter to eliminate odours and gasses. This portable air purifier features a strong 4-stage True HEPA filtration technology packed in a small design. Other enticing features include an air quality indicator with colour-coded warnings, automatic fan speed adjustment, and several operational convenience functions. Specifications: Colour: White and black Price: ₹49,330 Warranty: three years Brand: Coway Item Weight: 12.5 Pounds Control Method: Touch Filter Type: HEPA

Pros Cons Very easy to use The replacement filters are costly. Effective performance At the highest setting, it is noisy Quiet at lower settings There is no wow factor

5. Coway AirMega 300 (AP-1515G) The intelligent, intuitive design of the Coway AirMega 300S collects dirty air from two sides, cleaning the air more quickly and effectively. The Coway AirMega 300S cleanses the air in a space of 1 to 1,256 square feet. The Max2 filter (a combination of an activated carbon filter and a GreenHEPA filter) removes over 99% of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including odours such as NH3 and CH3CHO. Additionally, it collects and lowers up to 99.97% of airborne particulates like pollen, pollutants, and allergies. Further, the device can connect to your wi-fi or Alexa. It automatically adjusts its speed according to the needs of your room air. Additionally, the product has Intelligent Auto Mode and Night Mode. The company offers a seven-year warranty, retailing for Rs. 44,900. Specifications: Colour: White Brand: Coway Control Method: Touch Filter Type: HEPA Product Dimensions: 5.8D x 5.8W x 10H Centimetres Weight: 12kg 400gm

Pros Cons Smart device Heavy in weight Multiple features Takes more time to change the filter Long warranty period

6. Coway AP-1216L Tower Mighty Air Purifier The Coway Airmega AP-1216L is suitable for spaces up to 330 square feet (CADR of Dust 235, Pollen 262, and Smoke 213cb. ft.). Further, the product comes with a 4 Stage Filtration System that minimises and reduces up to 99. 97% of particles 0. 3 microns in the air. This product features three manual fan speeds with an auto mode. Real-time communication of the interior air quality via a pollution sensor. Every minute of the day, a brightly coloured LED informs you of the quality of the air in your home. In addition, there is a timer feature, so that you can set the time according to your choice and that's automatically off after the time. and an indication for filter life. Through this auto mode, you can maintain the fan speed according to your room's air quality. The company gives a three-year warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 44,400. Specification: Colour: White Brand: Coway Weight:13.2 Pounds Control Method: Touch Filter Type: HEPA Weight: 7.85kg

Pros Cons Washable pre filter Can't clean the air of bigger places. Timer feature available Short warranty period. Presence of fire replacement indicator.

7. Coway Airmega 150C(K) HEPA Air Purifier This Coway Airmega 150C(K) HEPA Air Purifier weighs 5.49kg and comes in khaki colour. This purifier features a hyper-captive filtration system. The pre-filter is washable. The purifier can clean the air up to 99.99% and viruses and also has a filter change indicator. So you don't have to check more times. The automatic speed control changes regularly based on the quality of the air. It cleans up to 214 sq. ft, and the price is Rs. 38,435. Specifications: Colour: Khaki Brand: Coway Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight:12.1 Pounds Control Method: Touch

Pros Cons Light weight Can't clean big areas. Easy maintenance Automatic speed control available

Price of Coway air purifiers at a glance:

Product Price Coway air purifier AirMega 150 AP-1019C ₹ 14,400 Coway AirMega 200 (AP-1018F) ₹ 21,900 Coway Professional Storm Mini AP 1220B ₹ 24,900 Coway White AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier ₹ 49,330 Coway AirMega 300 (AP-1515G) ₹ 44,900 Coway AP-1216L Tower Mighty Air Purifier ₹ 44,400 Coway Airmega 150C(K) HEPA Air Purifier ₹ 38,435

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Control Method Time taken to purify (minutes) Area to clean Coway air purifier AirMega 150 AP-1019C Touch 6 355 sq. ft Coway AirMega 200 (AP-1018F) Touch 2 355 sq. ft Coway Professional Storm Mini AP 1220B Touch 6 575 sq. ft Coway White AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier Touch 6 874 sq. ft Coway AirMega 300 (AP-1515G) Touch 6 658.8 sq. ft Coway AP-1216L Tower Mighty Air Purifier Touch 6 330 sq. ft Coway Airmega 150C(K) HEPA Air Purifier Touch 6 214 sq. ft

Best value for money If you want an air purifier, the Coway AirMega 150 AP-1019C air purifier is a fantastic option. You only need to touch it once to maintain this filter, and it is inexpensive. It covers a maximum of about 350 square feet. This model includes an 8500-hour long-life filter. Thus, this is one of the air purifier's top features. This air purifier comes with all the good features at the price of Rs. 14,400, making it a great value-for-money purchase. Best overall product The best overall product on this list is Coway AirMega 300 (AP-1515G). This is a smart product with the thickest filter. The AirMega 150 measures the level of air pollution in space and adjusts the fan's speed accordingly. Thus, it consumes less power but gives you optimal benefits. Moreover, in just 6 minutes, it purifies an area as large as 650 square feet. This is a great product to buy—go for it without hesitation. How to find the perfect Coway air purifier? An air purifier should be able to filter the air and improve air quality, and in turn, help one live a better, healthier life. Here are a few things to keep in mind while finding the perfect Coway air purifier. It should clean all bad odours, cigarette smoke, dust particles, or different kinds of viruses. Air purifiers should be HEPA purifiers with a long filter life period. It will be better if it comes with child safety lock features. Some purifiers have smart features, so you can connect with wi-fi or Alexa. That makes it easier to use for a long time with different mods. If your room is small, you can choose according to the size capacity of different air purifiers.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.