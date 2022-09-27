Best curved TVs in India: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 27, 2022





Summary: Curved TV is the new way of watching your favourite shows with an excellent experience. They are fun and enhance the viewing experience.Switch to curved TV for a better viewing experience. These are loaded with excellent features.

Many people prefer curved TV as it makes the viewing experience more immersive.

Televisions have been with us for decades now. They have come a long way to start their journey from a simple tv to smart TVs and now the curved TVs. A tv with added features like voice control and streaming services is considered a curved T. Above all, its curved display offers an enhanced viewing experience from all angles. So, if you’re all set to dive into billions of vibrant colours, HD display and easy-to-navigate software, a modern curved television makes it all possible without hassle. So, what’s the wait for? We have curated a list of the best ten curved TVs which go well with your home’s aesthetics. Here are the top 10 curved TV you need to own. Let’s get started. 1. LG 87 cm ultra wide curved gaming LCD monitor Featuring an 86.72 cm wide display, LG is a renowned name in the world of television. This curved smart tv comes with the latest features such as 165 hz refresh rate, 7 w speaker with maxx audio, 1 ms response time and excellent connectivity and sound, which keeps you hooked. Additionally, the classic black colours suit your interior well. Specifications Brand - LG Series - 34WP65C-B.ATR Colour - black Item height - 56.8 centimeters Item width - 80.9 centimeters Screen resolution - 3440 x 1440 Resolution - 3440 x 1440 pixels

Pros Cons offers an easy and comfortable watch does not come in varied colours excellent to play games more space for multitasking

2. Samsung 81.28 cm (32 inch) UHD sleek curved monitor Comes with the UHD sleek curved monitor, another curved tv in our list of top 10 curved tvs is by samsung. Samsung is a renowned brand offering the best quality televisions for an enhanced viewing experience. It has an excellent refresh rate and adequate response time for hassle-free functioning. Additionally, the sleek and stylish look, along with the three-sided bezel-less screen, gives a wholesome experience to every watch. Specifications Brand - samsung Model - LU32R590CWWXXL Model year - 2019 Product dimensions - 23.8 x 71.3 x 51.5 cm; 4.8 kilograms Response time - 4 milliseconds Resolution - 4 k

Pros Cons supports LED display technology does not come in varied colours comes with an excellent response time offers 4 k resolution

3. ZEBRONICS zeb-Ac32Fhd curved slim gaming led monitor Designed for an exceptional gaming and watching experience, the ZEBRONICS zeb-Ac 32 fhd curved slim gaming led monitor is a 32 inch wide television with a decent refresh rate. It has various features such as built-in speakers, ultra slim bezel, 1920 x 1080 screen resolution and other features. Additionally, its sleek and simple design keeps you hooked. Specifications Brand - ZEBRONICS Model - ZEB - AC32FHD Product dimensions - 80 x 15.2 x 52.8 cm; 7.86 kilograms Item model number - ZEB - AC32FHD Hardware interface - USB, display port, HDMI Response time - 12 milliseconds

Pros Cons excellent response time does not come in varied colours full HD resolution expensive comes with a metal stand

4. LG 87 cm ultra wide curved gaming LCD monitor Launched by LG, another curved tv in our list of best-curved tvs comes with 86.42 centimetres to offer an excellent viewing experience. It has amazing features, 165 hz refresh rate, AMD free sync premium, HDMI x 2 and other features that give you a PVR-like home experience. Specifications Brand - LG Series - 34 WP 6 5C-B.ATR Colour - black Item height - 56.8 centimetres Item width - 80.9 centimeters Standing screen size - 86.42 centimetres Screen resolution - 3440 x 1440

Pros Cons fluid gaming mode does not come in varied colours detailed contrast expensive more space for multitasking

5. Samsung Lc24F390Fhwxxl 23.5 inch (59.8 cm) curved led Another full HD curved television by Samsung is the samsung Lc24F390Fhwxxl. It has a 23.5-inch screen display and 1920 x 1080 screen resolution for an enhanced viewing experience. Additionally, the eye saver mode keeps adequate care of your sensitive eyes. Specifications Brand - samsung Series - curved Colour - black Item height - ‎41.8 centimetres Item width - 54.8 centimetres Standing screen display size - 23.6 inches

Pros Cons offers an immersive viewing experience does not come in varied colours detailed contrast expensive ultra-slim design

6. PHILIPS brilliance 499P9H1/75 124.46 cm (49-inch) curved super wide Comes with an ultra-slim design, the PHILIPS brilliance 499P9H1 is a full HD curved television featuring a 49 inch wide display. It is made with the latest picture technology, allowing viewers to enjoy smooth images even during fast-motion scenes. Additionally, the excellent refresh rate promotes hassle-free functioning. Specifications Brand - PHILIPS Item height - 56.8 centimetres Item width - 11.9 centimetres Standing screen display size - ‎48.8 inches Product dimensions - 30.3 x 11.9 x 56.8 cm; 15.3 kilograms Resolution - 5120*1220 pixels

Pros Cons adaptive-sync technology does not come in varied colours comes with a webcam expensive super wide display

7. BenQ EW3880R 38" WQHD+ ultrawide 2300 R curved monitor Craving for an immersive watching experience? If so, benQ EW3880R 38" WQHD+ ultrawide 2300 R curved monitor is designed to offer you one. It comes with a 2.1 channel Speaker to ensure you have the PVR-like experience at home. Additionally, features such as adjustable height and remote control ensure maximum comfort. Specifications Brand - benQ Series - EW3880R Colour - metallic brown Item height - 29.4 centimetres Item width - 89.6 centimetres Standing screen display size - ‎37.5 inches Screen resolution - 3840 x 1600

Pros Cons boost your binge-watching does not come in varied colours excellent for the gaming experience expensive super wide display

8.Samsung curved LED monitor Featuring a 23.5-inch screen display, the samsung LC24F392FHWXXL is another durable curved tv designed to offer an immersive experience. It comes with LED display technology and a decent refresh rate. Besides this, features such as 1920 x 1080 screen resolution, billions of colours and others set it apart. Specifications Brand - samsung Manufacturer - samsung Model - LC24F392FHWXXL Model name - monitor Product dimensions - 54.78 x 41.82 x 20.65 cm; 4.31 kilograms Item model number - LC24F392FHWXXL

Pros Cons offers an excellent viewing experience does not come in varied colours meant for the gaming purpose expensive super wide display

9. Samsung FHD curved 3-sided bezel-less monitor Features bezel-less monitor is another curved tv by samsung available in the stunning dark blue-grey colour. This tv is designed to offer a flagship performance to all viewers. Features such as a 27 inch display and FHD 1080 p resolution keeps you hooked throughout the day. Specifications Brand - samsung Package dimensions - 70.8 x 46.2 x 17 cm; 6.38 kilograms Hardware interface - VGA, D-sub, HDMI Resolutions - FHD 1080 p Special features - curved Standing screen display size - 27 inches

Pros Cons bezel Less display does not come in varied colors meant for the gaming purpose expensive super wide display

10. Dell ultra sharp 49-inch curved monitor The last on the list is the dell ultra sharp 49 inch curved monitor. It comes with a 49 inch wide display and decent screen resolution. This curved tv features an anti-glare Screen and an excellent refresh rate. Additionally, the tv offers 5 milliseconds response time. Specifications Brand - dell Model - U4919DW Product dimensions - 25.25 x 121.51 x 54.86 cm; 17 kilograms Item model number - U4919DW Hardware interface - USB type C, display port, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Response time - 5 milliseconds

Pros Cons anti glare screen does not come in varied colours excellent refresh rate extremely expensive super wide display

Best three features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 LG 87cm Ultra Wide Curved Gaming LCD Monitor excellent viewing angle powerful sound quality simple and sleek look Samsung 81.28 cm (32 Inch) UHD Sleek Curved Monitor fits in budget 4 k ultra HD resolution family-friendly Zebronics Zeb-Ac32Fhd Curved Slim Gaming Led Monitor vintage look packed with powerful features great display size LG 87cm Ultra Wide Curved Gaming LCD Monitor excellent viewing angle powerful sound quality great display size Samsung Lc24F390Fhwxxl 23.5 Inch (59.8 cm) Curved Led high screen resolution HD picture quality sleek and stylish design PHILIPS Brilliance 499P9H1/75 packed with powerful features supports apps like netflix, you tube, and prime flagship performance BenQ EW3880R 38" WQHD+ Ultrawide 2300R Curved Monitor excellent display amazing sound quality excellent colour quality Samsung LC24F392FHWXXL 23.5" 59.8cm Curved LED Monitor fits in budget simple and sleek design comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface Samsung 27 Inch (68.58 cm) FHD Curved 3-Sided Bezel-Less Monitor LED panel amazing sound quality easy one plus connect Dell UltraSharp 49-Inch Curved Monitor excellent picture quality great refresh rate future-ready technology

Best value for money With such comprehensive options in the list of best curved tvs, the samsung LC24F392FHWXXL 23.5" 59.8 cm curved LED monitor curved tv is priced decently to fit everyone’s budget but offers a ton of exciting features too. This tv by samsung offers a 23.5-inch display for an immersive viewing experience. The visuals displayed are an extreme delight to the eyes. It is priced at ₹11,399 only. Best overall If you’re on the hunt for the best HD quality curved television, which offers an immersive and wholesome experience on every watch, go with the PHILIPS brilliance 499P9H1. Although it is pretty expensive; however, its picture quality is on-point. The price of the product is only ₹1,06,000. How to find the perfect curved TV? It is essential to consider several features when looking for a curved tv. Some of these features to look out for: Great display size Excellent screen quality Price of the product Adequate colour quality Decent sound quality Decent RAM size Price of curved TVs at a glance:

Product Price in Rs LG 87cm Ultra Wide Curved Gaming LCD Monitor 49,500 Samsung 81.28 cm (32 Inch) UHD Sleek Curved Monitor 56,000 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Ac32Fhd Curved Slim Gaming Led Monitor 44,999 LG 87cm Ultra Wide Curved Gaming LCD Monitor 49,500 samsung Lc24F390Fhwxxl 23.5 Inch (59.8 cm) Curved Led 16,510 PHILIPS Brilliance 499P9H1/75 1,79,999 BenQ EW3880R 38" WQHD+ Ultrawide 2300R Curved Monitor 1,19,900 Samsung LC24F392FHWXXL 23.5" 59.8cm Curved LED Monitor 16,575 Samsung 27 Inch (68.58 cm) FHD Curved 3-Sided Bezel-Less Monitor 22,999 Dell UltraSharp 49-Inch Curved Monitor 3,00,000

