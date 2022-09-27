Best curved TVs in India: Buying guide

Name three best-curved TV
The top 3 curved TVs are:
Dell UltraSharp 49-Inch Curved Monitor
PHILIPS Brilliance 499P9H1/
Samsung 27 Inch (68.58 cm) FHD Curved 3-Sided
Summary:
Televisions have been with us for decades now. They have come a long way to start their journey from a simple tv to smart TVs and now the curved TVs. A tv with added features like voice control and streaming services is considered a curved T. Above all, its curved display offers an enhanced viewing experience from all angles. So, if you’re all set to dive into billions of vibrant colours, HD display and easy-to-navigate software, a modern curved television makes it all possible without hassle. So, what’s the wait for? We have curated a list of the best ten curved TVs which go well with your home’s aesthetics. Here are the top 10 curved TV you need to own. Let’s get started.
1. LG 87 cm ultra wide curved gaming LCD monitor
Featuring an 86.72 cm wide display, LG is a renowned name in the world of television. This curved smart tv comes with the latest features such as 165 hz refresh rate, 7 w speaker with maxx audio, 1 ms response time and excellent connectivity and sound, which keeps you hooked. Additionally, the classic black colours suit your interior well.
Specifications
Brand - LG
Series - 34WP65C-B.ATR
Colour - black
Item height - 56.8 centimeters
Item width - 80.9 centimeters
Screen resolution - 3440 x 1440
Resolution - 3440 x 1440 pixels
|Pros
|Cons
|offers an easy and comfortable watch
|does not come in varied colours
|excellent to play games
|more space for multitasking
2. Samsung 81.28 cm (32 inch) UHD sleek curved monitor
Comes with the UHD sleek curved monitor, another curved tv in our list of top 10 curved tvs is by samsung. Samsung is a renowned brand offering the best quality televisions for an enhanced viewing experience. It has an excellent refresh rate and adequate response time for hassle-free functioning. Additionally, the sleek and stylish look, along with the three-sided bezel-less screen, gives a wholesome experience to every watch.
Specifications
Brand - samsung
Model - LU32R590CWWXXL
Model year - 2019
Product dimensions - 23.8 x 71.3 x 51.5 cm; 4.8 kilograms
Response time - 4 milliseconds
Resolution - 4 k
|Pros
|Cons
|supports LED display technology
|does not come in varied colours
|comes with an excellent response time
|offers 4 k resolution
3. ZEBRONICS zeb-Ac32Fhd curved slim gaming led monitor
Designed for an exceptional gaming and watching experience, the ZEBRONICS zeb-Ac 32 fhd curved slim gaming led monitor is a 32 inch wide television with a decent refresh rate. It has various features such as built-in speakers, ultra slim bezel, 1920 x 1080 screen resolution and other features. Additionally, its sleek and simple design keeps you hooked.
Specifications
Brand - ZEBRONICS
Model - ZEB - AC32FHD
Product dimensions - 80 x 15.2 x 52.8 cm; 7.86 kilograms
Item model number - ZEB - AC32FHD
Hardware interface - USB, display port, HDMI
Response time - 12 milliseconds
|Pros
|Cons
|excellent response time
|does not come in varied colours
|full HD resolution
|expensive
|comes with a metal stand
4. LG 87 cm ultra wide curved gaming LCD monitor
Launched by LG, another curved tv in our list of best-curved tvs comes with 86.42 centimetres to offer an excellent viewing experience. It has amazing features, 165 hz refresh rate, AMD free sync premium, HDMI x 2 and other features that give you a PVR-like home experience.
Specifications
Brand - LG
Series - 34 WP 6 5C-B.ATR
Colour - black
Item height - 56.8 centimetres
Item width - 80.9 centimeters
Standing screen size - 86.42 centimetres
Screen resolution - 3440 x 1440
|Pros
|Cons
|fluid gaming mode
|does not come in varied colours
|detailed contrast
|expensive
|more space for multitasking
5. Samsung Lc24F390Fhwxxl 23.5 inch (59.8 cm) curved led
Another full HD curved television by Samsung is the samsung Lc24F390Fhwxxl. It has a 23.5-inch screen display and 1920 x 1080 screen resolution for an enhanced viewing experience. Additionally, the eye saver mode keeps adequate care of your sensitive eyes.
Specifications
Brand - samsung
Series - curved
Colour - black
Item height - 41.8 centimetres
Item width - 54.8 centimetres
Standing screen display size - 23.6 inches
|Pros
|Cons
|offers an immersive viewing experience
|does not come in varied colours
|detailed contrast
|expensive
|ultra-slim design
6. PHILIPS brilliance 499P9H1/75 124.46 cm (49-inch) curved super wide
Comes with an ultra-slim design, the PHILIPS brilliance 499P9H1 is a full HD curved television featuring a 49 inch wide display. It is made with the latest picture technology, allowing viewers to enjoy smooth images even during fast-motion scenes. Additionally, the excellent refresh rate promotes hassle-free functioning.
Specifications
Brand - PHILIPS
Item height - 56.8 centimetres
Item width - 11.9 centimetres
Standing screen display size - 48.8 inches
Product dimensions - 30.3 x 11.9 x 56.8 cm; 15.3 kilograms
Resolution - 5120*1220 pixels
|Pros
|Cons
|adaptive-sync technology
|does not come in varied colours
|comes with a webcam
|expensive
|super wide display
7. BenQ EW3880R 38" WQHD+ ultrawide 2300 R curved monitor
Craving for an immersive watching experience? If so, benQ EW3880R 38" WQHD+ ultrawide 2300 R curved monitor is designed to offer you one. It comes with a 2.1 channel Speaker to ensure you have the PVR-like experience at home. Additionally, features such as adjustable height and remote control ensure maximum comfort.
Specifications
Brand - benQ
Series - EW3880R
Colour - metallic brown
Item height - 29.4 centimetres
Item width - 89.6 centimetres
Standing screen display size - 37.5 inches
Screen resolution - 3840 x 1600
|Pros
|Cons
|boost your binge-watching
|does not come in varied colours
|excellent for the gaming experience
|expensive
|super wide display
8.Samsung curved LED monitor
Featuring a 23.5-inch screen display, the samsung LC24F392FHWXXL is another durable curved tv designed to offer an immersive experience. It comes with LED display technology and a decent refresh rate. Besides this, features such as 1920 x 1080 screen resolution, billions of colours and others set it apart.
Specifications
Brand - samsung
Manufacturer - samsung
Model - LC24F392FHWXXL
Model name - monitor
Product dimensions - 54.78 x 41.82 x 20.65 cm; 4.31 kilograms
Item model number - LC24F392FHWXXL
|Pros
|Cons
|offers an excellent viewing experience
|does not come in varied colours
|meant for the gaming purpose
|expensive
|super wide display
9. Samsung FHD curved 3-sided bezel-less monitor
Features bezel-less monitor is another curved tv by samsung available in the stunning dark blue-grey colour. This tv is designed to offer a flagship performance to all viewers. Features such as a 27 inch display and FHD 1080 p resolution keeps you hooked throughout the day.
Specifications
Brand - samsung
Package dimensions - 70.8 x 46.2 x 17 cm; 6.38 kilograms
Hardware interface - VGA, D-sub, HDMI
Resolutions - FHD 1080 p
Special features - curved
Standing screen display size - 27 inches
|Pros
|Cons
|bezel Less display
|does not come in varied colors
|meant for the gaming purpose
|expensive
|super wide display
10. Dell ultra sharp 49-inch curved monitor
The last on the list is the dell ultra sharp 49 inch curved monitor. It comes with a 49 inch wide display and decent screen resolution. This curved tv features an anti-glare Screen and an excellent refresh rate. Additionally, the tv offers 5 milliseconds response time.
Specifications
Brand - dell
Model - U4919DW
Product dimensions - 25.25 x 121.51 x 54.86 cm; 17 kilograms
Item model number - U4919DW
Hardware interface - USB type C, display port, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0
Response time - 5 milliseconds
|Pros
|Cons
|anti glare screen
|does not come in varied colours
|excellent refresh rate
|extremely expensive
|super wide display
Best three features
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|LG 87cm Ultra Wide Curved Gaming LCD Monitor
|excellent viewing angle
|powerful sound quality
|simple and sleek look
|Samsung 81.28 cm (32 Inch) UHD Sleek Curved Monitor
|fits in budget
|4 k ultra HD resolution
|family-friendly
|Zebronics Zeb-Ac32Fhd Curved Slim Gaming Led Monitor
|vintage look
|packed with powerful features
|great display size
|LG 87cm Ultra Wide Curved Gaming LCD Monitor
|excellent viewing angle
|powerful sound quality
|great display size
|Samsung Lc24F390Fhwxxl 23.5 Inch (59.8 cm) Curved Led
|high screen resolution
|HD picture quality
|sleek and stylish design
|PHILIPS Brilliance 499P9H1/75
|packed with powerful features
|supports apps like netflix, you tube, and prime
|flagship performance
|BenQ EW3880R 38" WQHD+ Ultrawide 2300R Curved Monitor
|excellent display
|amazing sound quality
|excellent colour quality
|Samsung LC24F392FHWXXL 23.5" 59.8cm Curved LED Monitor
|fits in budget
|simple and sleek design
|comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface
|Samsung 27 Inch (68.58 cm) FHD Curved 3-Sided Bezel-Less Monitor
|LED panel
|amazing sound quality
|easy one plus connect
|Dell UltraSharp 49-Inch Curved Monitor
|excellent picture quality
|great refresh rate
|future-ready technology
Best value for money
With such comprehensive options in the list of best curved tvs, the samsung LC24F392FHWXXL 23.5" 59.8 cm curved LED monitor curved tv is priced decently to fit everyone’s budget but offers a ton of exciting features too. This tv by samsung offers a 23.5-inch display for an immersive viewing experience. The visuals displayed are an extreme delight to the eyes. It is priced at ₹11,399 only.
Best overall
If you’re on the hunt for the best HD quality curved television, which offers an immersive and wholesome experience on every watch, go with the PHILIPS brilliance 499P9H1. Although it is pretty expensive; however, its picture quality is on-point. The price of the product is only ₹1,06,000.
How to find the perfect curved TV?
It is essential to consider several features when looking for a curved tv. Some of these features to look out for:
Great display size
Excellent screen quality
Price of the product
Adequate colour quality
Decent sound quality
Decent RAM size
|Product
|Price in Rs
|LG 87cm Ultra Wide Curved Gaming LCD Monitor
|49,500
|Samsung 81.28 cm (32 Inch) UHD Sleek Curved Monitor
|56,000
|ZEBRONICS Zeb-Ac32Fhd Curved Slim Gaming Led Monitor
|44,999
|LG 87cm Ultra Wide Curved Gaming LCD Monitor
|49,500
|samsung Lc24F390Fhwxxl 23.5 Inch (59.8 cm) Curved Led
|16,510
|PHILIPS Brilliance 499P9H1/75
|1,79,999
|BenQ EW3880R 38" WQHD+ Ultrawide 2300R Curved Monitor
|1,19,900
|Samsung LC24F392FHWXXL 23.5" 59.8cm Curved LED Monitor
|16,575
|Samsung 27 Inch (68.58 cm) FHD Curved 3-Sided Bezel-Less Monitor
|22,999
|Dell UltraSharp 49-Inch Curved Monitor
|3,00,000
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase
In India, curved TVs generally range from ₹10,000 to 2,00,000. Based on the features and specifications, the prices keep on changing.
Since the edges are curved, it improves the clarity of images.