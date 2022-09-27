Story Saved
Best curved TVs in India: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 27, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Curved TV is the new way of watching your favourite shows with an excellent experience. They are fun and enhance the viewing experience.Switch to curved TV for a better viewing experience. These are loaded with excellent features.

product info
Many people prefer curved TV as it makes the viewing experience more immersive. 

Televisions have been with us for decades now. They have come a long way to start their journey from a simple tv to smart TVs and now the curved TVs. A tv with added features like voice control and streaming services is considered a curved T. Above all, its curved display offers an enhanced viewing experience from all angles. So, if you’re all set to dive into billions of vibrant colours, HD display and easy-to-navigate software, a modern curved television makes it all possible without hassle. So, what’s the wait for? We have curated a list of the best ten curved TVs which go well with your home’s aesthetics. Here are the top 10 curved TV you need to own. Let’s get started.

1. LG 87 cm ultra wide curved gaming LCD monitor

Featuring an 86.72 cm wide display, LG is a renowned name in the world of television. This curved smart tv comes with the latest features such as 165 hz refresh rate, 7 w speaker with maxx audio, 1 ms response time and excellent connectivity and sound, which keeps you hooked. Additionally, the classic black colours suit your interior well.

Specifications

Brand - LG

Series - 34WP65C-B.ATR

Colour - black

Item height - 56.8 centimeters

Item width - 80.9 centimeters

Screen resolution - 3440 x 1440

Resolution - 3440 x 1440 pixels

ProsCons
offers an easy and comfortable watchdoes not come in varied colours
excellent to play games 
more space for multitasking 
cellpic
LG 87cm Ultra Wide Curved Gaming LCD Monitor 165Hz 1ms -QHD (2K 3440 x 1440 Pixels) sRGB HDR 10 Color Calibrated, Free Sync Premium, HDM1, 2 DP, 7W Speaker, Tilt & Height Adjust - 34WP65C Black
17% off 40,999 49,500
Buy now

2. Samsung 81.28 cm (32 inch) UHD sleek curved monitor

Comes with the UHD sleek curved monitor, another curved tv in our list of top 10 curved tvs is by samsung. Samsung is a renowned brand offering the best quality televisions for an enhanced viewing experience. It has an excellent refresh rate and adequate response time for hassle-free functioning. Additionally, the sleek and stylish look, along with the three-sided bezel-less screen, gives a wholesome experience to every watch.

Specifications

Brand - samsung

Model - LU32R590CWWXXL

Model year - 2019

Product dimensions - 23.8 x 71.3 x 51.5 cm; 4.8 kilograms

Response time - 4 milliseconds

Resolution - 4 k

ProsCons
supports LED display technologydoes not come in varied colours
comes with an excellent response time 
offers 4 k resolution 
cellpic
Samsung 81.28 cm (32 Inch) UHD Sleek Curved Monitor with Three Side Bezel Less & 1 Billion Colors - LU32R590CWWXXL
48% off 28,999 56,000
Buy now

3. ZEBRONICS zeb-Ac32Fhd curved slim gaming led monitor

Designed for an exceptional gaming and watching experience, the ZEBRONICS zeb-Ac 32 fhd curved slim gaming led monitor is a 32 inch wide television with a decent refresh rate. It has various features such as built-in speakers, ultra slim bezel, 1920 x 1080 screen resolution and other features. Additionally, its sleek and simple design keeps you hooked.

Specifications

Brand - ZEBRONICS

Model - ZEB - AC32FHD

Product dimensions - 80 x 15.2 x 52.8 cm; 7.86 kilograms

Item model number - ZEB - AC32FHD

Hardware interface - USB, display port, HDMI

Response time - 12 milliseconds

ProsCons
excellent response timedoes not come in varied colours
full HD resolutionexpensive
comes with a metal stand 
cellpic
Zebronics Gaming A32FHD LED Curved 165Hz 80cm (32") 1920x1080 FHD Resolution Monitor with Display Port + HDMI Dual Input, Built-in Speaker, Wall Mount Facility, 300 Nits Brightness & Headphone Out
Check Price on Amazon

4. LG 87 cm ultra wide curved gaming LCD monitor

Launched by LG, another curved tv in our list of best-curved tvs comes with 86.42 centimetres to offer an excellent viewing experience. It has amazing features, 165 hz refresh rate, AMD free sync premium, HDMI x 2 and other features that give you a PVR-like home experience.

Specifications

Brand - LG

Series - 34 WP 6 5C-B.ATR

Colour - black

Item height - 56.8 centimetres

Item width - 80.9 centimeters

Standing screen size - 86.42 centimetres

Screen resolution - 3440 x 1440

ProsCons
fluid gaming modedoes not come in varied colours
detailed contrastexpensive
more space for multitasking 
cellpic
Zebronics Gaming A32FHD LED Curved 165Hz 80cm (32") 1920x1080 FHD Resolution Monitor with Display Port + HDMI Dual Input, Built-in Speaker, Wall Mount Facility, 300 Nits Brightness & Headphone Out
Check Price on Amazon

5. Samsung Lc24F390Fhwxxl 23.5 inch (59.8 cm) curved led

Another full HD curved television by Samsung is the samsung Lc24F390Fhwxxl. It has a 23.5-inch screen display and 1920 x 1080 screen resolution for an enhanced viewing experience. Additionally, the eye saver mode keeps adequate care of your sensitive eyes.

Specifications

Brand - samsung

Series - curved

Colour - black

Item height - ‎41.8 centimetres

Item width - 54.8 centimetres

Standing screen display size - 23.6 inches

ProsCons
offers an immersive viewing experiencedoes not come in varied colours
detailed contrastexpensive
ultra-slim design 

6. PHILIPS brilliance 499P9H1/75 124.46 cm (49-inch) curved super wide

Comes with an ultra-slim design, the PHILIPS brilliance 499P9H1 is a full HD curved television featuring a 49 inch wide display. It is made with the latest picture technology, allowing viewers to enjoy smooth images even during fast-motion scenes. Additionally, the excellent refresh rate promotes hassle-free functioning.

Specifications

Brand - PHILIPS

Item height - 56.8 centimetres

Item width - 11.9 centimetres

Standing screen display size - ‎48.8 inches

Product dimensions - 30.3 x 11.9 x 56.8 cm; 15.3 kilograms

Resolution - 5120*1220 pixels

ProsCons
adaptive-sync technologydoes not come in varied colours
comes with a webcamexpensive
super wide display 
cellpic
PHILIPS Brilliance 499P9H1/75 124.46 cm (49-inch) Curved SuperWide Dual QHD LCD Display with Pop-Up Webcam with Windows Hello
42% off 103,999 179,999
Buy now

7. BenQ EW3880R 38" WQHD+ ultrawide 2300 R curved monitor

Craving for an immersive watching experience? If so, benQ EW3880R 38" WQHD+ ultrawide 2300 R curved monitor is designed to offer you one. It comes with a 2.1 channel Speaker to ensure you have the PVR-like experience at home. Additionally, features such as adjustable height and remote control ensure maximum comfort.

Specifications

Brand - benQ

Series - EW3880R

Colour - metallic brown

Item height - 29.4 centimetres

Item width - 89.6 centimetres

Standing screen display size - ‎37.5 inches

Screen resolution - 3840 x 1600

ProsCons
boost your binge-watchingdoes not come in varied colours
excellent for the gaming experienceexpensive
super wide display 

8.Samsung curved LED monitor

Featuring a 23.5-inch screen display, the samsung LC24F392FHWXXL is another durable curved tv designed to offer an immersive experience. It comes with LED display technology and a decent refresh rate. Besides this, features such as 1920 x 1080 screen resolution, billions of colours and others set it apart.

Specifications

Brand - samsung

Manufacturer - samsung

Model - LC24F392FHWXXL

Model name - monitor

Product dimensions - 54.78 x 41.82 x 20.65 cm; 4.31 kilograms

Item model number - LC24F392FHWXXL

ProsCons
offers an excellent viewing experiencedoes not come in varied colours
meant for the gaming purposeexpensive
super wide display 
cellpic
Samsung LC24F392FHWXXL 23.5" 59.8cm Curved LED Monitor Full HD
37% off 11,699 18,500
Buy now

9. Samsung FHD curved 3-sided bezel-less monitor

Features bezel-less monitor is another curved tv by samsung available in the stunning dark blue-grey colour. This tv is designed to offer a flagship performance to all viewers. Features such as a 27 inch display and FHD 1080 p resolution keeps you hooked throughout the day.

Specifications

Brand - samsung

Package dimensions - 70.8 x 46.2 x 17 cm; 6.38 kilograms

Hardware interface - VGA, D-sub, HDMI

Resolutions - FHD 1080 p

Special features - curved

Standing screen display size - 27 inches

ProsCons
bezel Less displaydoes not come in varied colors
meant for the gaming purposeexpensive
super wide display 
cellpic
Samsung 27 Inch (68.58 cm) FHD Curved 3-Sided Bezel-Less Monitor (LC27R500FHWXXL, Dark Blue Grey)
38% off 14,354.01 22,999
Buy now

10. Dell ultra sharp 49-inch curved monitor

The last on the list is the dell ultra sharp 49 inch curved monitor. It comes with a 49 inch wide display and decent screen resolution. This curved tv features an anti-glare Screen and an excellent refresh rate. Additionally, the tv offers 5 milliseconds response time.

Specifications

Brand - dell

Model - U4919DW

Product dimensions - 25.25 x 121.51 x 54.86 cm; 17 kilograms

Item model number - U4919DW

Hardware interface - USB type C, display port, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0

Response time - 5 milliseconds

ProsCons
anti glare screendoes not come in varied colours
excellent refresh rateextremely expensive
super wide display 
cellpic
Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor: U4919DW
17% off 174,999 210,000
Buy now

Best three features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
 LG 87cm Ultra Wide Curved Gaming LCD Monitor excellent viewing anglepowerful sound quality  simple and sleek look
 Samsung 81.28 cm (32 Inch) UHD Sleek Curved Monitor fits in budget 4 k ultra HD resolutionfamily-friendly
 Zebronics Zeb-Ac32Fhd Curved Slim Gaming Led Monitor vintage look packed with powerful features great display size
LG 87cm Ultra Wide Curved Gaming LCD Monitorexcellent viewing angle powerful sound quality great display size
Samsung Lc24F390Fhwxxl 23.5 Inch (59.8 cm) Curved Led high screen resolution HD picture qualitysleek and stylish design 
PHILIPS Brilliance 499P9H1/75 packed with powerful features supports apps like netflix, you tube, and prime flagship performance
 BenQ EW3880R 38" WQHD+ Ultrawide 2300R Curved Monitor excellent display amazing sound quality excellent colour quality
 Samsung LC24F392FHWXXL 23.5" 59.8cm Curved LED Monitor fits in budget simple and sleek design comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface
 Samsung 27 Inch (68.58 cm) FHD Curved 3-Sided Bezel-Less Monitor LED panel amazing sound quality easy one plus connect
Dell UltraSharp 49-Inch Curved Monitor excellent picture quality great refresh rate future-ready technology

Best value for money

With such comprehensive options in the list of best curved tvs, the samsung LC24F392FHWXXL 23.5" 59.8 cm curved LED monitor curved tv is priced decently to fit everyone’s budget but offers a ton of exciting features too. This tv by samsung offers a 23.5-inch display for an immersive viewing experience. The visuals displayed are an extreme delight to the eyes. It is priced at 11,399 only.

Best overall

If you’re on the hunt for the best HD quality curved television, which offers an immersive and wholesome experience on every watch, go with the PHILIPS brilliance 499P9H1. Although it is pretty expensive; however, its picture quality is on-point. The price of the product is only 1,06,000.

How to find the perfect curved TV?

It is essential to consider several features when looking for a curved tv. Some of these features to look out for:

Great display size

Excellent screen quality

Price of the product

Adequate colour quality

Decent sound quality

Decent RAM size

Price of curved TVs at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
 LG 87cm Ultra Wide Curved Gaming LCD Monitor 49,500
 Samsung 81.28 cm (32 Inch) UHD Sleek Curved Monitor 56,000
 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Ac32Fhd Curved Slim Gaming Led Monitor 44,999
 LG 87cm Ultra Wide Curved Gaming LCD Monitor 49,500
 samsung Lc24F390Fhwxxl 23.5 Inch (59.8 cm) Curved Led 16,510
 PHILIPS Brilliance 499P9H1/75 1,79,999
 BenQ EW3880R 38" WQHD+ Ultrawide 2300R Curved Monitor 1,19,900
 Samsung LC24F392FHWXXL 23.5" 59.8cm Curved LED Monitor 16,575
 Samsung 27 Inch (68.58 cm) FHD Curved 3-Sided Bezel-Less Monitor 22,999
 Dell UltraSharp 49-Inch Curved Monitor 3,00,000

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.

electronics FOR LESS