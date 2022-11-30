Sign out
Best deep fat fryers under 25,000 in India: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 30, 2022 15:43 IST

Summary:

Frying up some food can be an enjoyable experience, but it’s not always the healthiest choice for cooking. Best deep fat fryers come in many different sizes, shapes and colours, making it difficult to select the one that will suit you best.

A deep fat fryer is a good option for Indian households as it consumes less oil in the cooking process than out regular gas an stove options.

The best deep fat fryers are actually healthier and more convenient than cooking in oil on the stovetop, and they use less oil too! With the help of this guide, you’ll learn all about the different types of deep fat fryers available, what makes each one different, and how to find your perfect match based on your wants and needs in a deep fat fryer.

Best deep fat fryers

1. MAZORIA 12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer with 4-Year Warranty

MAZORIA A12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer is an advanced fryer that allows you to fry in a healthier way. The fryer has a wire mesh that takes up to 4 years of warranty and is completely durable. With a 12-litre capacity, the fryer offers plenty of space for frying and it also features an easy-to-clean design. Cooking healthier food has never been easier with the MAZORIA A12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer.

Specifications

Wattage: 2500W

Capacity: 6+6 L

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour Name: Multicolor

Operate: Manual

Weightage: 1890 gram

Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry

Easy to clean

ProsCons
Deep FryNeed alot of oil
Good capacityMay cause burn
Battery Wattage upto 2500 watt 
Easy to clean 
MAZORIA 12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer with 4 Year Warranty
58% off
7,899.99 18,900
Buy now

2. ANDREW JAMES Commercial Stainless Steel Double Deep Fat Fryer, 6+6 Ltrs, Silver

ANDREW JAMES deep fat fryer is a double tank deep fat fryer with a capacity of 8 Liters each. The stainless steel material is durable and easy to clean. Temperature can be adjusted and it has an automatic cutoff safety device. Both tanks have separate power plugs, so you can operate one at a time. This deep fat fryer has 2500 watts of heating power and is easy to assemble.

Specifications

Wattage: 2500W

Capacity: 8+8L

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour Name: Silver

Operate: Manual

Oil capacity: 16 L

Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry

Easy to clean

ProsCons
Good oil capacityWastage of oil
Stainless SteelOverheating is a risky
Can operate manually 
Good Battery Wattage 

3. FROTH & FLAVOR Steel Electric Deep Fat Fryer 6 LTR

The 6-liter capacity deep fat fryer is an electric deep fat fryer with a stainless steel tank. It has a one-year warranty and is available in silver colour. The durability of the deep fat fryer ensures that it is easy to clean. It has an adjustable temperature, ranging from 0 to 200 degrees Celsius.

If you need to wash it, you can just pull off the fryer's electric panel and clean it without any risk of a potentially fatal shock.

Specifications

Capacity: 6 L

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour Name: Multicolor

Operate: Manual

Temp Range: 0 - 200 degrees Celsius

Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry

Easy to clean

ProsCons
Good TemperaturePoor Circulation of oil
Best cooking CapabilityOverheating is a risky
Available in Multicolor 
FROTH & FLAVOR Steel Electric Deep Fat Fryer 6 LTR
69% off
4,499.99 14,500
Buy now

4. iBELL DF610PPLUS Electric Deep Fryer 6 Litre Stainless Steel 2500W with Variable Temperature Control, Silver

The iBELL DF610PPLUS Stainless Steel Electric Deep Fryer is an electric fryer with a 6 Litre capacity. This fryer features variable temperature control so it is easy to prepare different types of food. The stainless steel design and durability are excellent features of this fryer. The adjustable temperature settings make cooking your food easy and the durable stainless steel construction makes it easy to clean. The fryer also has a 1 Year Standard Warranty, which covers any malfunctions or manufacturer defects.

Specifications

Wattage: 2500W

Capacity: 6 L

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour Name: Silver

Operate: Manual

Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry

Easy to clean

Warranty: 1Year

ProsCons
Warranty up to 1 yearCooking odour
Available in silver colorTemperature Fluctuations
Oil capacity up to 6 l 
iBELL DF610PPLUS Electric Deep Fryer 6 Litre Stainless Steel 2500W with Variable Temperature Control, Silver
42% off
4,066 6,990
Buy now

5. RIGHT EQUIPMENT Deep Fryer Stainless Steel Deep Fryer 2x10L Commercial

RIGHT EQUIPMENT Double Tank 2x10L Stainless Steel Deep Fryer has a durable and attractive stainless steel finish. This deep fryer features 2500 Watts of heat and adjustable temperature, with a probe to monitor the oil temperature. It is very easy to clean and is backed by a 2-year Standard Warranty.

Specifications

Wattage: 2500W

Capacity: 2x10 L

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour Name: Silver

Operate: Manual

Temp range: 50~200℃.

Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry

Easy to clean

ProsCons
Temperature ranges 50-200℃Need a lot of oil
Operated manuallyOverheating may be risky
Good oil capacityTiming is necessary and requires supervision
Good Battery Wattage 
RIGHT EQUIPMENT Deep Fryer Stainless Steel Deep Fryer 2x10L Commercial Deep Fat Fryer 5000W Dual Tank Electric Deep Fryer Electric Chip Fryer for Restaurant Commercial Uses
8% off
22,999 24,999
Buy now

6. SAMOIL Double Tank Deep Fat Fryer

The SAMOIL Double Tank Deep Fat Fryer is a professional-grade fryer that is heavy-duty and durable. The fryer has a stainless steel finish and the tank can hold 6+6 Liters of oil. This fryer is adjustable to any temperature between 40°C to 200°C. The Double Tank Deep Fat Fryer is easy to clean and has a 2-year Standard Warranty. This fryer is best for frying doughnuts, fries, battered foods, or tempura. It would be good for use in a restaurant or cafe.

Specifications

Wattage: 2500W

Capacity: 6+6 L

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour Name: Silver

Operate: Manual

Weight: 250gm

Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry

Easy to clean

ProsCons
LightweightOil wastage is more
Available in silver colorTakes a lot of time
Good cooking capability 
SAMOIL 6+6 Liters 2500W Double Tank Deep Fat Fryer, Silver
36% off
8,000 12,500
Buy now

7. Cloudberry 6 Liters Stainless steel deep Fat Frye

Cloudberry is a 6 Liters Stainless steel deep Fat Fryer for commercial use. Cloudberry is manufactured in China and has been supplying stainless steel deep-fat fryers for commercial use for over a decade. The deep-fat fryer weighs 599 Grams and has 1000 Watts of heating. The weight of the stainless steel deep fat fryer can be adjusted to suit your requirements. The temperature can also be adjusted to suit your requirements. It is easy to clean, durable, and has a 2-Year Standard Warranty.

Specifications

Wattage: 1000W

Capacity: 6 L

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour Name: Silver

Operate: Manual

Weight: 599gm

Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry

Easy to clean

ProsCons
Weight is 599 gmGood temperature
Battery Wattage Up to 1000 WExcessive heat can cause risks
Oil Capacity up to 6 litre 
Cloudberry Commercial Electric Deep Fryer 6 Liter for Deep Frying
37% off
3,794 5,999
Buy now

8. Shoppers Hub PNQ 6 Liters Stainless Steel Deep Fat Fryer

The Shoppers Hub PNQ 6 Liters Stainless Steel Deep Fat Fryer is a commercial-grade deep fryer that delivers durability and functionality. This unit features easy-to-clean stainless steel that is durable and easy to maintain. The Shoppers Hub PNQ 6 Liters Stainless Steel Deep Fat Fryer has 2000 Watts of heating power with 4 litres of oil capacity and a 2-Year Standard Warranty.

Specifications

Wattage: 2000W

Capacity: 6 L

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour Name: Silver

Operate: Manual

Weight: 3 KG

Oil capacity: 4litres

Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry

Easy to clean

ProsCons
Weight is 3 kgNeed a lot of oil
Battery wattage is 1000 which is lessSupervision is necessary
Easy to clean 
Shoppers Hub PNQ 4 Litres 2Kw Slim Commercial Stainless Steel Deep Fryer French Fries Pakoda Chips Wafers Food Frier for Ideal Use in Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes, Cloud kitchens and Catering Purposes (Tank Gross Capacity - 4 Litres Approx)
53% off
3,990 8,480
Buy now

Price of fat fryers at a glance:

ProductPrice
MAZORIA 12 LTR DEEP Fat FryerRs. 7,899
ANDREW JAMES Commercial Stainless Steel Double Deep Fat FryerRs. 6,499
FROTH & FLAVOR Steel Electric Deep Fat Fryer 6 LTRRs. 4.400
iBELL DF610PPLUS Electric Deep FryerRs. 4,066
RIGHT EQUIPMENT Deep Fryer Stainless Steel Deep FryerRs. 22,999
SAMOIL Double Tank Deep Fat FryerRs. 8,000
Cloudberry 6 Liters Stainless steel deep Fat FryeRs. 3,794
Shoppers Hub PNQ 6 Liters Stainless Steel Deep Fat FryerRs. 3,990

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
ANDREW JAMES Commercial Stainless Steel Double Deep Fat Fryer2500W8+8LStainless Steel
FROTH & FLAVOR Steel Electric Deep Fat Fryer2500W6 LStainless Steel
RIGHT EQUIPMENT Deep Fryer Stainless Steel Deep Fryer2500W2x10 LStainless Steel
SAMOIL Double Tank Deep Fat Fryer2500W6+6 LStainless Steel
Cloudberry 6 Liters Stainless steel deep Fat Frye1000W6 LStainless Steel
Shoppers Hub PNQ 6 Liters Stainless Steel Deep Fat Fryer2000W6 LStainless Steel

Best value for money

The MAZORIA 12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer is among the best value-for-money products available under Rs. 25,000. The fryer has a wire mesh that takes up to 4 years of warranty and is completely durable. With a 12-litre capacity, the fryer offers plenty of space for frying and it also features an easy-to-clean design. Cooking healthier food has never been easier with the MAZORIA A12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer.

Best overall deep fat fryer

RIGHT EQUIPMENT Deep Fryer Stainless Steel Deep Fryer is one of the best overall. At a price of Rs. 22,999, this product has impressive features. The RIGHT EQUIPMENT Double Tank 2x10L Stainless Steel Deep Fryer has a durable and attractive stainless steel finish. This deep fryer features 2500 Watts of heat and adjustable temperature, with a probe to monitor the oil temperature. It is very easy to clean and is backed by a 2-year Standard Warranty.

How to find the best product?

With so many options available for every budget, choosing the perfect Deep fryer can be challenging. But there are many questions one needs to consider when selecting a deep-fat fryer

What are you going to be frying?

What is the size of the items you'll be cooking?

How much oil do you want to use for frying?

Will your deep fryer need to be heated up before frying or can it be done at room temperature?

Do you need a timer on your deep fryer, or will visual cues work for you?

The size and capacity of your deep fryer should depend largely on what, how big, and how often you're going to fry.

You will want an immersion deep fryer with at least 5 gallons of oil capacity for large families and commercial use. That way, you can deep fry for longer periods of time without needing to replenish or change out your oil.

We, at Hindustan Times, keep you up to date on the latest trends and products. We have an affiliate partnership, so we may receive a portion of the revenue if you make a purchase.

Best deep fat fryers

What is Deep fat fryers?

Deep fat frying is the process of cooking food, typically foods that contain a lot of oil or butter, by submerging them in hot oil and deep frying. The oil needs to be heated to just below its boiling point so as not to destroy the proteins in the food. Different oils have different smoke points, which is the temperature at which it starts to break down and create carcinogenic compounds.

Do fat fryers use a lot of electricity?

Electricity costs are one of the biggest expenses for most households. Electricity consumption depends on the size, and capacity of the deep-fat fryer. But fryers usually consume electricity between 1000 watts to 2500 watts. It can save you lots of time, so maybe it is worth buying.

 

What is the difference between deep frying and deep fat frying?

Deep frying is the process of cooking food by immersing it in hot oil. Deep fat frying is the same thing, but with oil that has been heated to higher temperatures, typically between 325 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The process of deep fat frying causes the food to cook faster than it would if it were deep fried at lower temperatures.

 

 View More
