Best deep fat fryers under 25,000 in India: A buying guide

A deep fat fryer is a good option for Indian households as it consumes less oil in the cooking process than out regular gas an stove options.

The best deep fat fryers are actually healthier and more convenient than cooking in oil on the stovetop, and they use less oil too! With the help of this guide, you’ll learn all about the different types of deep fat fryers available, what makes each one different, and how to find your perfect match based on your wants and needs in a deep fat fryer. Best deep fat fryers 1. MAZORIA 12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer with 4-Year Warranty MAZORIA A12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer is an advanced fryer that allows you to fry in a healthier way. The fryer has a wire mesh that takes up to 4 years of warranty and is completely durable. With a 12-litre capacity, the fryer offers plenty of space for frying and it also features an easy-to-clean design. Cooking healthier food has never been easier with the MAZORIA A12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer. Specifications Wattage: 2500W Capacity: 6+6 L Material: Stainless Steel Colour Name: Multicolor Operate: Manual Weightage: 1890 gram Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry Easy to clean

Pros Cons Deep Fry Need alot of oil Good capacity May cause burn Battery Wattage upto 2500 watt Easy to clean

2. ANDREW JAMES Commercial Stainless Steel Double Deep Fat Fryer, 6+6 Ltrs, Silver ANDREW JAMES deep fat fryer is a double tank deep fat fryer with a capacity of 8 Liters each. The stainless steel material is durable and easy to clean. Temperature can be adjusted and it has an automatic cutoff safety device. Both tanks have separate power plugs, so you can operate one at a time. This deep fat fryer has 2500 watts of heating power and is easy to assemble. Specifications Wattage: 2500W Capacity: 8+8L Material: Stainless Steel Colour Name: Silver Operate: Manual Oil capacity: 16 L Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry Easy to clean

Pros Cons Good oil capacity Wastage of oil Stainless Steel Overheating is a risky Can operate manually Good Battery Wattage

3. FROTH & FLAVOR Steel Electric Deep Fat Fryer 6 LTR The 6-liter capacity deep fat fryer is an electric deep fat fryer with a stainless steel tank. It has a one-year warranty and is available in silver colour. The durability of the deep fat fryer ensures that it is easy to clean. It has an adjustable temperature, ranging from 0 to 200 degrees Celsius. If you need to wash it, you can just pull off the fryer's electric panel and clean it without any risk of a potentially fatal shock. Specifications Capacity: 6 L Material: Stainless Steel Colour Name: Multicolor Operate: Manual Temp Range: 0 - 200 degrees Celsius Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry Easy to clean

Pros Cons Good Temperature Poor Circulation of oil Best cooking Capability Overheating is a risky Available in Multicolor

4. iBELL DF610PPLUS Electric Deep Fryer 6 Litre Stainless Steel 2500W with Variable Temperature Control, Silver The iBELL DF610PPLUS Stainless Steel Electric Deep Fryer is an electric fryer with a 6 Litre capacity. This fryer features variable temperature control so it is easy to prepare different types of food. The stainless steel design and durability are excellent features of this fryer. The adjustable temperature settings make cooking your food easy and the durable stainless steel construction makes it easy to clean. The fryer also has a 1 Year Standard Warranty, which covers any malfunctions or manufacturer defects. Specifications Wattage: 2500W Capacity: 6 L Material: Stainless Steel Colour Name: Silver Operate: Manual Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry Easy to clean Warranty: 1Year

Pros Cons Warranty up to 1 year Cooking odour Available in silver color Temperature Fluctuations Oil capacity up to 6 l

5. RIGHT EQUIPMENT Deep Fryer Stainless Steel Deep Fryer 2x10L Commercial RIGHT EQUIPMENT Double Tank 2x10L Stainless Steel Deep Fryer has a durable and attractive stainless steel finish. This deep fryer features 2500 Watts of heat and adjustable temperature, with a probe to monitor the oil temperature. It is very easy to clean and is backed by a 2-year Standard Warranty. Specifications Wattage: 2500W Capacity: 2x10 L Material: Stainless Steel Colour Name: Silver Operate: Manual Temp range: 50~200℃. Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry Easy to clean

Pros Cons Temperature ranges 50-200℃ Need a lot of oil Operated manually Overheating may be risky Good oil capacity Timing is necessary and requires supervision Good Battery Wattage

6. SAMOIL Double Tank Deep Fat Fryer The SAMOIL Double Tank Deep Fat Fryer is a professional-grade fryer that is heavy-duty and durable. The fryer has a stainless steel finish and the tank can hold 6+6 Liters of oil. This fryer is adjustable to any temperature between 40°C to 200°C. The Double Tank Deep Fat Fryer is easy to clean and has a 2-year Standard Warranty. This fryer is best for frying doughnuts, fries, battered foods, or tempura. It would be good for use in a restaurant or cafe. Specifications Wattage: 2500W Capacity: 6+6 L Material: Stainless Steel Colour Name: Silver Operate: Manual Weight: 250gm Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry Easy to clean

Pros Cons Lightweight Oil wastage is more Available in silver color Takes a lot of time Good cooking capability

7. Cloudberry 6 Liters Stainless steel deep Fat Frye Cloudberry is a 6 Liters Stainless steel deep Fat Fryer for commercial use. Cloudberry is manufactured in China and has been supplying stainless steel deep-fat fryers for commercial use for over a decade. The deep-fat fryer weighs 599 Grams and has 1000 Watts of heating. The weight of the stainless steel deep fat fryer can be adjusted to suit your requirements. The temperature can also be adjusted to suit your requirements. It is easy to clean, durable, and has a 2-Year Standard Warranty. Specifications Wattage: 1000W Capacity: 6 L Material: Stainless Steel Colour Name: Silver Operate: Manual Weight: 599gm Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry Easy to clean

Pros Cons Weight is 599 gm Good temperature Battery Wattage Up to 1000 W Excessive heat can cause risks Oil Capacity up to 6 litre

8. Shoppers Hub PNQ 6 Liters Stainless Steel Deep Fat Fryer The Shoppers Hub PNQ 6 Liters Stainless Steel Deep Fat Fryer is a commercial-grade deep fryer that delivers durability and functionality. This unit features easy-to-clean stainless steel that is durable and easy to maintain. The Shoppers Hub PNQ 6 Liters Stainless Steel Deep Fat Fryer has 2000 Watts of heating power with 4 litres of oil capacity and a 2-Year Standard Warranty. Specifications Wattage: 2000W Capacity: 6 L Material: Stainless Steel Colour Name: Silver Operate: Manual Weight: 3 KG Oil capacity: 4litres Cooking Capabilities: Deep Fry Easy to clean

Pros Cons Weight is 3 kg Need a lot of oil Battery wattage is 1000 which is less Supervision is necessary Easy to clean

Price of fat fryers at a glance:

Product Price MAZORIA 12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer Rs. 7,899 ANDREW JAMES Commercial Stainless Steel Double Deep Fat Fryer Rs. 6,499 FROTH & FLAVOR Steel Electric Deep Fat Fryer 6 LTR Rs. 4.400 iBELL DF610PPLUS Electric Deep Fryer Rs. 4,066 RIGHT EQUIPMENT Deep Fryer Stainless Steel Deep Fryer Rs. 22,999 SAMOIL Double Tank Deep Fat Fryer Rs. 8,000 Cloudberry 6 Liters Stainless steel deep Fat Frye Rs. 3,794 Shoppers Hub PNQ 6 Liters Stainless Steel Deep Fat Fryer Rs. 3,990

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ANDREW JAMES Commercial Stainless Steel Double Deep Fat Fryer 2500W 8+8L Stainless Steel FROTH & FLAVOR Steel Electric Deep Fat Fryer 2500W 6 L Stainless Steel RIGHT EQUIPMENT Deep Fryer Stainless Steel Deep Fryer 2500W 2x10 L Stainless Steel SAMOIL Double Tank Deep Fat Fryer 2500W 6+6 L Stainless Steel Cloudberry 6 Liters Stainless steel deep Fat Frye 1000W 6 L Stainless Steel Shoppers Hub PNQ 6 Liters Stainless Steel Deep Fat Fryer 2000W 6 L Stainless Steel

Best value for money The MAZORIA 12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer is among the best value-for-money products available under Rs. 25,000. The fryer has a wire mesh that takes up to 4 years of warranty and is completely durable. With a 12-litre capacity, the fryer offers plenty of space for frying and it also features an easy-to-clean design. Cooking healthier food has never been easier with the MAZORIA A12 LTR DEEP Fat Fryer. Best overall deep fat fryer RIGHT EQUIPMENT Deep Fryer Stainless Steel Deep Fryer is one of the best overall. At a price of Rs. 22,999, this product has impressive features. The RIGHT EQUIPMENT Double Tank 2x10L Stainless Steel Deep Fryer has a durable and attractive stainless steel finish. This deep fryer features 2500 Watts of heat and adjustable temperature, with a probe to monitor the oil temperature. It is very easy to clean and is backed by a 2-year Standard Warranty. How to find the best product? With so many options available for every budget, choosing the perfect Deep fryer can be challenging. But there are many questions one needs to consider when selecting a deep-fat fryer What are you going to be frying? What is the size of the items you'll be cooking? How much oil do you want to use for frying? Will your deep fryer need to be heated up before frying or can it be done at room temperature? Do you need a timer on your deep fryer, or will visual cues work for you? The size and capacity of your deep fryer should depend largely on what, how big, and how often you're going to fry. You will want an immersion deep fryer with at least 5 gallons of oil capacity for large families and commercial use. That way, you can deep fry for longer periods of time without needing to replenish or change out your oil.