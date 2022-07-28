Best desktop computers: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Desktop computers have been around us for decades. They came into existence way before tablets or even laptops. Finding an excellent desktop computer can be slightly difficult as you get a handful of options, but this article is the one-stop solution to all your desktop woes.

Desktop computers aren't as popular today as laptops but students and multimedia professionals can find utility in them.

Hunting for the right desktop computers from millions of options becomes overwhelming. After all, the process is extremely exhausting and time-consuming. Why not help you by curating the best possible options? Desktop computers are said to be the need of the hour. They are classy and stylish at the same time. Due to this, these remain high in demand all year long. Here are the top 10 desktop computers you could invest in as a student or working professional. List of 10 Best Desktop Computers 1. ASUS Vivo AiO V222, 21.5" Asus Vivo is a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U with a 54.6 cm full HD display. You can browse all your favourite apps on these desktop computers and stream your favourite shows at any time of the day. Also, the 720p HD camera allows you to capture memories beautifully. Brand - ASUS

Series - Vivo AiO V222

Colour - Black

Item height - 5.1 Centimeters

Item width - ‎38.7 Centimeters

Screen display size - 54.61 Centimetres

Screen resolution - 1920 x 1080

Product dimensions - 48.9 x 38.7 x 5.1 cm; 4.8 Kilograms

Processor Brand - Intel

Processor type - Core i3

Pros Cons Lightweight and compatible Only 4GB RAM present in the computer Vibrant and vivid display The screen size is smaller than other models The great hard drive size Limited storage

2. Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 27" 4K UHD Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop With 16 GB RAM and 27 inches screen size, the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 27" 4K UHD Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop has evolved as a pioneer in this list. This might be the one for you if you're looking for a perfect computer for office or school work. It is lightweight and efficient in every possible way. Brand - Lenovo

Series - Yoga Air 7

Colour - Cloud grey and moon white

Item height - 46 Centimeters

Item width - 10.8 Centimeters

Screen display size - 27 Inches

Resolution - 3840x2160 Pixels

Product dimensions - 61.4 x 10.8 x 46 cm; 11.64 Kilograms

Processor Brand - AMD

Processor type - Ryzen 7

Processor speed - ‎3.2 GHz

RAM size - 16 GB

Pros Cons Lightweight and efficient Costly and not affordable for everyone Excellent display Low battery backup Comes with 16 GB of RAM

3. (Renewed) Lenovo 19 Inch All In One Desktop set Another renowned desktop computer by Lenovo is the Lenovo 19 Inch In One Desktop setting. It has 8 GB RAM and FHD webcam for all your regular meetings. Its stunning camera quality and storage fulfil all your requirements. The best part is it is cost-effective. Brand - Lenovo

Colour - Black

Item height - 10 Inches

Item width - ‎3 Inches

Screen display size - 19 Inches

Display technology - LED

Screen resolution - 1280*760

Resolution - 760p

Product dimensions - 55.88 x 7.62 x 25.4 cm; 11.22 Kilograms

Processor Brand - Intel

Pros Cons Great storage Heavier than other laptops 8GB RAM present Comes only in one colour Micro-edge display and webcam present

4. Entwino Desktop Computer Intel i5 650 With 8 GB RAM and stunning camera quality, the Entwino Desktop Computer Intel i5 650 successfully makes its place in our list of Best Desktop Computers (PC). This computer is suitable for your school and office work. It is thin, beautiful, and lightweight. Brand - ENTWINO

Colour - Black

Package dimensions - 34 x 32 x 22 cm; 5 Kilograms

Processor Brand - Intel

Processor type - Core i5-650

Processor speed - ‎3.2 GHz

RAM size - ‎8 GB

Computer memory type - DDR3 SDRAM

Maximum memory supported - 8 GB

Hard drive size - 500 GB

Pros Cons Thin and lightweight Lags speed and colours Cost-effective The screen is smaller in size

5. (Renewed) Dell Optiplex 19" All-in-One Desktop Computer Set With its sleek and stylish design, the Dell Optiplex 19" All-in-One Desktop Computer stands out on the list of Best Desktop Computers (PC). This computer is exclusively powered by core intel i5 3rd gen processor 8 GB RAM along with 1 TB HDD. Additionally, it is lightweight and comes in an elegant colour as well. Brand - Dell

Series - Optiplex

Item height - 18 Inches

Item width - ‎11 Inches

Display screen size - 19 inches

Display technology LED

Screen resolution - 1280*760

Product dimensions - 58.42 x 27.94 x 45.72 cm; 10 Kilograms

Processor Brand - Intel

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the pocket No batteries are included Moderate RAM Looks bulky Hard drive size up to 1 TB Available in only one colour

6. Entwino Desktop Computer C2D With Entwino Desktop Computer C2D, you can complete your work by sitting in the comfort of your home. This computer comes with 4 GB RAM, a 15.1" LED Monitor, and an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, which makes it the right match. Brand - ENTWINO

Item height - 32 Centimeters

Item weight - 30 Centimeters

Product dimension - 20 x 30 x 32 cm; 5 Kilograms

Processor Brand - Intel

Processor type - Core 2 Duo

Processor speed - 2.8 GHz

Processor count - 2

RAM size - ‎4 GB

Pros Cons Thin, lightweight, and easy to carry Available in only one colour Presence of two processor Limited disk space Extremely cost-effective Limited RAM size

7. Lenovo IdeaCentre A340 23.8-inch Full HD IPS All-in-One Desktop Lenovo IdeaCentre A340 is a lightweight, thin laptop with fully-featured solutions. You can browse all your favourite apps on that computer. This powerful computer weighs only 5.87 kgs, so you can easily keep it on your desk without any hassle. Brand - Lenovo

Colour - Foggy White

Item height - 44.7 Centimeters

Item width - 18.5 Centimeters

Screen display size - 23.8 Inches

Resolution - 1920 x 1080

Product description - 54.1 x 18.5 x 44.7 cm; 5.87 Kilograms

Processor Brand - Intel

Processor type - Core i3

RAM size - 8 GB

Pros Cons Adequate RAM size Available only in white colour Tough, Colour-Rich Glass Inadequate sound quality All-Day Battery

8. HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 22-inch (54.6 cm) FHD Desktop With great Battery Life, the HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen computer is a popular name for the best desktop computers. It is a thin and lightweight laptop. If you're looking for a perfect computer for office or school work, this is the right choice for you. Brand - HP

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 49 x 20.5 x 38.1 cm; 5.7 Kilograms

RAM size - 4 GB

Memory installed size - 4 GB

Memory supported - 8 GB

RAM Technology - DDR4

Hard drive size - ‎1 TB

Display Type - LED

Screen display size - 21.5 Inches

Pros Cons Built-in Alexa Inadequate sound quality Powerhouse in Performance Inadequate sound quality All-Day Battery

9. Acer Aspire C24 23.8 inch Full HD IPS All in One Desktop This powerful computer features a 23.8-inch Full HD display. With its stunning camera that captures images and videos, this computer fits well for all those Zoom and Google Meet meetings you must attend daily. The Tough, Colour-Rich Glass offers an extensive experience. Brand - Acer

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - 61 x 21 x 48 cm; 6 Kilograms

RAM size - 8 GB

Maximum storage capacity - 512 GB

RAM - 8 GB

RAM Technology - DDR4

Processor Brand - Intel

Pros Cons Smarter access Available in only one colour Thermal design Does not supports 360-degree rotation All-Day Battery

10. Dell Inspiron 27 7700 Touch All in One Desktop Dell Inspiron 27 7700 Touch All in One Desktop is an ultra-thin, lightweight computer known for high-quality performance. This powerful desktop computer features 16 GB RAM, 512GB Solid State Drive, 11th Generation Intel Core, and other exciting features. The Tough, Colour-Rich Glass offers an extensive experience. Brand - Dell

Item height - ‎1.65 Inches

Item width - 17.84 Inches

Screen display size - 27 Inches

Product description - ‎61.16 x 45.31 x 4.19 cm; 11.11 Kilograms

Processor Brand - Intel

Processor type - Core i7

RAM size - 16 GB

Memory supported - 16 GB

Hard drive size - 512 GB

Pros Cons Adequate RAM size High on price Present on 4 processors Heavier than most laptops Approximately 512 GB of hard disk space is available Available in only one colour

Price of best desktop computers at a glance:

Product Price ASUS Vivo AiO V222, 21.5 ₹ 54,990 Lenovo Yoga AIO ₹ 2,12,390 Lenovo All In One Desktop set ₹ 78,000 Entwine Desktop Computer ₹ 27,999 (Renewed) Dell Optiplex ₹ 46,490 Entwine Desktop Computer ₹ 49,995 Lenovo IdeaCentre ₹ 63,690 HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen ₹ 41,207 Acer Aspire C24 ₹ 70,550 Dell Inspiron 27 ₹ 1,55,000 ₹ 1,55,000

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ASUS Vivo AiO V222, 21.5 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U 54.6 cm full HD display 720p HD camera Lenovo Yoga AIO 16 GB RAM 27 inches screen size All in one desktop Lenovo All In One Desktop set 8 GB RAM FHD webcam 1280*760 screen resolution Entwine Desktop Computer 8 GB RAM stunning camera quality thin, beautiful, and lightweight (Renewed) Dell Optiplex core intel i5 3rd gen processor 8 GB RAM 1 TB HDD Entwine Desktop Computer 4 GB RAM 15.1" LED Monitor Intel Core 2 Duo processor Lenovo IdeaCentre lightweight, thin laptop stunning camera quality 1920 x 1080 screen resolution HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen All-in-One AMD Ryzen computer Light in weight 8GB RAM Acer Aspire C24 23.8-inch Full HD display Tough, Colour-Rich Glass High screen resolution Dell Inspiron 27 16 GB RAM 512GB Solid State Drive 11th Generation Intel Core