Best desktop computers: A buying guide

Summary:
Hunting for the right desktop computers from millions of options becomes overwhelming. After all, the process is extremely exhausting and time-consuming. Why not help you by curating the best possible options?
Desktop computers are said to be the need of the hour. They are classy and stylish at the same time. Due to this, these remain high in demand all year long. Here are the top 10 desktop computers you could invest in as a student or working professional.
List of 10 Best Desktop Computers
1. ASUS Vivo AiO V222, 21.5"
Asus Vivo is a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U with a 54.6 cm full HD display. You can browse all your favourite apps on these desktop computers and stream your favourite shows at any time of the day. Also, the 720p HD camera allows you to capture memories beautifully.
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and compatible
|Only 4GB RAM present in the computer
|Vibrant and vivid display
|The screen size is smaller than other models
|The great hard drive size
|Limited storage
2. Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 27" 4K UHD Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop
With 16 GB RAM and 27 inches screen size, the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 27" 4K UHD Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop has evolved as a pioneer in this list. This might be the one for you if you're looking for a perfect computer for office or school work. It is lightweight and efficient in every possible way.
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and efficient
|Costly and not affordable for everyone
|Excellent display
|Low battery backup
|Comes with 16 GB of RAM
3. (Renewed) Lenovo 19 Inch All In One Desktop set
Another renowned desktop computer by Lenovo is the Lenovo 19 Inch In One Desktop setting. It has 8 GB RAM and FHD webcam for all your regular meetings. Its stunning camera quality and storage fulfil all your requirements. The best part is it is cost-effective.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great storage
|Heavier than other laptops
|8GB RAM present
|Comes only in one colour
|Micro-edge display and webcam present
4. Entwino Desktop Computer Intel i5 650
With 8 GB RAM and stunning camera quality, the Entwino Desktop Computer Intel i5 650 successfully makes its place in our list of Best Desktop Computers (PC). This computer is suitable for your school and office work. It is thin, beautiful, and lightweight.
|Pros
|Cons
|Thin and lightweight
|Lags speed and colours
|Cost-effective
|The screen is smaller in size
5. (Renewed) Dell Optiplex 19" All-in-One Desktop Computer Set
With its sleek and stylish design, the Dell Optiplex 19" All-in-One Desktop Computer stands out on the list of Best Desktop Computers (PC). This computer is exclusively powered by core intel i5 3rd gen processor 8 GB RAM along with 1 TB HDD. Additionally, it is lightweight and comes in an elegant colour as well.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable and easy on the pocket
|No batteries are included
|Moderate RAM
|Looks bulky
|Hard drive size up to 1 TB
|Available in only one colour
6. Entwino Desktop Computer C2D
With Entwino Desktop Computer C2D, you can complete your work by sitting in the comfort of your home. This computer comes with 4 GB RAM, a 15.1" LED Monitor, and an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, which makes it the right match.
|Pros
|Cons
|Thin, lightweight, and easy to carry
|Available in only one colour
|Presence of two processor
|Limited disk space
|Extremely cost-effective
|Limited RAM size
7. Lenovo IdeaCentre A340 23.8-inch Full HD IPS All-in-One Desktop
Lenovo IdeaCentre A340 is a lightweight, thin laptop with fully-featured solutions. You can browse all your favourite apps on that computer. This powerful computer weighs only 5.87 kgs, so you can easily keep it on your desk without any hassle.
|Pros
|Cons
|Adequate RAM size
|Available only in white colour
|Tough, Colour-Rich Glass
|Inadequate sound quality
|All-Day Battery
8. HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 22-inch (54.6 cm) FHD Desktop
With great Battery Life, the HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen computer is a popular name for the best desktop computers. It is a thin and lightweight laptop. If you're looking for a perfect computer for office or school work, this is the right choice for you.
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in Alexa
|Inadequate sound quality
|Powerhouse in Performance
|Inadequate sound quality
|All-Day Battery
9. Acer Aspire C24 23.8 inch Full HD IPS All in One Desktop
This powerful computer features a 23.8-inch Full HD display. With its stunning camera that captures images and videos, this computer fits well for all those Zoom and Google Meet meetings you must attend daily. The Tough, Colour-Rich Glass offers an extensive experience.
|Pros
|Cons
|Smarter access
|Available in only one colour
|Thermal design
|Does not supports 360-degree rotation
|All-Day Battery
10. Dell Inspiron 27 7700 Touch All in One Desktop
Dell Inspiron 27 7700 Touch All in One Desktop is an ultra-thin, lightweight computer known for high-quality performance. This powerful desktop computer features 16 GB RAM, 512GB Solid State Drive, 11th Generation Intel Core, and other exciting features. The Tough, Colour-Rich Glass offers an extensive experience.
|Pros
|Cons
|Adequate RAM size
|High on price
|Present on 4 processors
|Heavier than most laptops
|Approximately 512 GB of hard disk space is available
|Available in only one colour
|Product
|Price
|ASUS Vivo AiO V222, 21.5
|₹54,990
|Lenovo Yoga AIO
|₹2,12,390
|Lenovo All In One Desktop set
|₹78,000
|Entwine Desktop Computer
|₹27,999
|(Renewed) Dell Optiplex
|₹46,490
|Entwine Desktop Computer
|₹49,995
|Lenovo IdeaCentre
|₹63,690
|HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen
|₹41,207
|Acer Aspire C24
|₹70,550
|Dell Inspiron 27 ₹1,55,000
|₹1,55,000
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|ASUS Vivo AiO V222, 21.5
|10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U
|54.6 cm full HD display
|720p HD camera
|Lenovo Yoga AIO
|16 GB RAM
|27 inches screen size
|All in one desktop
|Lenovo All In One Desktop set
|8 GB RAM
|FHD webcam
|1280*760 screen resolution
|Entwine Desktop Computer
|8 GB RAM
|stunning camera quality
|thin, beautiful, and lightweight
|(Renewed) Dell Optiplex
|core intel i5 3rd gen processor
|8 GB RAM
|1 TB HDD
|Entwine Desktop Computer
|4 GB RAM
|15.1" LED Monitor
|Intel Core 2 Duo processor
|Lenovo IdeaCentre
|lightweight, thin laptop
|stunning camera quality
|1920 x 1080 screen resolution
|HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen
|All-in-One AMD Ryzen computer
|Light in weight
|8GB RAM
|Acer Aspire C24
|23.8-inch Full HD display
|Tough, Colour-Rich Glass
|High screen resolution
|Dell Inspiron 27
|16 GB RAM
|512GB Solid State Drive
|11th Generation Intel Core
Best value for money
Any list of the best desktop computers is incomplete without the HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen computer. This model is priced at ₹41,000. However, after the discount, it stands at ₹37,499. Apart from the price point of view, it's a great investment in terms of features and specifications.
Best overall
Out of the given computers, Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 27" 4K UHD Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop stands at our number position. It is priced at ₹1,71,990. Although it is quite costly than all other mentioned; however, it does offer great features. It comes with 16 GB RAM and is extremely lightweight and efficient in every possible way. It is a fantastic option for people searching for an ideal desktop.
How to find the perfect best desktop computers?
When looking for the Best Desktop Computers for yourself or someone you know. Keep these pointers in mind:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. What are some of the features of Best Desktop Computers?
Here is the list of features of the best desktop computers:
The top two Desktop Computers are:
3. What is the ram size of the Dell Inspiron 27?
The ram size of the Dell Inspiron 27 is 16 GB.
4. Which brands are the best for Desktop Computers?
The best brands for Desktop Computers are the following Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS.
5. Are desktop computers good?
Yes, desktop computers are the veterans in the world of laptops and computers. Since its inception, they have managed to retain its position successfully.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.