Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Best desktop computers: A buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 28, 2022 18:58 IST
Summary:

Desktop computers have been around us for decades. They came into existence way before tablets or even laptops. Finding an excellent desktop computer can be slightly difficult as you get a handful of options, but this article is the one-stop solution to all your desktop woes.

Desktop computers aren't as popular today as laptops but students and multimedia professionals can find utility in them.

Hunting for the right desktop computers from millions of options becomes overwhelming. After all, the process is extremely exhausting and time-consuming. Why not help you by curating the best possible options?

Desktop computers are said to be the need of the hour. They are classy and stylish at the same time. Due to this, these remain high in demand all year long. Here are the top 10 desktop computers you could invest in as a student or working professional.

List of 10 Best Desktop Computers

1. ASUS Vivo AiO V222, 21.5"

Asus Vivo is a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U with a 54.6 cm full HD display. You can browse all your favourite apps on these desktop computers and stream your favourite shows at any time of the day. Also, the 720p HD camera allows you to capture memories beautifully.

  • Brand - ASUS
  • Series - Vivo AiO V222
  • Colour - Black
  • Item height - 5.1 Centimeters
  • Item width - ‎38.7 Centimeters
  • Screen display size - 54.61 Centimetres
  • Screen resolution - 1920 x 1080
  • Product dimensions - 48.9 x 38.7 x 5.1 cm; 4.8 Kilograms
  • Processor Brand - Intel
  • Processor type - Core i3
ProsCons
Lightweight and compatibleOnly 4GB RAM present in the computer 
Vibrant and vivid display The screen size is smaller than other models
The great hard drive size  Limited storage
cellpic
ASUS Vivo AiO V222, 21.5" (54.61 cm) FHD, Intel Core i3-10110U 10th Gen, All-in-One Desktop (4GB/1TB HDD/Office 2021/Win 11/Integrated Graphics/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/Black/4.8 Kg) V222FAK-BA008WS
20% off
44,990 55,990
Buy now

2. Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 27" 4K UHD Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop

With 16 GB RAM and 27 inches screen size, the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 27" 4K UHD Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop has evolved as a pioneer in this list. This might be the one for you if you're looking for a perfect computer for office or school work. It is lightweight and efficient in every possible way.

  • Brand - Lenovo
  • Series - Yoga Air 7
  • Colour - Cloud grey and moon white
  • Item height - 46 Centimeters
  • Item width - 10.8 Centimeters
  • Screen display size - 27 Inches
  • Resolution - 3840x2160 Pixels
  • Product dimensions - 61.4 x 10.8 x 46 cm; 11.64 Kilograms
  • Processor Brand - AMD
  • Processor type - Ryzen 7
  • Processor speed - ‎3.2 GHz
  • RAM size - 16 GB
ProsCons
Lightweight and efficientCostly and not affordable for everyone
Excellent display Low battery backup
Comes with 16 GB of RAM  
cellpic
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 27" 4K UHD Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop (AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/AMD Radeon RX6600M 8GB GDDR6/100% sRGB/5MP IR Camera/2x5W JBL Speakers/Rotating Display)
20% off
169,990 212,390
Buy now

3. (Renewed) Lenovo 19 Inch All In One Desktop set

Another renowned desktop computer by Lenovo is the Lenovo 19 Inch In One Desktop setting. It has 8 GB RAM and FHD webcam for all your regular meetings. Its stunning camera quality and storage fulfil all your requirements. The best part is it is cost-effective.

  • Brand - Lenovo
  • Colour - Black
  • Item height - 10 Inches
  • Item width - ‎3 Inches
  • Screen display size - 19 Inches
  • Display technology - LED
  • Screen resolution - 1280*760
  • Resolution - 760p
  • Product dimensions - 55.88 x 7.62 x 25.4 cm; 11.22 Kilograms
  • Processor Brand - Intel
ProsCons
Great storage Heavier than other laptops
8GB RAM presentComes only in one colour 
Micro-edge display and webcam present 
cellpic
(Renewed) Lenovo 19 Inch All In One Desktop set (Core i5 4th Gen/8 GB/500 GB Tiny CPU//19" Monitor+Keyboard+Mouse+ FHD Webcam+Mic+Speakers+Wifi/Warranty/Windows 10/MS Office 360)
72% off
24,999 89,999
Buy now

4. Entwino Desktop Computer Intel i5 650

With 8 GB RAM and stunning camera quality, the Entwino Desktop Computer Intel i5 650 successfully makes its place in our list of Best Desktop Computers (PC). This computer is suitable for your school and office work. It is thin, beautiful, and lightweight.

  • Brand - ENTWINO
  • Colour - Black
  • Package dimensions - 34 x 32 x 22 cm; 5 Kilograms
  • Processor Brand - Intel
  • Processor type - Core i5-650
  • Processor speed - ‎3.2 GHz
  • RAM size - ‎8 GB
  • Computer memory type - DDR3 SDRAM
  • Maximum memory supported - 8 GB
  • Hard drive size - 500 GB
ProsCons
Thin and lightweightLags speed and colours 
Cost-effective The screen is smaller in size 
cellpic
Entwino Desktop Computer Intel i5 650, 500GB HDD, 8GB RAM, 15.1 inch LED MS Office & Windows 7 Installed Trial Version for Online Class and Office Work
43% off
15,999 27,999
Buy now

5. (Renewed) Dell Optiplex 19" All-in-One Desktop Computer Set

With its sleek and stylish design, the Dell Optiplex 19" All-in-One Desktop Computer stands out on the list of Best Desktop Computers (PC). This computer is exclusively powered by core intel i5 3rd gen processor 8 GB RAM along with 1 TB HDD. Additionally, it is lightweight and comes in an elegant colour as well.

  • Brand - Dell
  • Series - Optiplex
  • Item height - 18 Inches
  • Item width - ‎11 Inches
  • Display screen size - 19 inches
  • Display technology LED
  • Screen resolution - 1280*760
  • Product dimensions - 58.42 x 27.94 x 45.72 cm; 10 Kilograms
  • Processor Brand - Intel
ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the pocketNo batteries are included 
Moderate RAM Looks bulky 
Hard drive size up to 1 TB Available in only one colour 
cellpic
(Renewed) Dell Optiplex 19" All-in-One Desktop Computer Set(Intel i5 3470/8 GB/1TB HDD /19" HD Monitor+Keyboard+Mouse+ HD Webcam+Mic+Speakers+WiFi+Display Port/Windows 10 Pro/MS Office)
44% off
25,998 46,499
Buy now

6. Entwino Desktop Computer C2D

With Entwino Desktop Computer C2D, you can complete your work by sitting in the comfort of your home. This computer comes with 4 GB RAM, a 15.1" LED Monitor, and an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, which makes it the right match.

  • Brand - ENTWINO
  • Item height - 32 Centimeters
  • Item weight - 30 Centimeters
  • Product dimension - 20 x 30 x 32 cm; 5 Kilograms
  • Processor Brand - Intel
  • Processor type - Core 2 Duo
  • Processor speed - 2.8 GHz
  • Processor count - 2
  • RAM size - ‎4 GB
ProsCons
Thin, lightweight, and easy to carryAvailable in only one colour 
Presence of two processor Limited disk space
Extremely cost-effective Limited RAM size
cellpic
Entwino Desktop Computer C2D, 500GB HDD, 4GB RAM, 15.1 inch LED Windows 7 & MS Office Installed Trial Version Assembled Computer for Online Class and Office Work
40% off
11,399 18,999
Buy now

7. Lenovo IdeaCentre A340 23.8-inch Full HD IPS All-in-One Desktop

Lenovo IdeaCentre A340 is a lightweight, thin laptop with fully-featured solutions. You can browse all your favourite apps on that computer. This powerful computer weighs only 5.87 kgs, so you can easily keep it on your desk without any hassle.

  • Brand - Lenovo
  • Colour - Foggy White
  • Item height - 44.7 Centimeters
  • Item width - 18.5 Centimeters
  • Screen display size - 23.8 Inches
  • Resolution - 1920 x 1080
  • Product description - 54.1 x 18.5 x 44.7 cm; 5.87 Kilograms
  • Processor Brand - Intel
  • Processor type - Core i3
  • RAM size - 8 GB
ProsCons
Adequate RAM size Available only in white colour 
Tough, Colour-Rich GlassInadequate sound quality 
All-Day Battery 
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaCentre A340 23.8-inch Full HD IPS All-in-One Desktop (Intel Core i3-10110U/8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office 2021/HD 720p Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/White), F0E800Y8IN
63,690
Buy now

8. HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 22-inch (54.6 cm) FHD Desktop

With great Battery Life, the HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen computer is a popular name for the best desktop computers. It is a thin and lightweight laptop. If you're looking for a perfect computer for office or school work, this is the right choice for you.

  • Brand - HP
  • Model year - 2021
  • Product dimensions - 49 x 20.5 x 38.1 cm; 5.7 Kilograms
  • RAM size - 4 GB
  • Memory installed size - 4 GB
  • Memory supported - 8 GB
  • RAM Technology - DDR4
  • Hard drive size - ‎1 TB
  • Display Type - LED
  • Screen display size - 21.5 Inches
ProsCons
Built-in Alexa Inadequate sound quality 
Powerhouse in PerformanceInadequate sound quality 
All-Day Battery 
cellpic
HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 22-inch(54.6 cm) FHD Desktop(4GB/1TB HDD/Win 11/MS Office 2019/AMD Radeon Graphics), 22-dd0201in, Jet Black
8% off
37,990 41,207
Buy now

9. Acer Aspire C24 23.8 inch Full HD IPS All in One Desktop

This powerful computer features a 23.8-inch Full HD display. With its stunning camera that captures images and videos, this computer fits well for all those Zoom and Google Meet meetings you must attend daily. The Tough, Colour-Rich Glass offers an extensive experience.

  • Brand - Acer
  • Model year - 2022
  • Product dimensions - 61 x 21 x 48 cm; 6 Kilograms
  • RAM size - 8 GB
  • Maximum storage capacity - 512 GB
  • RAM - 8 GB
  • RAM Technology - DDR4
  • Processor Brand - Intel
ProsCons
Smarter access Available in only one colour 
Thermal design Does not supports 360-degree rotation 
All-Day Battery 
cellpic
Acer Aspire C24 23.8 inch Full HD IPS All in One Desktop I Intel Core i5-1035G1 I 8GB DDR4 I 512GB SSD I Windows 11 Home I MS Office Home & Student 2021 I Full HD Camera I Wireless Keyboard & Mouse
Buy now

10. Dell Inspiron 27 7700 Touch All in One Desktop

Dell Inspiron 27 7700 Touch All in One Desktop is an ultra-thin, lightweight computer known for high-quality performance. This powerful desktop computer features 16 GB RAM, 512GB Solid State Drive, 11th Generation Intel Core, and other exciting features. The Tough, Colour-Rich Glass offers an extensive experience.

  • Brand - Dell
  • Item height - ‎1.65 Inches
  • Item width - 17.84 Inches
  • Screen display size - 27 Inches
  • Product description - ‎61.16 x 45.31 x 4.19 cm; 11.11 Kilograms
  • Processor Brand - Intel
  • Processor type - Core i7
  • RAM size - 16 GB
  • Memory supported - 16 GB
  • Hard drive size - 512 GB
ProsCons
Adequate RAM size High on price 
Present on 4 processors Heavier than most laptops
Approximately 512 GB of hard disk space is available Available in only one colour 
cellpic
Dell Inspiron 27 7700 Touch All in One Desktop 11th Generation Core i7-1165G7 16GB RAM,1TB HDD+512GB SSD,2GB Graphics Windows 10 + MS Office 27" FHD All in One Desktop
7% off
136,000 145,999
Buy now

Price of best desktop computers at a glance:

Product Price
ASUS Vivo AiO V222, 21.5 54,990 
Lenovo Yoga AIO  2,12,390 
Lenovo All In One Desktop set 78,000
Entwine Desktop Computer  27,999
(Renewed) Dell Optiplex  46,490 
Entwine Desktop Computer  49,995
Lenovo IdeaCentre  63,690 
HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen  41,207
Acer Aspire C24  70,550 
Dell Inspiron 27  1,55,000 1,55,000

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
 ASUS Vivo AiO V222, 21.5 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U 54.6 cm full HD display 720p HD camera
 Lenovo Yoga AIO  16 GB RAM  27 inches screen size All in one desktop 
 Lenovo All In One Desktop set 8 GB RAM  FHD webcam 1280*760 screen resolution 
 Entwine Desktop Computer 8 GB RAM  stunning camera quality thin, beautiful, and lightweight
 (Renewed) Dell Optiplex  core intel i5 3rd gen processor  8 GB RAM  1 TB HDD
 Entwine Desktop Computer  4 GB RAM 15.1" LED Monitor Intel Core 2 Duo processor
 Lenovo IdeaCentre  lightweight, thin laptop stunning camera quality 1920 x 1080 screen resolution 
 HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen  All-in-One AMD Ryzen computer Light in weight  8GB RAM 
 Acer Aspire C24  23.8-inch Full HD display Tough, Colour-Rich Glass High screen resolution 
 Dell Inspiron 27  16 GB RAM 512GB Solid State Drive 11th Generation Intel Core 

Best value for money

Any list of the best desktop computers is incomplete without the HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen computer. This model is priced at 41,000. However, after the discount, it stands at 37,499. Apart from the price point of view, it's a great investment in terms of features and specifications.

Best overall

Out of the given computers, Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 27" 4K UHD Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop stands at our number position. It is priced at 1,71,990. Although it is quite costly than all other mentioned; however, it does offer great features. It comes with 16 GB RAM and is extremely lightweight and efficient in every possible way. It is a fantastic option for people searching for an ideal desktop.

How to find the perfect best desktop computers?

When looking for the Best Desktop Computers for yourself or someone you know. Keep these pointers in mind:

  • Keep a budget or price range fixed.
  • Screen size matters.
  • Do not go for the look and feel of the computer first without analysing its qualities.
  • Look for a feature-rich setup.
  • Pick a computer that is not too bulky.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What are some of the features of Best Desktop Computers?

Here is the list of features of the best desktop computers:

  • Adequate RAM size
  • Light in weight
  • Smarter access
  • Excellent battery life
  1. What are the top two Desktop Computers?

The top two Desktop Computers are:

  1. Lenovo All In One Desktop set
  2. ASUS Vivo AiO V222, 21.5

3. What is the ram size of the Dell Inspiron 27?

The ram size of the Dell Inspiron 27 is 16 GB.

4. Which brands are the best for Desktop Computers?

The best brands for Desktop Computers are the following Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS.

5. Are desktop computers good?

Yes, desktop computers are the veterans in the world of laptops and computers. Since its inception, they have managed to retain its position successfully.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

