Best dishwashers for your kitchen: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 03, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Dishwashers can make your life much easier, but which will work best for your needs? Here is a list of some of the best dishwashers on Amazon to help you select one!

Dishwashers make the job much each and convenient.

Dishwashers provide you with convenience. You can find dishwashers with various features and characteristics on Amazon. However, it is always challenging to select one that suits your requirements. However, in this article, you can find a list of the best dishwashers available on Amazon, along with their impartial reviews and pros and cons.

This list of the best dishwashers will simplify the process of selecting and buying the one that suits your purpose without burning a hole in your pocket. Go through the list now to free yourself from the woes of washing dishes manually.

1. Bosch 13 Place

The sleek and elegant Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher is designed to clean your dishes effectively with less noise. The intensive Kadhai programme helps clean the toughest greasy and oily stains while the other cycle ensures a thorough wash. Suitable for all types of utensils, this Bosch dishwasher will save you time, energy and water. The 13-Place Settings Dishwasher is designed in a compact size to suit any Indian kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: Bosch

Installation type: Freestanding

Special features: Eco silence drive, half load option, glass protection

Product dimensions: 60D x 60W x 84.5H cm

Capacity: 13 Place settings

ProsCons
Easy to useIt took overtime to start
Low electricity consumption 
Glass protection 
Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher (SMS66GW01I, White)
8% off
41,299 44,990
Buy now

2. Samsung 13 Place Setting

The Samsung 13 Place Setting Intensive Wash 70°C dishwasher effectively cleans heavily soiled pots and pans and washes 10 degrees higher than an eco-friendly program. Featuring a stainless steel tub, this dishwasher stays cleaner and rinses better than traditional dishwashers. Four dishwasher cycles (Normal, Intensive, Delicate, Eco) allow you to finish dishes fast and efficiently.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Installation type: Freestanding

Special features: Fingerprint-resistant, half-load option, etc.

Product dimensions: 59.8D x 60W x 84.5H cm

Capacity: 13 Place settings

Material: Stainless steel

ProsCons
Silent performanceIt could be better when it comes to washing Tupperware or plastic items.
Hassle-free to use 
Smooth cleaning 
Samsung 13 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher with Intensive Wash (DW60M5042FS/TL, Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel Tub,Hygiene Clean, Height Adjustable Rack)
33% off
28,500 42,500
Buy now

3. LG 14 Place Settings

LG steam washing machines are engineered to provide a superior quality wash at speed you can trust. The LG steam washer series is designed for your current appliances, as it is compatible with various kitchen utensils such as glasses, cookware and cutlery. The SuperFlow steam generator delivers exceptional quality to your washing load by creating powerful steam penetrating through difficult stains.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Installation type: Freestanding

Special feature: STEAM WASH

Product dimensions: 23D x 27.7W x 58.1H cm

Capacity: 14 Place settings

ProsCons
Reliable and durableIt takes a bit more time to clean
Low water consumption 
Easy to maintain 
Wi-Fi informs about the remaining cycle time 
LG 14 Place Settings Wi - Fi Dishwasher (DFB424FP, Silver, Silent Operation, Tough Stain Removal, Adjustable racks )
31% off
51,999 74,999
Buy now

4. AmazonBasics 8

This dishwasher from AmazonBasics is an excellent buy, especially considering the quality and price. You can easily fit in a load of crockery and utensils using its powerful spray jets that clean both sides of your dishes. The dishwasher also has a Delay Timer, which lets you set the wash to be whenever you want and saves on water and energy usage. Thanks to its six-wash programs and 90-minute rapid cycle. This versatile kitchen item is a must-have for any Indian kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: Amazon Basics

Special feature: Delay timer feature, water saving and high on energy.

Product dimensions: 50D x 55W x 59.5H cm

Capacity: Eight place

Material: Stainless steel

ProsCons
Low noise levelDrainage motor quality could be better
Overall good performance 
The delay timer feature is good 
AmazonBasics 8 Place Setting Dishwasher (2021, Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

5. IFB 12 Place Settings

With its 12-place settings capacity and energy efficiency, this IFB dishwasher is an excellent option for your home. The IFB Dishwasher can be distinguished from its competitors by its powerful 2.2 kW motor, which enables it to wash away dirt, grease and grime. It’s easy to use, easy to set up, and low-cost on maintenance.

Specifications:

Brand: IFB

Installation type: Freestanding

Special features: Eco wash, perfect space utilisation, flexible half load, etc.

Product dimensions: 18.5D x 28.3W x 18.5H cm

Capacity: 12 Place settings

ProsCons
Quick installationLow electricity consumption
Good inbuilt heater 
Low electricity consumption 
IFB 12 Place Settings Hot Water Wash Free Standing Dishwasher (Neptune VX, Dark Silver, In Built Heater with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils)
16% off
37,990 44,990
Buy now

6. Faber 12 Place Settings

Faber is the choice for those who want more from their dishwasher. Faber promises to deliver superior performance and innovative technology, which will help you keep your kitchen sparkling clean. It has six wash programs – intensive, self-clean, eco, 90 minimum, glass, and rapid, to finish any job that needs attention. The one place consists of glass, a plate, and a bowl. You can also adjust the upper rack to fit your needs.

Specifications:

Brand: Faber

Installation type: Freestanding

Special feature: Foldable racks

Product dimensions: 60D x 60W x 85H cm

Capacity: 12 Litres

ProsCons
Easy to useIf there is a power cut, this starts from the beginning
Affordable 
Compact and stylish design 
Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 12S, Neo Black, Best suited for Indian Kitchen, Hygiene Wash)
39% off
25,190 41,000
Buy now

7. Godrej Eon Dishwasher

This dishwasher is ideal for apartments and small homes. The intensive washing program easily removes dried-on food while the antimicrobial filter guards against bacteria and germs. Select from seven different washing programs: Quick 35, Eco Wash, Lite 90 and more, so you can use the program best suited to your load. You’ll be using less water, spending less on your monthly bills and need to worry less about repairs with an intelligent water heater.

Specifications:

Brand: Godrej

Special features: In-built Heater, Quick 35, two spray levels, etc.

Product dimensions: 52.4D x 55W x 59.5H cm

Capacity: Place settings

ProsCons
Good inbuilt heaterSometimes cleaning issues
Silent wash 
Easy to maintain 
Godrej Eon Dishwasher | 8 Place Setting Counter-Top | Compact with an In-built heater (DWT EON MGNS 8C NF SKSL, Silky Silver) | Perfect for Indian kitchens and smaller families
Check Price on Amazon

8. Midea 8 Place Setting

This automatic dishwasher is the perfect addition to any kitchen setting. Featuring eight place settings and two years warranty, it’s an excellent choice for anyone looking to add a little sophistication to their dishes. The six-wash programs make it easy to clean everything from standard dishware to delicate glassware, while the flexible rack system allows you to fit a variety of different-sized items in one load. Poweroff memory ensures that you won’t have to start over if there is a sudden loss in power, and the cycle option gives you more options for customisation.

Specifications:

Brand: Midea

Installation Type: Free Standing

Special feature: Self-regulated system, water leak protection

Product dimensions: 50D x 55W x 59H Cm

Capacity: Eight place settings

ProsCons
Good cleaning of utensilsLow use of utensils at a time
Easy to use 
Quick installation 
Midea 8 Place Setting Table Top Dishwasher (WQP8-3802D, Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Hafele Aqua

The Hafele Aqua 14XL is an innovative dishwasher that uses smart wash technology to create the cleanest dishes without consuming excess water. With 14 place settings, this machine has plenty of room for all your dinnerware, pots, pans, and more. The soft-touch shelves can accommodate even the most delicate glassware, while the anti-fogging technology ensures they will be clear and free of smudges when they come out of the washer.

Specifications:

Brand: Hafele

Installation type: Freestanding

Special features: ProSilent motor, energy efficiency, etc.

Product dimensions: 60 x 59.8 x 81.5 cm

Capacity: 14 Place settings

ProsCons
Smooth functioningSometimes cleaning issues
Hassle-free installation 
Silent wash 
Hafele Aqua 14XL, 14 Place Settings Stainless Steel Freestanding Dishwasher, Grey
60,000
Buy now

10. IFB 15 Place Settings

If you are a family of seven or more who has been using three to four place-setting dishwashers and can’t fit in your sink space or running out of time to get all the dishes done, then we have got the product for you. Trust the IFB 15 Place Settings Dishwasher, which will save water, detergent and energy. Don’t be surprised if you even start enjoying washing your dishes!

Specifications:

Brand: IFB

Installation type: Freestanding

Special feature: Hygienic steam drying

Product dimensions: 59.6D x 59.8W x 84.5H cm

Capacity: 15 Place settings

ProsCons
A++ RatingOld model
Overall good performanceHigh consumption power
Easy to use 
IFB 15 Place Settings Hot Water wash Free Standing Dishwasher (Neptune VX Plus, Graphite Grey, In Built Heater with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils)
14% off
41,399 47,980
Buy now

Price of dishwashers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Bosch 13 Place 40,900
Samsung 13 Place Setting 29,880
LG 14 Place Settings 52,890
AmazonBasics 8 15,490
IFB 12 Place Settings 39,490
Faber 12 Place Settings 25,399
Godrej Eon Dishwasher 19,490
Midea 8 Place Setting 16,990
Hafele Aqua 45,990
IFB 15 Place Settings 44,500

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Bosch 13 PlaceEco silence driveDosage assistHalf load option
Samsung 13 Place SettingFingerprint resistantStainless steel tubFour wash programs
LG 14 Place SettingsSteam washFour washing armsMulti-directional rotation
AmazonBasics 8Low noise levelDelay timerHigh on energy
IFB 12 Place SettingsEco washFlexible half loadWater softening device
Faber 12 Place SettingsFoldable racksRemovable racksSix wash programs
Godrej Eon DishwasherIn-built HeaterEco washSeven wash programs
Midea 8 Place SettingWater leaked protectionPower off memorySix wash programs
Hafele AquaAnti-fogging technologyProSilent motorEnergy efficiency
IFB 15 Place SettingsHygienic steam dryingA++ RatingSilent wash

Best value for money

You’re too busy to clean the kitchen. That’s where AmazonBasics comes in - it is the best-selling dishwasher designed for easy loading, fast drying and low noise levels. Perfect for any kitchen, these dishwashers come with a delay timer feature as well as energy and water efficiency functionality that makes them a must-have for your everyday washing needs. Its features make it one of the best value-for-money dishwashers of all.

Best overall

The LG 14 Place Settings is the best overall dishwasher. It’s powerful enough for a large family with cycles designed for heavily soiled dishes. With multi-directional and foldable tines, you can accommodate all sorts of dishes without worrying about them getting damaged during the wash. And with smart technology included like a Turbo Cycle, you’ll have clean dishes in less time than ever!

How to find the best dishwashers

First, figure out what features you are looking for and the price you are willing to pay, then compare your options.

Make a list of all the specifications you need in a dishwasher, and don’t prioritise one over the other until you’ve covered all the bases. The next step is researching your options and choosing a brand and model that pleases you. You can easily search for particular items on Amazon thanks to their filters. Several brands and models will be available to you.

When deciding on buying something new, compare them to the best deals out there, thoroughly check the customer ratings and reviews, choose the product that’s right for your needs and is rated high, and make your final purchase decision.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best dishwashers

Does it make sense to fix a dishwasher?

If the faulty part of a dishwasher can be repaired under warranty or for a reasonable sum, then it is okay to have the same done. However, if the repair costs more than half the cost of the new unit, it is better to replace it.

Should I get a Bosch dishwasher?

Bosch’s models rank pretty high, even the entry-level series, which cleans at a rate equal to that of the high-end series.

Would a seven-year-old dishwasher be worth fixing?

When the repair cost is less than half what replacing it would cost, you should repair it. If the repair cost is more than half what replacing it would cost, or if it’s beyond the seven- to ten-year mark, it would be best to replace it.

 View More
