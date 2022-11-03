Best dishwashers for your kitchen: Buyer's guide

Dishwashers make the job much each and convenient.
Dishwashers provide you with convenience. You can find dishwashers with various features and characteristics on Amazon. However, it is always challenging to select one that suits your requirements. However, in this article, you can find a list of the best dishwashers available on Amazon, along with their impartial reviews and pros and cons.
This list of the best dishwashers will simplify the process of selecting and buying the one that suits your purpose without burning a hole in your pocket. Go through the list now to free yourself from the woes of washing dishes manually.
1. Bosch 13 Place
The sleek and elegant Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher is designed to clean your dishes effectively with less noise. The intensive Kadhai programme helps clean the toughest greasy and oily stains while the other cycle ensures a thorough wash. Suitable for all types of utensils, this Bosch dishwasher will save you time, energy and water. The 13-Place Settings Dishwasher is designed in a compact size to suit any Indian kitchen.
Specifications:
Brand: Bosch
Installation type: Freestanding
Special features: Eco silence drive, half load option, glass protection
Product dimensions: 60D x 60W x 84.5H cm
Capacity: 13 Place settings
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|It took overtime to start
|Low electricity consumption
|
|Glass protection
|
2. Samsung 13 Place Setting
The Samsung 13 Place Setting Intensive Wash 70°C dishwasher effectively cleans heavily soiled pots and pans and washes 10 degrees higher than an eco-friendly program. Featuring a stainless steel tub, this dishwasher stays cleaner and rinses better than traditional dishwashers. Four dishwasher cycles (Normal, Intensive, Delicate, Eco) allow you to finish dishes fast and efficiently.
Specifications:
Brand: Samsung
Installation type: Freestanding
Special features: Fingerprint-resistant, half-load option, etc.
Product dimensions: 59.8D x 60W x 84.5H cm
Capacity: 13 Place settings
Material: Stainless steel
|Pros
|Cons
|Silent performance
|It could be better when it comes to washing Tupperware or plastic items.
|Hassle-free to use
|
|Smooth cleaning
|
3. LG 14 Place Settings
LG steam washing machines are engineered to provide a superior quality wash at speed you can trust. The LG steam washer series is designed for your current appliances, as it is compatible with various kitchen utensils such as glasses, cookware and cutlery. The SuperFlow steam generator delivers exceptional quality to your washing load by creating powerful steam penetrating through difficult stains.
Specifications:
Brand: LG
Installation type: Freestanding
Special feature: STEAM WASH
Product dimensions: 23D x 27.7W x 58.1H cm
Capacity: 14 Place settings
|Pros
|Cons
|Reliable and durable
|It takes a bit more time to clean
|Low water consumption
|
|Easy to maintain
|
|Wi-Fi informs about the remaining cycle time
|
4. AmazonBasics 8
This dishwasher from AmazonBasics is an excellent buy, especially considering the quality and price. You can easily fit in a load of crockery and utensils using its powerful spray jets that clean both sides of your dishes. The dishwasher also has a Delay Timer, which lets you set the wash to be whenever you want and saves on water and energy usage. Thanks to its six-wash programs and 90-minute rapid cycle. This versatile kitchen item is a must-have for any Indian kitchen.
Specifications:
Brand: Amazon Basics
Special feature: Delay timer feature, water saving and high on energy.
Product dimensions: 50D x 55W x 59.5H cm
Capacity: Eight place
Material: Stainless steel
|Pros
|Cons
|Low noise level
|Drainage motor quality could be better
|Overall good performance
|
|The delay timer feature is good
|
5. IFB 12 Place Settings
With its 12-place settings capacity and energy efficiency, this IFB dishwasher is an excellent option for your home. The IFB Dishwasher can be distinguished from its competitors by its powerful 2.2 kW motor, which enables it to wash away dirt, grease and grime. It’s easy to use, easy to set up, and low-cost on maintenance.
Specifications:
Brand: IFB
Installation type: Freestanding
Special features: Eco wash, perfect space utilisation, flexible half load, etc.
Product dimensions: 18.5D x 28.3W x 18.5H cm
Capacity: 12 Place settings
|Pros
|Cons
|Quick installation
|Low electricity consumption
|Good inbuilt heater
|
|Low electricity consumption
|
6. Faber 12 Place Settings
Faber is the choice for those who want more from their dishwasher. Faber promises to deliver superior performance and innovative technology, which will help you keep your kitchen sparkling clean. It has six wash programs – intensive, self-clean, eco, 90 minimum, glass, and rapid, to finish any job that needs attention. The one place consists of glass, a plate, and a bowl. You can also adjust the upper rack to fit your needs.
Specifications:
Brand: Faber
Installation type: Freestanding
Special feature: Foldable racks
Product dimensions: 60D x 60W x 85H cm
Capacity: 12 Litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|If there is a power cut, this starts from the beginning
|Affordable
|
|Compact and stylish design
|
7. Godrej Eon Dishwasher
This dishwasher is ideal for apartments and small homes. The intensive washing program easily removes dried-on food while the antimicrobial filter guards against bacteria and germs. Select from seven different washing programs: Quick 35, Eco Wash, Lite 90 and more, so you can use the program best suited to your load. You’ll be using less water, spending less on your monthly bills and need to worry less about repairs with an intelligent water heater.
Specifications:
Brand: Godrej
Special features: In-built Heater, Quick 35, two spray levels, etc.
Product dimensions: 52.4D x 55W x 59.5H cm
Capacity: Place settings
|Pros
|Cons
|Good inbuilt heater
|Sometimes cleaning issues
|Silent wash
|
|Easy to maintain
|
8. Midea 8 Place Setting
This automatic dishwasher is the perfect addition to any kitchen setting. Featuring eight place settings and two years warranty, it’s an excellent choice for anyone looking to add a little sophistication to their dishes. The six-wash programs make it easy to clean everything from standard dishware to delicate glassware, while the flexible rack system allows you to fit a variety of different-sized items in one load. Poweroff memory ensures that you won’t have to start over if there is a sudden loss in power, and the cycle option gives you more options for customisation.
Specifications:
Brand: Midea
Installation Type: Free Standing
Special feature: Self-regulated system, water leak protection
Product dimensions: 50D x 55W x 59H Cm
Capacity: Eight place settings
|Pros
|Cons
|Good cleaning of utensils
|Low use of utensils at a time
|Easy to use
|
|Quick installation
|
9. Hafele Aqua
The Hafele Aqua 14XL is an innovative dishwasher that uses smart wash technology to create the cleanest dishes without consuming excess water. With 14 place settings, this machine has plenty of room for all your dinnerware, pots, pans, and more. The soft-touch shelves can accommodate even the most delicate glassware, while the anti-fogging technology ensures they will be clear and free of smudges when they come out of the washer.
Specifications:
Brand: Hafele
Installation type: Freestanding
Special features: ProSilent motor, energy efficiency, etc.
Product dimensions: 60 x 59.8 x 81.5 cm
Capacity: 14 Place settings
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth functioning
|Sometimes cleaning issues
|Hassle-free installation
|
|Silent wash
|
10. IFB 15 Place Settings
If you are a family of seven or more who has been using three to four place-setting dishwashers and can’t fit in your sink space or running out of time to get all the dishes done, then we have got the product for you. Trust the IFB 15 Place Settings Dishwasher, which will save water, detergent and energy. Don’t be surprised if you even start enjoying washing your dishes!
Specifications:
Brand: IFB
Installation type: Freestanding
Special feature: Hygienic steam drying
Product dimensions: 59.6D x 59.8W x 84.5H cm
Capacity: 15 Place settings
|Pros
|Cons
|A++ Rating
|Old model
|Overall good performance
|High consumption power
|Easy to use
|
Price of dishwashers at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Bosch 13 Place
| ₹40,900
|Samsung 13 Place Setting
| ₹29,880
|LG 14 Place Settings
| ₹52,890
|AmazonBasics 8
| ₹15,490
|IFB 12 Place Settings
| ₹39,490
|Faber 12 Place Settings
| ₹25,399
|Godrej Eon Dishwasher
| ₹19,490
|Midea 8 Place Setting
| ₹16,990
|Hafele Aqua
| ₹45,990
|IFB 15 Place Settings
| ₹44,500
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Bosch 13 Place
|Eco silence drive
|Dosage assist
|Half load option
|Samsung 13 Place Setting
|Fingerprint resistant
|Stainless steel tub
|Four wash programs
|LG 14 Place Settings
|Steam wash
|Four washing arms
|Multi-directional rotation
|AmazonBasics 8
|Low noise level
|Delay timer
|High on energy
|IFB 12 Place Settings
|Eco wash
|Flexible half load
|Water softening device
|Faber 12 Place Settings
|Foldable racks
|Removable racks
|Six wash programs
|Godrej Eon Dishwasher
|In-built Heater
|Eco wash
|Seven wash programs
|Midea 8 Place Setting
|Water leaked protection
|Power off memory
|Six wash programs
|Hafele Aqua
|Anti-fogging technology
|ProSilent motor
|Energy efficiency
|IFB 15 Place Settings
|Hygienic steam drying
|A++ Rating
|Silent wash
Best value for money
You’re too busy to clean the kitchen. That’s where AmazonBasics comes in - it is the best-selling dishwasher designed for easy loading, fast drying and low noise levels. Perfect for any kitchen, these dishwashers come with a delay timer feature as well as energy and water efficiency functionality that makes them a must-have for your everyday washing needs. Its features make it one of the best value-for-money dishwashers of all.
Best overall
The LG 14 Place Settings is the best overall dishwasher. It’s powerful enough for a large family with cycles designed for heavily soiled dishes. With multi-directional and foldable tines, you can accommodate all sorts of dishes without worrying about them getting damaged during the wash. And with smart technology included like a Turbo Cycle, you’ll have clean dishes in less time than ever!
How to find the best dishwashers
First, figure out what features you are looking for and the price you are willing to pay, then compare your options.
Make a list of all the specifications you need in a dishwasher, and don’t prioritise one over the other until you’ve covered all the bases. The next step is researching your options and choosing a brand and model that pleases you. You can easily search for particular items on Amazon thanks to their filters. Several brands and models will be available to you.
When deciding on buying something new, compare them to the best deals out there, thoroughly check the customer ratings and reviews, choose the product that’s right for your needs and is rated high, and make your final purchase decision.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.