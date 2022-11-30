Sign out
Best electric blanket double bed queen size for your comfort

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 30, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Want to get the best electric blanket for double bed queen size? Check out this list with the product details and all the features to buy one for you from Amazon.

Electric blankets work both n winters and summers.

An electric blanket is a perfect way to keep warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Electric blankets come in different sizes, so getting the right size for your bed is essential. This Queen Size Electric Blanket is perfect for a double bed. Whether you're looking for a queen-size electric blanket for your bed or a dual electric blanket for your queen-sized bed, you can rest assured that this product is the best option for your needs. Trust this electric blanket with years of customer experience and product quality. get the best electric blanket for double bed queen size from the list shared here and enjoy a comfortable sleeping experience.

Best electric blanket for double bed queen size

1. Expressions Fabric Double

This electric bed warmer provides the ultimate warmth, comfort and protection for your body. Made with high-density EVA foam, this bed warmer maintains its shape longer than traditional foam products. The bed warmer is also a superior insulator that allows you to reduce or eliminate the need for other heat sources and coverings. With convenient heating panels, the double safety feature provides two independently heated zones without cords or extension cords. The warmers allow you to comfortably sit in your favourite chair next to it while still enjoying increased air circulation around your body and keeping you comfortable throughout the night.

Specifications

Brand: Expressions

Weight: 1900 grams

Material: Polyester

ProsCons
Concentrates its warmth exactly where it’s neededCostlier than traditional blankets
Soothes aches and painsIt is not pet or child-safe
Warmth is without any extra heft 
Expressions Fabric Double, 150x160cm Electric Bed Warmer, Brown
43% off
3,419 5,999
Buy now

2. Odessey Products polyester Double bed Electric Blanket

Odessey Products Polyester Double Bed Electric Blankets are designed to Be Used as an under-bed warmer. Keep your children warm and cosy with this electric blanket! It has a handy remote control, making it easy to adjust the temperature anytime. The hand-held remote also lets you turn on and off the electric blanket, ensuring comfort when you need it most. It features a 160cm x 150cm size and 150 watts that a remote or built-in controller can control. Made from quality material, you will feel safe lying on the electric blanket, knowing it will not burn you.

Specifications

Brand: Odessey

Weight: 3000 grams

Material: Polyester

ProsCons
LightweightA labelled switch preferable
Beneficial for old-age pains 
Handy remote control 
Odessey Products Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket - 150X150 CMS, Multi Color
37% off
3,150 4,999
Buy now

3. Warmland Electric Bed

The Warmland Electric Bed Warmer/Blanket Double Bed Rust is a complete bed warmer explicitly designed to be used in the directions on the mattress, on top of your bed. The Warmland Bed Warmer has been inspected by many Therapeutic Body Heat Therapy specialists and is proven to reduce your pain by up to 40 per cent over a regular night's sleep. You will be so glad if you have muscle and blood circulation problems. Bed warmer helps you to maintain your body warm. And it is a safe way to yank the stress out of your back, legs and neck.

Specifications

Brand: Warmland

Weight: 1900 grams

Material: Polyester

ProsCons
No overheatingSize dimensions are not correct
Suitable for old-age pain 
Shock proof 
Warmland Electric Bed warmer/Blanket Double bed Rust (60 x 60inch)
58% off
1,699 3,999
Buy now

4. Cozyland Premium

Cozyland Premium Shock Proof and Heating Electric Blanket Warmer is an innovative and safe solution for your home. This blanket will not let anything get to your body or bed. It's a bed warmer that can be folded at the edges, making it safe from damage. Additionally, its double size will allow you to use it as a regular blanket and one that warms up your bedroom. The double bed warmer has an auto-cut function that stops overheating when lying down. It is the best gift for your loved ones because it is a bed warmer for people with insomnia.

Specifications

Brand: Cozyland

Weight: 1700 grams

Material: Polyester

ProsCons
Fire resistant materialSize could be bigger
Minimum electricity consumption 
Instant heating 
Cozyland Premium Shock Proof and Heating Electric Blanket Double Bed Warmer
40% off
1,799 2,999
Buy now

5. GoHome Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket

The GoHome Electric Blanket is the best choice to stay warm and comfortable. It is 100% cotton, has a 10-year limited warranty, and is FDA-certified and safe for use in hospitals and nursing homes. This electric blanket is designed to be an under-bed warmer made of high-quality fabric. It has a comfortable temperature setting for added comfort in bed. The controller is 0 off - 1 medium - 2 high, and the remote control helps you adjust the temperature as per your comfort and allows you to quickly turn on and off the electric blanket. Perfect for warmth during the cooler months

Specifications

Brand: GoHome

Weight: 900 grams

Material: Polyester

ProsCons
Easy turn on and off optionOverheating
High-quality fabric 
Overheat protection 
GoHome Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket With Two Controller Coral Fleece (150X150Cm)Red
58% off
1,699 3,999
Buy now

6. Home Elite Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Double Bed

The Home Elite Bed Warmer is a unique and compelling product that keeps you warm even in the coldest temperatures. It is a doctor's recommended product used by millions worldwide who want to sleep cosy in less than 2 minutes. This handy little device will keep you comfy all night, no matter what the weather is outside. Cool down at night quickly with the touch of a button. It cuts up to 90% of your energy bills and provides safe, remote-controlled heat therapy that provides a cosy night's sleep, relaxes your sore body and leaves you with a relaxing sleep.

Specifications

Brand: Home Elite

Weight: 1700 grams

Material: Coral, Microfibre

ProsCons
Minimum electricity consumptionNeeds two plug points
Breathable fabric 
Does not affect moisture in the room 
Home Elite Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Double Bed (150Cms X 150Cms), Brown
58% off
1,699 3,999
Buy now

7. Loomsmith Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket with Controller (Maroon)

Loomsmith Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket has a modern design and built-in heating function. This bed warmer is ideal for winter nights. It is made of fire-resistant material and has a diameter of 53-inches, which means it will cover your whole bed. There are advanced safety features, such as an auto-cut function to stop overheating. It is CE, ISO, RHOS and FDA-certified to meet your safety needs. In addition to being 100% waterproof and shockproof, this blanket can cover up to a king-sized bed while heating the surface temperature at a maximum temperature of 50 degrees Celsius.

Specifications

Brand: Loomsmith

Weight: 1950 grams

Material: Polyester & Polyester Blend

ProsCons
Shock-proof and water-proofSmall for a double bed
Suitable for old-age pain 
Stops overheating 
Loomsmith Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket with Controller (Maroon)
62% off
1,899 4,999
Buy now

Price of electric blanket at a glance:

ProductPrice
Expressions Fabric DoubleRs. 3,419
Odessey Products polyester Double bed Electric BlanketRs. 3,150
Warmland Electric Bed warmerRs. 1,699
Cozyland PremiumRs. 1,799
GoHome Double Bed Heating Electric BlanketRs. 1,699
Home Elite Bed WarmerRs. 1,649
Loomsmith Double Bed Heating Electric BlanketRs. 1,899

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Weight (in grams)MaterialThread Count
 Expressions Fabric Double 1900 Polyester 350
 Odessey Products 3000 Polyester 170
 Warmland Electric Bed 1900 Polyester 100
 Cozyland Premium 1700 Polyester 50
 GoHome 900 Polyester 200
 Home Elite 1700 Coral, Microfibre 50
 Loomsmith 1950 Polyester & Polyester Blend 150

Best value for money

Bring home the best bed warmer for cold nights at just 1649. The Home Elite Bed Warmer is ideal for a Double Bed (150Cms X 150Cms), a great cost-effective alternative compared to room heaters. The product has a double security feature and provides heat therapy to soothe the back and legs, and offers a 1-year warranty. Based on all these aspects, it is the best electric blanket for double bed queen size.

Best overall

The Expressions fabric double electric bed warmer is the best product for the winter season, if you need to make your bed warmer, this is the perfect choice for you. Its power source is corded electric and power consumption is 70 x 2 watts. You will get a 1-year warranty and the price is Rs. 3419.00. Based on all these features and price, it is the best electric blanket for double bed queen size.

How to find the perfect electric blanket for double bed queen size

Before choosing the best electric blanket for double bed queen size, bear these points in mind. The blanket's overheat protection detects unusual temperature changes and turns it off if it becomes too warm. If your feet become especially chilly, seek a blanket with a foot zone that is highly toasty. If you need to adjust your blanket's settings in the middle of the night, opt for a remote with raised markings or a light that also serves as a visual cue that the blanket is on. An illuminated LCD panel makes setting up in the dark even simpler. You shouldn't be able to feel the heating elements if it is thick enough.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best electric blanket double

Will a queen-size electric blanket fit on a double bed?

Electric blankets come in many shapes, sizes and forms to suit various bed types. The blanket's length should be the same as your bed's size. Most electric blankets will indicate this on the packaging (single, double, queen, or king-sized, etc.).

Can you put an electric blanket on any bed?

It is safe to use your electric blanket if you own a memory foam mattress or cover. Modern blankets are designed with safety features such as overheat protection systems, ensuring you will never feel too hot and risk injury.

 

Do electric blankets cause an increase in power consumption?

An electric blanket can consume 200 watts of power. And if left on for 10 hours, that equals 2 kilowatt-hours, costing around 15 to 30 cents, depending on where you live. Various electrical devices indicate their energy consumption (in kWh).

