Best electric blankets for single bed in 2022: A complete guide

Summary: When used appropriately, electric blankets can be both comfortable and beneficial. The best electric blanket for a single bed is advantageous when the chilly winter begins.

Electric blankets mean we don't have to layer up when temperatures dip. They are a healthier option to heaters too.

Electric blankets use less energy than that any room heater while yet providing heat using built-in wires. Electric blankets are economical since they only require to be used a single time, for a short period, before being turned off. Due to the warm air being trapped behind your bed sheet, you can retain heat the entire night. Several electric blankets include built-in timer options that turn off the electricity once the predetermined amount of time has passed. Even though they have timed settings, we do not advise using electric blankets for the whole night. The best electric blanket for a single bed on Amazon India are provided below: The Best Electric Blanket for A Single Bed Available on Amazon in India 1. Expressions Electric Bed Warmer The Expressions electric bed warmer provides heat protection in addition to double safety. Soft, cosy, and lightweight, it is perfect for a single bed. It maintains safety regulations and features an automatic shut-off mechanism to stop overheating. Specifications Brand: Expressions Style: Modern Product Dimensions: 80L x 150W Centimetres Material: Polyester Colour: Dark Blue Pattern: Solid Size: 150cms x 80cms

Pros Cons Pleasantly warms the bed Unsuitable for tall people Three heating levels. Optimal wire length for wall plug accessibility

2. Utopia Bedding Single Bed Electric Blanket Bed Warmer There are no more concerns or chilly winter evenings. Under the bed sheet, the electric blanket from Utopia Bedding is kept firmly in place on the mattress. Good for elderly folks, persons with arthritis, and people who have backaches. Specifications Brand: Utopia Bedding Target Audience: Unisex-Adults Colour: Brown Material: Fleece Approval: ISO, RHOS, CE Quality Certifications

Pros Cons The customizable 3-heat setting for a unique experience. A little bit of colour variation in the image Energy efficiency Auto shut-off function for convenience and safety

3. Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for Single Bed A bed warmer called Warmzzz is made to keep you comfortable during chilly times. Each item goes through thorough testing to guarantee a fun and safe experience. You may be guaranteed to have a restful night's sleep with Warmzzz under your cover! Specifications Brand: Warmzzz Style: Asian Material: Wool & Wool Blend Colour: Blue Blanket Form: Quilt Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 78.7W Centimetres Pattern: Solid Size: 3 x 5

Pros Cons 100% resistant to shock. Due to its double layer, it automatically folds up from the corners and becomes uncomfortable. Preventing overheating The minimal amount of power used

4. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) The Odyssey blanket comes with Teflon-coated wiring that prevents overheating in this device. It has a controller with three heat settings. The sore muscles in your legs and back are relaxed by heat therapy. Even on the coldest winter nights, it emits heat from below, promoting sound slumber. The electric blanket is completely water- and shock-proof. Specifications Brand: Odessey Products Special Feature: Lightweight Blanket Form: Comforter Material: Wool Colour: Multicolor Product Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres Pattern: Solid, Chequered

Pros Cons It comes with a 3-heat setting controller. Not washable at home The blanket is made from polyester. Saves up to 95 per cent of electricity Teflon Coated Wiring

5. Warmland Polyester Single Electric Bed Warmer One of the top electric blankets for single beds would be the Warmland model. Its polyester construction offers comfort while sleeping. Since it keeps your body warm, you may use it in the cold. This electric blanket is secure to use thanks to its shock-resistant and waterproof qualities. Specifications Brand: Warmland Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres Pattern: Solid Material: Polyester Colour: Green Size: Single Fabric Type: Polyester

Pros Cons Advanced overheat protection Comes with no warranty Remote controllable heat Settings Two heat settings for a comfortable temperature, Quick heat-up time, Ready in minutes

6. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer Under the bed sheet, the ARCOVA HOME polyester single rooms heating electric blanket is kept firmly in place on the mattress. This extends its lifespan by keeping it free of dust. You wouldn't require heat pillars or radiators, which not only drive up your power costs but also endanger your circulatory tract by lowering the humidity in the space. Good for elderly persons with arthritis, and people who have backaches. Specifications Brand: ARCOVA HOME Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres Size: 30X60 inches Material: Polyester Colour: Blue Fabric Type: Polyester

Pros Cons Modern heating technology provides immediate warmth. Larger would have been preferable Extremely large heating area Intelligent overheating control technology Auto-off for energy efficiency

7. Pindia Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket The Pindia electric blanket remains kept firmly in place on the mattress. This extends its lifespan by keeping it free from dust. You wouldn't require heat pillars or radiators, which not only drive up your power costs but also endanger your respiratory tract by lowering the humidity in the space. Specifications Brand: PINDIA Pattern: Solid Size: Standard Material: Polyester Colour: WHITE Fabric Type: Polyester Weight: 2.76 Pounds

Pros Cons No overheating Relative sizing Simple to maintain. Anti-pilling and wrinkle-free Non-shedding fabric

8. WINTER WARM Electric Blanket Single Bed Waterproof Autocut with LED Regulator Waterproof and easily cleanable with a damp cloth, the Winter Warm electric blanket has a Teflon Encased Wiring for overheating safety. Moreover, it has a controller with three heat settings. You will enjoy sleeping on a gently warm surface during a brisk winter. While it is waterproof, you can only hand wash it. Avoid cleaning it in a washing machine. Specifications Brand: WINTER WARM Special Feature: Reversible, Waterproof, Lightweight Material: Polyester Colour: Multicolour Style: Eclectic Blanket Form: Weighted Blanket Product Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres

Pros Cons Light in weight Larger would have been preferable Extremely effective in preserving heat A quick-heating design that provides immediate warmth

9. Bell Electric Blanket Bell Electric Bed Heaters will change the way that homes are heated and warmed, and they are incredibly simple to use, maintain, and buy. Warm up your bed by simply spreading the Bell Electric Blanket from over the cushion and beneath the bed sheet. It has four heat settings, all of which are simple and convenient to operate. Specifications Brand: Bell electric blankets Special Feature: Fade Resistant Style: Indian Material: Fleece Colour: Multi-Color Blanket Form: Receiving Blanket Product Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres Pattern: Solid

Pros Cons Extremely effective in preserving heat No automatic shut-off capability Extra long power chord for mess-free operation Remains plush and silk even after several washing Even after being turned off, a blanket maintains heat

10. WINCART Electric Heating Blanket for Single Bed WINCART Electric Warming Blanket for Single Bed is affordable and pleasant to use during the winter evenings when temperatures drop the most. They considered providing homes with a more convenient solution after observing this circumstance. The best present for your health is its shockproof technology to make your wintertime cozy and keep your dear ones warm. Specifications Brand: WINCART Special Feature: Waterproof Blanket Form: Emergency Blanket Material: Polyester Colour: Pink Product Dimensions: 150L x 120W Centimetres Pattern: Solid Fabric Type: Fleece

Pros Cons Quickly provides warmth The controller switch's quality might have been higher. Even heat distribution Smooth and soft comfort

Price of electric blankets at a glance:

Product Price Expressions Electric Bed Warmer for Single Bed Rs. 1,804 Utopia Bedding Single Bed Electric Blanket Bed Warmer Rs. 1,099 Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for a Single Bed Rs. 1,599 Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) Rs. 1,770 Warmland Polyester Single Electric Bed Warmer Rs. 899 ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer Rs. 899 Pindia Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket Rs. 1,399 Pindia Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket Rs. 1,399 Bell Electric Blanket- Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer Rs. 1,599 WINCART Electric Heating Blanket for Single Bed Rs. 1,299

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Material Product Dimensions Item Weight Expressions Electric Bed Warmer for aSingle Bed Polyester 80L x 150W Centimetres 900 Grams Utopia Bedding Single Bed Electric Blanket Bed Warmer Polyester 76 X 152 Centimetres 900 Grams Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for Single Bed Wool & Wool Blend 152.4L x 78.7W Centimetres 1.38 Kilograms Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) Wool 150L x 75W Centimetres 1500 Grams Warmland Polyester Single Electric Bed Warmer Polyester 152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres 0.9 Kilograms ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer Polyester 152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres 920 Grams Pindia Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket Polyester 150 x 80 Centimetres 1.25 Kilograms WINTER WARM Electric Blanket Single Bed Waterproof Autocut with LED Regulator Polyester 150L x 75W Centimetres 1 kg 400 Grams Bell Electric Blanket- Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer Fleece 150L x 75W Centimetres 1 kg 500 Grams WINCART Electric Heating Blanket for Single Bed Polyester 150L x 120W Centimetres 300 Grams

Best value for money On Amazon, the heating blanket from Warmland is without a doubt the best electric blanket for a single bed with regard to its value for money. In just about Rs. 900, you have a very warm secured sleep at night. It comes with insulated cables that are securely fastened between the blanket's layers of cloth similar to the other products in the list. When the specified temperature is exceeded, the blanket will automatically switch off. Thus, safety is guaranteed with overheating prevention and a 10-hour auto-off. So, although you pay a low price, the product also helps in lowering heating expenses, providing natural pain relief for weary muscles, and improving sleep quality. Additionally, it is simple to maintain and keep clean as it is easily washable. Best overall The insulated conductors in this heating blanket from the Odessey brand are securely tucked away between the blanket's layers of fabric. So, you get a perfectly warm bed from edge to edge. The blanket is rapidly, uniformly, and successfully heated to the desired temperature, thanks to the wires that run throughout it. Safety is guaranteed by ten hours of auto-off and overheating prevention. Indeed, it is a doctor's recommendation that will help you alleviate all winter problems such as sore body or stiff back, making it one of the best overall electric blankets available on Amazon India now. How to find the best electric blanket for a single bed If you are searching for the best electric blanket for a single bed, here are a few things to consider: Keep in mind that the blanket should include an overheating protection feature that will turn the power off immediately to stop mishaps. It should provide safety from water and shock. Electric blankets with curved edges are more practical than ones with wire ties. Pick the one with the highest scores for energy conservation.

