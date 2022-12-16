Best electric blankets for single bed in 2022: A complete guide

Summary:
Electric blankets use less energy than that any room heater while yet providing heat using built-in wires. Electric blankets are economical since they only require to be used a single time, for a short period, before being turned off. Due to the warm air being trapped behind your bed sheet, you can retain heat the entire night.
Several electric blankets include built-in timer options that turn off the electricity once the predetermined amount of time has passed. Even though they have timed settings, we do not advise using electric blankets for the whole night.
The best electric blanket for a single bed on Amazon India are provided below:
The Best Electric Blanket for A Single Bed Available on Amazon in India
1. Expressions Electric Bed Warmer
The Expressions electric bed warmer provides heat protection in addition to double safety. Soft, cosy, and lightweight, it is perfect for a single bed. It maintains safety regulations and features an automatic shut-off mechanism to stop overheating.
Specifications
Brand: Expressions
Style: Modern
Product Dimensions: 80L x 150W Centimetres
Material: Polyester
Colour: Dark Blue
Pattern: Solid
Size: 150cms x 80cms
|Pros
|Cons
|Pleasantly warms the bed
|Unsuitable for tall people
|Three heating levels.
|Optimal wire length for wall plug accessibility
2. Utopia Bedding Single Bed Electric Blanket Bed Warmer
There are no more concerns or chilly winter evenings. Under the bed sheet, the electric blanket from Utopia Bedding is kept firmly in place on the mattress. Good for elderly folks, persons with arthritis, and people who have backaches.
Specifications
Brand: Utopia Bedding
Target Audience: Unisex-Adults
Colour: Brown
Material: Fleece
Approval: ISO, RHOS, CE Quality Certifications
|Pros
|Cons
|The customizable 3-heat setting for a unique experience.
|A little bit of colour variation in the image
|Energy efficiency
|Auto shut-off function for convenience and safety
3. Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for Single Bed
A bed warmer called Warmzzz is made to keep you comfortable during chilly times. Each item goes through thorough testing to guarantee a fun and safe experience. You may be guaranteed to have a restful night's sleep with Warmzzz under your cover!
Specifications
Brand: Warmzzz
Style: Asian
Material: Wool & Wool Blend
Colour: Blue
Blanket Form: Quilt
Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 78.7W Centimetres
Pattern: Solid
Size: 3 x 5
|Pros
|Cons
|100% resistant to shock.
|Due to its double layer, it automatically folds up from the corners and becomes uncomfortable.
|Preventing overheating
|The minimal amount of power used
4. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)
The Odyssey blanket comes with Teflon-coated wiring that prevents overheating in this device. It has a controller with three heat settings. The sore muscles in your legs and back are relaxed by heat therapy. Even on the coldest winter nights, it emits heat from below, promoting sound slumber. The electric blanket is completely water- and shock-proof.
Specifications
Brand: Odessey Products
Special Feature: Lightweight
Blanket Form: Comforter
Material: Wool
Colour: Multicolor
Product Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres
Pattern: Solid, Chequered
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with a 3-heat setting controller.
|Not washable at home
|The blanket is made from polyester. Saves up to 95 per cent of electricity
|Teflon Coated Wiring
5. Warmland Polyester Single Electric Bed Warmer
One of the top electric blankets for single beds would be the Warmland model. Its polyester construction offers comfort while sleeping. Since it keeps your body warm, you may use it in the cold. This electric blanket is secure to use thanks to its shock-resistant and waterproof qualities.
Specifications
Brand: Warmland
Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres
Pattern: Solid
Material: Polyester
Colour: Green
Size: Single
Fabric Type: Polyester
|Pros
|Cons
|Advanced overheat protection
|Comes with no warranty
|Remote controllable heat Settings
|Two heat settings for a comfortable temperature, Quick heat-up time, Ready in minutes
6. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer
Under the bed sheet, the ARCOVA HOME polyester single rooms heating electric blanket is kept firmly in place on the mattress. This extends its lifespan by keeping it free of dust. You wouldn't require heat pillars or radiators, which not only drive up your power costs but also endanger your circulatory tract by lowering the humidity in the space. Good for elderly persons with arthritis, and people who have backaches.
Specifications
Brand: ARCOVA HOME
Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres
Size: 30X60 inches
Material: Polyester
Colour: Blue
Fabric Type: Polyester
|Pros
|Cons
|Modern heating technology provides immediate warmth.
|Larger would have been preferable
|Extremely large heating area
|Intelligent overheating control technology
|Auto-off for energy efficiency
7. Pindia Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket
The Pindia electric blanket remains kept firmly in place on the mattress. This extends its lifespan by keeping it free from dust. You wouldn't require heat pillars or radiators, which not only drive up your power costs but also endanger your respiratory tract by lowering the humidity in the space.
Specifications
Brand: PINDIA
Pattern: Solid
Size: Standard
Material: Polyester
Colour: WHITE
Fabric Type: Polyester
Weight: 2.76 Pounds
|Pros
|Cons
|No overheating
|Relative sizing
|Simple to maintain.
|Anti-pilling and wrinkle-free
|Non-shedding fabric
8. WINTER WARM Electric Blanket Single Bed Waterproof Autocut with LED Regulator
Waterproof and easily cleanable with a damp cloth, the Winter Warm electric blanket has a Teflon Encased Wiring for overheating safety. Moreover, it has a controller with three heat settings. You will enjoy sleeping on a gently warm surface during a brisk winter. While it is waterproof, you can only hand wash it. Avoid cleaning it in a washing machine.
Specifications
Brand: WINTER WARM
Special Feature: Reversible, Waterproof, Lightweight
Material: Polyester
Colour: Multicolour
Style: Eclectic
Blanket Form: Weighted Blanket
Product Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres
|Pros
|Cons
|Light in weight
|Larger would have been preferable
|Extremely effective in preserving heat
|A quick-heating design that provides immediate warmth
9. Bell Electric Blanket
Bell Electric Bed Heaters will change the way that homes are heated and warmed, and they are incredibly simple to use, maintain, and buy. Warm up your bed by simply spreading the Bell Electric Blanket from over the cushion and beneath the bed sheet. It has four heat settings, all of which are simple and convenient to operate.
Specifications
Brand: Bell electric blankets
Special Feature: Fade Resistant
Style: Indian
Material: Fleece
Colour: Multi-Color
Blanket Form: Receiving Blanket
Product Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres
Pattern: Solid
|Pros
|Cons
|Extremely effective in preserving heat
|No automatic shut-off capability
|Extra long power chord for mess-free operation
|Remains plush and silk even after several washing
|Even after being turned off, a blanket maintains heat
10. WINCART Electric Heating Blanket for Single Bed
WINCART Electric Warming Blanket for Single Bed is affordable and pleasant to use during the winter evenings when temperatures drop the most. They considered providing homes with a more convenient solution after observing this circumstance. The best present for your health is its shockproof technology to make your wintertime cozy and keep your dear ones warm.
Specifications
Brand: WINCART
Special Feature: Waterproof
Blanket Form: Emergency Blanket
Material: Polyester
Colour: Pink
Product Dimensions: 150L x 120W Centimetres
Pattern: Solid
Fabric Type: Fleece
|Pros
|Cons
|Quickly provides warmth
|The controller switch's quality might have been higher.
|Even heat distribution
|Smooth and soft comfort
|Product
|Price
|Expressions Electric Bed Warmer for Single Bed
|Rs. 1,804
|Utopia Bedding Single Bed Electric Blanket Bed Warmer
|Rs. 1,099
|Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for a Single Bed
|Rs. 1,599
|Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)
|Rs. 1,770
|Warmland Polyester Single Electric Bed Warmer
|Rs. 899
|ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer
|Rs. 899
|Pindia Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket
|Rs. 1,399
|Bell Electric Blanket- Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer
|Rs. 1,599
|WINCART Electric Heating Blanket for Single Bed
|Rs. 1,299
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Material
|Product Dimensions
|Item Weight
|Expressions Electric Bed Warmer for aSingle Bed
|Polyester
|80L x 150W Centimetres
|900 Grams
|Utopia Bedding Single Bed Electric Blanket Bed Warmer
|Polyester
|76 X 152 Centimetres
|900 Grams
|Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for Single Bed
|Wool & Wool Blend
|152.4L x 78.7W Centimetres
|1.38 Kilograms
|Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)
|Wool
|150L x 75W Centimetres
|1500 Grams
|Warmland Polyester Single Electric Bed Warmer
|Polyester
|152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres
|0.9 Kilograms
|ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer
|Polyester
|152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres
|920 Grams
|Pindia Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket
|Polyester
|150 x 80 Centimetres
|1.25 Kilograms
|WINTER WARM Electric Blanket Single Bed Waterproof Autocut with LED Regulator
|Polyester
|150L x 75W Centimetres
|1 kg 400 Grams
|Bell Electric Blanket- Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer
|Fleece
|150L x 75W Centimetres
|1 kg 500 Grams
|WINCART Electric Heating Blanket for Single Bed
|Polyester
|150L x 120W Centimetres
|300 Grams
Best value for money
On Amazon, the heating blanket from Warmland is without a doubt the best electric blanket for a single bed with regard to its value for money. In just about Rs. 900, you have a very warm secured sleep at night. It comes with insulated cables that are securely fastened between the blanket's layers of cloth similar to the other products in the list.
When the specified temperature is exceeded, the blanket will automatically switch off. Thus, safety is guaranteed with overheating prevention and a 10-hour auto-off. So, although you pay a low price, the product also helps in lowering heating expenses, providing natural pain relief for weary muscles, and improving sleep quality. Additionally, it is simple to maintain and keep clean as it is easily washable.
Best overall
The insulated conductors in this heating blanket from the Odessey brand are securely tucked away between the blanket's layers of fabric. So, you get a perfectly warm bed from edge to edge. The blanket is rapidly, uniformly, and successfully heated to the desired temperature, thanks to the wires that run throughout it. Safety is guaranteed by ten hours of auto-off and overheating prevention. Indeed, it is a doctor's recommendation that will help you alleviate all winter problems such as sore body or stiff back, making it one of the best overall electric blankets available on Amazon India now.
How to find the best electric blanket for a single bed
If you are searching for the best electric blanket for a single bed, here are a few things to consider:
Keep in mind that the blanket should include an overheating protection feature that will turn the power off immediately to stop mishaps.
It should provide safety from water and shock.
Electric blankets with curved edges are more practical than ones with wire ties.
Pick the one with the highest scores for energy conservation.
Electric blankets, which distribute heat through built-in wires, often use very little electricity. In comparison to a room heater, they use less energy.
If correctly utilised, electric blankets endure for around ten years. However, it's crucial to look for burn scars, structural damage, or any uncovered wires. Change your electric blanket immediately if any of these are present.
People who suffer from allergies and asthma might benefit significantly from antibacterial-treated materials. Some electric blankets include greater heat settings on the bottom that can keep your feet especially toasty. Determine the blanket's temperature based on your sleep routine.
Your personal preferences are the only factor in determining the answer to this. An underblanket is preferable if you just want to utilise your electric blanket at night. They serve as a comfortable bottom sheet for the bed and go over your mattress. This is the option that most people choose.
In addition to making your sleep more comfortable, heated blankets have many other wonderful uses. By promoting increased blood flow throughout the body and easing aches and tightness, these blankets can benefit people who are experiencing physical discomfort.