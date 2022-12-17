Story Saved
Best electric blankets for single bed in 2022: A complete guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 16, 2022 22:00 IST
Summary:

When used appropriately, electric blankets can be both comfortable and beneficial. The best electric blanket for a single bed is advantageous when the chilly winter begins.

product info
Electric blankets mean we don't have to layer up when temperatures dip. They are a healthier option to heaters too.

Electric blankets use less energy than that any room heater while yet providing heat using built-in wires. Electric blankets are economical since they only require to be used a single time, for a short period, before being turned off. Due to the warm air being trapped behind your bed sheet, you can retain heat the entire night.

Several electric blankets include built-in timer options that turn off the electricity once the predetermined amount of time has passed. Even though they have timed settings, we do not advise using electric blankets for the whole night.

The best electric blanket for a single bed on Amazon India are provided below:

The Best Electric Blanket for A Single Bed Available on Amazon in India

1. Expressions Electric Bed Warmer

The Expressions electric bed warmer provides heat protection in addition to double safety. Soft, cosy, and lightweight, it is perfect for a single bed. It maintains safety regulations and features an automatic shut-off mechanism to stop overheating.

Specifications

Brand: Expressions

Style: Modern

Product Dimensions: 80L x 150W Centimetres

Material: Polyester

Colour: Dark Blue

Pattern: Solid

Size: 150cms x 80cms

ProsCons
Pleasantly warms the bedUnsuitable for tall people
Three heating levels. 
Optimal wire length for wall plug accessibility 
cellpic
Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Single Bed Size (150cms x 80cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Dark Blue
30% off 1,899 2,699
Buy now

2. Utopia Bedding Single Bed Electric Blanket Bed Warmer

There are no more concerns or chilly winter evenings. Under the bed sheet, the electric blanket from Utopia Bedding is kept firmly in place on the mattress. Good for elderly folks, persons with arthritis, and people who have backaches.

Specifications

Brand: Utopia Bedding

Target Audience: Unisex-Adults

Colour: Brown

Material: Fleece

Approval: ISO, RHOS, CE Quality Certifications

ProsCons
The customizable 3-heat setting for a unique experience.A little bit of colour variation in the image
Energy efficiency 
Auto shut-off function for convenience and safety 
cellpic
Utopia Bedding Single Bed Electric Blanket Bed Warmer - with 5 Year Replacement Warranty(Q01)
57% off 999 2,299
Buy now

3. Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for Single Bed

A bed warmer called Warmzzz is made to keep you comfortable during chilly times. Each item goes through thorough testing to guarantee a fun and safe experience. You may be guaranteed to have a restful night's sleep with Warmzzz under your cover!

Specifications

Brand: Warmzzz

Style: Asian

Material: Wool & Wool Blend

Colour: Blue

Blanket Form: Quilt

Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 78.7W Centimetres

Pattern: Solid

Size: 3 x 5

ProsCons
100% resistant to shock.Due to its double layer, it automatically folds up from the corners and becomes uncomfortable.
Preventing overheating 
The minimal amount of power used 
cellpic
Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for Single Bed. Shock-Proof Heated Blanket with 4 Heat Settings - Blue
20% off 1,599 1,999
Buy now

4. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)

The Odyssey blanket comes with Teflon-coated wiring that prevents overheating in this device. It has a controller with three heat settings. The sore muscles in your legs and back are relaxed by heat therapy. Even on the coldest winter nights, it emits heat from below, promoting sound slumber. The electric blanket is completely water- and shock-proof.

Specifications

Brand: Odessey Products

Special Feature: Lightweight

Blanket Form: Comforter

Material: Wool

Colour: Multicolor

Product Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres

Pattern: Solid, Chequered

ProsCons
It comes with a 3-heat setting controller.Not washable at home
The blanket is made from polyester. Saves up to 95 per cent of electricity 
Teflon Coated Wiring 
cellpic
Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) 75X150 CMS, 1 YRS WARRANTY, WHO-GMP CERTIFIED, Wool, lightweight, Multicolored
41% off 1,770 2,999
Buy now

5. Warmland Polyester Single Electric Bed Warmer

One of the top electric blankets for single beds would be the Warmland model. Its polyester construction offers comfort while sleeping. Since it keeps your body warm, you may use it in the cold. This electric blanket is secure to use thanks to its shock-resistant and waterproof qualities.

Specifications

Brand: Warmland

Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres

Pattern: Solid

Material: Polyester

Colour: Green

Size: Single

Fabric Type: Polyester

ProsCons
Advanced overheat protectionComes with no warranty
Remote controllable heat Settings 
Two heat settings for a comfortable temperature, Quick heat-up time, Ready in minutes 
cellpic
Warmland Polyester Single Electric Bed Warmer - Green With 5 Year Replacement Warranty
50% off 999 1,999
Buy now

6. ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer

Under the bed sheet, the ARCOVA HOME polyester single rooms heating electric blanket is kept firmly in place on the mattress. This extends its lifespan by keeping it free of dust. You wouldn't require heat pillars or radiators, which not only drive up your power costs but also endanger your circulatory tract by lowering the humidity in the space. Good for elderly persons with arthritis, and people who have backaches.

Specifications

Brand: ARCOVA HOME

Product Dimensions: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres

Size: 30X60 inches

Material: Polyester

Colour: Blue

Fabric Type: Polyester

ProsCons
Modern heating technology provides immediate warmth.Larger would have been preferable
Extremely large heating area 
Intelligent overheating control technology 
Auto-off for energy efficiency 
cellpic
ARCOVA HOME Polyster Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed Warmer ( 30 X 60 Inches, Blue )
55% off 999 2,199
Buy now

7. Pindia Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket

The Pindia electric blanket remains kept firmly in place on the mattress. This extends its lifespan by keeping it free from dust. You wouldn't require heat pillars or radiators, which not only drive up your power costs but also endanger your respiratory tract by lowering the humidity in the space.

Specifications

Brand: PINDIA

Pattern: Solid

Size: Standard

Material: Polyester

Colour: WHITE

Fabric Type: Polyester

Weight: 2.76 Pounds

ProsCons
No overheatingRelative sizing
Simple to maintain. 
Anti-pilling and wrinkle-free 
Non-shedding fabric 
cellpic
Pindia Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket - 150 X 80 cm White
50% off 1,399 2,798
Buy now

8. WINTER WARM Electric Blanket Single Bed Waterproof Autocut with LED Regulator

Waterproof and easily cleanable with a damp cloth, the Winter Warm electric blanket has a Teflon Encased Wiring for overheating safety. Moreover, it has a controller with three heat settings. You will enjoy sleeping on a gently warm surface during a brisk winter. While it is waterproof, you can only hand wash it. Avoid cleaning it in a washing machine.

Specifications

Brand: WINTER WARM

Special Feature: Reversible, Waterproof, Lightweight

Material: Polyester

Colour: Multicolour

Style: Eclectic

Blanket Form: Weighted Blanket

Product Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres

ProsCons
Light in weightLarger would have been preferable
Extremely effective in preserving heat 
A quick-heating design that provides immediate warmth 
cellpic
WINTER WARM Electric Blanket Single Bed Waterproof Autocut with LED Regulator (Multicolour, 30 x 60 Inches)
50% off 1,499 3,000
Buy now

9. Bell Electric Blanket

Bell Electric Bed Heaters will change the way that homes are heated and warmed, and they are incredibly simple to use, maintain, and buy. Warm up your bed by simply spreading the Bell Electric Blanket from over the cushion and beneath the bed sheet. It has four heat settings, all of which are simple and convenient to operate.

Specifications

Brand: Bell electric blankets

Special Feature: Fade Resistant

Style: Indian

Material: Fleece

Colour: Multi-Color

Blanket Form: Receiving Blanket

Product Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres

Pattern: Solid

ProsCons
Extremely effective in preserving heatNo automatic shut-off capability
Extra long power chord for mess-free operation 
Remains plush and silk even after several washing 
Even after being turned off, a blanket maintains heat 
cellpic
Bell Electric Blanket- Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer -Multicolor with 2 Year Replacement Warranty
20% off 1,599 1,999
Buy now

10. WINCART Electric Heating Blanket for Single Bed

WINCART Electric Warming Blanket for Single Bed is affordable and pleasant to use during the winter evenings when temperatures drop the most. They considered providing homes with a more convenient solution after observing this circumstance. The best present for your health is its shockproof technology to make your wintertime cozy and keep your dear ones warm.

Specifications

Brand: WINCART

Special Feature: Waterproof

Blanket Form: Emergency Blanket

Material: Polyester

Colour: Pink

Product Dimensions: 150L x 120W Centimetres

Pattern: Solid

Fabric Type: Fleece

ProsCons
Quickly provides warmthThe controller switch's quality might have been higher.
Even heat distribution 
Smooth and soft comfort 
cellpic
WINCART Electric Heating Blanket for Single Bed (150x120cm) Bed Warmer Shockproof with Temperature Controller Under Blanket
39% off 1,299 2,144
Buy now

Price of electric blankets at a glance:

ProductPrice
Expressions Electric Bed Warmer for Single BedRs. 1,804
Utopia Bedding Single Bed Electric Blanket Bed WarmerRs. 1,099
Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for a Single BedRs. 1,599
Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)Rs. 1,770
Warmland Polyester Single Electric Bed WarmerRs. 899
ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed WarmerRs. 899
Pindia Single Bed Heating Electric BlanketRs. 1,399
Bell Electric Blanket- Single Bed Electric Bed WarmerRs. 1,599
WINCART Electric Heating Blanket for Single BedRs. 1,299

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MaterialProduct DimensionsItem Weight
Expressions Electric Bed Warmer for aSingle BedPolyester80L x 150W Centimetres900 Grams
Utopia Bedding Single Bed Electric Blanket Bed WarmerPolyester76 X 152 Centimetres900 Grams
Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for Single BedWool & Wool Blend152.4L x 78.7W Centimetres1.38 Kilograms
Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)Wool150L x 75W Centimetres1500 Grams
Warmland Polyester Single Electric Bed WarmerPolyester152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres0.9 Kilograms
ARCOVA HOME Polyester Single Bed Heating Electric Blanket / Bed WarmerPolyester152.4L x 76.2W Centimetres920 Grams
Pindia Single Bed Heating Electric BlanketPolyester150 x 80 Centimetres1.25 Kilograms
WINTER WARM Electric Blanket Single Bed Waterproof Autocut with LED RegulatorPolyester150L x 75W Centimetres1 kg 400 Grams
Bell Electric Blanket- Single Bed Electric Bed WarmerFleece150L x 75W Centimetres1 kg 500 Grams
WINCART Electric Heating Blanket for Single BedPolyester150L x 120W Centimetres300 Grams

Best value for money

On Amazon, the heating blanket from Warmland is without a doubt the best electric blanket for a single bed with regard to its value for money. In just about Rs. 900, you have a very warm secured sleep at night. It comes with insulated cables that are securely fastened between the blanket's layers of cloth similar to the other products in the list.

When the specified temperature is exceeded, the blanket will automatically switch off. Thus, safety is guaranteed with overheating prevention and a 10-hour auto-off. So, although you pay a low price, the product also helps in lowering heating expenses, providing natural pain relief for weary muscles, and improving sleep quality. Additionally, it is simple to maintain and keep clean as it is easily washable.

Best overall

The insulated conductors in this heating blanket from the Odessey brand are securely tucked away between the blanket's layers of fabric. So, you get a perfectly warm bed from edge to edge. The blanket is rapidly, uniformly, and successfully heated to the desired temperature, thanks to the wires that run throughout it. Safety is guaranteed by ten hours of auto-off and overheating prevention. Indeed, it is a doctor's recommendation that will help you alleviate all winter problems such as sore body or stiff back, making it one of the best overall electric blankets available on Amazon India now.

How to find the best electric blanket for a single bed

If you are searching for the best electric blanket for a single bed, here are a few things to consider:

Keep in mind that the blanket should include an overheating protection feature that will turn the power off immediately to stop mishaps.

It should provide safety from water and shock.

Electric blankets with curved edges are more practical than ones with wire ties.

Pick the one with the highest scores for energy conservation.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

