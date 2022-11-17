Sign out
Best electric tandoor come with temperature control for your home

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 17, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

The best electric tandoor with temperature control can help you make lip-smacking tandoori delicacies within your home. take your pick from the top 6.

Bring home an electric tandoor, serve delicacies in no time and be a hit with your family and friends.

Up for some kebabs, grilled fish, tandoori chicken or naan? You can cook and enjoy all these dishes and much more at home with the best electric tandoor with temperature control. These are easy to use with the touch of a button.

The heating element in these tandoors ensures that food is cooked evenly. It also helps retain the juices and flavours in food, making them taste delicious. These appliances also come with heat-resistant skewers and handle to operate them easily. Other accessories available with an electric tandoor include oven mitts, cutters and grilling trays. So, without further delay, let's look at the list to select the best electric tandoor with temperature control.

1. Best Electric Tandoor With Temperature Control

Bright Berg Heavy Electric Tandoor for Home with Automatic Timer & Heat Controller

This all-new electric tandoor with regulator heat controller and timer is specifically designed to set the time you want your food to be cooked. It switches off automatically after the set time and even rings a bell so you can take out the food hot and right on time.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 3,299

Colour: Black

Material: Cast Iron

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Voltage: 220 Volts

Style: Smart

Product Dimensions: 38.5 x 28.5 x 15 centimetres

Weight: 5 Kg

ProsCons
Easy to useHeavier weight
RobustWater droplet issue
Comes with several free accessories 
Elegant look 
Bright Berg Heavy Electric Tandoor For Home with Automatic Timer & Heat Controller(Regulator/Temperature control) Fitted With Stainless Steel Element with all Freebies Accessories/Electric Tandoor and Grill Barbecue/Electric tandoor Grill/Electric tandoor for naan and roti/Electric tandoor for home kitchen/for Business and Restaurant purpose
23% off
3,299 4,290
Buy now

2. GF 14 INCH'S TIMER and HEAT Controller STANDARD Electric Tandoor

Perfect for grilled and tandoori items, you can use the KGF 14-inch standard electric tandoor to grill vegetables and chicken without the fear of any shock. Fitted with extra safe heating components, this elegant-looking and lightweight electric tandoor lets you enjoy hassle-free and healthy cooking to perfection. Made from toughened front glass windows and aluminium, this product is highly durable as well.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 2,440

Colour: Black

Material: Iron

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Voltage: 220 Volts

Style: Casual

Product Dimensions: 35.6 x 35.6 x 30.5 centimetres

Weight: 4 Kg 600 g

ProsCons
AffordableEnergy efficiency needs to improve
Elegant look 
Easy to use 
KGF 14 INCH'S TIMER And HEAT Controller STANDARD Electric Tandoor With All Accessories , Heating Element 2000Watt with 2 Year warranty , Color Classy BLACK , MADE IN INDIA
26% off
2,940 3,999
Buy now

3. HOT LIFE Automatic Temperature and Heat Controller with Timer Regulator Electric Tandoor

Lightweight and compact, you can use the Hot Life automatic temperature and heat controller electric tandoor to make some of the most delicious and healthiest dishes without wasting time. Use this electric tandoor to relish oil-free, healthy grilled and tandoori food without fearing overcooking. It has a highly advanced heating element and several free accessories that will make your cooking chore in the kitchen easier and more convenient.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 2,990

Colour: Black

Material: Metal

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Voltage: 220 Volts

Style: Normal

Product Dimensions: 27 x 35 x 17 centimetres

Weight: 4 Kg

ProsCons
Energy-efficientThe tray is not non-stick
Outstanding performance 
Lightweight 
Compact design 
HOT LIFE Automatic Temperature and Heat Controller with Timer Regulator Electric Tandoor with Magic Paper Hand Gloves, Pizza Cutter, Recipe Book (Black , Medium)
15% off
2,990 3,499
Buy now

4. Hot Berg Upper-Lower-Both Regulator System Electric Tandoor

Available in stainless steel MS body, the Hot Berg Upper-Lower regulator system electric tandoor has a nifty appearance that makes it perfect for modern kitchens. Thanks to its three heat selections, you can use the appliance for healthy and easy cooking. Its energy-efficient heating element helps to make food crisp while retaining the juices and flavours of foods. It also features a see-through window that lets you view your food while it is cooked.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 2,448

Colour: Black

Material: Cast Iron

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Voltage: 220 Volts

Style: Elegant Grill

Product Dimensions: 27.5 x 27.5 x 17.5 centimetres

Weight: 3 Kg

ProsCons
Energy efficientBuild quality is poor
Energy efficientThe paint needs to improve
LightweightToo smoky
 Temperature control feature requires improvement
Hot Berg Upper-Lower-Both Regulator System"11 Inches"Small Size 1500W Electric Tandoor & Barbeque Grill Comboo (Black)
2% off
2,448 2,499
Buy now

5. Sisliya Powder Coated 2000 Watts Electric Barbeque Grill

This electric tandoor is the perfect barbeque hot-pot combo with a healthy, non-stick coating and an efficient heating tube. Its iron-electrophoresis superior quality barbecue grill is durable and rust-less. This electric tandoor also comes with 5-adjustable temperature controls for the required temperature for varieties of food. And yes, the device shuts off automatically when the required temperature exceeds. With the U-shaped embedded heating tube made up of stainless steel, this tandoor offers uniform heat all over the food, resulting in tastier food.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 1,499

Colour: Black

Material: Iron and Cold-Rolled Steel

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Voltage: 100 - 240 Volts

Style: Cooking, Adjustable

Product Dimensions: 85 x 300 x 480mm

Weight: Lightweight

ProsCons
Environment-friendlyTemperature control is tricky
Safe to useThe auto cut-off feature needs to improve
DurableNot very strong
Small and compact 
Easy to clean 
Sisliya Powder Coated 2000 Watts Electric Barbeque Grill | Tandoor & Grills | Contact Grill | Portable Grill | Outdoor Picnic Griller | Light Weight Grill | Adjustable Temperature Control (Black,1pc)
50% off
1,499 2,999
Buy now

6. Wonderchef Chef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor

The Wonderchef Kapoor Standard-size electric tandoor delivers 180-degree grilling, perfect for grilled pizzas, sandwiches and paneer. You can use both sides for grilling, and it cooks food evenly on both sides. With thermostat control and superfast heating, enjoy tasty and healthy food in no time.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 3,299

Colour: Silver

Material: Metal, Alloy Steel

Wattage: 1370 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Style: Modern

Product Dimensions: 16 x 27 x 10 centimetres

Weight: 1 Kg 430 g

ProsCons
Value for moneyBit small
Cooking made easier 
Great build quality 
Easy to clean 
Lightweight 
Sleek and compact 
Energy-efficient 
Wonderchef Chef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor 1500-watt with Flexi-Hinge, Sandwich maker
37% off
3,299 5,200
Buy now

Price of electric tandoors at a glance:

ProductPrice
Bright Berg Heavy Electric Tandoor For Home with Automatic Timer & Heat Controller 3, 299
KGF 14 INCH'S TIMER And HEAT Controller STANDARD Electric Tandoor 2, 440
HOT LIFE Automatic Temperature and Heat Controller with Timer Regulator Electric Tandoor 2, 990
Hot Berg Upper-Lower-Both Regulator System Electric Tandoor 2, 448
Sisliya Powder Coated 2000 Watts Electric Barbeque Grill | Tandoor & Grills 1, 499
Wonderchef Chef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor 3, 299

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Bright Berg Heavy Electric Tandoor For Home with Automatic Timer & Heat ControllerStain resistantTemperature controlToughened glass windows
KGF 14 INCH'S TIMER And HEAT Controller STANDARD Electric TandoorFitted With High-Quality ElementToughened Glass WindowsHigh-quality IRON Sheet
HOT LIFE Automatic Temperature and Heat Controller with Timer Regulator Electric TandoorAutomatic temperature and heat controllerAdvanced Heating ElementLightweight
Hot Berg Upper-Lower-Both Regulator System Electric Tandoor3 heat selectionsEnergy-efficient heating elementLightweight
Sisliya Powder Coated 2000 Watts Electric Barbeque Grill | Tandoor & GrillsHigh-quality barbecue grill with iron electrophoresis5 kinds of adjustable temperature controlEmbedded heating tube of stainless steel in a U-shape
Wonderchef Chef Kapoor Standard Size Electric TandoorAdjustable slope10-step thermostatOpens 180-degrees

Best value for money

The KGF 14 INCH'S TIMER and HEAT Controller STANDARD Electric Tandoor is easy to install and use, and it heats up very quickly, letting you start cooking instantly. Its electric cooking plate is perfect for cooking fish, vegetables and meat, while its tandoor attachment will help you make tandoori vegetables, lamb and chicken. This electric tandoor is an easy-to-use and versatile grill within an affordable range. It is perfect for both outdoor and indoor cooking and comes with everything you require to make lip-smacking tandoori dishes!

Best overall

If you want an easy-to-use and versatile electric tandoor with temperature control, the Wonderchef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor is the perfect option. You can use it as a traditional tandoor to cook different varieties of vegetables and meats to perfection. This portable and compact unit are perfect for small outdoor gatherings and kitchens. Available at a good price and with several features, this is the best overall electric tandoor with temperature control.

How to find the best electric tandoor with temperature control?

Consider the following before choosing the best electric tandoor with temperature control:

Power Consumption: Different electric tandoors have varied power requirements for operation. While some may consume 800 watts of power, others require around 1200 watts. The higher the power consumption of an electric tandoor, the faster your cooking will be. Electric tandoors with high power consumption are best for high volumes of cooking. But then it may take a toll on your energy bills. If you want to throw small backyard or indoor parties, go for the energy-efficient options. Look for something between the 800 to 1200 ranges with a good star rating for power savings.

Tandoor's Potential to Cook Food: This generally entails the amount of cooking your electric tandoor can do. First, decide on the number of people you need to feed when grilling. The small or medium-sized electric tandoors would be sufficient if you generally grill for a small family. The larger electric tandoors are perfect for big and small-time cooking.

When you compare all these parameters, Wonderchef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor emerges as a good option.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Can an aluminium foil be used in an electric tandoor with temperature control?

Yes, you can use aluminium foil in an electric tandoor, but it is advisable not to use it. That's because when food is wrapped in aluminium foil and heated, a part of the aluminium gets into the food, which is not good for your health.

 

What is the difference between an electric tandoor and an OTG?

Electric tandoors come with fast pre-heating time and heat up very quickly. On the other hand, the OTGs require a good amount of pre-heating time. Also, OTGs are heavier in comparison to electric tandoors.

 

Which is better: Grill or Electric Tandoor?

Electric tandoors with temperature control are more versatile than grills. Cooking in electric tandoors delivers more tender and flavourful dishes. Since the temperature in an electric tandoor can reach up to 900-degree F, food cooks evenly and quickly with little to no chance of drying out.

 

