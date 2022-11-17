Best electric tandoor come with temperature control for your home

Summary:
Up for some kebabs, grilled fish, tandoori chicken or naan? You can cook and enjoy all these dishes and much more at home with the best electric tandoor with temperature control. These are easy to use with the touch of a button.
The heating element in these tandoors ensures that food is cooked evenly. It also helps retain the juices and flavours in food, making them taste delicious. These appliances also come with heat-resistant skewers and handle to operate them easily. Other accessories available with an electric tandoor include oven mitts, cutters and grilling trays. So, without further delay, let's look at the list to select the best electric tandoor with temperature control.
1. Best Electric Tandoor With Temperature Control
Bright Berg Heavy Electric Tandoor for Home with Automatic Timer & Heat Controller
This all-new electric tandoor with regulator heat controller and timer is specifically designed to set the time you want your food to be cooked. It switches off automatically after the set time and even rings a bell so you can take out the food hot and right on time.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 3,299
Colour: Black
Material: Cast Iron
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Voltage: 220 Volts
Style: Smart
Product Dimensions: 38.5 x 28.5 x 15 centimetres
Weight: 5 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Heavier weight
|Robust
|Water droplet issue
|Comes with several free accessories
|Elegant look
2. GF 14 INCH'S TIMER and HEAT Controller STANDARD Electric Tandoor
Perfect for grilled and tandoori items, you can use the KGF 14-inch standard electric tandoor to grill vegetables and chicken without the fear of any shock. Fitted with extra safe heating components, this elegant-looking and lightweight electric tandoor lets you enjoy hassle-free and healthy cooking to perfection. Made from toughened front glass windows and aluminium, this product is highly durable as well.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 2,440
Colour: Black
Material: Iron
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Voltage: 220 Volts
Style: Casual
Product Dimensions: 35.6 x 35.6 x 30.5 centimetres
Weight: 4 Kg 600 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Energy efficiency needs to improve
|Elegant look
|Easy to use
3. HOT LIFE Automatic Temperature and Heat Controller with Timer Regulator Electric Tandoor
Lightweight and compact, you can use the Hot Life automatic temperature and heat controller electric tandoor to make some of the most delicious and healthiest dishes without wasting time. Use this electric tandoor to relish oil-free, healthy grilled and tandoori food without fearing overcooking. It has a highly advanced heating element and several free accessories that will make your cooking chore in the kitchen easier and more convenient.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 2,990
Colour: Black
Material: Metal
Wattage: 1500 Watts
Voltage: 220 Volts
Style: Normal
Product Dimensions: 27 x 35 x 17 centimetres
Weight: 4 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy-efficient
|The tray is not non-stick
|Outstanding performance
|Lightweight
|Compact design
4. Hot Berg Upper-Lower-Both Regulator System Electric Tandoor
Available in stainless steel MS body, the Hot Berg Upper-Lower regulator system electric tandoor has a nifty appearance that makes it perfect for modern kitchens. Thanks to its three heat selections, you can use the appliance for healthy and easy cooking. Its energy-efficient heating element helps to make food crisp while retaining the juices and flavours of foods. It also features a see-through window that lets you view your food while it is cooked.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 2,448
Colour: Black
Material: Cast Iron
Wattage: 1500 Watts
Voltage: 220 Volts
Style: Elegant Grill
Product Dimensions: 27.5 x 27.5 x 17.5 centimetres
Weight: 3 Kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficient
|Build quality is poor
|Energy efficient
|The paint needs to improve
|Lightweight
|Too smoky
|Temperature control feature requires improvement
5. Sisliya Powder Coated 2000 Watts Electric Barbeque Grill
This electric tandoor is the perfect barbeque hot-pot combo with a healthy, non-stick coating and an efficient heating tube. Its iron-electrophoresis superior quality barbecue grill is durable and rust-less. This electric tandoor also comes with 5-adjustable temperature controls for the required temperature for varieties of food. And yes, the device shuts off automatically when the required temperature exceeds. With the U-shaped embedded heating tube made up of stainless steel, this tandoor offers uniform heat all over the food, resulting in tastier food.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 1,499
Colour: Black
Material: Iron and Cold-Rolled Steel
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Voltage: 100 - 240 Volts
Style: Cooking, Adjustable
Product Dimensions: 85 x 300 x 480mm
Weight: Lightweight
|Pros
|Cons
|Environment-friendly
|Temperature control is tricky
|Safe to use
|The auto cut-off feature needs to improve
|Durable
|Not very strong
|Small and compact
|Easy to clean
6. Wonderchef Chef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor
The Wonderchef Kapoor Standard-size electric tandoor delivers 180-degree grilling, perfect for grilled pizzas, sandwiches and paneer. You can use both sides for grilling, and it cooks food evenly on both sides. With thermostat control and superfast heating, enjoy tasty and healthy food in no time.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 3,299
Colour: Silver
Material: Metal, Alloy Steel
Wattage: 1370 Watts
Voltage: 230 Volts
Style: Modern
Product Dimensions: 16 x 27 x 10 centimetres
Weight: 1 Kg 430 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Bit small
|Cooking made easier
|Great build quality
|Easy to clean
|Lightweight
|Sleek and compact
|Energy-efficient
|Product
|Price
|Bright Berg Heavy Electric Tandoor For Home with Automatic Timer & Heat Controller
|₹3, 299
|KGF 14 INCH'S TIMER And HEAT Controller STANDARD Electric Tandoor
|₹2, 440
|HOT LIFE Automatic Temperature and Heat Controller with Timer Regulator Electric Tandoor
|₹2, 990
|Hot Berg Upper-Lower-Both Regulator System Electric Tandoor
|₹2, 448
|Sisliya Powder Coated 2000 Watts Electric Barbeque Grill | Tandoor & Grills
|₹1, 499
|Wonderchef Chef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor
|₹3, 299
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Bright Berg Heavy Electric Tandoor For Home with Automatic Timer & Heat Controller
|Stain resistant
|Temperature control
|Toughened glass windows
|KGF 14 INCH'S TIMER And HEAT Controller STANDARD Electric Tandoor
|Fitted With High-Quality Element
|Toughened Glass Windows
|High-quality IRON Sheet
|HOT LIFE Automatic Temperature and Heat Controller with Timer Regulator Electric Tandoor
|Automatic temperature and heat controller
|Advanced Heating Element
|Lightweight
|Hot Berg Upper-Lower-Both Regulator System Electric Tandoor
|3 heat selections
|Energy-efficient heating element
|Lightweight
|Sisliya Powder Coated 2000 Watts Electric Barbeque Grill | Tandoor & Grills
|High-quality barbecue grill with iron electrophoresis
|5 kinds of adjustable temperature control
|Embedded heating tube of stainless steel in a U-shape
|Wonderchef Chef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor
|Adjustable slope
|10-step thermostat
|Opens 180-degrees
Best value for money
The KGF 14 INCH'S TIMER and HEAT Controller STANDARD Electric Tandoor is easy to install and use, and it heats up very quickly, letting you start cooking instantly. Its electric cooking plate is perfect for cooking fish, vegetables and meat, while its tandoor attachment will help you make tandoori vegetables, lamb and chicken. This electric tandoor is an easy-to-use and versatile grill within an affordable range. It is perfect for both outdoor and indoor cooking and comes with everything you require to make lip-smacking tandoori dishes!
Best overall
If you want an easy-to-use and versatile electric tandoor with temperature control, the Wonderchef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor is the perfect option. You can use it as a traditional tandoor to cook different varieties of vegetables and meats to perfection. This portable and compact unit are perfect for small outdoor gatherings and kitchens. Available at a good price and with several features, this is the best overall electric tandoor with temperature control.
How to find the best electric tandoor with temperature control?
Consider the following before choosing the best electric tandoor with temperature control:
Power Consumption: Different electric tandoors have varied power requirements for operation. While some may consume 800 watts of power, others require around 1200 watts. The higher the power consumption of an electric tandoor, the faster your cooking will be. Electric tandoors with high power consumption are best for high volumes of cooking. But then it may take a toll on your energy bills. If you want to throw small backyard or indoor parties, go for the energy-efficient options. Look for something between the 800 to 1200 ranges with a good star rating for power savings.
Tandoor's Potential to Cook Food: This generally entails the amount of cooking your electric tandoor can do. First, decide on the number of people you need to feed when grilling. The small or medium-sized electric tandoors would be sufficient if you generally grill for a small family. The larger electric tandoors are perfect for big and small-time cooking.
When you compare all these parameters, Wonderchef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor emerges as a good option.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Yes, you can use aluminium foil in an electric tandoor, but it is advisable not to use it. That's because when food is wrapped in aluminium foil and heated, a part of the aluminium gets into the food, which is not good for your health.
Electric tandoors come with fast pre-heating time and heat up very quickly. On the other hand, the OTGs require a good amount of pre-heating time. Also, OTGs are heavier in comparison to electric tandoors.
Electric tandoors with temperature control are more versatile than grills. Cooking in electric tandoors delivers more tender and flavourful dishes. Since the temperature in an electric tandoor can reach up to 900-degree F, food cooks evenly and quickly with little to no chance of drying out.
Yes, electric tandoors are a healthy way of cooking different types of food. They come with an inclined cooking surface that collects the fat and drops it into a tray containing water. So, all kinds of fats and oils from meat get easily poured out, leaving you with a healthy dish.
Electric tandoors do not have open flames, so their plates do not produce carbon dioxide. In fact, electric tandoors are the greenest options available for cooking at option. But remember, if the electricity that powers the grid of an electric tandoor comes from fossil fuel-fired power plants, they can produce a lot of carbon dioxide resulting in environmental damage.