Best electric tandoor come with temperature control for your home

Up for some kebabs, grilled fish, tandoori chicken or naan? You can cook and enjoy all these dishes and much more at home with the best electric tandoor with temperature control. These are easy to use with the touch of a button. The heating element in these tandoors ensures that food is cooked evenly. It also helps retain the juices and flavours in food, making them taste delicious. These appliances also come with heat-resistant skewers and handle to operate them easily. Other accessories available with an electric tandoor include oven mitts, cutters and grilling trays. So, without further delay, let's look at the list to select the best electric tandoor with temperature control. 1. Best Electric Tandoor With Temperature Control Bright Berg Heavy Electric Tandoor for Home with Automatic Timer & Heat Controller This all-new electric tandoor with regulator heat controller and timer is specifically designed to set the time you want your food to be cooked. It switches off automatically after the set time and even rings a bell so you can take out the food hot and right on time. Specifications Price: Rs. 3,299 Colour: Black Material: Cast Iron Wattage: 2000 Watts Voltage: 220 Volts Style: Smart Product Dimensions: 38.5 x 28.5 x 15 centimetres Weight: 5 Kg

Pros Cons Easy to use Heavier weight Robust Water droplet issue Comes with several free accessories Elegant look

2. GF 14 INCH'S TIMER and HEAT Controller STANDARD Electric Tandoor Perfect for grilled and tandoori items, you can use the KGF 14-inch standard electric tandoor to grill vegetables and chicken without the fear of any shock. Fitted with extra safe heating components, this elegant-looking and lightweight electric tandoor lets you enjoy hassle-free and healthy cooking to perfection. Made from toughened front glass windows and aluminium, this product is highly durable as well. Specifications Price: Rs. 2,440 Colour: Black Material: Iron Wattage: 2000 Watts Voltage: 220 Volts Style: Casual Product Dimensions: 35.6 x 35.6 x 30.5 centimetres Weight: 4 Kg 600 g

Pros Cons Affordable Energy efficiency needs to improve Elegant look Easy to use

3. HOT LIFE Automatic Temperature and Heat Controller with Timer Regulator Electric Tandoor Lightweight and compact, you can use the Hot Life automatic temperature and heat controller electric tandoor to make some of the most delicious and healthiest dishes without wasting time. Use this electric tandoor to relish oil-free, healthy grilled and tandoori food without fearing overcooking. It has a highly advanced heating element and several free accessories that will make your cooking chore in the kitchen easier and more convenient. Specifications Price: Rs. 2,990 Colour: Black Material: Metal Wattage: 1500 Watts Voltage: 220 Volts Style: Normal Product Dimensions: 27 x 35 x 17 centimetres Weight: 4 Kg

Pros Cons Energy-efficient The tray is not non-stick Outstanding performance Lightweight Compact design

4. Hot Berg Upper-Lower-Both Regulator System Electric Tandoor Available in stainless steel MS body, the Hot Berg Upper-Lower regulator system electric tandoor has a nifty appearance that makes it perfect for modern kitchens. Thanks to its three heat selections, you can use the appliance for healthy and easy cooking. Its energy-efficient heating element helps to make food crisp while retaining the juices and flavours of foods. It also features a see-through window that lets you view your food while it is cooked. Specifications Price: Rs. 2,448 Colour: Black Material: Cast Iron Wattage: 1500 Watts Voltage: 220 Volts Style: Elegant Grill Product Dimensions: 27.5 x 27.5 x 17.5 centimetres Weight: 3 Kg

Pros Cons Energy efficient Build quality is poor Energy efficient The paint needs to improve Lightweight Too smoky Temperature control feature requires improvement

5. Sisliya Powder Coated 2000 Watts Electric Barbeque Grill This electric tandoor is the perfect barbeque hot-pot combo with a healthy, non-stick coating and an efficient heating tube. Its iron-electrophoresis superior quality barbecue grill is durable and rust-less. This electric tandoor also comes with 5-adjustable temperature controls for the required temperature for varieties of food. And yes, the device shuts off automatically when the required temperature exceeds. With the U-shaped embedded heating tube made up of stainless steel, this tandoor offers uniform heat all over the food, resulting in tastier food. Specifications Price: Rs. 1,499 Colour: Black Material: Iron and Cold-Rolled Steel Wattage: 2000 Watts Voltage: 100 - 240 Volts Style: Cooking, Adjustable Product Dimensions: 85 x 300 x 480mm Weight: Lightweight

Pros Cons Environment-friendly Temperature control is tricky Safe to use The auto cut-off feature needs to improve Durable Not very strong Small and compact Easy to clean

6. Wonderchef Chef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor The Wonderchef Kapoor Standard-size electric tandoor delivers 180-degree grilling, perfect for grilled pizzas, sandwiches and paneer. You can use both sides for grilling, and it cooks food evenly on both sides. With thermostat control and superfast heating, enjoy tasty and healthy food in no time. Specifications Price: Rs. 3,299 Colour: Silver Material: Metal, Alloy Steel Wattage: 1370 Watts Voltage: 230 Volts Style: Modern Product Dimensions: 16 x 27 x 10 centimetres Weight: 1 Kg 430 g

Pros Cons Value for money Bit small Cooking made easier Great build quality Easy to clean Lightweight Sleek and compact Energy-efficient

Price of electric tandoors at a glance:

Product Price Bright Berg Heavy Electric Tandoor For Home with Automatic Timer & Heat Controller ₹ 3, 299 KGF 14 INCH'S TIMER And HEAT Controller STANDARD Electric Tandoor ₹ 2, 440 HOT LIFE Automatic Temperature and Heat Controller with Timer Regulator Electric Tandoor ₹ 2, 990 Hot Berg Upper-Lower-Both Regulator System Electric Tandoor ₹ 2, 448 Sisliya Powder Coated 2000 Watts Electric Barbeque Grill | Tandoor & Grills ₹ 1, 499 Wonderchef Chef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor ₹ 3, 299

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bright Berg Heavy Electric Tandoor For Home with Automatic Timer & Heat Controller Stain resistant Temperature control Toughened glass windows KGF 14 INCH'S TIMER And HEAT Controller STANDARD Electric Tandoor Fitted With High-Quality Element Toughened Glass Windows High-quality IRON Sheet HOT LIFE Automatic Temperature and Heat Controller with Timer Regulator Electric Tandoor Automatic temperature and heat controller Advanced Heating Element Lightweight Hot Berg Upper-Lower-Both Regulator System Electric Tandoor 3 heat selections Energy-efficient heating element Lightweight Sisliya Powder Coated 2000 Watts Electric Barbeque Grill | Tandoor & Grills High-quality barbecue grill with iron electrophoresis 5 kinds of adjustable temperature control Embedded heating tube of stainless steel in a U-shape Wonderchef Chef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor Adjustable slope 10-step thermostat Opens 180-degrees

Best value for money The KGF 14 INCH'S TIMER and HEAT Controller STANDARD Electric Tandoor is easy to install and use, and it heats up very quickly, letting you start cooking instantly. Its electric cooking plate is perfect for cooking fish, vegetables and meat, while its tandoor attachment will help you make tandoori vegetables, lamb and chicken. This electric tandoor is an easy-to-use and versatile grill within an affordable range. It is perfect for both outdoor and indoor cooking and comes with everything you require to make lip-smacking tandoori dishes! Best overall If you want an easy-to-use and versatile electric tandoor with temperature control, the Wonderchef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor is the perfect option. You can use it as a traditional tandoor to cook different varieties of vegetables and meats to perfection. This portable and compact unit are perfect for small outdoor gatherings and kitchens. Available at a good price and with several features, this is the best overall electric tandoor with temperature control. How to find the best electric tandoor with temperature control? Consider the following before choosing the best electric tandoor with temperature control: Power Consumption: Different electric tandoors have varied power requirements for operation. While some may consume 800 watts of power, others require around 1200 watts. The higher the power consumption of an electric tandoor, the faster your cooking will be. Electric tandoors with high power consumption are best for high volumes of cooking. But then it may take a toll on your energy bills. If you want to throw small backyard or indoor parties, go for the energy-efficient options. Look for something between the 800 to 1200 ranges with a good star rating for power savings. Tandoor's Potential to Cook Food: This generally entails the amount of cooking your electric tandoor can do. First, decide on the number of people you need to feed when grilling. The small or medium-sized electric tandoors would be sufficient if you generally grill for a small family. The larger electric tandoors are perfect for big and small-time cooking. When you compare all these parameters, Wonderchef Kapoor Standard Size Electric Tandoor emerges as a good option.