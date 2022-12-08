Story Saved
Best electric tandoor grill for home

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 09, 2022 01:10 IST
Summary:

The perfect grill and an electric tandoor may enhance the appeal and flavour of the delectable grilled food at your home. In order to assist you in selecting the best electric tandoor grill for home kitchen, below is an overview of the top models.

product info
Best electric tandoor grill for home

Do you like to hang out with people? What is the most cherished aspect of these gatherings? Food is here! It tastes good to grill, fry, or roast. Although it sounds appealing, it is exhausting. The Electric Tandoor is a further development in technology that can simplify this process. No coal! Zero mess! Plug it in, then take pleasure! The electric tandoor oven's best feature is that it can make even a beginner cook into a Master Chef.

All you have to do is choose the best electric tandoor grill for home, that suits your needs for maintenance, provides high-quality food without fuss or inconvenience, and is within your budget. The best electric tandoors for the home are featured in this guide, whether you're looking for one to make roti or other mouthwatering dishes.

Best Electric Tandoor Grills for Home

1. Wellberg Electric Tandoor

This tandoor by Wellberg comes with everything you need to grill deliciously and flawlessly, making it a highly recommended and top-notch product. This device is shockproof and completely durable because it is made of aluminium and front glass that has been hardened. Grilling, roasting, toasting, and baking are all excellent uses for the metal tray. This tandoor has a stainless steel element which makes it blast-proof. The tandoor is resistant to corrosion and performs admirably for hours on end.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Wellberg
  • Safety feature: Shock proof
  • Accessories: Durable aluminium tray
  • Type of heating element: Stainless steel heating element
  • Performance: Works effectively for long continuous hours
ProsCons
Sturdy and durableAbsence of temperature control feature
Comes with a good number of accessories 
Easy to use 

2. Berg B-2 Electric Tandoor

Purchase this black-coloured electric tandoor from the Berg company and satisfy your appetite while on the fly. Its durability is ensured by the use of the best metal possible in its construction. In comparison to microwaves and ovens, this gadget cooks food significantly more quickly. There is no risk of overcooking while defrosting frozen food or reheating fast food in it. The lower portion of the electric tandoor is fitted with a tray to catch fats, ensuring that your meals are always healthful and devoid of extra fat.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Berg
  • Power: 2000 W power
  • Safety: Extra safe heating element
  • Type of build material: Cast iron material
  • Weight: 6 kg
ProsCons
 Excellent design aspectsBuild quality is poor
Portable and compact 
No preheating required 
Toughened glass window for easy accessibility 
cellpic
Berg B-2 Electric Tandoor, Black, 2000 Watts
48% off 3,350 6,500
Buy now

3. GLEN 5014 Electric Tandoor Grill

High-quality stainless steel is used in the construction of the Glen 5014 Electric Tandoor for long-term use. Similar to conventional clay tandoors, it enables healthful cooking. There are three heat settings available for various delicacies to be cooked effectively. Food is crisped up while still preserving its flavours and fluids thanks to energy-efficient heating components. This tandoor is simple to use and clean. A clearer view of the food being cooked inside is made possible by the see-through window.

Specifications:

  • Brand: GLEN
  • Power: 1100 W power
  • Control: Temperature control feature
  • Design: Stainless steel matt finish
  • Accessories: Stainless steel wire rack for grilling
  • Number of settings: Selector knob with four settings
ProsCons
Highly powerfulTakes a lot of time for cooking
Hassle-free cleaning and maintenance 
Easy to operate 
Compact size and portable 
cellpic
GLEN 5014 Electric Tandoor Grill Stainless Steel Body with 2 Year Warranty
29% off 5,290 7,495
Buy now

4. Chefman Electric Tandoor

The Chefman 2-in-1 Electric Tandoor doesn't require preheating and is excellent for cooking without using any oil. Yes, this makes sure you live a healthy lifestyle. A consistently powerful performance is offered by its aluminium cooking tray. The handles made of heat-resistant bakelite make operating the tandoor simple. A heating element that is extra safe and made of shockproof material is installed. Additionally, the 2-in-1 set enables you to experiment with numerous cooking techniques in the convenience of your own home.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Chefman
  • Type: Electric tandoor
  • Feature: Non-stick top
  • Safety: Additional safety heating element
ProsCons
Healthy cooking as no oil requiredPoor build quality of the tandoor
No preheating needed 
Fast and effective cooking 
Ergonomic handle 
cellpic
Chefman Electric Tandoor 2 in 1 Tandoor (Black)
17% off 2,999 3,599
Buy now

5. HOT BERG Electric Tandoor and Barbeque Grill Combo

With a sleek appearance for modern kitchens, the Hot Berg Electric Tandoor has a stainless MS body. Similar to conventional clay tandoors, it enables healthful cooking. There are three heat settings available for various delicacies to be cooked effectively. The meal is made crisp with the use of energy-efficient heating components. Additionally, the flavours and juices of the meal are preserved throughout cooking in this tandoor. Better observation and control of the meals being cooked within are made possible by the see-through window. This tandoor is an effective product that requires only 2000 watts of energy, saving you a lot of money on electricity costs.

Specifications:

  • Brand: HOT BERG
  • Power: 2000 W power
  • Weight: 5 kg
  • Certification: ISO certified
  • Safety feature: Automatic timer
  • Frequency: 220-240V/50HZ power requirement
ProsCons
Comes with numerous accessoriesPoor quality of build
Hassle-free cooking with automatic timer 
Convenient cooking and maintenance 
  
cellpic
HOT BERG Big XXL Stylish Automatic Timer Regulator Electric Tandoor and Barbeque Grill Combo with Full Accessories (Black)
38% off 2,799 4,499
Buy now

6. HotLife Non Electric Barbeque Big Grill and Tandoor

Many barbeque fans are drawn to this electric tandoor since it is both practical and affordable. Although it offers outstanding value for the money, this model offers much more than this one benefit. First off, unlike the majority of tandoors, it has a very clean, sophisticated style. The materials are sturdy and of high quality. Another benefit of this particular electric tandoor is how little it is. The 1000-watt power gives the food being cooked excellent tandoor and grilled effects.

Specifications:

  • Brand: HotLife
  • Power: 1000 W power
  • Type of material: BPA free material
  • Design: Hut shape design
  • Safety: Shock-proof
ProsCons
Toughened glass windowThe quality of electric cooking is subpar
Provides complete value for money 
Multi-purpose and shock-proof 
  
cellpic
HotLife Non Electric Iron Multipurpose Charcoal Barbeque Big Grill and Tandoor (Black, 1000W)
18% off 1,648 1,999
Buy now

7. Hilton Electric Tandoor

For outdoor cooking and grilling, the Hilton Dual Cooking H-5 Electric Tandoor is the ideal ally. Its special dual cooking method, which allows you to cook food on both the bottom and top of the tandoor, is a great concept. In order to assist you to adjust the temperature to your needs, this tandoor also has a heat/temperature control. The body of the tandoor is completely shockproof and was constructed with perfect engineering.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Hilton
  • Safety: Shock-proof element
  • Cooking time: Quick cooking
  • Temperature control: Thermostat for temperature control
  • Design: Toughened glass windows
ProsCons
Excellent build quality and elementDifficult to use temperature control knob
Compact, lightweight and portable 
Easy operation and cleaning 
cellpic
Hilton Electric Tandoor H-5
Check Price on Amazon

8. HOTBERG Big Electronic Tandoor

This HOTBERG tandoor is a massive electronic tandoor and grill that comes with numerous accessories. It is powerful as well as cooks the dishes perfectly. The shockproof cast iron build ensures the longevity of the product. This 200 V sturdy tandoor is surely a party-popper for your next house party.

Specifications:

  • Brand: HOTBERG
  • Features: Toughened glass window
  • Power: 2000 W
  • Accessories: Comes with skewers and grill pan
  • Material of build: Cast iron
ProsCons
Excellent durabilityAbsence of warranty
Easy operation, cleaning and maintenance 
Extra heating elements 
cellpic
HOTBERG Big Electronic Tandoor with Full Accessories (16 Inches, Black)
30% off 2,448 3,499
Buy now

9. Hot life Micro Combo Electric Tandoor

This item is shockproof and incredibly robust because it is made of metal and front glass that has been hardened. With this device, you can easily prepare delicious and healthful fish, potatoes, mushrooms, and poultry while you're on the go. Eat worry-free tandoori and grilled food that lacks oil. Additionally, you may defrost frozen food in this tandoor and reheat fast meals without overcooking it. This electric tandoor combo makes it simple to clean and store, allowing you to experiment with different cooking styles in the convenience of your own home.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Hot Life
  • Power: 2000 W
  • Type of cooking: Oil-free cooking
  • Highlight: Reheat food with no overcooking, Defrost frozen food
  • Build material: Cast iron
ProsCons
Powerful tandoorHeavy weight
2 years warranty 
Convenient cleaning and maintenance 
cellpic
Hot life Micro Combo Electric Tandoor with Pizza Cutter, Grill, Glove, Aluminium Tray
27% off 2,190 2,999
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Wellberg Electric Tandoor2000 W         5 kg                            Shockproof, additional safe heating element
Berg B-2 Electric Tandoor2000 W6 kgNo preheating required, extra safe heating element
GLEN 5014 Electric Tandoor Grill1100 W6.92 kgTemperature control, settings control knob
Chefman Electric Tandoor2000 W2 kgMulti-purpose, heat-resistant handles, oil-free cooking
HOT BERG Electric Tandoor and Barbeque Grill Combo2000 W5 kgShockproof design, BPA free, automatic timer regulator
HotLife Non Electric Barbeque Big Grill and Tandoor1000 W2 kgShockproof design, wooden handle
Hilton Electric Tandoor2000 W10 kgOil-free cooking, temperature control feature
HOT BERG Big Electronic Tandoor2000 W5 kgShock proof, BPA free material, steel heating element
Hot life Micro Combo Electric Tandoor1500 W3 kgOil-free cooking, reheating and defrosting food.

Best value for money

In addition to being one of the best electric tandoors for home use, the Wellberg Electric and Charcoal Barbeque Grill & Tandoor is a fantastic option for anyone looking for tandoor at an affordable price. Because it heats up so quickly, this tandoor is simple to set up and use. Meats, veggies, and fish cook perfectly on the electric frying plate. While the charcoal plate is ideal for adding a smoky flavour to food.

Best overall product

The Chefman 2-in-1 electric tandoor is a fantastic choice when it comes to the best overall tandoor. It is versatile and easy to use. It perfectly cooks a variety of meats and vegetables by using it as a rotisserie or a traditional tandoor oven. It is portable and small in size. It is therefore ideal for gatherings outside or in small kitchens. The Chefman 2-in-1 provides splendid value for money.

How to find the best electric tandoor grill for home?

The product's capability is determined by its features. The best electric tandoor for your needs and budget may be purchased if you are aware of its qualities. The requirements are the first thing to comprehend. First, consider the tandoor's size. Purchase a tandoor that will work nicely for you. You should be aware that preparing meals more quickly uses more energy. Large-scale food preparation necessitates high energy use. However, bear in mind that your electricity bill will go up. Portable, light, and simple to use are all attributes of electric grills. But there are also numerous brands that can occasionally be bulky and heavy. Best electric tandoors are lightweight and easy to use. This is why Chefman 2-in-1 electric tandoor emerges as the best option.

Price list of the best electric tandoor grills for home

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Wellberg Electric TandoorRs. 2374
2.Berg B-2 Electric TandoorRs. 3350
3.GLEN 5014 Electric Tandoor GrillRs. 5110
4.Chefman Electric TandoorRs. 2999
5.HOT BERG Electric Tandoor and Barbeque Grill ComboRs. 2799
6.HotLife Non Electric Barbeque Big Grill and TandoorRs. 1648
7.Hilton Electric TandoorRs. 2990
8.HOTBERG Big Electronic TandoorRs. 2990
9.Hot life Micro Combo Electric TandoorRs. 2190

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

Q1. Are electric tandoors healthy?

Q2. Does an electric tandoor emit CO2 like the charcoal version?

Q3. Which electric tandoor is portable yet effective?

Q4. Which features to look for while shopping for an electric tandoor?

Q5. Which electric tandoor serves the purpose without being heavy on the budget?

