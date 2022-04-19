Best fans under 3,000: In this blistering heat, bring home a gust of air

All of India is now fully into the summer season. Barring the Himalayan regions, in the rest of India it is a daily struggle with heat, heat strokes, prickly heat, heat rashes, sweat and loss of energy. Stepping out of home after 11 am can be a real task. However, staying indoors too can be tough if you don't good and effective cooling devices at home. Air conditioners and air coolers are popularly advertised. However, what is most commonly used is the humble ceiling fan. A large section Indian population can't afford to buy an AC or pay the bills later. For many, air coolers are far more affordable but the adequate water can be a challenge. In all such cases, ceiling fans are our only respite. Even if you can afford an AC, a ceiling fan is always a necessity.

There are a number of fans from various brands available both offline and online. They vary in their prices as well. A good fan is one that circulates air fast in a room. The technical phrase for it is air delivery. Fans under ₹3000 come with decent specs that allow for fast circulation of air. There are a number of options available online. If you are keen on exploring, then here are few good options.

Prices of fans under ₹ 3000 at a glance:

Product Price Anchor By Panasonic Ventus Ceiling Fan ₹ 2,000.00 Candes Lynx Ceiling Fan ₹ 2,838.00 Havells Ambrose Ceiling Fan ₹ 2,199.00 Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust Ceiling Fan ₹ 2,899.00

Anchor By Panasonic Ventus Ceiling Fan

This fan is available in two colours - Honey Gold Briken and Smoke Brown Briken. It can be operated using a remote control and comes with four blades for effective cooling. This fan is meant for indoor usage.

Some other features:

1) Item dimensions (LxWxH): 5.33 x 5.33 x 5.33 meters

2) Technical specifications: Sweep-600mm; Speed-810rpm; Power-70W; Air delivery-120 CMM

3) Decorative body ring. Die-casted Aluminium motor covers and blades for longer and rust-free life

4) High speed fan for greater air thrust

Candes Lynx Ceiling Fan

This Coffee Brown-coloured fan comes with three blades. It is noise free and has adjustable speed control mechanism. While you can use this fan anywhere in the room, it is ideally suited for your kitchen area, veranda, balcony or a small room. It comes in matte finish.

Some other features:

1) Item dimensions (LxWxH): 54 x 26 x 18 centimeters

2) Product feature: Motor double ball bearings

3) Technical specifications: Blade size: 1200mm; Fan speed: 400 RPM high speed; Air delivery: 230 CMM, Number of speed setting: 4/5

4) More features: Power: 50 watts, Voltage : 220 V - 240 V, 100%CNC winding

Havells Ambrose Ceiling Fan

This fan is available in two colours - Gold Mist Wood and Pearl White Wood. It comes with three blades and is ideally suited for the bedroom. It is designed for superior air delivery.

Some other features:

1) Blade size - 1200 mm (48 inches)

2) Rated voltage : 220 V - 240 V

3) Motor with decorative ring; optimum performance even at low voltage

4) Power consumption: 74 W

5) Warranty: 2 years on product

6) Pack includes: Fan motor, blade set, down rod, canopy set, shackle kit, twisted wire and guarantee card

Usha Bloom Daffodil Goodbye Dust Ceiling Fan

This fan is available in four different colours - Sparkle Gold & Brown, Sparkal White, Sparkle Grey & Black and Sparkle Red & Black. It comes with three blades. This fan can be used in any kind of room (bedroom, kitchen, balcony etc) at home. It is also a rather lightweight device.

Some other features:

1) Technical details: Sweep size (mm): 1250 ; No. of blades:3 ; RPM @ 230v: 380 ; performs well even at low voltage. Power Input 85 W

2) Dust resistant: These fans come with ‘Novel Silane Paint Technology from PPG Asian Paints' that ensure dust doesn't settle on them.

3) High speed: 380 RPM (revolutions per minute) and air delivery of 240m3/min

4) Remote: No

