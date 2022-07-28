Best food processors for your kitchen: Top 10 picks

Summary:
The one appliance that makes life perfectly easy in a kitchen is the food processor. It is really handy, as it gets things done quickly. Right from chopping and slicing to juicing and mixing, food processors save a lot of your time and energy. If you are looking for the best food processors in India in 2022, here are the 10 best options.
1. Bajaj FX7 Food Processor
Powered by a 600-Watt motor and boasting an overload protector, the Bajaj FX7 food processor is one of the best buys. It comes with three jars, a polycarbonate processing bowl, and supports 3-speed options.
Specifications
Material: Stainless steel, polycarbonate
Wattage: 600 Watts
Number of Units: 3 jars and 1 processing bowl
Available colours: White
Product dimensions: 10 x 10 x 10 millimetres
Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on motor
Special features: 13 need-based attachments for multi-purpose functioning
|Pros
|Cons
|Superior built quality
|Only one colour option
|In-built locking mechanism for consumer safety
|LED indicators for power on and motor overload function
2. Bosch Lifestyle MCM3501M Food Processor
A robust appliance with an 800 Watt motor and multi-level six knives with three double blades, this is one of the best food processorsthat works efficiently to complete several kitchen tasks. Its one-litre blender jar is perfect to crush ice and other touch ingredients.
Specifications
Material: Plastic
Wattage: 800 Watts
Number of Units: 1 mixing bowl, 1 food processing jar
Available colours: Black
Product dimensions: 26 x 22 x 37.5 cm
Warranty: 2 years
Special features: 13+ accessories
|Pros
|Cons
|Highly multifunctional with 50+ functions
|Complaints on cheap grade plastic
|Smart storage blender jar
|Multi-level 6 knives to chop a plethora of ingredients
3. Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Compact Food Processor
This Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Food Processor by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor comes with a 22,000 rpm speed that promises efficiency. It is equipped with a 400-watt motor, and its jars are made from polycarbonate material to ensure durability.
Specifications
Material: ABS
Wattage: 400 watts
Number of Units: 2 jars, 1 chopper, 1 food processor and 1 atta kneader
Available colours: Black, red, purple, white and gold
Product dimensions: 41 x 16 x 26.3 centimetres
Warranty: 2 years
Special features: Reliable WhatsApp Wonderchef Service
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful Motor that grinds to perfection
|Difficult to understand user manual
|100% hands-free operation
|Free E-recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
4. Inalsa Food Processor Fiesta
Powered with a 650-watt motor and featuring an overload protector, this is another food processor that can be used to slice, cut, knead, and more. Its 1-litre multipurpose stainless-steel jar, along with 1.5-litre polycarbonate blender jar, offer convenience. The appliance supports 3-speed options.
Specifications:
Material: Stainless steel
Wattage: 650 watts
Number of units: 1 processor, 2 jars
Available colours: White and grey
Product dimensions: 32.1 x 37.7 x 44.3 centimetres
Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on motor
Special features: Multiple attachments
|Pros
|Cons
|Child safe interlocking system
|High level of noise
|Overheat safety protection
|Complaints on poor blades
|Easy maintenance
5. Morphy Richards Food Processor
Known for its versatile functioning and efficient performance, this food processor by Morphy Richards offers 4 jars and 11 attachments. Powered with a massive 1000-watt motor, what makes it one of the best food processors is its Quadra Flow Technology that assures perfection in grinding and blending.
Specifications
Material: Stainless steel
Wattage: 1000 watts
Number of units: 3 jars and 1 food processor
Available colours: Glazing copper
Product dimensions: 58.2 x 29 x 38.3 centimetres
Warranty: 2 years
Special features: 11 attachments
|Pros
|Cons
|7-step unique slicing blade
|Poor blade quality
|Quadra flow technology for perfect grinding and blending
|Innovative 7-step variomatic slicing technology
6. Ezyhome Food Processor
This food processor by Ezyhome is ideal for quick blending, chopping, juicing and grinding of several ingredients. It features a 400w motor, a pretty silver-coloured body and polypropylene material for advanced results and efficiency in your kitchen chores.
Specifications
Material: Plastic
Wattage: 400 watts
Number of Units: 4 jars and 1 processing bowl
Available colours: Silver
Product dimensions: 28.0 x 23.8 x 27.5 cm
Warranty: 2 years
Special features: None
|Pros
|Cons
|Shock-proof ABS body
|Complaints of not receiving warranty card
|Food processor with two speed controls
|Lightweight
7. Usha FP 3811 Food Processor
The Usha FP 3811 Food Processor is one of the best food processors in India. A reputed brand known for its range of appliances over the years, Usha’s products are known for innovation. This food processor features a high torque-high speed 100% copper motor and 6 food-grade specialised blades.
Specifications
Material: Alloy steel
Wattage: 1000 watts
Number of units: 3 jars, 1 juicer, and 1 food processor
Available colours: Black and steel
Product dimensions: 32.5 x 54.5 x 75.5 centimetres
Warranty: 5 years
Special features: 12 different applications
|Pros
|Cons
|100% copper motor
|Heavy in weight
|Overload protection for motor safety
|Safety lock for safe operation
8. Bajaj FX-1000 Food Processor
Another good food processor is by Bajaj from their FX series. This food processor can perform several functions, which include grinding, whipping, juicing and dicing. Its powerful 1000-watt motor promises great results and you can conveniently adjust speed as required.
Specifications
Material: Stainless steel
Wattage: 1000 Watts
Number of units: 3 Jars and 1 processing bowl
Available colours: Black and silver
Product Dimensions: 58.5 x 29.3 x 38.7 centimetres
Warranty: 2 years
Special features: Variety of blades for easy chopping and grinding
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to operate
|Burning smell experienced by customers
|Fast dough kneading technology
|Multi-functional machine
9. Prestige Ace Food Processor
Launched by one of India’s most trusted home appliance brands – Prestige, this is one of the best food processorsin the market, as it hasall-in-one features. It is light in weight and compact in size, and offers exceptional mixing, grinding, juicing and kneading solutions in a single processor.
Specifications
Material: ABS
Wattage: 600 watt
Number of Units: 2 jars and 1 processing Bowl
Available Colours: Multicolour
Product Dimensions: 44 x 38 x 25.7 cm
Warranty: 1 Year
Special Features: Whipper blade for fresh homemade creams
|Pros
|Cons
|Safety lock lid
|Smaller blades in comparison to jar sizes
|Multi-speed control and pulse function
|Non-slip Vacuum suction legs
10. Cello Kitchen Chef KC-FP-200
Featuring a complete set of kitchen appliances for a quick, fun and convenient cooking experience, the Cello Kitchen Chef is another good food processor that you can find in India. Its power-chop system allows effective and consistent chopping of food items. In addition, it is perfect for juicing fruits too.
Specifications
Material: ABS Plastic
Wattage: 500 watts
Number of units: 1 jar and 1 processing bowl
Available colours: Black and red
Product dimensions: 39.3 x 22.5 x 32.5 centimetres
Warranty: 2 years
Special features: None
|Pros
|Cons
|Multi-use food processor
|Not ideal for heavy load
|High-quality plastic material
|Light in weight
|Product
|Price
|Bajaj FX7 Food Processor
|₹6,195
|Bosch Lifestyle MCM3501M Food Processor
|₹9,199
|Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Compact Food Processor
|₹3,749
|Inalsa Food Processor Fiesta
|₹5,028
|Morphy Richards Food Processor
|₹8,855
|Ezyhome Food Processor
|₹3,349
|Usha FP 3811 Food Processor
|₹11,450
|Bajaj FX-1000 Food Processor
|₹9,399
|Prestige Ace Food Processor
|Currently Unavailable
|Cello Kitchen Chef KC-FP-200
|Currently Unavailable
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Bajaj FX7
|600 Watts
|In-built locking mechanism for consumer safety
|13 need-based
|Bosch Lifestyle MCM3501M
|800 Watts
|Highly multifunctional with 50+ functions
|13+ accessories
|Wonderchef Nutri-Blend
|400 Watts
|Reliable WhatsApp Wonderchef Service
|100% hands-free operation
|Inalsa Fiesta
|650 Watts
|Easy maintenance and silent performer
|Overheat Safety Protection
|Morphy Richards
|1000 Watts
|Innovative 7-step variomatic slicing technology
|Quadra flow technology
|Ezyhome
|400 Watts
|Shock proof ABS body
|Lightweight
|Usha FP 3811
|1000 Watts
|Safety lock for safe operation
|100% Copper Motor
|Bajaj FX-1000
|1000 Watts
|Fast dough kneading technology
|Variety in blades
|Prestige Ace
|600 Watts
|Non-slip Vacuum suction legs
|Safety Lock Lid
|Cello Kitchen Chef KC-FP-200
|500 Watts
|High-quality plastic material
|Light in weight
Best value for money
If you are looking for the perfect food processor that performs decently and is at a pocket-friendly price, the Ezyhome Food Processor can be a good choice. It is ideal for quick blending, chopping, juicing and grinding of many ingredients and comes with four jars and one processing bowl.
Best overall
Overall, the Bajaj FX7 Food Processoris one of the best buys for food processors in India. It is powered by a 600-watt motor and boasts an overload protector. Bajaj also offers a 2-year warranty on the product and 5 complete years warranty on its motor.
How to find the perfect food processor
Choosing the right food processor for your home kitchen can definitely be a challenge. However, the internet and various shopping platforms have now made this pretty convenient.
To choose one of the best food processors that offers excellent functionality and is within your budget, check out platforms selling the same. This way, you can learn the availability in the market and plan your purchase accordingly. Along with this, it is also essential that you learn about your exact requirements and necessities so that it is easier to shortlist the products from the lot.
For best results, check for the availability of service centres of the particular brand whose food processor you have shortlisted in your area. This helps in avoiding hassles during an emergency.
You can also take a look at the list of pros and cons that we have provided for each appliance here. In addition, you should also check the wattage, blades, volts, body material, the number of jars and accessories for the best results.
FAQs
1. What is the primary purpose of using a food processor?
A food processor is an excellent home appliance. It is used to quickly and conveniently chop, slice, grind, juice and shred a wide variety of food items in both dry and wet forms. You can easily prepare your daily meals with the help of the best food processors, which includes kneading dough.
2.What is the ideal size of food processor to buy?
There really is not an ideal size of food processor to buy. It solely depends upon the requirements and daily meal preparation of a household. For instance, if you are a family of 4 members, an 11-cup processor should be ideal.
3.What is the ideal power that a food processor should consume?
You will find a good variety of food processors available with a running speed between 500 and 1000 watts. Hence, you can easily look for one between this power range. There are some food processors that feature speeds below 500 watts as well. You can go for them if your usage is not very heavy.
4.Can a food processor be used for grinding and chopping vegetables, fruits and also meat items?
The best food processors will help you effectively and conveniently grind and chop meat items, along with fruits and vegetables.
5.How can I maintain the durability of my food processor?
The first and foremost tip to learn in order to maintain the durability of your food processor is to keep it clean. So, ensure that you clean the blades, the jars and the attachments carefully with soap and water.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.