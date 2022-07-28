Sign out
Best food processors for your kitchen: Top 10 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 28, 2022 15:27 IST

Summary:

Take a quick glance at the best food processors available in India for a better understanding of their features.

Food processors make working in the kitchen a lot easier.

The one appliance that makes life perfectly easy in a kitchen is the food processor. It is really handy, as it gets things done quickly. Right from chopping and slicing to juicing and mixing, food processors save a lot of your time and energy. If you are looking for the best food processors in India in 2022, here are the 10 best options.

1. Bajaj FX7 Food Processor

Powered by a 600-Watt motor and boasting an overload protector, the Bajaj FX7 food processor is one of the best buys. It comes with three jars, a polycarbonate processing bowl, and supports 3-speed options.

Specifications

Material: Stainless steel, polycarbonate

Wattage: 600 Watts

Number of Units: 3 jars and 1 processing bowl

Available colours: White

Product dimensions: ‎10 x 10 x 10 millimetres

Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on motor

Special features: 13 need-based attachments for multi-purpose functioning

ProsCons
Superior built qualityOnly one colour option
In-built locking mechanism for consumer safety 
LED indicators for power on and motor overload function 
Bajaj FX7 600 Watts Food Processor, White
17% off
6,295 7,600
Buy now

2. Bosch Lifestyle MCM3501M Food Processor

A robust appliance with an 800 Watt motor and multi-level six knives with three double blades, this is one of the best food processorsthat works efficiently to complete several kitchen tasks. Its one-litre blender jar is perfect to crush ice and other touch ingredients.

Specifications

Material: Plastic

Wattage: 800 Watts

Number of Units: 1 mixing bowl, 1 food processing jar

Available colours: Black

Product dimensions: ‎ ‎26 x 22 x 37.5 cm

Warranty: 2 years

Special features: 13+ accessories

ProsCons
Highly multifunctional with 50+ functionsComplaints on cheap grade plastic
Smart storage blender jar 
Multi-level 6 knives to chop a plethora of ingredients 
Bosch MCM3501M 800W Food Processor, Black
26% off
8,800 11,900
Buy now

3. Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Compact Food Processor

This Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Food Processor by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor comes with a 22,000 rpm speed that promises efficiency. It is equipped with a 400-watt motor, and its jars are made from polycarbonate material to ensure durability.

Specifications

Material: ABS

Wattage: 400 watts

Number of Units: 2 jars, 1 chopper, 1 food processor and 1 atta kneader

Available colours: Black, red, purple, white and gold

Product dimensions: ‎ 41 x 16 x 26.3 centimetres

Warranty: 2 years

Special features: Reliable WhatsApp Wonderchef Service

ProsCons
Powerful Motor that grinds to perfectionDifficult to understand user manual
100% hands-free operation 
Free E-recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor 
Wonderchef Nutri-blend Compact Food Processor with Atta Kneader | 22000 RPM Mixer Grinder, Blender, Chopper, Juicer | 400W motor | SS Blades | 4 Unbreakable Jars | 2 Years Warranty | Online Recipe Book By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | Black
41% off
4,389 7,500
Buy now

4. Inalsa Food Processor Fiesta

Powered with a 650-watt motor and featuring an overload protector, this is another food processor that can be used to slice, cut, knead, and more. Its 1-litre multipurpose stainless-steel jar, along with 1.5-litre polycarbonate blender jar, offer convenience. The appliance supports 3-speed options.

Specifications:

Material: Stainless steel

Wattage: 650 watts

Number of units: 1 processor, 2 jars

Available colours: White and grey

Product dimensions: ‎ 32.1 x 37.7 x 44.3 centimetres

Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on motor

Special features: Multiple attachments

ProsCons
Child safe interlocking systemHigh level of noise
Overheat safety protectionComplaints on poor blades 
Easy maintenance 
INALSA Food Processor/ Atta Kneader/ Chopper 650 Watts-Fiesta| Unbreakable Processing Bowl, Blender & Dry Grinding Jar,8 Accessories| 5 Yr Warranty on Motor| Centrifugal Juicer| Made in India (Grey)
37% off
5,028 7,995
Buy now

5. Morphy Richards Food Processor

Known for its versatile functioning and efficient performance, this food processor by Morphy Richards offers 4 jars and 11 attachments. Powered with a massive 1000-watt motor, what makes it one of the best food processors is its Quadra Flow Technology that assures perfection in grinding and blending.

Specifications

Material: Stainless steel

Wattage: 1000 watts

Number of units: 3 jars and 1 food processor

Available colours: Glazing copper

Product dimensions: ‎ 58.2 x 29 x 38.3 centimetres

Warranty: 2 years

Special features: 11 attachments

ProsCons
7-step unique slicing bladePoor blade quality
Quadra flow technology for perfect grinding and blending 
Innovative 7-step variomatic slicing technology 
Morphy Richards Icon Superb 1000-Watt Food Processor (Glazing Copper)
52% off
9,380 19,495
Buy now

6. Ezyhome Food Processor

This food processor by Ezyhome is ideal for quick blending, chopping, juicing and grinding of several ingredients. It features a 400w motor, a pretty silver-coloured body and polypropylene material for advanced results and efficiency in your kitchen chores.

Specifications

Material: Plastic

Wattage: 400 watts

Number of Units: 4 jars and 1 processing bowl

Available colours: Silver

Product dimensions: 28.0 x 23.8 x 27.5 cm

Warranty: 2 years

Special features: None

ProsCons
Shock-proof ABS bodyComplaints of not receiving warranty card
Food processor with two speed controls 
Lightweight 
Ezyhome 400W Food Processor (Silver)
33% off
3,349 4,999
Buy now

7. Usha FP 3811 Food Processor

The Usha FP 3811 Food Processor is one of the best food processors in India. A reputed brand known for its range of appliances over the years, Usha’s products are known for innovation. This food processor features a high torque-high speed 100% copper motor and 6 food-grade specialised blades.

Specifications

Material: Alloy steel

Wattage: 1000 watts

Number of units: 3 jars, 1 juicer, and 1 food processor

Available colours: Black and steel

Product dimensions: ‎ 32.5 x 54.5 x 75.5 centimetres

Warranty: 5 years

Special features: 12 different applications

ProsCons
100% copper motorHeavy in weight
Overload protection for motor safety 
Safety lock for safe operation 
Usha FP 3811 Food Processor 1000 Watts Copper Motor with 13 Accessories(Premium SS Finish), Black and Steel
34% off
10,960 16,590
Buy now

8. Bajaj FX-1000 Food Processor

Another good food processor is by Bajaj from their FX series. This food processor can perform several functions, which include grinding, whipping, juicing and dicing. Its powerful 1000-watt motor promises great results and you can conveniently adjust speed as required.

Specifications

Material: Stainless steel

Wattage: 1000 Watts

Number of units: 3 Jars and 1 processing bowl

Available colours: Black and silver

Product Dimensions: ‎ 58.5 x 29.3 x 38.7 centimetres

Warranty: 2 years

Special features: Variety of blades for easy chopping and grinding

ProsCons
Easy to operateBurning smell experienced by customers
Fast dough kneading technology 
Multi-functional machine 
Bajaj FX-1000 1000 Watts Food Processor, Silver, Black
32% off
9,399 13,825
Buy now

9. Prestige Ace Food Processor

Launched by one of India’s most trusted home appliance brands – Prestige, this is one of the best food processorsin the market, as it hasall-in-one features. It is light in weight and compact in size, and offers exceptional mixing, grinding, juicing and kneading solutions in a single processor.

Specifications

Material: ABS

Wattage: 600 watt

Number of Units: 2 jars and 1 processing Bowl

Available Colours: Multicolour

Product Dimensions: ‎ 44 x 38 x 25.7 cm

Warranty: 1 Year

Special Features: Whipper blade for fresh homemade creams

ProsCons
Safety lock lidSmaller blades in comparison to jar sizes
Multi-speed control and pulse function 
Non-slip Vacuum suction legs 
prestige ace food processor - 600 watt powerful motor with multi speed control and 3 sturdy jars
Buy now

10. Cello Kitchen Chef KC-FP-200

Featuring a complete set of kitchen appliances for a quick, fun and convenient cooking experience, the Cello Kitchen Chef is another good food processor that you can find in India. Its power-chop system allows effective and consistent chopping of food items. In addition, it is perfect for juicing fruits too.

Specifications

Material: ABS Plastic

Wattage: 500 watts

Number of units: 1 jar and 1 processing bowl

Available colours: Black and red

Product dimensions: 39.3 x 22.5 x 32.5 centimetres

Warranty: 2 years

Special features: None

ProsCons
Multi-use food processorNot ideal for heavy load
High-quality plastic material 
Light in weight 
Cello Kitchen Chef KC-FP-200 500-Watt Food Processor (Black and white)
Buy now

Price of best food processors at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Bajaj FX7 Food Processor  6,195
 Bosch Lifestyle MCM3501M Food Processor  9,199
 Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Compact Food Processor  3,749
 Inalsa Food Processor Fiesta  5,028
 Morphy Richards Food Processor  8,855
 Ezyhome Food Processor  3,349
 Usha FP 3811 Food Processor  11,450
 Bajaj FX-1000 Food Processor  9,399
 Prestige Ace Food Processor Currently Unavailable
 Cello Kitchen Chef KC-FP-200 Currently Unavailable

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Bajaj FX7600 WattsIn-built locking mechanism for consumer safety13 need-based 
Bosch Lifestyle MCM3501M800 WattsHighly multifunctional with 50+ functions13+ accessories
Wonderchef Nutri-Blend400 WattsReliable WhatsApp Wonderchef Service100% hands-free operation
Inalsa Fiesta650 WattsEasy maintenance and silent performerOverheat Safety Protection
Morphy Richards1000 WattsInnovative 7-step variomatic slicing technologyQuadra flow technology
Ezyhome400 WattsShock proof ABS bodyLightweight
Usha FP 38111000 WattsSafety lock for safe operation100% Copper Motor
Bajaj FX-10001000 WattsFast dough kneading technologyVariety in blades
Prestige Ace600 WattsNon-slip Vacuum suction legsSafety Lock Lid
Cello Kitchen Chef KC-FP-200500 WattsHigh-quality plastic materialLight in weight

Best value for money

If you are looking for the perfect food processor that performs decently and is at a pocket-friendly price, the Ezyhome Food Processor can be a good choice. It is ideal for quick blending, chopping, juicing and grinding of many ingredients and comes with four jars and one processing bowl.

Best overall

Overall, the Bajaj FX7 Food Processoris one of the best buys for food processors in India. It is powered by a 600-watt motor and boasts an overload protector. Bajaj also offers a 2-year warranty on the product and 5 complete years warranty on its motor.

How to find the perfect food processor

Choosing the right food processor for your home kitchen can definitely be a challenge. However, the internet and various shopping platforms have now made this pretty convenient.

To choose one of the best food processors that offers excellent functionality and is within your budget, check out platforms selling the same. This way, you can learn the availability in the market and plan your purchase accordingly. Along with this, it is also essential that you learn about your exact requirements and necessities so that it is easier to shortlist the products from the lot.

For best results, check for the availability of service centres of the particular brand whose food processor you have shortlisted in your area. This helps in avoiding hassles during an emergency.

You can also take a look at the list of pros and cons that we have provided for each appliance here. In addition, you should also check the wattage, blades, volts, body material, the number of jars and accessories for the best results.

FAQs

1. What is the primary purpose of using a food processor?

A food processor is an excellent home appliance. It is used to quickly and conveniently chop, slice, grind, juice and shred a wide variety of food items in both dry and wet forms. You can easily prepare your daily meals with the help of the best food processors, which includes kneading dough.

2.What is the ideal size of food processor to buy?

There really is not an ideal size of food processor to buy. It solely depends upon the requirements and daily meal preparation of a household. For instance, if you are a family of 4 members, an 11-cup processor should be ideal.

3.What is the ideal power that a food processor should consume?

You will find a good variety of food processors available with a running speed between 500 and 1000 watts. Hence, you can easily look for one between this power range. There are some food processors that feature speeds below 500 watts as well. You can go for them if your usage is not very heavy.

4.Can a food processor be used for grinding and chopping vegetables, fruits and also meat items?

The best food processors will help you effectively and conveniently grind and chop meat items, along with fruits and vegetables.

5.How can I maintain the durability of my food processor?

The first and foremost tip to learn in order to maintain the durability of your food processor is to keep it clean. So, ensure that you clean the blades, the jars and the attachments carefully with soap and water.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

