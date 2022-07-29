Best food processors for your kitchen: Top 10 picks

Powered by a 600-Watt motor and boasting an overload protector, the Bajaj FX7 food processor is one of the best buys. It comes with three jars, a polycarbonate processing bowl, and supports 3-speed options.

The one appliance that makes life perfectly easy in a kitchen is the food processor. It is really handy, as it gets things done quickly. Right from chopping and slicing to juicing and mixing, food processors save a lot of your time and energy. If you are looking for the best food processors in India in 2022, here are the 10 best options.

A robust appliance with an 800 Watt motor and multi-level six knives with three double blades, this is one of the best food processorsthat works efficiently to complete several kitchen tasks. Its one-litre blender jar is perfect to crush ice and other touch ingredients.

This Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Food Processor by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor comes with a 22,000 rpm speed that promises efficiency. It is equipped with a 400-watt motor, and its jars are made from polycarbonate material to ensure durability.

Powered with a 650-watt motor and featuring an overload protector, this is another food processor that can be used to slice, cut, knead, and more. Its 1-litre multipurpose stainless-steel jar, along with 1.5-litre polycarbonate blender jar, offer convenience. The appliance supports 3-speed options.

Known for its versatile functioning and efficient performance, this food processor by Morphy Richards offers 4 jars and 11 attachments. Powered with a massive 1000-watt motor, what makes it one of the best food processors is its Quadra Flow Technology that assures perfection in grinding and blending.

This food processor by Ezyhome is ideal for quick blending, chopping, juicing and grinding of several ingredients. It features a 400w motor, a pretty silver-coloured body and polypropylene material for advanced results and efficiency in your kitchen chores.

The Usha FP 3811 Food Processor is one of the best food processors in India. A reputed brand known for its range of appliances over the years, Usha’s products are known for innovation. This food processor features a high torque-high speed 100% copper motor and 6 food-grade specialised blades.

Another good food processor is by Bajaj from their FX series. This food processor can perform several functions, which include grinding, whipping, juicing and dicing. Its powerful 1000-watt motor promises great results and you can conveniently adjust speed as required.

Launched by one of India’s most trusted home appliance brands – Prestige, this is one of the best food processorsin the market, as it hasall-in-one features. It is light in weight and compact in size, and offers exceptional mixing, grinding, juicing and kneading solutions in a single processor.

Featuring a complete set of kitchen appliances for a quick, fun and convenient cooking experience, the Cello Kitchen Chef is another good food processor that you can find in India. Its power-chop system allows effective and consistent chopping of food items. In addition, it is perfect for juicing fruits too.

Price of best food processors at a glance:

Best value for money

If you are looking for the perfect food processor that performs decently and is at a pocket-friendly price, the Ezyhome Food Processor can be a good choice. It is ideal for quick blending, chopping, juicing and grinding of many ingredients and comes with four jars and one processing bowl.

Best overall

Overall, the Bajaj FX7 Food Processoris one of the best buys for food processors in India. It is powered by a 600-watt motor and boasts an overload protector. Bajaj also offers a 2-year warranty on the product and 5 complete years warranty on its motor.

How to find the perfect food processor

Choosing the right food processor for your home kitchen can definitely be a challenge. However, the internet and various shopping platforms have now made this pretty convenient.

To choose one of the best food processors that offers excellent functionality and is within your budget, check out platforms selling the same. This way, you can learn the availability in the market and plan your purchase accordingly. Along with this, it is also essential that you learn about your exact requirements and necessities so that it is easier to shortlist the products from the lot.

For best results, check for the availability of service centres of the particular brand whose food processor you have shortlisted in your area. This helps in avoiding hassles during an emergency.

You can also take a look at the list of pros and cons that we have provided for each appliance here. In addition, you should also check the wattage, blades, volts, body material, the number of jars and accessories for the best results.

FAQs

1. What is the primary purpose of using a food processor?

A food processor is an excellent home appliance. It is used to quickly and conveniently chop, slice, grind, juice and shred a wide variety of food items in both dry and wet forms. You can easily prepare your daily meals with the help of the best food processors, which includes kneading dough.

2.What is the ideal size of food processor to buy?

There really is not an ideal size of food processor to buy. It solely depends upon the requirements and daily meal preparation of a household. For instance, if you are a family of 4 members, an 11-cup processor should be ideal.

3.What is the ideal power that a food processor should consume?

You will find a good variety of food processors available with a running speed between 500 and 1000 watts. Hence, you can easily look for one between this power range. There are some food processors that feature speeds below 500 watts as well. You can go for them if your usage is not very heavy.

4.Can a food processor be used for grinding and chopping vegetables, fruits and also meat items?

The best food processors will help you effectively and conveniently grind and chop meat items, along with fruits and vegetables.

5.How can I maintain the durability of my food processor?

The first and foremost tip to learn in order to maintain the durability of your food processor is to keep it clean. So, ensure that you clean the blades, the jars and the attachments carefully with soap and water.

