Best Geek air fryers for your home: A complete guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 09, 2022 21:01 IST





Summary: What are the best Geek air fryers in the market? The question is simple enough, but it's surprising how many models are out there! Here, are the best models currently in the market and why they make sense from both a geek and non-geek perspective. Let's get started!

Geek air fryers are a great option for those of us looking for fast, healthy and delicious meal options.

What is an AirFryer? It is an air fryer with air circulating through an air circulation system to provide for even and fast cooking. This helps in frying food with up to 70% less oil. Plus, it does not take the place of your oven and microwave because it can brown your food without destroying the cooked food's nutrients. When looking for a home appliance, you should take your time and choose the right one that will meet all your needs without breaking the bank. For example, an air fryer may be a good choice for someone who wants to prepare fast, healthy and delicious meals. Here are some considerations when purchasing an air fryer: dimensions and measurements, the potential output, the amount of fuel consumed, turning the heat on or off, ensuring safety, the expense, and additional features. If you're looking for top-rated options for your kitchen, these are some of the best Geek air fryers around! For more information, read on to learn about some of the most popular air fryers on the market today! Best Geek air fryers 1. Geek AiroCook Acis Take your air frying skills to the next level with the Acis Smart Air Fryer Oven, which is 5-in-1 designed and comes with a power dial knob control. This innovative fryer replaces three kitchen appliances - a countertop oven, a toaster, an air fryer, and an OTG. You can now cook rich, aromatic meals that taste just like their deep-fried counterparts but without using oil or butter. With a straightforward dial control and 360° hot air circulation technology, you can cook healthier crispy food in no time. This air fryer will revolutionize your kitchen experience. You'll be able to cook faster and with less oil than ever! Your friends will have high praises for you when they drop by, and no one will ever guess you used an air fryer. Specifications Brand: Geek Price: Rs. 9499 Colour: Silver Dimensions: 39.5D x 38W x 38H Cm wattage: 1250 W Capacity: 14 litres Material: Stainless stee

Pros Cons Good in Design Not able to set the exact time Easy to operate The temperature control feature is good

2. Geek AiroCook Neo The AiroCook Neo 10L Multi-Air Fryer is perfect for keeping your kitchen tidy while still allowing you to make delicious meals that are easy on the waistline. With a digital temperature and timer, you can set this unit to cook just about anything. The big ding sound makes it easy to know when your food is done, and the auto-off function keeps things from becoming a fire hazard. With its high capacity and oil-free cooking technology, our Neo Air Fryer lets you prepare delicious meals and treats without using oil. Saves both your kitchen space and time. Once cooking is done, the Auto-off feature enables the big ding sound. Specifications Brand: Geek Price: Rs. 4999 Colour: Black Dimensions: 29D x 29W x 29H Cms Wattage: 1400 W Capacity: 10 Liters Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Easy to use Sometimes heating issues You can control the temperature Budget-friendly

3. Geek AiroCook Iris Plus If you are searching for an oven that is smart, versatile, and can take the place of a multi-cooker, then AiroCook Iris Plus is your choice. Equipped with Rotisserie & Air Fryer functions and a digital display, this electric oven will help you make delicious food while keeping it healthy at the same time. Its seven accessories include a crumb tray holder and an air fryer basket further adds to your convenience. The Iris Plus is a versatile multi-purpose oven that can use either functions or attachments to give you the flexibility of cooking any dish. It's intelligent and easy to operate, with a rotary dial that allows you to set the function and temperature you need and an auto shut-off feature to let you know when your food is ready. You can grill all kinds of meals, from mouth-watering steaks to mouth-watering kebabs, all in one appliance - making it perfect for small spaces at home or in your office canteen. Specifications Brand: Geek Price: Rs. 11999 Colour: Silver Dimensions: 41D x 39W x 38H Cms Wattage: 1700 W Capacity: 23 litres Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Easy to clean Short wire length 5 in 1 Design 360Â° Air Heating

4. Geek Airocook Aura Say Goodbye to oily and low-quality fried foods with AiroCook Aura. Made with the latest technology, this air fryer cooks your food with the fastest speed and in a healthy way for the whole family. Use the 8 Preset Cooking Modes – fries, chicken, desserts, pizza, fish, prawns, and more – to cook your favourite dishes! Cook in just less than half the time than any other traditional deep oil-fried foods. It also includes an automatic timer and an auto shut off according to its timings for extra safety. Shake off the old ways of cooking. Try new and innovative air fryers like Geek Airocook Aura 5L Digital Air Fryer, which are designed to replace ovens, microwaves, and other kitchen appliances to cook soft and crunchy fries and chicken. Cook your favourite dishes more healthily. Specifications Brand: Geek Price: Rs. 5699 Colour: Black Dimensions: 33D x 26W x 32H Cms Wattage: 1500 W Capacity: 5 litres Material: Plastic with Metal

Pros Cons Digital Display is good Capacity is less Modern Design Customise time

5. Geek AiroCook Digix Cook delicious food easily using the comprehensive 12 built-in functions of our AiroCook Digix Air Fryer. It can be used to prepare your favourite delights such as chicken wings, French fries, fish, prawns, and many more in a few minutes. The digital display is easy to understand and operate, while the large capacity takes care of your need to cook for up to 4-6 people at a time. Let your cooking be more straightforward and quicker with the AirFryer Digix. It gives you the freedom to cook, reduces oil usage, and drastically lessens the need for dishwashing. Cook your favourite dishes without worrying about the mess, and it is easy enough to serve; plus, its large capacity enables you to cook for multiple people. Specifications Brand: Geek Price: Rs.14999 Colour: Silver Dimensions: 40.5D x 42.5W x 34H Cms wattage: 1700 W Capacity: 30 Liters Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons 12 cooking functions Getting Hot from outside too while using Good Digital Display Large Capacity

Price of Geek air fryers at a glance:

Product Price Geek AiroCook Acis Rs. 9,499 Geek AiroCook Neo Rs. 4,999 Geek AiroCook Iris Plus Rs. 11,999 Geek Airocook Aura Rs. 5,699 Geek AiroCook Digix Rs. 14,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Wattage Capacity Material Geek AiroCook Acis 1250 W 14 Litres Stainless Steel Geek AiroCook Neo 1400 W 10 Litres Stainless Steel Geek AiroCook Iris Plus 1700 W 23 Litres Stainless Steel Geek Airocook Aura 1500 W 5 Litres Plastic with Metal Components Geek AiroCook Digix 1700 W 30 Litres Stainless Steel

Best value for oney If you want to replace your regular fryers, ovens, and microwaves with high-capacity accessible, control oil-free fryers, go for Geek AiroCook Neo 10 Litre Air Fryer. In just Rs. 4999, this Air Fryer Oven has the practical design and flexibility to cook your favourite foods quickly and efficiently. The high-grade materials in this fryer spread heat evenly to minimise hot spots, allowing you to fry, roast, bake, grill, and more confidently. This air fryer also creates less smoke and waste than other frying methods. The air fryer is an innovation from a trusted brand. It allows you to cook things you haven't been able to before! And with the Neo, the air fryer is stylish. Plus, you get a lot of useful accessories for free. It's Easy to use, clean, and designed with you in mind. All these features make it one of the best Geek air fryers available for a budget. Best overall The Geek AiroCook Digix 30L air fryer oven is a multi-functional kitchen appliance that will replace your hot air circulation technology, defatted and oil-free foods, healthy and crispy, crunchy and fluffy with preset. If you're looking for a solution to all your cooking problems, this air fryer oven is for you. It is a practical way to save money because it serves as many products as possible. All you need to do is pick from the several combinations that suit your tastes and style. Cooking your favourite dishes is now hassle-free! No more using excess oil and no more mess! Digix 30L Air Fryer Oven makes cooking more convenient and faster, with a few minutes of preheating time. It even allows you to cook large meals when guests are over. And it's easy to clean -- all you need to do is wipe the interior off or toss the food scraps in the trash. It is one of the best Geek air fryers of all above. How to find the best Geek air fryers Compare your options after determining what features and price you are looking for in your phone. If you want the perfect geek air fryer for you, first, you'll need to list all the specifications you need and prioritise each one. Next, research your options and decide which brand and model of geek air fryer you make the happiest. Thanks to filters, you can find all the items you are looking for on Amazon. You will be given plenty of choices with all different brands and models. It's important to compare a new purchase to the most well-priced items, decide which suits you the most, and purchase that one. Based on all these aspects, one of the best Geek air fryers is Geek AiroCook Digix 30L.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.