Best GoHome electric blankets: A buyer's guide

Electric blankets are a fuss-free way to stay warm in intense winter months.

You'll love snuggling up with your new favourite book in bed while watching a movie on your electric blanket during the cold winter months. With soft, plush fabrics, these top-tested picks provide not just warmth for your bed, but a lot of comfort as well. You can find them in a wide range of sizes, including throw blankets, twin blankets, queen blankets, or king-size blankets. When the cold winter months arrive, there's nothing better than curling up under an electric blanket. GoHome Electric Blanket is a comfortable and healthy sleep solution for people suffering from Arthritis or any health condition causing joint pain. It is also equally beneficial for those who are ageing and find it hard to get comfortable in bed. With plenty of choices on the market, finding the best GoHome electric blankets can seem like quite an overwhelming task, but luckily we’ve done some of the research for you! So sit back and relax as you read our guide to choosing and using the best GoHome electric blankets on the market today. Best GoHome electric blankets 1. GoHome Polyester Orange Single Electric Blanket The GoHome Orange Electric Blanket is made of high-quality material, so it can keep you warm and comfortable. Made of super soft knit fabric that is smooth and pleasant to the touch. Safe and lightweight, this blanket is easy to carry from room to room. A single controller makes it easy for you to feel each temperature setting by yourself. This Heating Electric Blanket comes with One Controller that gives you total control over the machine. Adjustable temperature settings and automatic safety shutdown option to ensure the full safety of your pet. The soft, warm, and cosy blanket is made from high-quality polyester material, with a flocked surface that feels like it's been brushed down. Specifications Brand: GoHome Price: Rs. 999 Colour: Orange Pattern: Solid Weight: 1 Kg Fabric Type: Polyester Net Quantity: 1 Piece

Pros Cons Comfortable Cleaning could be easy Good quality blanket Safe and secure

2. GoHome Double Bed Green Heating Electric Blanket Stay warm with this Green electric blanket that is designed to be used as an under-bed warmer. Made out of high-quality fabric, this electric blanket is also shockproof and fire-resistant. The remote control makes it easy to turn on and off the electric blanket from across the room and helps adjust the temperature according to your comfort level. Usually, electric blankets are under the bed. Our double-size electric blanket is a lightweight and warm bedding that can be used for the comfort of your lovely family. It comes with a convenient-to-use remote control that helps you turn it on or off. You can also adjust its temperature to your comfort Specifications Brand: GoHome Price: Rs. 1699 Colour: Green Pattern: Solid Weight: 1800 Grams Fabric Type: Polyester Net Quantity: 1 Piece

Pros Cons Low use of electricity Comfy Ideal for old age people too

3. GoHome Polyester Brown Single Electric Blanket A high-quality blanket that keeps you cosy, the GoHome Brown Electric Blanket has a very smooth, pleasant feeling to it. With its design, this blanket is easy to carry from room to room and also easy to store when not in use. Easily simulate each of the heat settings on the electric blanket with this heating blanket that comes with one controller. An adjustable temperature control system, in combination with an automatic safety shutdown option, keeps your pet completely safe. Being in pain due to arthritis, muscle fatigue, or any other health condition should not be a deterrent to getting quality sleep. GoHome Polyester Brown Single Electric Blanket is a comfortable and easy-to-use solution for people suffering from any of the above conditions. Specifications Brand: GoHome Price: Rs. 999 Colour: Brown Pattern: Solid Weight: 1 Kg Fabric Type: Polyester Net Quantity: 1 Piece

Pros Cons Easy to operate Cable quality could be better Light weight Comfortable

4. GoHome Single Bed Orange Heating Electric Blanket GoHome Electric Single Orange Blanket by GoHome is more than just a heating blanket; it is a sleep solution. This Polyester Single Electric Blanket is a soft, cosy and warm electric blanket that heats quickly to make you get a good night's sleep. A controller lets you select the heat setting that best suits your preferences. Featuring a polyester shell and polyester fill, this blanket will keep you warm throughout the night. GoHome Electric Blanket can comfortably warm your bed while keeping your body naturally in its most comfortable position, alleviating joint pain or the effects of ageing. This electric blanket is a great addition to any household. It looks and feels like real linen fabric but is actually made of 100% polyester for added durability and longevity. It’s easy to use, cost-effective way to warm your bed and make it cosy & comfortable every night. Specifications Brand: GoHome Price: Rs. 1049 Colour: Orange Pattern: Solid Weight: 1 Kg Fabric Type: Polyester Net Quantity: 1 Piece

Pros Cons Comfortable Quality could be better Pain relief Durable

5. GoHome Double Bed Orange Heating Electric Blanket Stay warm with this Orange Electric blanket that's designed for use under a mattress. Made of high-quality fabric, this electric blanket is also fire-resistant and can't shock you. The remote control allows you to turn on or off the electric blanket without getting out of bed and to regulate the temperature according to your comfort needs. Most electric blankets are typically under the bed, so if you need a warm, lightweight option, then this might be the bedding you're looking for. It's really easy to use. You can also adjust the heat settings as you please. Specifications Brand: GoHome Price: Rs. 1699 Colour: Orange Pattern: Solid Weight: 1.5 Kg Fabric Type: Polyester Net Quantity: 1 Piece

Pros Cons Lightweight Quality could be better Comfortable

6. GoHome Polyester Blue Single Electric Blanket - Blue Beyond just heating, the GoHome Electric Single Blue Blanket is a sleep solution. This Polyester Single Electric Blanket is a snuggly, comfortable and cosy electric blanket that quickly heats to keep you warm. Choose the heat setting that is just right for you from the built-in controller. Made of polyester shell and polyester lining, this blanket will keep you warm through the night. Sleeping with a GoHome Electric Blanket not only keeps your body at its most comfortable temperature and relieves joint pain but also is an essential bed-warming device in every household. Despite being 100% polyester, the imitation linen material looks and feels like it's the real thing while providing added durability and longevity. It's easy to use and affordable and can turn your bed into a comfortable place every night. Specifications Brand: GoHome Price: Rs. 999 Colour: Blue Pattern: Solid Weight: 0.9 Kg Fabric Type: Polyester Net Quantity: 1 Piece

Pros Cons Comfortable and Durable Small in size Low electricity consumption

Price of GoHome electric blankets at a glance:

Product Price GoHome Polyester Orange Single Electric Blanket Rs. 999 GoHome Double Bed Green Heating Electric Blanket Rs. 1699 GoHome Polyester Brown Single Electric Blanket Rs. 999 GoHome Single Bed Orange Heating Electric Blanket Rs. 1049 GoHome Double Bed Orange Heating Electric Blanket Rs. 1699 GoHome Polyester Blue Single Electric Blanket - Blue Rs. 999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Weight Size Colour GoHome Polyester Orange Single Electric Blanket 1 Kg Single Orange GoHome Double Bed Green Heating Electric Blanket 1800 Grams Double Green GoHome Polyester Brown Single Electric Blanket 1 Kg Single Brown GoHome Single Bed Orange Heating Electric Blanket 1 Kg Single Orange GoHome Double Bed Orange Heating Electric Blanket 1.5 Kg Double Orange GoHome Polyester Blue Single Electric Blanket - Blue 0.9 Kg Single Blue

Best value for money GoHome Polyester Orange Single Electric Blanket is one of the best GoHome Electric Blankets that you get for just Rs. 999. It is made from a super soft knit fabric that is smooth and pleasant to the touch so it can keep you warm and comfortable. The single controller allows you to feel each temperature setting independently. This heated pet blanket comes with a controller that gives you total control over the device, adjustable heat settings and automatic shutdown to ensure full safety. This soft, warm, and cosy blanket is made from high-quality polyester material and has a plush, fuzzy surface that feels like you're running your fingers across the fur. Best overall GoHome Double Bed Green Heating Electric Blanket is one of the best GoHome Electric Blankets. It is made from high-quality fabric, making it suitable for use as a bed warmer. It is also shockproof and fireproof. The remote control makes it convenient to adjust the temperature according to your comfort level and turn the electric blanket on or off from across the room. Most electric blankets are typically under the bed, so if you need a warm, lightweight option, then this might be the bedding you're looking for. It's really easy to use. You can also adjust the heat settings as you please. The therapeutic benefits of seamless, continuous surface heat application are well documented. The GoHome Electric Blanket is a temperature-controlled blanket that provides flexible joint support and helps increase blood flow to aching muscles. Because of its multiple features and unique specifications, it conquers the crown of Best overall among all. How to find the best GoHome electric blanket When you're shopping for the best GoHome Electric Blanket, the first step is to define what you're looking for. Then you can start comparing models based on what you're looking for. On a sheet of paper, create a list of every spec you need in a blanket. Then list the ones you value the most at the bottom, not necessarily at the top. The first step is to do your research and select a brand and model. Starting at Amazon can be helpful. These shops offer just about every brand and every model, and Amazon searches are very easy because of its filters. Compare different models when you're looking to buy a new product. Compare prices, and determine which is right for you based on your needs. Based on all these aspects, GoHome Double Bed Green Heating Electric Blanket is one of the best GoHome Electric Blankets.