Best Google mobile phones under ₹ 30,000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 27, 2022 20:00 IST





Summary: A comprehensive list of the top Google mobile phones under ₹ 30,000 that you should explore before you invest in buying the best Google mobile on budget.

Google mobile phones under ₹ 30,000 are known for their high performance.

The flagship products of Google make it one of the premium brands among enthusiastic consumers. While spending only ₹30,000, you can use these high-performing and technology-upgraded phones. List of the best Google mobile phones under ₹30,000 1: Google Pixel 4A One of Google's most in-demand products is the Google Pixel 4A. The phone's performance, camera quality, fingerprint scanner, refreshed outlook, and even functionality are fantastic. The configurations are well designed for the user's flexibility and easy usability. Specifications: Model: Pixel 4A OS: Android 10.0 CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB Screen Type: 5.8 inches Battery power: 3140 mAH RAM: 6 GB Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 128 Processor Brand: Android 10.0 Display: Wireless Touchscreen

Pros Cons Great display of the user interface The selfie camera can be better Smooth and snappy software Not much upgraded compared to 5G Plenty of space in storage and RAM Battery life is average

2: Google Pixel 2 If you are looking for a perfect Google mobile phone under ₹30,000, then Google Pixel 2 is the best. The android v*.O Oreo operating system with a snapdragon 835 Octa Core processor makes the mobile truly high definition in all respects. It comes with a device warranty and a manufacturing warranty of the in-box accessories, making it a safe buy for consumers. Specifications: Model: Pixel 2 OS: Android CPU Speed: 2.35 GHz Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB Screen Type: 1080 X 1920 Battery power: 2700 mAH RAM: 4GB Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 128 Processor Brand: Kryo Snapdragon 835 Display: Wireless Touchscreen

Pros Cons High performance and display are interesting Small screen size The Android version is updated No wireless charging point Camera is superior No headphone

3: Google Pixel 3 XL The market is full of the best range of Google mobile phones under ₹30,000, but the Google Pixel 3 XL is one of the best smartphones with great performance and smooth functioning. The compactness of the mobile matches the upgraded technology, making it way better than other brands. Specifications: Model: Pixel 3 XL OS: Android CPU Speed: 2.5 GHz Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Screen Type: 6.3 inches Battery power: 3430 mAH RAM: 4GB Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 64 GB Processor Brand: Qualcomm Display: Touchscreen

Pros Cons High resolution with an impressive display A large body that tends to swipe off from your hand Handy set with good storage Notch and chin take the space in front Back glass scuffs The camera quality can be better

4: Google Pixel 3A XL This mobile phone by Google is a well-designed and accurately built Google phone for under ₹30,000. It has a polycarbonate body that is trendy and reasonable at the same time. The display is excellent with the best screen range, performance belies the chipset, and it feels like the best flagship product. Specifications: Model: Pixel 3 XL OS: Android CPU Speed: 2.5 GHz Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Screen Type: 6.3 inches Battery power: 3430 mAH RAM: 4GB Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 64 GB Processor Brand: Qualcomm Display: Touchscreen

Pros Cons Excellent display screen Dated design with a plastic construction Superior performance No dust and water resistance feature Clean UI guaranteed updates No wireless charging feature

5: Google Pixel 2 XL As per the reviews, this Google Pixel 2 XL product is a champion Android product with an exemplary OLED display. The mobile is impressive and budget-friendly, which is ideal for recommending the buyers. The display and camera of this mobile are extremely fancy and high performing. Specifications: Model: Pixel 2 XL OS: Android CPU Speed: 2.35 GHz Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB Screen Type: 6 inches Battery power: 3520 mAH RAM: 4GB Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 128 GB Processor Brand: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64 Bit Display: Touchscreen

Pros Cons Smart software with regular updates Average battery life Blazing fast performance Key features missing Water resistance and great camera A massive upgrade is possible.

6: Google Pixel 3 The Google Pixel 3 enables you to enjoy uninterrupted discussions and great sound quality. You can enjoy music throughout the day long. This upgraded phone ensures an impressive camera and a bezel-less display with upgraded technology. Specifications: Model: Pixel 3_ 64 OS: Android 9.0 CPU Speed: 2.5 GHz Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Screen Type: 5.5 inches Battery power: 2915 mAH RAM: 4GB Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 64 GB Processor Brand: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64 Bit Display: Touchscreen

Pros Cons Compact light-weight mobile The back is very slippery Impressive display and in-built sound Can’t sustain too much load with storage Awesome camera quality

7: Google Pixel 2 (Just Black) The Good Pixel 2 is budget-friendly yet upgraded. It offers more than just an Android version. The display is decent, the sound is good, and the performance is highly effective. The phone brings in the compactness and goodness of battery life, making it ideal and classy. Specifications: Model: Pixel 2 OS: Android CPU Speed: 2.35 GHz Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Screen Type: 5 inches Battery power: 2700 mAH RAM: 4GB Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 64 GB Processor Brand: Kryo Snapdragon 835 Display: Touchscreen

Pros Cons Impressive camera with water resistance Limited range available Fast processor and accurate autofocus with subject tracking Visible colour cast with tungsten shade Great for regular usage Small screen and no wire for charging

8: Google Pixel 4 One of the best Google phones under ₹30,000 is the Google Pixel 4. Its camera is marvellous, offering perfect shots every time. It is the first phone from Google with the perfect motion sense added as a feature. The software is upgraded and gets better with usage. Specifications: Model: Pixel 4 (GA00681-UK) OS: Android CPU Speed: NA Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Screen Type: 5.7 inches Battery power: 2800 mAH RAM: 6GB Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 64 GB Processor Brand: Android Display: Touchscreen

Pros Cons Great look and feel of the phone No fingerprint security Overall great picture quality Odd limitations Spectacular video stabilisation Battery life is not good.

Price of Google mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Google Pixel 4A ₹ 27,990 Google Pixel 2 ₹ 17,700 Google Pixel 3 XL ₹ 24,500 Google Pixel 3A XL ₹ 27,500 Google Pixel 2 XL ₹ 20,500 Google Pixel 3 ₹ 19,840 Google Pixel 2 (Just Black) ₹ 15,500 Google Pixel 4 ₹ 29,649

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Google Pixel 4A Full-screen impressive display The dimension and weight of the mobile are light Memory storage is good Google Pixel 2 One of the strongest smartphones Have high command over the user interface Easy to use Google Pixel 3 XL In-built capacity is on the higher side Dual LED flash screen with auto HDR panorama The camera is truly impressive, with great connectivity Google Pixel 3A XL The connectivity is great with a good dimensional front camera It is well-connected mobile with Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 Other features like NFC, GPS (GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou) & Data input Google Pixel 2 XL Perfectly a water-resistant mobile Higher resolution display with overall good performance and connectivity The in-built storage is good at a low cost Google Pixel 3 Gesture navigation is one of the coolest features of this mobile Water resistance and highly connective in all situations Various ports are available for easy connection Google Pixel 2 (Just Black) Updated model with a great processor The camera is highly impressive Having ports for data connection and lightweight mobile Google Pixel 4 The display is good, with a smooth functioning and refreshing ambient look The processor is highly effective The auto voice recording feature is in-built

Best value for money Spending money on the Google Pixel 4A is worth it in many ways. It is great in performance. The camera quality is awe-inspiring. The in-built storage is good, features auto-built recording facilities, is lightweight, the camera is nice, and the screen size is also huge, making it a complete value for money phone. Best overall Of all the mentioned Google mobile phones under ₹30,000, the Google Pixel 2 is the best overall. It is a budget-friendly mobile that falls under the bar of ₹30,000. It offers great software and camera performance with a high-end model outlook. The Google Pixel 2 has a primary camera of 12.2 MP with an 8mp front-facing camera, the Android V8.0 Oreo operating system, and the 2.35 GHz + 1.9 GHz Kryo Snapdragon 835octa core processor. It comes with a one-year warranty and a six-month manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories, including the batteries from the purchase date. How to find the perfect Google mobile phone under ₹30,000? While you have already decided to choose the best Google mobile phones, there are a few parameters you need to check. Make sure you use the mobile in-built capacity and storage for the best utilisation. Most of the time, we ignore this part. Unlike other devices, there are aluminium frames with clicky buttons and a plastic composite back in the Google mobile phones. These are great in Google mobiles, making them most handy for the user. Another significant factor is checking customer reviews. These will help you the most. The usability is best understood by practical experience that you’ll get from the top platform buyer’s reviews. Read those reviews, then finally get into buying or ordering your mobile.