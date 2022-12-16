Sign out
Best Hindware geysers for a warm bath this winter

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 17, 2022 22:07 IST

Summary:

Geysers are essential appliances in modern homes. Find the best geyser for your house by using this detailed guide to compare the best Hindware geysers.

Hindware geysers are both energy- and space saving.

Hindware makes modern water heaters that are more energy-efficient and heat water 25% faster. The space-saving geysers provide better safety and regular access to hot water in addition to minimising operating costs.

Consider installing a water geyser or water heater at home if you take long, hot showers all year long. Here is a wide selection of choices in this thorough list of the top geyser models in India. It has the best Hindware geysers for your family right from the features they offer and how to choose the best one according to your needs.

10 best Hindware geysers

1. Hindware Atlantic Acero Neo Geyser

The thermostat that controls this 2000 W Hindware geyser is immersed, allowing auto cut-off to increase safety, provide energy savings, and prevent dry heating. The hot water temperature inside the tank is maintained and controlled by the thermostat technology. Instant hot water is provided by the 3000-watt heating element made of top-quality copper. Any splashes of water or moisture entering the appliance are prohibited by the water heater's design. A pressure buildup is prevented via the Pressure Release Valve (PRV).

Specifications

Power: 2000 W

Capacity: 15 litres

Build material: stainless steel

ProsCons
LED indicators , Compact designHigh power consumption
Premium quality polymer material build 
Rust-proof stainless steel tank 

2. Hindware Atlantic Compacto Geyser

A great option for those looking for a small and energy-efficient water heater is the Hindware Atlantic Compacto 3L 3000W White Instant Water Heater. This heater is appropriate for small to medium-sized homes because it can heat up to 3 litres of water in just minutes. Small homes or apartments are ideal for the Hindware Atlantic Compacto water heater. 3 litres are held in the tank, and 3000 watts are used in its operation. White ABS plastic is used to construct the body. 6.5 bars of pressure and 220-240 volts of voltage are the specifications of the Atlantic Compacto. Moreover, it has a 50-hertz frequency.

Specifications

Power: 3000 W

Capacity: 3 litres

Build material: plastic

ProsCons
I-ThermostatPlastic build material does not make it durable
Pressure valve 
Instant heating 
Hindware Atlantic Ezro 25L 5-Star Rated Vertical Storage Heater (Geyser) (White)
48% off
6,799 12,990
Buy now

3. Hindware Atlantic Ezro Geyser

This Hindware geyser is designed for high-rise structures because it has Class-1 Working Pressure and can sustain pressures of up to 0.80 MPa. Superior safety features including total protection from water splashes and pressure buildup are provided by the geyser. With its energy-saving features, i-Thermostat technology offers efficient heating. Both safety and energy efficiency are improved by the auto cut-off feature. The outlet's temperature can be adjusted using the temperature control knob. Tank with a glass lining for increased durability and excellent corrosion protection.

Specifications

Power: 3000 W

Capacity: 25 litres

Build material: plastic

ProsCons
Temperature control knobExpensive
i-Thermostat heating technology 
Auto cut-off feature 
Hindware Atlantic Ezro 25L 5-Star Rated Vertical Storage Heater (Geyser) (White)
48% off
6,799 12,990
Buy now

4. Hindware Atlantic Amelio Geyser

The Hindware Atlantic Amelio geyser provides efficient heating with a feature that conserves energy. It has an intelligent heating system with a cut-off feature that guarantees both safety and energy efficiency. Between the temperature reached and the temperature needed, the technology maintains equilibrium. The heating element in the geyser is copper-sheathed. It is extremely effective at transferring heat from electricity to water. The instant cut-off is one of the features provided by the shield of protection technology before the product is damaged.

Specifications

Power: 3000 W

Capacity: 3 litres

Build material: plastic

ProsCons
Instant heatingLow capacity
Copper heating element 
Pressure release valve for enhanced safety 
Hindware Atlantic Amelio 3L Instant Water Heater
51% off
2,449 4,990
Buy now

5. Hindware Atlantic Immedio Geyser

The Hindware Immedio Blue fast water heater features a gorgeous design and durable construction. This water heater has a stainless steel tank that is exceptionally durable and resistant to corrosion at high temperatures and water pressure. lower energy waste The instant water geyser's i- thermostat feature controls excessive energy waste, which lowers the consumer's electricity costs. Built to withstand 6.5 bars of pressure, thanks to Class-1 working pressure compliance, it is ideal for multi-story buildings. Because copper conducts heat more quickly, this instant hot water heater operates more swiftly and effectively.

Specifications

Power: 3000 W

Capacity: 5 litres

External Build material: Plastic

ProsCons
Copper sheathed heating elementLow tank capacity
Robust build and design 
Suitable for kitchens and high rise building 
Hindware Atlantic Immedio  5L Water Heater
49% off
3,599 6,990
Buy now

6. Hindware Atlantic Xceed Geyser

The exceptional features of the Hindware Atlantic Xceed 3L Instant Water Heater enhance its utility and performance. 3-L is the capacity of the water tank. It comes with a variety of cutting-edge components and safety features that keep it from corroding while allowing you to take a warm shower and refresh yourself. 3,000 W of power are used by it. 18 x 19.6 x 34.8 centimetres are its svelte measurements. The temperature demanded and achieved are kept in balance thanks to i-Thermostat technology. Instantaneous auto power cutoff is an innovative function that increases safety and reduces power consumption.

Specifications

Power: 3000 W

Capacity: 3 litres

External Build material: Plastic

ProsCons
Auto cut-off safety featuresRequires buying a 3 pin plug
Copper water heating element 
Efficient and durable 
Hindware Atlantic Xceed 3L Instant Water Heater With Copper Heating Element & High Grade Stainless Steel Tank (White)
50% off
2,495 4,990
Buy now

7. Hindware Atlantic Amelio Geyser

The Hindware Atlantic Amelio Water Heater is made of a superior corrosion-resistance grade stainless steel tank with a high-quality plastic body, making it corrosion-resistant and offering long-lasting functionality. With a working pressure of class 1, it can resist pressures as high as 0.80 MPa. A longer lifespan and corrosion resistance are guaranteed by the superior material body. The glass-lined water tank and temperature adjustment knob are this geyser's standout features. The necessary hot water is provided by the i-Thermostat technology and Incloy heating element.

Specifications

Power: 3000 W

Capacity: 3 litres

Rating: 5 Star

ProsCons
Control knob to set the desired temperatureCostly
Glass lined water tank 
Durable and long life 
Hindware Atlantic Amelio 25L 5-Star Rated Vertical Storage Heater (Geyser) Blue with Glsslined tank
53% off
8,699.07 18,490
Buy now

8. Hindware Atlantic Eryne Geyser

This geyser features the proprietary O'Pro Protection technology, which offers additional corrosion protection for the tank and heating element. Superior defence against corrosion is provided by the Titanium Core Shield, which is baked to perfection at 850 0C. The Optimised Water Inlet Diffuser evenly distributes the water and maintains the temperature constant. With the help of the Reinforced Insulation function, liquid foam is injected, ensuring higher insulation and longer hot water retention.

Specifications

Heating Technology: O'Pro Technology

Capacity: 15 litres

Rating: 5 Star

ProsCons
Advanced protection technologyCostly when compared to other similar geysers
Durable 
Retains hot water for a longer duration 
Hindware Atlantic Eryne 15L Storage Water Heater
30% off
7,999 11,490
Buy now

9. Hindware Immedio Instant Water Heater

Longevity is ensured by the durable construction of the Hindware Immedio Instant Water Heater. A high level of durability and greater protection against corrosion are ensured by the superior corrosion resistance grade of the SS Tank and the high grade plastic body. With a working pressure of 0.65 MPa, it functions (6.5 bar). With this, it can sustain a high pressure of 0.65 MPa, or 66.3 m of height. For the geyser to run as safely as possible, it has a pressure release valve (PRV).

Specifications

Heating Technology: i-Thermostat Technology

Capacity: 3 litres

Maximum Pressure Limit: 6.5 bar

ProsCons
Excellent safety featuresSmall capacity of the water tank
Durable 
Retains hot water for a long time 

10. Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Geyser

The Hindware Atlantic Ondeo geyser comes with the pioneering O’Pro technology and an optimised inlet diffuser. The temperature control knob and reinforced insulation offer superior levels of safety and performance. The geyser has a titanium core shield that offers the tank enhanced protection against corrosion as it has been baked to perfection at 850-degree celsius. Hot water is kept warm the longest by enhanced insulation.

Specifications

Technology Features: O'Pro Technology

Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000 W

ProsCons
Excellent hot water retention for the longest timeSlightly expensive
Even and balanced water temperature 
Ingress Protection IP 24 safety feature 

Price of Hindware geysers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Hindware Atlantic Acero Neo GeyserRs. 5,299
Hindware Atlantic Compacto GeyserRs. 2,399
Hindware Atlantic Ezro GeyserRs. 6,799
Hindware Atlantic Amelio GeyserRs. 2,499
Hindware Atlantic Immedio GeyserRs. 3,999
Hindware Atlantic Xceed GeyserRs. 2,499
Hindware Atlantic Amelio GeyserRs. 9,300
Hindware Atlantic Eryne GeyserRs. 7,000
Hindware Immedio Instant Water HeaterRs. 2,440
Hindware Atlantic Ondeo GeyserRs. 8,190

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
CapacityWattageTechnology Features
Hindware Atlantic Acero Neo Geyser15 L2000 WCopper heating element, immersed thermostat
Hindware Atlantic Compacto Geyser3 L 3000 WSmart indicators, copper heating element
Hindware Atlantic Ezro Geyser25 L2000 Wi-Thermostat technology, control panel, glass lined water tank
Hindware Atlantic Amelio Geyser3 L3000 Wi-Thermostat technology, Pressure release valve
Hindware Atlantic Immedio Geyser5 L3000 Wi-Thermostat technology, copper heating element
Hindware Atlantic Xceed Geyser3 L3000 Wi-Thermostat technology, copper heating element
Hindware Atlantic Amelio Geyser25 L2000 Wi-Thermostat technology, Incloy heating element
Hindware Atlantic Eryne Geyser15 L2000 WO'Pro Technology, Titanium core shield
Hindware Immedio Instant Water Heater3 L3000 WCorrosion resistant, multi-purpose valve
Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Geyser15 L2000 WTitanium core shield, O'Pro Technology, reinforced insulation

Best value for money

When it comes to choosing a Hidnare geyser that offers complete value for money, then the Hindware Atlantic Compacto Geyser is a true winner. It provides instant heating as well as comes with all the safety features like a pressure valve and thermostat control. All these features make it one of the best Hindware geysers when you are on a budget.

Best overall product

The Hindware Atlantic Ezro Geyser is the best overall product when comparing the different models of the Hindware geysers. Though it may be a bit pricey, it is superior in terms of build, heating effect and performance and is surely one of the best Hindware geysers. The robust design promises corrosion-free water heating.

How to find the perfect Hindware geyser?

There are different types of water heaters available, and each can be selected according to personal preferences. The type of water heater you choose will rely on a number of factors that help narrow the options down to the one that is ideal for you. Your daily needs can be taken into account when choosing a Storage Geyser's capacity. But when selecting an electric geyser, always choose one with a 5 star rating because it uses less power and loses less heat. Even if the geyser with a higher star rating can be a little more expensive initially, it will end up saving you a lot of money over time. Based on all these parameters, one of the best Hindware geysers is the Hindware Atlantic Ezro Geyser.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Hindware geysers

What aspects of Hindware geysers should one take into account before purchasing?

Some of the most crucial elements to take into account while comparing various Hindware geysers include heater controls, safety valves, insulation, capacity, and wattage. Also, remember to check the dimensions of the geyser to ensure it is quite at a safe height.

 

Which Hindware geyser capacity should you look for?

The amount of electricity required to heat the water can also be decreased by selecting the proper size geyser. A family of four or less can use geysers with storage capacities of 10 to 15 litres. This may change depending on the family's usage habits and daily water needs.

 

Which hardware geyser offers the best return on investment?

The Hindware Atlantic Compacto Geyser is a clear champion for selecting a Hindware geyser that provides complete bang for the buck. It has all the necessary safety measures, including a pressure valve and thermostat control, and it provides instant heating.

