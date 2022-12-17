Best Hindware geysers for a warm bath this winter

Hindware geysers are both energy- and space saving.
Hindware makes modern water heaters that are more energy-efficient and heat water 25% faster. The space-saving geysers provide better safety and regular access to hot water in addition to minimising operating costs.
Consider installing a water geyser or water heater at home if you take long, hot showers all year long. Here is a wide selection of choices in this thorough list of the top geyser models in India. It has the best Hindware geysers for your family right from the features they offer and how to choose the best one according to your needs.
10 best Hindware geysers
1. Hindware Atlantic Acero Neo Geyser
The thermostat that controls this 2000 W Hindware geyser is immersed, allowing auto cut-off to increase safety, provide energy savings, and prevent dry heating. The hot water temperature inside the tank is maintained and controlled by the thermostat technology. Instant hot water is provided by the 3000-watt heating element made of top-quality copper. Any splashes of water or moisture entering the appliance are prohibited by the water heater's design. A pressure buildup is prevented via the Pressure Release Valve (PRV).
Specifications
Power: 2000 W
Capacity: 15 litres
Build material: stainless steel
|Pros
|Cons
|LED indicators , Compact design
|High power consumption
|Premium quality polymer material build
|
|Rust-proof stainless steel tank
|
2. Hindware Atlantic Compacto Geyser
A great option for those looking for a small and energy-efficient water heater is the Hindware Atlantic Compacto 3L 3000W White Instant Water Heater. This heater is appropriate for small to medium-sized homes because it can heat up to 3 litres of water in just minutes. Small homes or apartments are ideal for the Hindware Atlantic Compacto water heater. 3 litres are held in the tank, and 3000 watts are used in its operation. White ABS plastic is used to construct the body. 6.5 bars of pressure and 220-240 volts of voltage are the specifications of the Atlantic Compacto. Moreover, it has a 50-hertz frequency.
Specifications
Power: 3000 W
Capacity: 3 litres
Build material: plastic
|Pros
|Cons
|I-Thermostat
|Plastic build material does not make it durable
|Pressure valve
|
|Instant heating
|
3. Hindware Atlantic Ezro Geyser
This Hindware geyser is designed for high-rise structures because it has Class-1 Working Pressure and can sustain pressures of up to 0.80 MPa. Superior safety features including total protection from water splashes and pressure buildup are provided by the geyser. With its energy-saving features, i-Thermostat technology offers efficient heating. Both safety and energy efficiency are improved by the auto cut-off feature. The outlet's temperature can be adjusted using the temperature control knob. Tank with a glass lining for increased durability and excellent corrosion protection.
Specifications
Power: 3000 W
Capacity: 25 litres
Build material: plastic
|Pros
|Cons
|Temperature control knob
|Expensive
|i-Thermostat heating technology
|
|Auto cut-off feature
|
4. Hindware Atlantic Amelio Geyser
The Hindware Atlantic Amelio geyser provides efficient heating with a feature that conserves energy. It has an intelligent heating system with a cut-off feature that guarantees both safety and energy efficiency. Between the temperature reached and the temperature needed, the technology maintains equilibrium. The heating element in the geyser is copper-sheathed. It is extremely effective at transferring heat from electricity to water. The instant cut-off is one of the features provided by the shield of protection technology before the product is damaged.
Specifications
Power: 3000 W
Capacity: 3 litres
Build material: plastic
|Pros
|Cons
|Instant heating
|Low capacity
|Copper heating element
|
|Pressure release valve for enhanced safety
|
5. Hindware Atlantic Immedio Geyser
The Hindware Immedio Blue fast water heater features a gorgeous design and durable construction. This water heater has a stainless steel tank that is exceptionally durable and resistant to corrosion at high temperatures and water pressure. lower energy waste The instant water geyser's i- thermostat feature controls excessive energy waste, which lowers the consumer's electricity costs. Built to withstand 6.5 bars of pressure, thanks to Class-1 working pressure compliance, it is ideal for multi-story buildings. Because copper conducts heat more quickly, this instant hot water heater operates more swiftly and effectively.
Specifications
Power: 3000 W
Capacity: 5 litres
External Build material: Plastic
|Pros
|Cons
|Copper sheathed heating element
|Low tank capacity
|Robust build and design
|
|Suitable for kitchens and high rise building
|
6. Hindware Atlantic Xceed Geyser
The exceptional features of the Hindware Atlantic Xceed 3L Instant Water Heater enhance its utility and performance. 3-L is the capacity of the water tank. It comes with a variety of cutting-edge components and safety features that keep it from corroding while allowing you to take a warm shower and refresh yourself. 3,000 W of power are used by it. 18 x 19.6 x 34.8 centimetres are its svelte measurements. The temperature demanded and achieved are kept in balance thanks to i-Thermostat technology. Instantaneous auto power cutoff is an innovative function that increases safety and reduces power consumption.
Specifications
Power: 3000 W
Capacity: 3 litres
External Build material: Plastic
|Pros
|Cons
|Auto cut-off safety features
|Requires buying a 3 pin plug
|Copper water heating element
|
|Efficient and durable
|
7. Hindware Atlantic Amelio Geyser
The Hindware Atlantic Amelio Water Heater is made of a superior corrosion-resistance grade stainless steel tank with a high-quality plastic body, making it corrosion-resistant and offering long-lasting functionality. With a working pressure of class 1, it can resist pressures as high as 0.80 MPa. A longer lifespan and corrosion resistance are guaranteed by the superior material body. The glass-lined water tank and temperature adjustment knob are this geyser's standout features. The necessary hot water is provided by the i-Thermostat technology and Incloy heating element.
Specifications
Power: 3000 W
Capacity: 3 litres
Rating: 5 Star
|Pros
|Cons
|Control knob to set the desired temperature
|Costly
|Glass lined water tank
|
|Durable and long life
|
8. Hindware Atlantic Eryne Geyser
This geyser features the proprietary O'Pro Protection technology, which offers additional corrosion protection for the tank and heating element. Superior defence against corrosion is provided by the Titanium Core Shield, which is baked to perfection at 850 0C. The Optimised Water Inlet Diffuser evenly distributes the water and maintains the temperature constant. With the help of the Reinforced Insulation function, liquid foam is injected, ensuring higher insulation and longer hot water retention.
Specifications
Heating Technology: O'Pro Technology
Capacity: 15 litres
Rating: 5 Star
|Pros
|Cons
|Advanced protection technology
|Costly when compared to other similar geysers
|Durable
|
|Retains hot water for a longer duration
|
9. Hindware Immedio Instant Water Heater
Longevity is ensured by the durable construction of the Hindware Immedio Instant Water Heater. A high level of durability and greater protection against corrosion are ensured by the superior corrosion resistance grade of the SS Tank and the high grade plastic body. With a working pressure of 0.65 MPa, it functions (6.5 bar). With this, it can sustain a high pressure of 0.65 MPa, or 66.3 m of height. For the geyser to run as safely as possible, it has a pressure release valve (PRV).
Specifications
Heating Technology: i-Thermostat Technology
Capacity: 3 litres
Maximum Pressure Limit: 6.5 bar
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent safety features
|Small capacity of the water tank
|Durable
|
|Retains hot water for a long time
|
10. Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Geyser
The Hindware Atlantic Ondeo geyser comes with the pioneering O’Pro technology and an optimised inlet diffuser. The temperature control knob and reinforced insulation offer superior levels of safety and performance. The geyser has a titanium core shield that offers the tank enhanced protection against corrosion as it has been baked to perfection at 850-degree celsius. Hot water is kept warm the longest by enhanced insulation.
Specifications
Technology Features: O'Pro Technology
Capacity: 15 litres
Wattage: 2000 W
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent hot water retention for the longest time
|Slightly expensive
|Even and balanced water temperature
|
|Ingress Protection IP 24 safety feature
|
Price of Hindware geysers at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Hindware Atlantic Acero Neo Geyser
|Rs. 5,299
|Hindware Atlantic Compacto Geyser
|Rs. 2,399
|Hindware Atlantic Ezro Geyser
|Rs. 6,799
|Hindware Atlantic Amelio Geyser
|Rs. 2,499
|Hindware Atlantic Immedio Geyser
|Rs. 3,999
|Hindware Atlantic Xceed Geyser
|Rs. 2,499
|Hindware Atlantic Amelio Geyser
|Rs. 9,300
|Hindware Atlantic Eryne Geyser
|Rs. 7,000
|Hindware Immedio Instant Water Heater
|Rs. 2,440
|Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Geyser
|Rs. 8,190
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Capacity
|Wattage
|Technology Features
|Hindware Atlantic Acero Neo Geyser
|15 L
|2000 W
|Copper heating element, immersed thermostat
|Hindware Atlantic Compacto Geyser
|3 L
| 3000 W
|Smart indicators, copper heating element
|Hindware Atlantic Ezro Geyser
|25 L
|2000 W
|i-Thermostat technology, control panel, glass lined water tank
|Hindware Atlantic Amelio Geyser
|3 L
|3000 W
|i-Thermostat technology, Pressure release valve
|Hindware Atlantic Immedio Geyser
|5 L
|3000 W
|i-Thermostat technology, copper heating element
|Hindware Atlantic Xceed Geyser
|3 L
|3000 W
|i-Thermostat technology, copper heating element
|Hindware Atlantic Amelio Geyser
|25 L
|2000 W
|i-Thermostat technology, Incloy heating element
|Hindware Atlantic Eryne Geyser
|15 L
|2000 W
|O'Pro Technology, Titanium core shield
|Hindware Immedio Instant Water Heater
|3 L
|3000 W
|Corrosion resistant, multi-purpose valve
|Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Geyser
|15 L
|2000 W
|Titanium core shield, O'Pro Technology, reinforced insulation
Best value for money
When it comes to choosing a Hidnare geyser that offers complete value for money, then the Hindware Atlantic Compacto Geyser is a true winner. It provides instant heating as well as comes with all the safety features like a pressure valve and thermostat control. All these features make it one of the best Hindware geysers when you are on a budget.
Best overall product
The Hindware Atlantic Ezro Geyser is the best overall product when comparing the different models of the Hindware geysers. Though it may be a bit pricey, it is superior in terms of build, heating effect and performance and is surely one of the best Hindware geysers. The robust design promises corrosion-free water heating.
How to find the perfect Hindware geyser?
There are different types of water heaters available, and each can be selected according to personal preferences. The type of water heater you choose will rely on a number of factors that help narrow the options down to the one that is ideal for you. Your daily needs can be taken into account when choosing a Storage Geyser's capacity. But when selecting an electric geyser, always choose one with a 5 star rating because it uses less power and loses less heat. Even if the geyser with a higher star rating can be a little more expensive initially, it will end up saving you a lot of money over time. Based on all these parameters, one of the best Hindware geysers is the Hindware Atlantic Ezro Geyser.
