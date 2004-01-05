Best home theatres under ₹ 15,000: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 28, 2022 22:50 IST





Summary: These affordable home theatres play a considerable role in entertaining you and your guests by producing sound performances like in a cinema hall. Find the list of some of the best and most advanced home theatres under ₹ 15,000.

Home theatres under ₹ 15,000: Enjoy cinema hall-like experience from the comfort of one's house.

Thinking of buying a home theatre? Before you buy one, always ensure the product is convenient to use and offers an improvement over built-in speakers. A powerful home theatre is known to provide you with a dynamic cinematic experience. This festive season you can buy an affordable, advanced and reliable home theatre under 15000 for yourself only on Amazon. The speakers mentioned in the list have Bluetooth connectivity, gaming consoles, rich and satisfying room-filling sound and so much more, all under 15k. 1. Philips Audio MMS2220B 2.1 Philips Audio MMS2220B 2.1 Bluetooth Home Theatre is a multimedia speaker system that can be connected to computers, smartphones, tablets, music players and even gaming consoles. These super advanced, stunning speakers allow you to take control of your entertainment incredibly. Specifications: . Brand: Philips · Special features: Subwoofer · Connectivity technology: Wireless Bluetooth · Speaker type: Subwoofer, soundbar

Pros Cons Has a deep and powerful bass Sound is slightly low in the high frequencies Has clear audio with loud FM Gets a humming effect when kept in confined places

2. Tribit Soundbar TV Speaker This Tribit Soundbar TV Speaker has two built-in subwoofers and four full-range powerful speakers that deliver a rich, satisfying room-filling sound for an incredible home theatre experience. In addition, it has four equaliser modes that add a solid bass to your playlist in music mode. Specifications: · Brand: Tribit · Special feature: Bluetooth · Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI and auxiliary · Speaker type: Soundbar

Pros Cons It is dustproof and has a higher capacity than expected Basic design Bluetooth has an appreciable range with no latency issues Buttons are tacky

3. boAt Aavante Bar Aaupera Bluetooth Soundbar boAt Aavante Bar Aaupera Bluetooth Soundbar provides soothing sound and high clarity for long-duration listening. If your room has good acoustics, then these HT-120 Watts speakers are the best fit for you. They provide Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, an FM radio, USB and AUX for pure music listening and movie watching. The speaker system emphasis more on sound quality and clarity, which is the best part. Specifications: · Brand: boAt · Special feature: Wireless and Bluetooth · Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, HDMI, USB, wireless and Bluetooth. · Speaker type: Soundbar

Pros Cons Crisps vocals and effective trebles You won't experience high-quality bass because the subwoofer is not in the 20 Hz range It has various modes of connection like AUX, Bluetooth, USB and HDMI (ARC) The volume gets reduced when connected over Bluetooth

4. TRUVISON TV-7777BT 5.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System|Home Theatre System TRUVISON TV-7777BT 5.1 home theatre system has an active subwoofer that powers five satellite speakers and allows you to experience films, music and video games more extensively than before. They have an elegantly wireless surround sound system and pro logic technology that transforms your living room into a theatre. Specifications: · Brand: TRUVISIN · Special features: Subwoofer, remote control and radio · Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, auxiliary and USB · Speaker type: Music system

Pros Cons Subwoofer wattage is the highest, and bass output is smooth and thumping Woofer box has a low-built quality Excellent remote control Speakers have a loose connection

5. Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PRO DOLBY ATMOS Bluetooth Home Theater This home theatre provides a multidimensional sound experience with incredible clarity and a LED panel. It has features like Dolby Atmos that allows you to hear the details you have never heard before. Best part? It supports 4K HDR, optical input, 3X HDMI and a USB. Specifications: · Brand: ZEBRONICS · Special features: Subwoofer and remote control · Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, auxiliary, USB, HDMI · Speaker type: Subwoofer, soundbar, surround sound

Pros Cons Decent remote and good looks Stereo operation is not great Good bass and excellent connectivity Aux is low on audio quality details

6. Infinity (JBL) Cinebar W200 This Infinity Cinebar W200 will help you experience powerful immersive sounds with extra deep bass creating a cinematic experience. It offers wireless streaming and multi-connectivity for those who like to keep things uncomplicated and flexible. You can stream your favourite music from any compatible device effortlessly. Specifications: . Brand: Infinity · Special features: Subwoofer and remote control · Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, USB, HDMI · Speaker type: Subwoofer, soundbar, surround sound

Pros Cons Has rich, crystal clear sound Average bass Provides value for money Bluetooth range is not high enough

7. Altec Lansing AL-5.1-04 Multimedia Bluetooth Home Theatre Speaker System This home theatre has a passionately designed acoustic speaker and Bluetooth 4.2 technology that allows you to enjoy the most refined quality of audio. The product only is lightweight with BT functionality that lets you play wireless music. Specifications: · Brand: Altec Lansing · Special features: Subwoofer and remote control · Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, USB, wireless and Bluetooth · Speaker type: Speaker system

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Speaker buttons feel tacky and clicky Has a good grip, so you won't drop it Average remote frequency

8. Acoustic Audio PSC-43 This home theatre has clean sound at minimum to reasonably high volumes, which makes it loud enough to host a party successfully. Not only this, the premium design and front mesh can leave everyone spellbound. Specifications: · Brand: Acoustic Audio by Goldwood · Special features: Subwoofer · Recommended uses for the product: Home theatre · Speaker type: Centre channel

Pros Cons Great connectivity No fast-charging Affordable price Average battery life

9. Soundbar Subwoofer It has an exquisite and powerful bass that provides an explosive experience. Moreover, its exquisite wooden appearance looks incredible in a contemporary home. The home theatre is comfortable to use and produces sound ensuring stability and submerged depth. Specifications: · Brand: Cigemay · Special features: Subwoofer · Speaker type: Subwoofer, computer and soundbar · Mounting type: Floor standing

Pros Cons Has an artistic texture and is easy to use It has more vocal sound than music Powerful bass that provides explosive experience Radio FM connection is poor

10. Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL This Infinity Sonic B200WL home theatre speaker system has 160W peak power output, a multifunctional remote and a wireless subwoofer with a deep bass sound. It can be connected to an audio player, laptop, mobile, tablet and TV. Specifications: ·Brand: Infinity · Special features: Controls on the side panel, bass boosts control on the remote and an elegant design · Connectivity technology: Wireless Bluetooth. · Speaker type: Soundbar

Pros Cons Good sound bar in this price range The sound is decent when connected with the TV but does not spread all across the room Fast Bluetooth connections Average built quality

Price of home theatres under ₹ 15000 at a glance:

Product Price Philips Audio MMS2220B 2.1 ₹ 12875 Tribit Soundbar TV Speaker ₹ 10999 boAt Aavante Bar AauperaBluetooth Soundbar ₹ 11999 TRUVISON TV-7777BT ₹ 11490 Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PRO ₹ 14999 Infinity Cinebar W200 ₹ 12400 Altec Lansing AL-5.1-04 Multimedia Bluetooth Home Theatre ₹ 14990 Acoustic Audio PSC-43 ₹ 11491 Soundbar Subwoofer ₹ 10848 Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL ₹ 9999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips Audio MMS2220B 2.1 2.1 Speaker with 120W Multiple connectivities with Bluetooth and AUX Elegant design Tribit Soundbar TV Speaker Compact, powerful TV speaker with dual control Four different equaliser modes Has multiple ports for both wired and wireless connections boAt Aavante Bar AauperaBluetooth Soundbar boAt Signature Sound with 120W RMS 2.1-channelwired subwoofer Master remote control TRUVISON TV-7777BT Multifunctional with both USB port and SD card reader 170 Watt Bluetooth connectivity Multimedia speaker with remote control, FM and USB Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PRO LED display Have features like Dolby Atmos, Dolby true HD, and Dolby digital plus Wall mount Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PRO Wireless subwoofer with a sleek and compact design Multifunctional remote with AUX and optical input Subwoofer power output 40W Altec Lansing AL-5.1-04 Multimedia Bluetooth Home Theatre 360-degree stereo sound HD speaker Sizeable 5-inch subwoofer Seamless sound with BT 4.2 with a range of 8-10 metres Acoustic Audio PSC-43 150 Watts amplifiers ‎75 Watts RMS power range speakers Better sound quality with 8 Ohm impedance Soundbar Subwoofer Elegant and durable Powerful bass without resonance or echo Floor Standing Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL Controls on side panels Bass boosts control on remote Elegant design with AUX and optical input

Best value for money Out of all the home theatres mentioned above, Tribit Soundbar TV Bluetooth Home Theatre is the most affordable and offers high-quality as well. They are very versatile and can be carried to different places without much effort. Using these speakers, you can listen to high-quality music anytime and anywhere. Therefore, they are the best home theatre under 15000. Best overall Infinity Sonic B200WL 2.1 Channel Home Theatre is the best overall home theatre on the list. This home theatre is a good option for your day-to-day use because it gives users control on side panels and provides bass control on remote controls. If you want to listen to music while cooking food, doing the laundry or without earbuds, earphones or headphones, this home theatre is perfect. Also, it has an elegant design with AUX and optical output. How to find the perfect home theatre? When you purchase a home theatre, you should know exactly your purpose. This includes whether you will set up the home theatre in your bedroom, living room or another place. Another important thing is to know why you are buying a home theatre. Is it for binge-watching your favourite series or films, partying, listening to music or playing games? Before purchasing, check the home theatre's specifications, benefits, reliability factors, brand and other features. Also, check the built-in sound system decoder that converts all sound inputs into surround sound. But do not forget to determine the drawbacks of each model before opting for one.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.