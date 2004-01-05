Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best home theatres under 15,000: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 28, 2022 22:50 IST

Summary:

These affordable home theatres play a considerable role in entertaining you and your guests by producing sound performances like in a cinema hall. Find the list of some of the best and most advanced home theatres under 15,000.

Home theatres under 15,000: Enjoy cinema hall-like experience from the comfort of one's house.

Thinking of buying a home theatre? Before you buy one, always ensure the product is convenient to use and offers an improvement over built-in speakers. A powerful home theatre is known to provide you with a dynamic cinematic experience.

This festive season you can buy an affordable, advanced and reliable home theatre under 15000 for yourself only on Amazon. The speakers mentioned in the list have Bluetooth connectivity, gaming consoles, rich and satisfying room-filling sound and so much more, all under 15k.

1. Philips Audio MMS2220B 2.1

Philips Audio MMS2220B 2.1 Bluetooth Home Theatre is a multimedia speaker system that can be connected to computers, smartphones, tablets, music players and even gaming consoles. These super advanced, stunning speakers allow you to take control of your entertainment incredibly.

Specifications:

. Brand: Philips

· Special features: Subwoofer

· Connectivity technology: Wireless Bluetooth

· Speaker type: Subwoofer, soundbar

ProsCons
Has a deep and powerful bassSound is slightly low in the high frequencies
Has clear audio with loud FMGets a humming effect when kept in confined places
Philips Audio MMS2220B 2.1 Speaker 120W Bluetooth Convertible Multimedia Soundbar/Speaker (Black)
3% off
14,500 14,990
Buy now

2. Tribit Soundbar TV Speaker

This Tribit Soundbar TV Speaker has two built-in subwoofers and four full-range powerful speakers that deliver a rich, satisfying room-filling sound for an incredible home theatre experience. In addition, it has four equaliser modes that add a solid bass to your playlist in music mode.

Specifications:

· Brand: Tribit

· Special feature: Bluetooth

· Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI and auxiliary

· Speaker type: Soundbar

ProsCons
It is dustproof and has a higher capacity than expectedBasic design
Bluetooth has an appreciable range with no latency issuesButtons are tacky
TRUVISON TV-7777BT 5.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System|Home Theatre System, RMS - 170 Watts, Bluetooth Connectivity, LED Display, with Supporting SD Card, USB, AUX, FM & Remote Control, Black & Red.
23% off
11,490 14,990
Buy now

3. boAt Aavante Bar Aaupera Bluetooth Soundbar

boAt Aavante Bar Aaupera Bluetooth Soundbar provides soothing sound and high clarity for long-duration listening. If your room has good acoustics, then these HT-120 Watts speakers are the best fit for you.

They provide Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, an FM radio, USB and AUX for pure music listening and movie watching. The speaker system emphasis more on sound quality and clarity, which is the best part.

Specifications:

· Brand: boAt

· Special feature: Wireless and Bluetooth

· Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, HDMI, USB, wireless and Bluetooth.

· Speaker type: Soundbar

ProsCons
Crisps vocals and effective treblesYou won't experience high-quality bass because the subwoofer is not in the 20 Hz range
It has various modes of connection like AUX, Bluetooth, USB and HDMI (ARC)The volume gets reduced when connected over Bluetooth
boAt Aavante Bar Aaupera Bluetooth Soundbar with Alexa Built-in, 120W RMS boAt Signature Sound, 2.1 CH Wired Subwoofer, Music Streaming, EQ Modes, Dual Languages & Master Remote Control(Premium Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. TRUVISON TV-7777BT 5.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System|Home Theatre System

TRUVISON TV-7777BT 5.1 home theatre system has an active subwoofer that powers five satellite speakers and allows you to experience films, music and video games more extensively than before. They have an elegantly wireless surround sound system and pro logic technology that transforms your living room into a theatre.

Specifications:

· Brand: TRUVISIN

· Special features: Subwoofer, remote control and radio

· Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, auxiliary and USB

· Speaker type: Music system

ProsCons
Subwoofer wattage is the highest, and bass output is smooth and thumpingWoofer box has a low-built quality
Excellent remote controlSpeakers have a loose connection
TRUVISON TV-7777BT 5.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System|Home Theatre System, RMS - 170 Watts, Bluetooth Connectivity, LED Display, with Supporting SD Card, USB, AUX, FM & Remote Control, Black & Red.
23% off
11,490 14,990
Buy now

5. Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PRO DOLBY ATMOS Bluetooth Home Theater

This home theatre provides a multidimensional sound experience with incredible clarity and a LED panel. It has features like Dolby Atmos that allows you to hear the details you have never heard before. Best part? It supports 4K HDR, optical input, 3X HDMI and a USB.

Specifications:

· Brand: ZEBRONICS

· Special features: Subwoofer and remote control

· Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, auxiliary, USB, HDMI

· Speaker type: Subwoofer, soundbar, surround sound

ProsCons
Decent remote and good looksStereo operation is not great
Good bass and excellent connectivityAux is low on audio quality details
Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PRO DOLBY ATMOS Bluetooth Home Theater Soundbar With Subwoofer Supporting 4K HDR, Wall Mount, USB, AUX, Optical IN, 3xHDMI & Remote Control. (450 Watt, 2.1.2 Channel)
67% off
14,999 45,999
Buy now

6. Infinity (JBL) Cinebar W200

This Infinity Cinebar W200 will help you experience powerful immersive sounds with extra deep bass creating a cinematic experience. It offers wireless streaming and multi-connectivity for those who like to keep things uncomplicated and flexible.

You can stream your favourite music from any compatible device effortlessly.

Specifications:

. Brand: Infinity

· Special features: Subwoofer and remote control

· Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, USB, HDMI

· Speaker type: Subwoofer, soundbar, surround sound

ProsCons
Has rich, crystal clear soundAverage bass
Provides value for moneyBluetooth range is not high enough
Infinity (JBL) Cinebar W200, 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, Bluetooth, Optical Input, USB & AUX Connectivity (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Altec Lansing AL-5.1-04 Multimedia Bluetooth Home Theatre Speaker System

This home theatre has a passionately designed acoustic speaker and Bluetooth 4.2 technology that allows you to enjoy the most refined quality of audio. The product only is lightweight with BT functionality that lets you play wireless music.

Specifications:

· Brand: Altec Lansing

· Special features: Subwoofer and remote control

· Connectivity technology: Auxiliary, USB, wireless and Bluetooth

· Speaker type: Speaker system

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeSpeaker buttons feel tacky and clicky
Has a good grip, so you won't drop itAverage remote frequency
Altec Lansing AL-5.1-04 Multimedia Bluetooth Home Theatre Speaker System with Multiple Features SD Card Slot, USB Port,FM Radio & Remote Control (Black, 5.1 Channel)
17% off
14,990 18,000
Buy now

8. Acoustic Audio PSC-43

This home theatre has clean sound at minimum to reasonably high volumes, which makes it loud enough to host a party successfully. Not only this, the premium design and front mesh can leave everyone spellbound.

Specifications:

· Brand: Acoustic Audio by Goldwood

· Special features: Subwoofer

· Recommended uses for the product: Home theatre

· Speaker type: Centre channel

ProsCons
Great connectivityNo fast-charging
Affordable priceAverage battery life
Acoustic Audio PSC-43 Center Channel Speaker 150 Watt 3-Way Home Theater Audio
44% off
11,180.72 20,000
Buy now

9. Soundbar Subwoofer

It has an exquisite and powerful bass that provides an explosive experience. Moreover, its exquisite wooden appearance looks incredible in a contemporary home. The home theatre is comfortable to use and produces sound ensuring stability and submerged depth.

Specifications:

· Brand: Cigemay

· Special features: Subwoofer

· Speaker type: Subwoofer, computer and soundbar

· Mounting type: Floor standing

ProsCons
Has an artistic texture and is easy to useIt has more vocal sound than music
Powerful bass that provides explosive experienceRadio FM connection is poor
Soundbar Subwoofer, Speaker Subwoofer Exquisite Thicken Wood for Home Theater for TV Computer
81% off
9,380 49,979
Buy now

10. Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL

This Infinity Sonic B200WL home theatre speaker system has 160W peak power output, a multifunctional remote and a wireless subwoofer with a deep bass sound. It can be connected to an audio player, laptop, mobile, tablet and TV.

Specifications:

·Brand: Infinity

· Special features: Controls on the side panel, bass boosts control on the remote and an elegant design

· Connectivity technology: Wireless Bluetooth.

· Speaker type: Soundbar

ProsCons
Good sound bar in this price rangeThe sound is decent when connected with the TV but does not spread all across the room
Fast Bluetooth connectionsAverage built quality
Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL, 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, Bluetooth, Optical Input, USB & AUX Connectivity (Black)
58% off
7,499 17,999
Buy now

Price of home theatres under 15000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Philips Audio MMS2220B 2.1 12875
Tribit Soundbar TV Speaker 10999
boAt Aavante Bar AauperaBluetooth Soundbar 11999
TRUVISON TV-7777BT 11490
Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PRO 14999
Infinity Cinebar W200 12400
Altec Lansing AL-5.1-04 Multimedia Bluetooth Home Theatre 14990
Acoustic Audio PSC-43 11491
Soundbar Subwoofer 10848
Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL 9999

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Philips Audio MMS2220B 2.12.1 Speaker with 120WMultiple connectivities with Bluetooth and AUXElegant design
Tribit Soundbar TV SpeakerCompact, powerful TV speaker with dual controlFour different equaliser modesHas multiple ports for both wired and wireless connections
boAt Aavante Bar AauperaBluetooth SoundbarboAt Signature Sound with 120W RMS2.1-channelwired subwooferMaster remote control
TRUVISON TV-7777BTMultifunctional with both USB port and SD card reader170 Watt Bluetooth connectivityMultimedia speaker with remote control, FM and USB
Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PROLED displayHave features like Dolby Atmos, Dolby true HD, and Dolby digital plusWall mount
Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PROWireless subwoofer with a sleek and compact designMultifunctional remote with AUX and optical inputSubwoofer power output 40W
Altec Lansing AL-5.1-04 Multimedia Bluetooth Home Theatre360-degree stereo sound HD speakerSizeable 5-inch subwooferSeamless sound with BT 4.2 with a range of 8-10 metres
Acoustic Audio PSC-43 150 Watts amplifiers‎75 Watts RMS power range speakersBetter sound quality with 8 Ohm impedance
Soundbar SubwooferElegant and durablePowerful bass without resonance or echoFloor Standing
Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WLControls on side panelsBass boosts control on remoteElegant design with AUX and optical input

Best value for money

Out of all the home theatres mentioned above, Tribit Soundbar TV Bluetooth Home Theatre is the most affordable and offers high-quality as well. They are very versatile and can be carried to different places without much effort. Using these speakers, you can listen to high-quality music anytime and anywhere. Therefore, they are the best home theatre under 15000.

Best overall

Infinity Sonic B200WL 2.1 Channel Home Theatre is the best overall home theatre on the list. This home theatre is a good option for your day-to-day use because it gives users control on side panels and provides bass control on remote controls.

If you want to listen to music while cooking food, doing the laundry or without earbuds, earphones or headphones, this home theatre is perfect. Also, it has an elegant design with AUX and optical output.

How to find the perfect home theatre?

When you purchase a home theatre, you should know exactly your purpose. This includes whether you will set up the home theatre in your bedroom, living room or another place. Another important thing is to know why you are buying a home theatre. Is it for binge-watching your favourite series or films, partying, listening to music or playing games?

Before purchasing, check the home theatre's specifications, benefits, reliability factors, brand and other features. Also, check the built-in sound system decoder that converts all sound inputs into surround sound. But do not forget to determine the drawbacks of each model before opting for one.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Find out best gaming consoles under 15,000
A guide to choosing the best LED smart TV
Resistance bands help one push limits, stretch better
QLED smart TVs: The ultimate buyer’s guide
Google 5G mobile phones: Our top picks

Home theatres under 15000

Which brands can be trusted for quality Home Theatre?

JBL brand speakers are the most reliable and can be easily trusted for the quality of home theatres. 

What are the factors to keep in mind while purchasing a home theatre? 

Battery life, connectivity, portability, durability and speaker cost are among the most important things to keep in mind while making a purchase. These factors are important to determine the quality of the product and its durability.

If I buy a home theatre, how long should I expect it to work seamlessly without any technical issues?

If used carefully, a home theatre can be used for more than 5 years without any glitches.

 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS