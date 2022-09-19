Best home theatres under 5,000: Buying guide

Summary:
The dynamic of the entertainment realm for people is evolving. Home theatre has become an integral part of entertainment in the house. It delivers better sound quality and adds to the overall experience while watching a film, partying or playing games. Now, many home theatres under ₹5,000 are available on Amazon. Therefore, a budget-friendly home theatre is not hard to find anymore. Here is a list of the best home theatres you can buy without spending a fortune.
1. Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1
Philips is a known name in the electronic world. Therefore, reliability should not be a question. This Philips home theatre is the best deal you will find on Amazon today. Its colour combination — black and white — gives it an appealing look. Also, you can connect it easily using Bluetooth or USB. If you are looking for a home theatre under ₹5,000, your search ends here.
Specifications
Brand - Philips
Speaker Type - 4.1 Channel Speakers
Connector Type - Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, laptops
Special features - remote control, warranty card, user manual
Colour - Black
Weight - 6.7 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly product
|Normal bass
|Excellent sound quality at such a price
|Energy efficient
2. KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theatre
If you are looking for a home theatre under ₹5,000 with impeccable sound and an LED, this is the perfect pick. It has four speakers and a woofer having a glossy black finish. This home theatre lets you know which connectivity mode works, volume level, song number, etc. It also provides a 1-metre-long AUX cable that can connect the home theatre to a TV, laptop, computer, etc.
Specifications
Brand - Krisons
Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speakers
Connector Type - Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, laptops
Special features - user manual and FM
Colour - Black
Weight - 4 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Great quality bass and sound
|No warranty
|Built-in Radio
|Sometimes heating issue
|LED
3. Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900
This home theatre is a sound bar that delivers the best sound and connectivity realm to you at an economical price. It has dual drivers and subwoofers to provide the listener with a cinematic experience. You can easily connect it through Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMI cable or coaxial input. It is a single bar with two drivers and one subwoofer to enhance the experience by perfectly amalgamating the sound and bass. Indeed, it is the best option for a home theatre under ₹5,000 on Amazon.
Specifications
Brand - Zebronics
Speaker Type - 13.3 cm sound woofer
Connector Type - Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMI Cable
Mounting Type - Wall Mounting
Weight - 4 kg
Colour - Black
|Pros
|Cons
|Great quality bass for small rooms
|No clear vocals
|Wall mounting
|The audio experience during movies is not great
|Multiple connecting options
4. AKAI Zest MS4580
This system makes it to the list of home theatres under ₹5,000 because of its connectivity options and excellent sound with bass experience. It has a built-in FM and LED display with rotary LED lights for volume control levels. This home theatre is an ideal choice for you if your living room is small. It has four speakers and one subwoofer.
Specifications
Brand - Akai
Speaker Type - 4.1 Channel Speakers
Connectivity type - Bluetooth, AUX, USB
Colour - Black
Special features - remote control and user manual
Weight - 6 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|LED lights for volume
|Average Bass
|Connectivity choices
|Speakers and subwoofers
5. I KALL IK201 Home Theatre
This home theatre has an ace design and a classy look that goes well with the living space and any other room of the house. It connected well with Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and SD card and has the FM option. This home theatre under ₹5000 is best suited for you if you do not want speakers to cover a large area of the house as it comes with only two speakers. However, the volume, bass, and experience are nothing compared to its size.
Specifications
Brand - IKALL
Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speaker
Connectivity type - Bluetooth, USB, AUX
Special features - Warranty (1-year manufacturing warranty) and battery included
Colour - Black
Weight - 5 kg approximately
|Pros
|Cons
|Attractive design
|No LED or lights
|Connectivity choices
|Battery operated
|Deep Bass
6. Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K
If you are looking for a compact wall-mounted home theatre, your search ends here. This home theatre under ₹5,000 by Panasonic not only delivers a deep bass but also allows you to play music via different devices; USB, Bluetooth, and AUX. For FM lovers, it has a built-in option. For easy access, it comes with remote control and comes with a total of three speakers.
Specifications
Brand - Panasonic
Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speaker
Connectivity Type - Bluetooth, USB, AUX.
Colour - Greyish black
Special features - Warranty (1-year manufacturer warranty) and user manual
Weight - 3 kg approximately
|Pros
|Cons
|Compatible with non-smart TV
|Perfect for small/medium size space
|Wall mounting
|Cannot control bass
|Multiple connectivity options
7. Vox V7171 Home Theatre
This IKALL brand home theatre is an excellent pick for people who like great bass and high volume. It comes with a total of seven speakers that connect through wires. The connectivity options are - USB, SD card, Bluetooth, and AUX. Also, it has an in-built FM, so you can tune into any channel you want at any given time. This home theatre under ₹5,000 is a budget-friendly product for people who wish to convert their space into a mini theatre.
Specifications
Brand - IKALL
Speaker Type - 7.1 Channel Speaker
Connectivity type - Bluetooth, AUX, USB and built-in FM
Colour - Black
Weight - 5 kg approximately
Special feature - Mounting type (mixed) and1-year manufacturer warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Economical
|No LED
|Mixed wall mounting
|Poor bass
|Multiple connectivity options
|No remote control
8. F&D A180X
This home theatre has high-fidelity wireless music to enhance your entertainment world. From different connectivity options to remote control access, this home theatre under ₹5,000 has many features that can surprise you.
Specifications
Brand - F & D
Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speaker
Connectivity type - Bluetooth, USB, AUX
Special features - FM radio and remote control
Colour - Black
Weight - 3.5 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Good for small space
|No thumping bass
|Remote control access
|No wall mounting feature
|Multiple connectivity options
9. Tronica Ridham
A home theatre under ₹5,000 that comes with a subwoofer, tower, and woofer! This home theatre also has a DJ mic to add more spice to your entertainment. Not only this, a free 8GB pen drive with bass boost audio is available with this product. Its different connectivity modes make this home theatre under ₹5,000 an ideal product for a small space.
Specifications
Brand - Tronica
Speaker Type - none
Connectivity type - Bluetooth, AUX, USB
Special features - remote control, mic, and free 8GB Pendrive
Colour - black and grey
Weight - 8 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Boosted Bass
|Not ideal for large spaces
|Remote control access
|Multiple connectivity options
10. Elevn Wireless Aura 2.1
This home theatre fits nicely into the budget and has the maximum specifications that one would want in a home theatre under ₹5,000. It has a deep bass premium with different connectivity options.
Product Specifications
Brand - Elevn
Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speaker
Connectivity type - Bluetooth, AUX, USB
Special features - LED and remote control
Weight - 3.5 kg
Colour - Black
|Pros
|Cons
|Deep bass premium
|Only compatible with desktop
|LED display with remote control access
|Multiple connectivity options
|Product
|Price
|Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1
|₹5,290
|KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theatre
|₹3,490
|Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900
|₹11,999
|AKAI Zest MS4580
|₹7,990
|I KALL IK201 Home Theatre
|₹2,999
|Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K
|₹4,990
|Vox V7171 Home Theatre
|₹4,999
|F&D A180X
|₹3,990
|Tronica Ridham
|₹6,000
|Elevn Wireless Aura 2.1
|₹7,990
Best three important features for customers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Budget Friendly
|Bluetooth
|LED Display
|Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theatre
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|AKAI Zest MS4580
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|I KALL IK201 Home Theatre
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Vox V7171 Home Theatre
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|F&D A180X
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Tronica Ridham
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Elevn Wireless Aura 2.1
|Yes
|No
|Yes
Best value for money
Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W is a great choice to convert your living room into a home theatre. Its actual price is around ₹5,000, but after a discount, you can grab this product from Amazon at ₹3,999. Besides being economical, the design and look are elegant and energy efficient.
Best overall product
The best overall home theatre under ₹5,000 is Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900. The product’s actual price is around ₹12,000, but after a discount, this product is available on Amazon for only ₹5,000. From wall mounting options to connectivity choices, this product is an excellent pick for customers who want to experience the magic of theatre at home.
If you are searching for a home theatre with an in-built FM option, this is definitely the product for you.
How to find a perfect home theatre under ₹5,000?
If you are looking for a home theatre that delivers you the utmost entertainment, then you should keep certain things in mind before buying it -
Yes, economical price is an important parameter, but not at the cost of great music and bass experience.
An LED display is a must to know the connectivity mode.
Ensure the speakers are wireless. Remember, the more speakers, the more wires. Why make a space look messy when simplicity can be an ideal solution?
The remote control is an essential accessory. Every time you want to change the volume level, you cannot walk up to the system and change it from there.
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
Yes, there are many options available on Amazon under the home theatres category. The discounted prices make these home theatres economical and value for money for consumers.
Connectivity is the first parameter to consider when buying a home theatre under ₹5,000. Ensure it is compatible with as many connectivity choices available - USB, AUX, Bluetooth, SD Card, and HDMI cable. But, of course, it should be budget-friendly.
The product specification of Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K are:
Connectivity - Bluetooth, USB, AUX.
Colour - Greyish black
Warranty - 1-year manufacturer warranty
Weight - 3 kg (approximately).
Here are some best picks for you -
Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1
KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theatre
AKAI Zest MS4580
Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K
Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900
Vox V7171 Home Theatre
I KALL IK201 Home Theatre
Panasonic, Philips, iBall, Vox, and IKall, are some brands that provide quality home theatre under ₹5,000 in India.