Best home theatres under 5,000: Buying guide

Summary: Want to enjoy the sheer thrill of a theatre without stepping out of your home? Explore these home theatres under ₹ 5,000 as an option to upgrade your entertainment parameter.

Home theatres under ₹ 5,000: Expect better sound quality and overall great experience.

The dynamic of the entertainment realm for people is evolving. Home theatre has become an integral part of entertainment in the house. It delivers better sound quality and adds to the overall experience while watching a film, partying or playing games. Now, many home theatres under ₹5,000 are available on Amazon. Therefore, a budget-friendly home theatre is not hard to find anymore. Here is a list of the best home theatres you can buy without spending a fortune. 1. Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1 Philips is a known name in the electronic world. Therefore, reliability should not be a question. This Philips home theatre is the best deal you will find on Amazon today. Its colour combination — black and white — gives it an appealing look. Also, you can connect it easily using Bluetooth or USB. If you are looking for a home theatre under ₹5,000, your search ends here. Specifications Brand - Philips Speaker Type - 4.1 Channel Speakers Connector Type - Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, laptops Special features - remote control, warranty card, user manual Colour - Black Weight - 6.7 kg

Pros Cons Budget-friendly product Normal bass Excellent sound quality at such a price Energy efficient

2. KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theatre If you are looking for a home theatre under ₹5,000 with impeccable sound and an LED, this is the perfect pick. It has four speakers and a woofer having a glossy black finish. This home theatre lets you know which connectivity mode works, volume level, song number, etc. It also provides a 1-metre-long AUX cable that can connect the home theatre to a TV, laptop, computer, etc. Specifications Brand - Krisons Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speakers Connector Type - Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, laptops Special features - user manual and FM Colour - Black Weight - 4 kg

Pros Cons Great quality bass and sound No warranty Built-in Radio Sometimes heating issue LED

3. Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900 This home theatre is a sound bar that delivers the best sound and connectivity realm to you at an economical price. It has dual drivers and subwoofers to provide the listener with a cinematic experience. You can easily connect it through Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMI cable or coaxial input. It is a single bar with two drivers and one subwoofer to enhance the experience by perfectly amalgamating the sound and bass. Indeed, it is the best option for a home theatre under ₹5,000 on Amazon. Specifications Brand - Zebronics Speaker Type - 13.3 cm sound woofer Connector Type - Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMI Cable Mounting Type - Wall Mounting Weight - 4 kg Colour - Black

Pros Cons Great quality bass for small rooms No clear vocals Wall mounting The audio experience during movies is not great Multiple connecting options

4. AKAI Zest MS4580 This system makes it to the list of home theatres under ₹5,000 because of its connectivity options and excellent sound with bass experience. It has a built-in FM and LED display with rotary LED lights for volume control levels. This home theatre is an ideal choice for you if your living room is small. It has four speakers and one subwoofer. Specifications Brand - Akai Speaker Type - 4.1 Channel Speakers Connectivity type - Bluetooth, AUX, USB Colour - Black Special features - remote control and user manual Weight - 6 kg

Pros Cons LED lights for volume Average Bass Connectivity choices Speakers and subwoofers

5. I KALL IK201 Home Theatre This home theatre has an ace design and a classy look that goes well with the living space and any other room of the house. It connected well with Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and SD card and has the FM option. This home theatre under ₹5000 is best suited for you if you do not want speakers to cover a large area of the house as it comes with only two speakers. However, the volume, bass, and experience are nothing compared to its size. Specifications Brand - IKALL Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speaker Connectivity type - Bluetooth, USB, AUX Special features - Warranty (1-year manufacturing warranty) and battery included Colour - Black Weight - 5 kg approximately

Pros Cons Attractive design No LED or lights Connectivity choices Battery operated Deep Bass

6. Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K If you are looking for a compact wall-mounted home theatre, your search ends here. This home theatre under ₹5,000 by Panasonic not only delivers a deep bass but also allows you to play music via different devices; USB, Bluetooth, and AUX. For FM lovers, it has a built-in option. For easy access, it comes with remote control and comes with a total of three speakers. Specifications Brand - Panasonic Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speaker Connectivity Type - Bluetooth, USB, AUX. Colour - Greyish black Special features - Warranty (1-year manufacturer warranty) and user manual Weight - 3 kg approximately

Pros Cons Compatible with non-smart TV Perfect for small/medium size space Wall mounting Cannot control bass Multiple connectivity options

7. Vox V7171 Home Theatre This IKALL brand home theatre is an excellent pick for people who like great bass and high volume. It comes with a total of seven speakers that connect through wires. The connectivity options are - USB, SD card, Bluetooth, and AUX. Also, it has an in-built FM, so you can tune into any channel you want at any given time. This home theatre under ₹5,000 is a budget-friendly product for people who wish to convert their space into a mini theatre. Specifications Brand - IKALL Speaker Type - 7.1 Channel Speaker Connectivity type - Bluetooth, AUX, USB and built-in FM Colour - Black Weight - 5 kg approximately Special feature - Mounting type (mixed) and1-year manufacturer warranty

Pros Cons Economical No LED Mixed wall mounting Poor bass Multiple connectivity options No remote control

8. F&D A180X This home theatre has high-fidelity wireless music to enhance your entertainment world. From different connectivity options to remote control access, this home theatre under ₹5,000 has many features that can surprise you. Specifications Brand - F & D Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speaker Connectivity type - Bluetooth, USB, AUX Special features - FM radio and remote control Colour - Black Weight - 3.5 kg

Pros Cons Good for small space No thumping bass Remote control access No wall mounting feature Multiple connectivity options

9. Tronica Ridham A home theatre under ₹5,000 that comes with a subwoofer, tower, and woofer! This home theatre also has a DJ mic to add more spice to your entertainment. Not only this, a free 8GB pen drive with bass boost audio is available with this product. Its different connectivity modes make this home theatre under ₹5,000 an ideal product for a small space. Specifications Brand - Tronica Speaker Type - none Connectivity type - Bluetooth, AUX, USB Special features - remote control, mic, and free 8GB Pendrive Colour - black and grey Weight - 8 kg

Pros Cons Boosted Bass Not ideal for large spaces Remote control access Multiple connectivity options

10. Elevn Wireless Aura 2.1 This home theatre fits nicely into the budget and has the maximum specifications that one would want in a home theatre under ₹5,000. It has a deep bass premium with different connectivity options. Product Specifications Brand - Elevn Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speaker Connectivity type - Bluetooth, AUX, USB Special features - LED and remote control Weight - 3.5 kg Colour - Black

Pros Cons Deep bass premium Only compatible with desktop LED display with remote control access Multiple connectivity options

Price of home theatres at a glance:

Product Price Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1 ₹ 5,290 KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theatre ₹ 3,490 Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900 ₹ 11,999 AKAI Zest MS4580 ₹ 7,990 I KALL IK201 Home Theatre ₹ 2,999 Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K ₹ 4,990 Vox V7171 Home Theatre ₹ 4,999 F&D A180X ₹ 3,990 Tronica Ridham ₹ 6,000 Elevn Wireless Aura 2.1 ₹ 7,990

Best three important features for customers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Budget Friendly Bluetooth LED Display Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1 Yes Yes No KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theatre Yes Yes Yes Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900 Yes Yes No AKAI Zest MS4580 Yes Yes Yes I KALL IK201 Home Theatre Yes Yes No Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K Yes Yes No Vox V7171 Home Theatre Yes Yes No F&D A180X Yes Yes No Tronica Ridham Yes Yes No Elevn Wireless Aura 2.1 Yes No Yes

Best value for money Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W is a great choice to convert your living room into a home theatre. Its actual price is around ₹5,000, but after a discount, you can grab this product from Amazon at ₹3,999. Besides being economical, the design and look are elegant and energy efficient. Best overall product The best overall home theatre under ₹5,000 is Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900. The product’s actual price is around ₹12,000, but after a discount, this product is available on Amazon for only ₹5,000. From wall mounting options to connectivity choices, this product is an excellent pick for customers who want to experience the magic of theatre at home. If you are searching for a home theatre with an in-built FM option, this is definitely the product for you. How to find a perfect home theatre under ₹5,000? If you are looking for a home theatre that delivers you the utmost entertainment, then you should keep certain things in mind before buying it - Yes, economical price is an important parameter, but not at the cost of great music and bass experience. An LED display is a must to know the connectivity mode. Ensure the speakers are wireless. Remember, the more speakers, the more wires. Why make a space look messy when simplicity can be an ideal solution? The remote control is an essential accessory. Every time you want to change the volume level, you cannot walk up to the system and change it from there.

