Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best home theatres under 5,000: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 19, 2022 20:32 IST

Summary:

Want to enjoy the sheer thrill of a theatre without stepping out of your home? Explore these home theatres under 5,000 as an option to upgrade your entertainment parameter.

Home theatres under 5,000: Expect better sound quality and overall great experience.

The dynamic of the entertainment realm for people is evolving. Home theatre has become an integral part of entertainment in the house. It delivers better sound quality and adds to the overall experience while watching a film, partying or playing games. Now, many home theatres under 5,000 are available on Amazon. Therefore, a budget-friendly home theatre is not hard to find anymore. Here is a list of the best home theatres you can buy without spending a fortune.

1. Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1

Philips is a known name in the electronic world. Therefore, reliability should not be a question. This Philips home theatre is the best deal you will find on Amazon today. Its colour combination — black and white — gives it an appealing look. Also, you can connect it easily using Bluetooth or USB. If you are looking for a home theatre under 5,000, your search ends here.

Specifications

Brand - Philips

Speaker Type - 4.1 Channel Speakers

Connector Type - Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, laptops

Special features - remote control, warranty card, user manual

Colour - Black

Weight - 6.7 kg

ProsCons
Budget-friendly productNormal bass
Excellent sound quality at such a price 
Energy efficient 
Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1 Channel Wireless, Usb, Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker System, Black
15% off
4,490 5,290
Buy now

2. KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theatre

If you are looking for a home theatre under 5,000 with impeccable sound and an LED, this is the perfect pick. It has four speakers and a woofer having a glossy black finish. This home theatre lets you know which connectivity mode works, volume level, song number, etc. It also provides a 1-metre-long AUX cable that can connect the home theatre to a TV, laptop, computer, etc.

Specifications

Brand - Krisons

Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speakers

Connector Type - Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, laptops

Special features - user manual and FM

Colour - Black

Weight - 4 kg

ProsCons
Great quality bass and soundNo warranty
Built-in RadioSometimes heating issue
LED 
KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theater | Bluetooth Supporting Home Theatre 2.1 | USB, AUX, LCD Display, Built-in FM, Recording, Remote Control 30 W Home Theatre
51% off
1,699 3,490
Buy now

3. Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900

This home theatre is a sound bar that delivers the best sound and connectivity realm to you at an economical price. It has dual drivers and subwoofers to provide the listener with a cinematic experience. You can easily connect it through Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMI cable or coaxial input. It is a single bar with two drivers and one subwoofer to enhance the experience by perfectly amalgamating the sound and bass. Indeed, it is the best option for a home theatre under 5,000 on Amazon.

Specifications

Brand - Zebronics

Speaker Type - 13.3 cm sound woofer

Connector Type - Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMI Cable

Mounting Type - Wall Mounting

Weight - 4 kg

Colour - Black

ProsCons
Great quality bass for small roomsNo clear vocals
Wall mountingThe audio experience during movies is not great
Multiple connecting options 
Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900, 80W Multimedia soundbar with subwoofer Supporting Bluetooth, HDMI(ARC), Coaxial Input, AUX, USB & Remote Control (Black)
58% off
4,999 11,990
Buy now

4. AKAI Zest MS4580

This system makes it to the list of home theatres under 5,000 because of its connectivity options and excellent sound with bass experience. It has a built-in FM and LED display with rotary LED lights for volume control levels. This home theatre is an ideal choice for you if your living room is small. It has four speakers and one subwoofer.

Specifications

Brand - Akai

Speaker Type - 4.1 Channel Speakers

Connectivity type - Bluetooth, AUX, USB

Colour - Black

Special features - remote control and user manual

Weight - 6 kg

ProsCons
LED lights for volumeAverage Bass
Connectivity choices 
Speakers and subwoofers 
AKAI Zest MS4580 80W 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speakers Home Theater System with High Bass and Supporting Bluetooth 5.0, USB, AUX, FM & Remote Control(Black)
44% off
4,490 7,990
Buy now

5. I KALL IK201 Home Theatre

This home theatre has an ace design and a classy look that goes well with the living space and any other room of the house. It connected well with Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and SD card and has the FM option. This home theatre under 5000 is best suited for you if you do not want speakers to cover a large area of the house as it comes with only two speakers. However, the volume, bass, and experience are nothing compared to its size.

Specifications

Brand - IKALL

Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speaker

Connectivity type - Bluetooth, USB, AUX

Special features - Warranty (1-year manufacturing warranty) and battery included

Colour - Black

Weight - 5 kg approximately

ProsCons
Attractive designNo LED or lights
Connectivity choicesBattery operated
Deep Bass 
I KALL IK201 Home Theater (2.1, Multiple Connectivity)
2,999
Buy now

6. Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K

If you are looking for a compact wall-mounted home theatre, your search ends here. This home theatre under 5,000 by Panasonic not only delivers a deep bass but also allows you to play music via different devices; USB, Bluetooth, and AUX. For FM lovers, it has a built-in option. For easy access, it comes with remote control and comes with a total of three speakers.

Specifications

Brand - Panasonic

Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speaker

Connectivity Type - Bluetooth, USB, AUX.

Colour - Greyish black

Special features - Warranty (1-year manufacturer warranty) and user manual

Weight - 3 kg approximately

ProsCons
Compatible with non-smart TVPerfect for small/medium size space
Wall mountingCannot control bass
Multiple connectivity options 
Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K 30 W, 2.1 ch Bluetooth Home Theatre  (Black, 2.1 Channel)
30% off
3,490 4,990
Buy now

7. Vox V7171 Home Theatre

This IKALL brand home theatre is an excellent pick for people who like great bass and high volume. It comes with a total of seven speakers that connect through wires. The connectivity options are - USB, SD card, Bluetooth, and AUX. Also, it has an in-built FM, so you can tune into any channel you want at any given time. This home theatre under 5,000 is a budget-friendly product for people who wish to convert their space into a mini theatre.

Specifications

Brand - IKALL

Speaker Type - 7.1 Channel Speaker

Connectivity type - Bluetooth, AUX, USB and built-in FM

Colour - Black

Weight - 5 kg approximately

Special feature - Mounting type (mixed) and1-year manufacturer warranty

ProsCons
EconomicalNo LED
Mixed wall mountingPoor bass
Multiple connectivity optionsNo remote control
Vox V7171 Home Theater 7.1 Speaker System (BT, Aux, USB and FM Connectivity)
51% off
2,450 4,999
Buy now

8. F&D A180X

This home theatre has high-fidelity wireless music to enhance your entertainment world. From different connectivity options to remote control access, this home theatre under 5,000 has many features that can surprise you.

Specifications

Brand - F & D

Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speaker

Connectivity type - Bluetooth, USB, AUX

Special features - FM radio and remote control

Colour - Black

Weight - 3.5 kg

ProsCons
Good for small spaceNo thumping bass
Remote control accessNo wall mounting feature
Multiple connectivity options 
F&D A180X 42W 2.1 Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker, Black
12% off
3,499 3,990
Buy now

9. Tronica Ridham

A home theatre under 5,000 that comes with a subwoofer, tower, and woofer! This home theatre also has a DJ mic to add more spice to your entertainment. Not only this, a free 8GB pen drive with bass boost audio is available with this product. Its different connectivity modes make this home theatre under 5,000 an ideal product for a small space.

Specifications

Brand - Tronica

Speaker Type - none

Connectivity type - Bluetooth, AUX, USB

Special features - remote control, mic, and free 8GB Pendrive

Colour - black and grey

Weight - 8 kg

ProsCons
Boosted BassNot ideal for large spaces
Remote control access 
Multiple connectivity options 
Tronica Ridham- The Powerful Bluetooth 100W Home Theater Dj Speaker, Supports Pendrive/Sd Card/Fm/Tv/Aux/Mic with Remote (with Free 8Gb Pendive Bass Boosted Party Songs)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Elevn Wireless Aura 2.1

This home theatre fits nicely into the budget and has the maximum specifications that one would want in a home theatre under 5,000. It has a deep bass premium with different connectivity options.

Product Specifications

Brand - Elevn

Speaker Type - 2.1 Channel Speaker

Connectivity type - Bluetooth, AUX, USB

Special features - LED and remote control

Weight - 3.5 kg

Colour - Black

ProsCons
Deep bass premiumOnly compatible with desktop
LED display with remote control access 
Multiple connectivity options 
elevn Wireless, USB, Auxiliary, Bluetooth Aura 2.1 Deep Bass Premium 5.0 BT Multimedia Subwoofer Speaker with 80 Watts Peak Output, LED Display and Remote Control (Black)
62% off
2,999 7,990
Buy now

Price of home theatres at a glance:

ProductPrice
Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1 5,290
KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theatre 3,490
Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900 11,999
AKAI Zest MS4580 7,990
I KALL IK201 Home Theatre 2,999
Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K 4,990
Vox V7171 Home Theatre 4,999
F&D A180X 3,990
Tronica Ridham 6,000
Elevn Wireless Aura 2.1 7,990

Best three important features for customers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
 Budget Friendly Bluetooth LED Display
 Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1 Yes Yes No
 KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theatre YesYes  Yes
 Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900 YesYes  No
 AKAI Zest MS4580 Yes Yes Yes
 I KALL IK201 Home Theatre Yes Yes No
 Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K Yes Yes No
 Vox V7171 Home Theatre Yes Yes No
 F&D A180X Yes Yes No
Tronica RidhamYesYesNo
Elevn Wireless Aura 2.1YesNoYes

Best value for money

Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W is a great choice to convert your living room into a home theatre. Its actual price is around 5,000, but after a discount, you can grab this product from Amazon at 3,999. Besides being economical, the design and look are elegant and energy efficient.

Best overall product

The best overall home theatre under 5,000 is Zebronics Zeb-JUKEBAR 3900. The product’s actual price is around 12,000, but after a discount, this product is available on Amazon for only 5,000. From wall mounting options to connectivity choices, this product is an excellent pick for customers who want to experience the magic of theatre at home.

If you are searching for a home theatre with an in-built FM option, this is definitely the product for you.

How to find a perfect home theatre under 5,000?

If you are looking for a home theatre that delivers you the utmost entertainment, then you should keep certain things in mind before buying it -

Yes, economical price is an important parameter, but not at the cost of great music and bass experience.

An LED display is a must to know the connectivity mode.

Ensure the speakers are wireless. Remember, the more speakers, the more wires. Why make a space look messy when simplicity can be an ideal solution?

The remote control is an essential accessory. Every time you want to change the volume level, you cannot walk up to the system and change it from there.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Best earphones under 1,000 in 2022: Affordable, good features make them a hit
Fish oil capsules boost heart, eye and joint health
Buy Infinix 5000 mAh battery phones, and never worry about running out of batter
Realme mobile phones under 15,000: Buying guide
Dumbbells for women: Get them home, set in motion your fitness routine

Best home theatres under 5,000

Are there any home theatres available under 5,000?

Yes, there are many options available on Amazon under the home theatres category. The discounted prices make these home theatres economical and value for money for consumers.

 

What should one look for in a home theatre?

Connectivity is the first parameter to consider when buying a home theatre under 5,000. Ensure it is compatible with as many connectivity choices available - USB, AUX, Bluetooth, SD Card, and HDMI cable. But, of course, it should be budget-friendly.

 

What are some specifications of Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K?

The product specification of Panasonic SC-HT150GW-K are:

Connectivity - Bluetooth, USB, AUX.

Colour - Greyish black

Warranty - 1-year manufacturer warranty

Weight - 3 kg (approximately).

 View More
electronics FOR LESS