Best iBELL air fryers: A complete buying guide

IBELL air fryers give tasty snacks and food using minimal oil.

A fryer is a kitchen appliance that cooks food using hot oil. It consists of a pot with a heating element and a deep fry basket that holds food. The Fryer circulates hot oil by pumping it up to the top of the basket and then down to the bottom of the pot. Here is the list of the best iBell air fryers that you can count as the perfect kitchen appliance to help you cut back on the number of calories you eat. Whether you want to lose weight or change your lifestyle, these appliances will be game changers. Check out the list of best iBELL air fryers that have a heating element that reaches the perfect temperature for cooking in minutes. Best iBELL Air Fryers for Healthy Cooking 1. iBELL AF40BH 4 Litre 1400W Digital Air Fryer The iBELL AF40BH 4 Litre 1400W Digital Air Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets is a kitchen must-have! This handy device can cook various foods, and the touch control and digital display make it easy to use. It has an auto timer shut off that helps save energy, and the capacity is 4 liters. You can prepare this fryer by placing it on a stable surface that is also heat resistant. It comes with a 1-year standard warranty plus an extra 1-year warranty on registration! If you want to cook anything from fries to eggs without oil, this is the fryer for you! Specifications Capacity: 4 litres Material: Plastic Recommended Use: Bake, roast Special Feature: Temperature control Product Dimensions: 25D x 32W x 29.5H cm Product Weight: 4.5 kg

Pros Cons Large capacity The body heats up Easily detachable basket Rapid Air Technology

2. Buy iBELL AF80BJ Air Fryer 8 Litre 1700W The best cooking equipment, the iBELL AF80BJ Air Fryer 8 Litre, combines all of your favourite cuisines into a single, simple-to-use device. A metal mesh cooking basket is encircled by hot air in an air fryer, which uses little to no oil to cook food. The method produces an outside that is crispy and an interior that is tender, much like deep-frying but in a healthy fashion. Sandwiches, steak, cakes, prawns, fries, fish, chicken, and other common snacks are available. Navigate with the simple, intelligent digital panel that has cutting-edge touchscreen LED technology for easy reading. Also, it is dishwasher safe. Specifications Capacity: 8 litres Material: Plastic Recommended Use: Bake, roast Special Feature: Temperature control Product Dimensions: 31D x 31W x 34H cm Product Weight: 8.5 kg

Pros Cons 8 pre-set menu A chemical-type odour Easy detachable basket Digital panel for easy reading

3. Buy iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre The iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre is the perfect kitchen appliance for those who love crispy foods but are looking for an alternative to deep-frying or pan-frying them! This Air Fryer cooks your favorite foods like chicken wings, French fries, onion rings, and more in less than half the time of traditional methods. And because it uses Rapid Air Convection technology, the food will be evenly cooked and golden brown on all sides. The bell AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre comes with a stainless steel handle. Plus, its sleek design will fit right in with any kitchen decor! Specifications Capacity: 2.3 litres Material: Plastic Recommended Use: Reheat, steam, broil, roast Special Feature: Temperature control Product Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 25 cm Product Weight: 3.2 kg

Pros Cons Rapid air technology Takes time to cook Temperature control function Fast, consistent heat

4. iBELL AF40BH 4 Litre 1400W Digital Air Fryer The iBELL AF40BH 4-Litre Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology is for anyone looking to eat healthier without sacrificing flavor or texture. This air fryer allows you to make everything from crispy french fries and onion rings to soft bread like croutons and breadsticks. The basket inside is easily detachable, so it's easy to clean up after yourself, too! This product comes with an advanced and user-friendly digital panel that allows you to set your desired temperature and timer easily so you can focus on what's essential - eating! Plus, it has plenty of options so everyone in your family can enjoy delicious meals! Specifications Capacity: 4 litres Material: Plastic Recommended Use: Bake, roast Special Feature: Temperature Control Product Dimensions: 25D x 32W x 29.5H Cm Product Weight: 4.5 kg

Pros Cons LED technology Can cook only for an average size of 4 members 8 pre-set menu User-friendly digital panel

5. Buy iBELL AF23BS1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre 1200W The iBELL AF23BS1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre has all the features you want in an air fryer, including rapid air convection for fast, consistent heat and a digital timer that lets you choose how long your food should cook—from five minutes to 40 minutes! Its non-slip feet keep it from moving around on your counter while its hand grips stay cool to the touch, so they're safe for anyone to use! It will shut off automatically and alert you when food is ready, so there's no more guessing if it needs more time! This air fryer is easy to clean because it's dishwasher safe. Specifications Capacity: 2.3 litres Material: Plastic Recommended Use: Reheat, steam, boil, roast Special Feature: Temperature control Product Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 25 Cm Product Weight: 3.200 kg

Pros Cons 7 pre-set menu Body heating issues Digital panel Rapid Air technology

Price of iBELL airfryers at a glance:

Pros Cons iBELL AF40BH Rs. 4640 iBELL AF80BJ Rs. 5614 iBELL AF23B1 Rs. 3325 iBELL AF40BH Rs. 4640 iBELL AF23BS1 Rs. 3325

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Product Weight (in kg) Capacity (in litres) Use iBELL AF40BH 4.5 4 Bake, roast iBELL AF80BJ 8.5 8 Bake, roast iBELL AF23B1 3.2 2.3 Reheat, steam, broil, roast iBELL AF40BH 4.5 4 Bake, roast iBELL AF23BS1 3.2 2.3 Reheat, steam, broil, roast

Best value for money The iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre retails for just ₹3,325 and will be an excellent addition to your kitchen. The product features an advanced timer & temperature control function. Also, the product offers a 1-year and an additional 1-year warranty upon registration. All these aspects make this one of the best iBELL air fryers Best overall The iBALL AF40BH 4 liter digital air fryer is the best cooking option for your home if you are planning to buy an air fryer. This is with all smart features, such as auto power off option, timer set option and temperature control with touch screen facility. Its capacity is 4 liters, one year warranty and the price is Rs. 4640.00. All these features make it one of the best iBELL air fryers. How to find the perfect iBELL air fryers? Here are a few factors to take into account while picking one of the best iBELL Air Fryers. Volume and size: Typically, cooking for up to four people is best done in an air fryer that is the normal capacity of 3.7 to 4.1 litres. The size is likewise small. Features, controls, and other aspects: While some air fryers feature digital panels with LED/LCD displays, others use knobs for temperature and timer management. Cleaning simplicity: Since the majority of these come with removable pans and baskets, they are typically simple to clean. These components can be gently cleaned with a sponge and soapy water, and they are dishwasher safe.