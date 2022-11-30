Story Saved
New Delhi 23oCC
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
New Delhi 23oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best iBELL air fryers: A complete buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 29, 2022 20:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Check out this list with the 5 best iBELL air fryers. Find the product description to understand what features each product has with the specifications to help you choose easily.

product info
IBELL air fryers give tasty snacks and food using minimal oil.

A fryer is a kitchen appliance that cooks food using hot oil. It consists of a pot with a heating element and a deep fry basket that holds food. The Fryer circulates hot oil by pumping it up to the top of the basket and then down to the bottom of the pot. Here is the list of the best iBell air fryers that you can count as the perfect kitchen appliance to help you cut back on the number of calories you eat. Whether you want to lose weight or change your lifestyle, these appliances will be game changers. Check out the list of best iBELL air fryers that have a heating element that reaches the perfect temperature for cooking in minutes.

Best iBELL Air Fryers for Healthy Cooking

1. iBELL AF40BH 4 Litre 1400W Digital Air Fryer

The iBELL AF40BH 4 Litre 1400W Digital Air Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets is a kitchen must-have! This handy device can cook various foods, and the touch control and digital display make it easy to use. It has an auto timer shut off that helps save energy, and the capacity is 4 liters. You can prepare this fryer by placing it on a stable surface that is also heat resistant. It comes with a 1-year standard warranty plus an extra 1-year warranty on registration! If you want to cook anything from fries to eggs without oil, this is the fryer for you!

Specifications

Capacity: 4 litres

Material: Plastic

Recommended Use: Bake, roast

Special Feature: Temperature control

Product Dimensions: 25D x 32W x 29.5H cm

Product Weight: 4.5 kg

ProsCons
Large capacityThe body heats up
Easily detachable basket 
Rapid Air Technology 
cellpic
iBELL AF40BH 4 Litre 1400W Digital Air Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets, Smart Rapid Air Technology, Timer Function with Automatic Switch-off & Fully Adjustable Temperature Control (Black)
53% off 4,640 9,900
Buy now

2. Buy iBELL AF80BJ Air Fryer 8 Litre 1700W

The best cooking equipment, the iBELL AF80BJ Air Fryer 8 Litre, combines all of your favourite cuisines into a single, simple-to-use device. A metal mesh cooking basket is encircled by hot air in an air fryer, which uses little to no oil to cook food. The method produces an outside that is crispy and an interior that is tender, much like deep-frying but in a healthy fashion. Sandwiches, steak, cakes, prawns, fries, fish, chicken, and other common snacks are available. Navigate with the simple, intelligent digital panel that has cutting-edge touchscreen LED technology for easy reading. Also, it is dishwasher safe.

Specifications

Capacity: 8 litres

Material: Plastic

Recommended Use: Bake, roast

Special Feature: Temperature control

Product Dimensions: 31D x 31W x 34H cm

Product Weight: 8.5 kg

ProsCons
8 pre-set menuA chemical-type odour
Easy detachable basket 
Digital panel for easy reading 
cellpic
iBELL AF80BJ Air Fryer 8 Litre 1700W Digital with 8 Cooking Presets, Smart Rapid Air Technology, Timer Function with Automatic Switch-off & Fully Adjustable Temperature Control (Black)
51% off 5,614 11,490
Buy now

3. Buy iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre

The iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre is the perfect kitchen appliance for those who love crispy foods but are looking for an alternative to deep-frying or pan-frying them! This Air Fryer cooks your favorite foods like chicken wings, French fries, onion rings, and more in less than half the time of traditional methods. And because it uses Rapid Air Convection technology, the food will be evenly cooked and golden brown on all sides. The bell AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre comes with a stainless steel handle. Plus, its sleek design will fit right in with any kitchen decor!

Specifications

Capacity: 2.3 litres

Material: Plastic

Recommended Use: Reheat, steam, broil, roast

Special Feature: Temperature control

Product Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 25 cm

Product Weight: 3.2 kg

ProsCons
Rapid air technologyTakes time to cook
Temperature control function 
Fast, consistent heat 
cellpic
iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre 1200W Crispy with Smart Rapid Air Technology,Timer Function & Fully Adjustable Teperature Control(Black)
49% off 3,325 6,490
Buy now

4. iBELL AF40BH 4 Litre 1400W Digital Air Fryer

The iBELL AF40BH 4-Litre Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology is for anyone looking to eat healthier without sacrificing flavor or texture. This air fryer allows you to make everything from crispy french fries and onion rings to soft bread like croutons and breadsticks. The basket inside is easily detachable, so it's easy to clean up after yourself, too! This product comes with an advanced and user-friendly digital panel that allows you to set your desired temperature and timer easily so you can focus on what's essential - eating! Plus, it has plenty of options so everyone in your family can enjoy delicious meals!

Specifications

Capacity: 4 litres

Material: Plastic

Recommended Use: Bake, roast

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Product Dimensions: 25D x 32W x 29.5H Cm

Product Weight: 4.5 kg

ProsCons
LED technologyCan cook only for an average size of 4 members
8 pre-set menu 
User-friendly digital panel 
cellpic
iBELL AF40BH 4 Litre 1400W Digital Air Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets, Smart Rapid Air Technology, Timer Function with Automatic Switch-off & Fully Adjustable Temperature Control (Black)
53% off 4,640 9,900
Buy now

5. Buy iBELL AF23BS1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre 1200W

The iBELL AF23BS1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre has all the features you want in an air fryer, including rapid air convection for fast, consistent heat and a digital timer that lets you choose how long your food should cook—from five minutes to 40 minutes! Its non-slip feet keep it from moving around on your counter while its hand grips stay cool to the touch, so they're safe for anyone to use! It will shut off automatically and alert you when food is ready, so there's no more guessing if it needs more time! This air fryer is easy to clean because it's dishwasher safe.

Specifications

Capacity: 2.3 litres

Material: Plastic

Recommended Use: Reheat, steam, boil, roast

Special Feature: Temperature control

Product Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 25 Cm

Product Weight: 3.200 kg

ProsCons
7 pre-set menuBody heating issues
Digital panel 
Rapid Air technology 
cellpic
iBELL AF23BS 2.3 Litre 1200W Crispy Air Fryer with Smart Rapid Air Technology,Timer Function & Fully Adjustable Teperature Control(Black)
49% off 3,325 6,490
Buy now

Price of iBELL airfryers at a glance:

ProsCons
iBELL AF40BHRs. 4640
iBELL AF80BJRs. 5614
iBELL AF23B1Rs. 3325
iBELL AF40BHRs. 4640
iBELL AF23BS1Rs. 3325

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Product Weight (in kg)Capacity (in litres)Use
iBELL AF40BH4.54Bake, roast
iBELL AF80BJ8.58Bake, roast
iBELL AF23B13.22.3Reheat, steam, broil, roast
iBELL AF40BH4.54Bake, roast
iBELL AF23BS13.22.3Reheat, steam, broil, roast

Best value for money

The iBELL AF23B1 Air Fryer 2.3 Litre retails for just 3,325 and will be an excellent addition to your kitchen. The product features an advanced timer & temperature control function. Also, the product offers a 1-year and an additional 1-year warranty upon registration. All these aspects make this one of the best iBELL air fryers

Best overall

The iBALL AF40BH 4 liter digital air fryer is the best cooking option for your home if you are planning to buy an air fryer. This is with all smart features, such as auto power off option, timer set option and temperature control with touch screen facility. Its capacity is 4 liters, one year warranty and the price is Rs. 4640.00. All these features make it one of the best iBELL air fryers.

How to find the perfect iBELL air fryers?

Here are a few factors to take into account while picking one of the best iBELL Air Fryers.

Volume and size: Typically, cooking for up to four people is best done in an air fryer that is the normal capacity of 3.7 to 4.1 litres. The size is likewise small.

Features, controls, and other aspects: While some air fryers feature digital panels with LED/LCD displays, others use knobs for temperature and timer management.

Cleaning simplicity: Since the majority of these come with removable pans and baskets, they are typically simple to clean. These components can be gently cleaned with a sponge and soapy water, and they are dishwasher safe.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best V-Guard heaters in India 2022: A buyer's guide
Best canon printer
Best coffee makers with milk frothers: Buyer's guide
Hats for men: Stylish fashion accessories that protect against harsh UV rays
Best anti ageing men's face washes remove dirt and slow down ageing process

Best iBELL airfryers

What's the best air fryer for Indian cooking?

What meat is best cooked in an air fryer?

Will raw meat survive in an air fryer?

Can aluminium foil go in an air fryer?

What food is most popular cooked in an air fryer?

View More
electronics FOR LESS